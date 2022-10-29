News
Jake Paul Says He’s Banned From UFC, Dana White’s Son Used ‘Racial Slurs Against’ Him
Jake Paul has a big boxing match against Anderson Silva on Saturday night.
Silva, one of the most decorated UFC fighters of all time, is stepping into Paul’s boxing world, but it may be a while before he sees the opposite.
The 25-year-old claims he is “banned from UFC events”.
“Dana [White] banned me afterwards [the fans] were shouting ‘F — Jake Paul’ in a stadium, and I tried to go to another fight, and all of our tickets were denied, banned,” he said on his podcast.
ANDERSON SILVA CLEARED TO FIGHT JAKE PAUL, COMMISSION SAYS
Paul also said that White’s son said he “f***ing hate[s]and “used racial slurs against” him.
Paul and White have a recent history of beef. The social media icon criticized what White pays his fighters, while White doesn’t take Paul very seriously as a fighter.
Paul and Silva’s match takes place Saturday night at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
Wisconsin ballot spoiling is a no-go after court upholds ban
By SCOTT BAUER
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin appeals court is refusing to block a lower court’s ruling prohibiting voters who already submitted an absentee ballot from voiding it and voting again, a rarely used practice known as ballot spoiling.
The 2nd District Court of Appeals decided Thursday against hearing an appeal of a Waukesha County circuit court judge’s ruling this month in favor of a conservative group founded by prominent Republicans.
That ruling required the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission to rescind its guidance that allowed the spoiling of ballots that had already been cast. Voters who obtained an absentee ballot, but have not yet voted and want to obtain a new one, can still do that.
The elections commission held an emergency meeting Friday, less than two weeks before the Nov. 8 election, and unanimously voted to rescind the guidance issued in August detailing how an already cast ballot could be spoiled.
Very few voters have actually spoiled their absentee ballots after voting in recent elections, data provided by the elections commission to The Associated Press shows.
In the August primary, just 3,519 people cast a new ballot after spoiling their original one, less than 0.3% of all votes cast, the data shows.
In the 2020 presidential election, nearly 33,000 voters spoiled their ballots and cast new ones, nearly 1% of all votes. In that election, President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump by 20,682 votes.
In the 2018 midterm election, 369 ballots were spoiled and recast, just .01% of all ballots.
There’s no way to know how many of the spoiled ballots were from Democrats or Republicans since voters in Wisconsin do not register by party.
Wisconsin voters have been submitting absentee ballots by mail for weeks and in person since Monday. As of Friday, more than 397,000 ballots had been cast either by mail or in person, according to the elections commission.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson are both on the ballot in tight races. Johnson’s race could determine which party has majority control of the Senate and the next governor will be in position to either enact or reject bills passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature heading into the 2024 presidential election.
The appeals court on Oct. 10 agreed to put the lower court’s ruling on hold while it decided whether to hear the appeal from the elections commission, the Democratic National Committee and Rise, Inc., a group that works to get college students to vote.
“The court’s order does not change what is on the ballot. Nor does it prevent a single voter—Democrat, Republican, or otherwise—from casting a ballot in the upcoming election,” the appeals court said. “Thus, claims of confusion and disenfranchisement ring hollow.”
The appeals court’s ruling lifted that hold as of 3 p.m. on Friday, leading to the emergency elections commission meeting,
The order from Waukesha County Circuit Judge Brad Schimel, a former Republican attorney general, required the elections commission to inform municipal clerks and local election officials that its guidance on ballot spoiling issued Aug. 1 had been withdrawn. Schimel also forbid the commission from issuing any future guidance related to ballot spoiling that is not allowed under the law.
Restoring Integrity and Trust in Elections, or RITE, filed the lawsuit last month. The group was created in July by former U.S. Attorney General William Barr, longtime Republican strategist Karl Rove, GOP donor Steve Wynn and others. It has also filed election-related lawsuits in the battleground states of Arizona and Pennsylvania.
Derek Lyons, the group’s president, hailed the appeals court’s ruling as “another major victory for Wisconsin voters and for commonsense.”
Ballot spoiling got more attention in Wisconsin during the August primary after a Republican candidate for governor and three top Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate dropped out of the races, but their names were still on the ballots. The elections commission made clear then that voters who had cast their ballots for one of them absentee could spoil it and vote again for someone still in the race.
RITE argued that the practice in Wisconsin is both against the law and creates additional opportunities for fraud and confusion. The appeals court noted that state law does allow for a clerk to issue a new ballot if a voter returns a “spoiled or damaged absentee ballot.” But the law does not appear to authorize a clerk to spoil a ballot that’s already been cast and issue a new one, the appeals court said.
___
This story has been corrected to show that the number of absentee ballots cast to date is over 397,000, not more than 490,000.
___
Associated Press writer Harm Venhuizen contributed to this report.
Big Tech fails on Q3 2022 results as Meta experiences worst week ever
Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks about the Facebook News feature at the Paley Center For Media in New York City on October 25, 2019.
Drew Anger | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Other than Appleit was a brutal results week for Big Tech.
Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft handsets lost more than $350 billion in market capitalization after offering commentary on the third quarter and the rest of the year. Between slowing revenue growth — or decline in Meta’s case — and efforts to control costs, the tech giants have found themselves in an uncharted waters position after rampant growth over the past decade.
This week’s third-quarter results came amid soaring inflation, rising interest rates and a looming recession. Apple bucked the trend after beating revenue and profit expectations. Friday’s action had its best day in more than two years.
At the other end of the spectrum was Meta, which saw its share price crash in 2022. Facebook’s parent company missed out on profits, recorded its lowest average revenue per user in two years and said Fourth-quarter sales would likely decline for a third consecutive period.
“There’s a lot going on right now in the business and in the world, and so it’s hard to have a simple, ‘We’re going to do this thing, and that’s going to solve all the problems,’” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Wednesday during the company’s earnings call.
Meta’s stock had its worst week since the company went public in 2012, plunging 24% in the past five days. Microsoft fell 2.6% for the week, driven by a 7.7% decline on Wednesday after the company gave weak guidance for the year-end period and missed cloud revenue estimates.
Things were also bleak at Amazon, which fell 13%. A bleak outlook for the fourth quarter along with a dramatic slowdown in its cloud computing unit were largely responsible for the selloff.
While Amazon Web Services saw expansion slow to 27.5% from 33% in the prior period, Google’s significantly smaller cloud group accelerated growth to almost 38% from around 36 %. Google plans to continue spending on the cloud, although it intends to curb overall headcount growth in the coming quarters.
“We are excited about this opportunity, given that businesses and governments are still in the early days of public cloud adoption, and we continue to invest accordingly,” said Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat on Tuesday. , during a conference call with analysts. “We remain focused on the longer-term path to profitability.”
However, the results of the rest of Google parent Alphabet were less impressive. The company’s core advertising business grew only slightly, and YouTube’s ad revenue fell from a year earlier. The reverse was true for Amazon, which is catching up with Google and Facebook in digital advertising. In Amazon’s advertising business, revenue growth accelerated from 21% to 30%, beating analysts’ estimates.
“Advertisers are looking for effective advertising, and our advertising is at the point where consumers are willing to spend,” said Brian Olsavsky, the company’s chief financial officer. “We have a lot of benefits that we believe will help both consumers and our partners like sellers and advertisers.”
Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler lowered his Amazon stock price target to $130 from $164 after the results. But he maintained his equivalent of a buy rating on the stock and said the company’s “robust advertising growth” had the potential to help Amazon boost its margin.
As investors continue to move away from technology, they are finding lucrative opportunities in other parts of the market that previously lagged behind software and internet names. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3% this week, the fourth consecutive weekly gain for the index. Prior to 2021, the Dow had underperformed the Nasdaq for five consecutive years.
LOOK: Wall Street set to open in the red as investors digest disappointing tech earnings
News
Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Finally Announce They’re Dumping Each Other After 13 Years Of Marriage
Over the past weeks, Tom Brady and his wife aka future wife Gisele Bündchen have been enjoying the trends and making the headlines with their rumored divorce drama—and finally, it’s here as the couple has announced that they’re calling it quits after 13 years of marriage. I think marriage in these modern times should be… Read More »Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Finally Announce They’re Dumping Each Other After 13 Years Of Marriage
The post Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Finally Announce They’re Dumping Each Other After 13 Years Of Marriage appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
White Bear Township sex offender sentenced on federal porn charges
A White Bear Township registered sex offender has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of child pornography.
Justin John Mitchell, 28, twice was found with thousands of images and videos of child sexual abuse on his computer tablet — in August 2019 and again in January 2022, according to court documents.
At the time of both offenses, Mitchell was under court supervision after having been convicted in Ramsey County in 2015 and 2018 of possessing child pornography.
This July, Mitchell was sentenced in Ramsey County to 17 months in prison after admitting to setting up a camera to film a 9-year-old girl undressing in 2019.
Mitchell was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court by Judge Katherine Menendez, who also ordered him to pay $8,000 in restitution and $3,000 to a victim assistance fund.
Mitchell’s prison term will be followed by 15 years of supervised release.
The first day Musk owns Twitter leads to havoc and a possible hoax
Twitter headquarters in San Francisco.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC
[Editor’s note: After CNBC published details of an interview with people who claimed to be fired employees of Twitter, several reports emerged suggesting it was a hoax. CNBC could not confirm the identities of the individuals.]
Elon Musk’s first day at the helm of Twitter, a person who left the company’s headquarters in San Francisco and identified herself as a data engineer said she had just been fired. CNBC was unable to immediately verify the identity of this person and another who made a similar claim.
A Twitter employee, awaiting information about layoffs or plans, told CNBC they were mostly in the dark. Musk was meeting with relatively low-ranking engineering officials, this person noted — a welcome gesture for some. News reports ahead of the deal said Musk had planned workforce reductions of up to 75%.
Twitter did not respond to repeated requests for comment on the layoffs.
Musk finally took over the company on Thursday, ending a months-long legal saga. Billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO initially agreed to buy the company for $44 billion, but soon after tried to walk away from the deal because he claimed Twitter wasn’t enough opened on spam accounts on the platform. Twitter denied this and went to court to try to convince Musk to go through with the deal.
Ahead of the original trial date earlier this month, Musk again agreed to make the deal. The judge gave Musk until Friday at 5 p.m. to close the case, or else set a new trial date.
On Thursday, several top executives left the company, including CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal, CNBC’s David Faber reported. Twitter’s head of legal, trust and safety policy, Vijaya Gadde, was also fired.
This is breaking news. Please check for updates.
-CNBC’s Lora Kolodny contributed to this report.
cnbc
St. Paul man pleads guilty in Feeding Our Future fraud scheme
A St. Paul man has pleaded guilty in the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme, the U.S. attorney general’s office says.
Abdul Abubakar Ali, 40, admitted he participated in the scheme that obtained and misappropriated millions of dollars in federal funds designated to feed children during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to court documents.
U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger’s office announced Thursday that Ali admitted to using a nonprofit organization, Youth Inventors Lab, as a shell company to carry out the fraud.
In total, Youth Inventors Lab claimed to have served over 1.3 million meals between December 2020 and June 2021 and fraudulently received $3,029,786 in reimbursements from Feeding Our Future.
He and his co-conspirators enrolled in the federal child nutrition program sponsored by Feeding Our Future. Later, the group submitted claims for reimbursement saying they had served meals to hundreds or even thousands of children a day. In addition, he and his co-conspirators submitted fake invoices saying they purchased the food from a vendor.
Both claims were not true, Ali admitted in his guilty plea. The Youth Inventors Lab did not buy food or serve meals.
In addition to the Feeding the Future fraud scheme, Ali also pleaded guilty to other layers of fraud involving Youth Inventors Lab, such as fake invoices to hide the source of the fraudulent funding.
For his participation in the fraud scheme, Ali was paid $82,000 from Youth Inventors Lab and another $47,000 from a company called Franklyn Transportation by his co-conspirators, according to the attorney general’s office.
Ali pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court before Judge Nancy E. Brasel to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Sentencing has not been scheduled.
