Khloe Kardashian Wears Yeezy Sneakers Amid Kanye West’s Crisis
What is Khloe Kardashian up to, mocking Kanye West, or supporting his Yeezy brand? So this is what Candace Owen fails to do, you see, unlike Candace, Khloe Kardashian called out Kanye West on his BS, especially, on the anti-Semitic comment, but even when all went wrong, Khloe appears not to cut ties with Ye’s… Read More »Khloe Kardashian Wears Yeezy Sneakers Amid Kanye West’s Crisis
The post Khloe Kardashian Wears Yeezy Sneakers Amid Kanye West’s Crisis appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Musk took over Twitter. Then some users began testing chaos.
By HALELUYA HADERO and SOPHIA TULP
NEW YORK (AP) — Confusion, concern, conspiracies, celebration.
In the hours after Elon Musk took control of Twitter, reaction on the platform ranged from triumph to despair.
While no immediate policy changes had been announced by Friday afternoon, that didn’t stop users from cheering — or criticizing — what they expected to be a quick embrace of Musk’s pledges to cut back on moderation in what he has said is an effort to promote free speech.
Conservative personalities on the site began recirculating long-debunked conspiracy theories, including about COVID-19 and the 2020 election, in a tongue-in-cheek attempt to “test” whether Twitter’s policies on misinformation were still being enforced.
Popular right-wing pundits tweeted buzzwords such as “ivermectin,” and “Trump won” to see whether they’d be penalized for content they suggested would previously have been flagged. Ivermectin, a cheap drug that kills parasites in humans and animals, has been promoted by some Republican lawmakers and conservative talk show hosts as an effective way to treat COVID-19. But health experts have been pushing back, warning there’s scant evidence to support the belief that it works.
“Ok, @elonmusk, is this thing on..?” Steve Cortes, a former commentator for the conservative TV network Newsmax and adviser to former President Donald Trump wrote in a tweet, where he included a microphone emoji. “THERE ARE TWO SEXES TRUMP WON IVERMECTIN ROCKS.”
In a letter aimed to soothe the fears of advertisers, Musk vowed Thursday that Twitter won’t be a “free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences.”
But the jury is still out on what will become of the social media platform — and what it will tolerate. Observers are eyeing who stays, who goes and who might potentially come back from the list of people the platform has banned over the years. They range from Trump, to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke — none of whom have returned to the platform so far.
The Associated Press checked at least a dozen other Twitter accounts that were suspended by the platform — including those used by right-wing activist James O’Keefe and MyPillow Chief Executive Mike Lindell — and each turned up an “account suspended” message as of Friday afternoon.
At least one still found a way to get his message out.
“I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country,” Trump said Friday morning in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, indicating he might not return to the platform even though Musk has said he would allow Trump back. Trump did not definitively say whether he will come back to Twitter or not.
“I LOVE TRUTH!,” he said, adding Twitter will be “better” if it works to get rid of bots and fake accounts “that have hurt it so badly.”
In a Tweet posted on Friday afternoon, Musk said Twitter will be forming a “content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints,” and “no major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes.”
Earlier in the day, news outlets reported Kanye West, the rapper legally known as Ye, appeared to be back on Twitter after being locked out of his account earlier this month over his antisemitic posts on the social media platform.
But there was no evidence to suggest the status of his account had changed or that Musk played a role, and there was no sign of recent activity. Twitter did not immediately reply to a request for comment on whether Ye was back on the platform. The rapper and fashion designer had also been suspended from Instagram, where his account there was recently reinstated.
Meanwhile, dozens of extremist profiles — some newly created — circulated racial slurs and Nazi imagery while expressing gratitude to Musk for his new leadership. One such post shared a breaking news update about Musk taking over the company, tweeting a racial slur and the message, “thank you Elon.” Another anonymous account tweeted, “Elon now controls Twitter, unleash the racial slurs,” along with several derogatory comments.
“His acquisition of Twitter has opened Pandora’s box,” the advocacy group Ultraviolet said in a prepared statement on Friday, while also urging Musk, Twitter executives and the company’s board of directors to continue to enforce the ban on Trump “as well as violent right-wing extremists and white supremacists.”
Some users reacted to the news by threatening to quit, and others made fun of them for doing so. The terms “Elon,” and “deleting,” appeared in Twitter’s top trends Friday as users discussed the fallout. Speculation also permeated the platform. Some worried the number of their Twitter followers was plunging, theorizing that Twitter may be cleaning up bots. Other users posted unverified reports that their “like” counts were dwindling.
“Elon Musk bought a platform, he didn’t buy people,” said Jennifer Grygiel, a social media expert and professor at Syracuse University. “And we still have a choice in how we get our news, our information and how we communicate.”
Grygiel said there will be a flight to quality if Twitter descends into further chaos under Musk, and maybe that isn’t a bad thing as the platform has increasingly come to serve corporate and state media interests.
And as always, users were quick to crack jokes — aiming to cut through the disorder in more comical ways.
“In honor of Elon now owning this site, I’d like to start utter chaos,” CNN commentator Bakari Sellers wrote in a Tweet on Friday morning. “Which is better Popeyes or Bojangles and why?”
‘I believe in him’ – Bryan Gil has compared Man City star Bernardo Silva as Antonio Conte discusses the Spaniard’s improvements at Tottenham
Antonio Conte believes Bryan Gil could emulate Bernardo Silva if he continues to improve at Tottenham.
The 21-year-old moved to north London in the summer of 2021, before returning to Spain with Valencia on loan in January this year.
Since returning to the club in the summer, the midfielder has been limited to just three appearances for Spurs, including 19 minutes in their 1-1 draw with Sporting in the Champions League in midweek.
With Premier League appearances still proving hard to come by for Gil, Conte believes the midfielder is heading in the right direction to become a much more regular feature in his plans.
He explained: “Bryan Gil is a player who I’ve always told you is a very good prospect but he’s not that strong physically. I think right now we were pushing a lot and doing his replacement was important because he is very good in 1 v 1. He has a good personality.
“Of course, if I have to ask Gil to defend, I think at the moment I think Gil can be useful for this type of situation. It was not the first time as it also happened against Frankfurt.
“It means that I believe in him, otherwise I don’t risk playing him in the Champions League.
“But I try to find the right moments where he can be useful for the situation we are facing at the moment. Because you see my replacement was Gil, then Lenglet for another defender, then Emerson for Doherty. .
WON’T STOP
Antony defends turn as Keown reveals what he allegedly did to Man United winger
Why?
Ten Hag to ‘correct’ Antony as pundits fume over ’embarrassing’ display
emotional
Wrexham owner McElhenney gushes as fans chant his and Reynolds’ names in the pub
last
Arsenal husband to undergo surgery after being stabbed in deadly mall attack
Talent
Garnacho ‘like a young Ronaldo’ as Scholes and Ten Hag react to electric debut
last
Ex-Newcastle and West Ham star Dyer gives update on liver transplant
“I tried with the players on the bench to change but sometimes you can get a lot better. Sometimes you have injuries and you have to try to do your best.
Conte added: “For Gil it was really important to come out last season and play more games in Spain because we are talking about a league in which you don’t have to be so strong to play in this league. .
“There is more technical quality and for him it was really positive to go there and play games.
“But I am sure of Gil’s future because we are talking about a player who sees football. When I ask him something in training, he understands quickly and also his desire is to become an important player.
“If I have to compare him to someone, I can see him as Bernardo Silva to [Man City] in his structure, but, for me, at the moment Silva is physically stronger than him but we are talking about this type of player.
What Steve Cohen, Mets can learn from Astros
It’s no secret the Mets view the Los Angeles Dodgers as a barometer for success. The Mets view the organization as a sustainable juggernaut in the same mold as the one they would like to become.
Since the Guggenheim group took over a decade ago, the Dodgers have won eight straight NL West championships, three NL pennants and a World Series. They won 111 regular season games this season and have All-Stars at nearly every position, many of which are homegrown. The club has a robust analytics department and the budget to be able to sign the top free agents each winter.
It’s an enviable operation, right down to the celebrities that dot the stands behind home plate. But for all of the success, the club routinely falls short of playoff expectations. If the Mets really want a team to emulate right now, maybe it should be the Houston Astros.
With the Astros making their second-straight World Series appearance this week and the fourth since 2017, it’s worth taking a look at what has made the club so successful in that time span and how the Mets could adopt some similar philosophies.
Few other teams have had the kind of success the Astros have in identifying, drafting and developing talent. There was plenty of controversy surrounding the decision to tank in order to get draft picks from 2006-2015, and they did miss on a few of those picks as well. But the pipeline is absolutely flowing and has been for nearly a decade.
At the plate, there are veterans like Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Yuli Gurriel, who came to the Astros in 2016 after a standout career in Cuba who were all developed in Houston’s system, impact bats like Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker, and role players like Chas McCormick and Jeremy Peña, the latter of which was drafted out of the University of Maine. Orono isn’t exactly a baseball hotbed.
The pitching group is just as deep with Christian Javier, Framber Valdez, Jose Urquidy, Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers Jr.
Just an embarrassment of riches.
This is a ridiculously deep group of talent all identified and developed by the Astros themselves. The Mets — and every other team in baseball, for that matter — should find out what the Astros player development department is doing and then do exactly that.
The Houston-grown players have allowed the club to lose key players like Carlos Correa and Gerrit Cole and still remain competitive year after year, especially when it comes to pitching.
The entire staff is adept at suppressing home runs and limiting big innings. Just ask the Yankees, who were frustrated by their inability to get any offense going in the ALCS. The team that finished the regular season with the fourth-highest OPS in the league and hit more home runs than anyone else hit just .162 in the ALCS and struck out 50 times in four games.
The Astros have mastered the art of maximizing pitcher abilities. They’ve helped Javier learn to command the insanely high rise on his pitches. McCullers almost never throws fastballs anymore and Valdez uses his curveball earlier in counts.
The managers and coaches put their pitchers in the best spots to succeed based on matchups and game planning. The lack of a left-handed specialist in the bullpen is evidence of this. The Astros don’t have a true, dominant left-hander in the bullpen despite the fact that manager Dusty Baker thought the team needed one when he came to Houston in 2020. When put in the right spots against the right hitters, their right-handed pitchers could get right- and left-handed hitters out equally as well.
And, of course, the Astros have future hall-of-famer Justin Verlander, who has acted as a mentor of sorts for some of the younger pitchers.
Max Scherzer is playing a similar role for the Mets and they have a few younger pitchers who may be ready to step into bigger roles next season in left-hander David Peterson and right-hander Tylor Megill. But the minor league system isn’t producing at nearly the same rate as the Houston system. Maybe it will over time, but for now, the Mets have to supplement and general manager Billy Eppler said the club plans to do exactly that this winter.
The Mets are also using a manager from the same era as Baker. There has been a trend back toward old-school skippers in recent years, especially with teams plagued by controversy. Baker and Showalter have proven to be steadying presences, with Baker guiding the Astros to the World Series one year after the fallout of the sign-stealing investigation and Showalter leading the Mets to a 101-win season this year.
The Astros are doing all of this with a lower payroll than the Mets and Dodgers. Maybe Cohen shouldn’t be repeatedly targeting David Stearns, the Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations who resigned Thursday, or Dodgers executive Josh Byrnes. Instead, maybe Cohen should look to bring the 44-year-old Click — whose contract will expire after the World Series — to Queens.
Zeldin faces new scrutiny over alleged super PAC coordination
According to a Thursday report from The New York Times, Michael Johnson, the chief enforcement attorney at the state Board of Elections, has opened a preliminary investigation into the complaints, including from Democrats in State, that individuals might work for both super PACs and the Zeldin campaign. – which could violate campaign finance law.
Johnson had asked the Board of Elections to grant him subpoena authority for the Zeldin campaign and the groups, Save Our State Inc. and Safe Together New York.
But the council did not have a quorum to hold its regular Tuesday meeting because two Republican commissioners were not present. The question will likely be on hold until after Election Day, November 8.
One of the Republican commissioners did not return a POLITICO call made over their absence from the meeting. A council spokesman, when asked about their absences, said the Republican commissioners were “unavailable”.
The groups have played a significant role in supporting Zeldin’s campaign, contributing more than $12 million to ads attacking Governor Kathy Hochul and spreading her tough-on-crime message.
Polls have suggested the message is working as the numbers have tightened – the Hochul campaign has pivoted to focus on crime and the economy, and Democrats have launched a frantic effort to boost the Hochul campaign they previously considered as solid as rock.
Jacobs suggested the Zeldin campaign actions could be put in place to challenge any unfavorable results on Election Day.
“There’s a lot of shenanigans going on,” Jacobs said. “And it looks like they’re setting up the script or the narrative for the future that there’s something wrong.”
Zeldin campaign spokeswoman Katie Vincentz said the investigation was a “desperate attempt” by the Hochul campaign.
“It is absolutely no coincidence that the person championing this agenda on the Board of Elections is a political appointee from the Cuomo-Hochul administration,” she said of Johnson. “The Democratic Party is embarrassed by baseless conspiracy theories.”
Bill Mahoney contributed to this report.
Gophers basketball: Jamison Battle has foot surgery, is week to week
The Gophers men’s basketball team has received more bad injury news.
Forward Jamison Battle had “minor” foot surgery Friday and the last season’s leading scorer is considered “week-to-week,” the U said in a news release.
Battle was enthusiastic about the season when speaking to reporters last Friday and was featured in a mic’d up segment by the program during a practice this week.
Battle played in 29 of 30 games last season, averaging 17.5 points and 6.3 rebounds. He and North Carolina transfer Dawson Garcia are expected to be the primary scorers and veteran leaders on this year’s squad.
The Gophers’ bad luck started when two forwards — Parker Fox and Isaiah Ihnen — suffered season-ending injuries during summer workouts.
Minnesota hosts an exhibition against Division III St. Olaf at Williams Arena next Wednesday, followed by the season opener vs. Western Michigan at The Barn on Nov. 7. The U will play six games before opening Big Ten schedule against Purdue on Dec. 4.
Buyers, sellers or observers? – News from Mercury
As the mid-season approaches, the Miami Dolphins find themselves in the thick of the AFC playoff picture. In fact, at this point, they’re entering the playoffs as a wildcard team.
However, injuries could change things quickly, as the Dolphins learned during their recent three-game losing streak.
The trade deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesday and there are questions about whether the Dolphins will be buyers, sellers or watchers.
The Dolphins could use some help in the secondary and on the offensive line, and either could be gotten through a trade. And while they’re watching, maybe someone is calling the Dolphins to acquire tight end Mike Gesicki or quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.
Coach Mike McDaniel said he spoke to players whose names are the subject of trade rumours.
“The reason there’s a head coach and a general manager is that’s all that’s going on,” McDaniel said. “The head coach has to care about football, and the general manager is always talking to other teams about how to make the roster the best from a business perspective. And it’s misleading when people’s names are there because there is a lot of discussion about it.
While it looks like the Dolphins would be more likely to acquire a player than send a player to another team, you can also say that the Dolphins believe the answers to their problems are on their roster or could be found in free agency.
The Dolphins have seven draft picks in 2023 including one in the first round (the one got from San Francisco in 2021; they lost theirs in the tampering case), one in the second round, two in the third round (he got some one from New England in the DeVante Parker trade), and one each in the fifth through seventh rounds.
Maybe Washington Commanders cornerbacks William Jackson, an expensive option given he’s in the second year of a three-year, $42 million contract, or Kendall Fuller have some appeal. The Dolphins lost Nik Needham (Achilles) for the season and Byron Jones (Achilles) is yet to play after undergoing surgery in March. But it’s an area where the Dolphins seem to be comfortable finding help on the roster.
Last week, it was special teams ace/cornerback Justin Bethel who excelled in the “next man” realm. He had an interception in the first quarter of the Dolphins’ 16-10 win over Pittsburgh as he replaced the nickel/slot cornerback. Teammate Noah Igbinoghene, who also came on the call as an injury substitute, had a game-winning interception in the fourth quarter. Before that, it was undrafted rookie Kader Kohou and fellow special teams ace Keion Crossen who did a good job.
Elsewhere in the high school, perhaps Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson, a Boyd Anderson high school product, could be brought home via trade. Last week, the Dolphins lost safety Brandon Jones (knee) for the season.
But that’s another area where the Dolphins found answers on their roster, at least for the rest of the Steelers game, with guys like special teams ace Clayton Fejedelem and undrafted rookie Verone McKinley.
New England right tackle Isaiah Wynn, who is usually a left tackle and reportedly currently in the doghouse, has been rumored as a possibly available player for others, but don’t count on a mid-season trade between the Dolphins and the Patriots, who are the rivals of the AFC East.
Additionally, veteran right tackle Brandon Shell could solidify the short-term job as the Dolphins await Austin Jackson’s return from an ankle injury. And if Jackson doesn’t return soon, maybe the Dolphins feel good about sticking with Shell.
On the inside offensive line, left guard Liam Eichenberg struggled, but he had one of his best games of the season last week when left tackle Terron Armstead returned from a one-game absence in due to a toe injury. Eichenberg might be OK if Armstead is there, but Armstead has missed an average of 5.5 games per season over the previous five seasons. Either way, it looks like the Dolphins want to give Eichenberg, a 2021 second-round pick who moves to tackle guard, at least one more season.
As for the departure of Gesicki or Bridgewater, they both fulfill valuable roles. Gesicki is playing on a $10.9 million franchise player tag, but is heading for career lows in receptions and receiving yards. He doesn’t seem to fit on offense, but on the other hand, he could play a role for the Dolphins for the rest of the season as the offense struggles to put up points consistently.
Bridgewater is the backup for starter Tua Tagovailoa, but the Dolphins seem to like rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson, Kansas State’s seventh-round pick, so they might be listening carefully if they get any calls on Bridgewater.
No one knows if the Dolphins will meet the trade deadline, but they will be watching and listening.
