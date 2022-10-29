Connect with us

Knicks get a reality check in one-sided loss to Bucks

Knicks Get A Reality Check In One-Sided Loss To Bucks
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Consider their game Friday a stark reminder and a series of reality check moments for the Knicks.

They can be improved. They can be considerably better than last season’s 37-win team. But they’re not in the same stratosphere as the title-seeking Bucks.

Even without key players Joe Ingles, Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton, Milwaukee, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, played the Knicks for two quarters and then chased them off the field in the third.

Antetokounmpo got Mitchell Robinson in trouble and outplayed the other Knicks. Jrue Holiday put on a show in the third quarter. The Knicks big three, Jalen Brunson, Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, couldn’t kick the ball into the ocean when it mattered. The result was a one-sided 119-108 loss at the FiserV Forum that exposed many of the Knicks’ weaknesses.

The Knicks were down just six points midway through the third quarter, when the Bucks finally put the hammer down. In the space of 2:34, Milwaukee unleashed a furious 18-0 run that included three 3-pointers and eight points from Antetokounmpo. The Knicks (3-2) trailed by 11 after three, and they never got closer to nine in the final 12 minutes falling to 0-2 on the road.

Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks in the Bucks’ win over the Knicks.
NBAE via Getty Images

Unlike their first road game, an overtime loss to the Grizzlies, the Knicks were largely outplayed this time around. They were beaten badly on the glass, 60-54, and their stars were mostly absent.

Antetokounmpo had more assists (eight) than Brunson, Randle and Barrett combined (five), and the Bucks superstar scored more points (30) than Randle and Brunson (27) combined . The Knicks trio’s most memorable moment was Brunson’s half-court shot on the horn in the first half – and it didn’t even count. The Knicks’ offense, so efficient and fluid in the first four games, was blocked by Milwaukee’s stellar defense.

Two-time MVP Antetokounmpo had 30 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists and former Knick Bobby Portis added 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Bucks.

Jalen Brunson Dribbles In The Knicks' Loss To The Bucks.
Jalen Brunson dribbles in the Knicks’ loss to the Bucks.
NBAE via Getty Images

Barrett led the Knicks with 20 points, but his 3-point shooting issues continued in a 1-for-7 night that dropped him to 4-for-28 from range this season. Brunson was held to season lows in points (13) and assists (two) and Randle had as many turnovers (three) as field goals (three) in 31 minutes without much impact.

Considering Brunson, Randle and Barrett were a combined 5-for-18 from the field with just three assists, the Knicks weren’t in a bad position, trailing by six at halftime.

Twice they were down by as much as eight points – early in the game and late in the first half, after a failed 4-on-1 fastbreak sparked a 9-3 Bucks mini-run. The Knicks initially headed to the locker room just three, but Brunson’s heave beyond half the court was ruled to have come after the horn.

Julius Randle Shoots A Free Throw.
Julius Randle shoots a free throw.
NBAE via Getty Images

Predictably, coach Tom Thibodeau’s Knicks had no answer for Antetokounmpo. He had 18 points, six rebounds and four assists in the first half, getting all the shots he wanted while creating open 3-point looks for his teammates.

The Knicks used Robinson heavily on Antetokounmpo, but he committed his third foul with 10:37 remaining in the first half and sat until the break. Portis was almost as much of a headache, crushing the Knicks on the glass and producing 12 points off the bench.

The second half started like the first, with Antetokounmpo and the Bucks controlling the game. After Holiday hit two consecutive runs, the Bucks’ lead was a game-high 11, with just over eight minutes left. to play in the third. Two minutes later, Holiday helped push the lead to 15, after his strip of Hartenstein put Grayson Allen in transition for a dunk.

It only got worse, with Milwaukee stacking it before Barrett ended the 18-0 run with a floater in the lane with just over four minutes left in the third.

Timberwolves win ugly over winless Lakers

7 mins ago

October 29, 2022

Minnesota Timberwolves Center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) Works Towards The Basket Against Los Angeles Lakers Center Damian Jones (30) During The Second Half Of An Nba Basketball Game, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, In Minneapolis. (Ap Photo/Abbie Parr)
There are not many Timberwolves games at the moment that spectators can walk away from feeling as though Minnesota played well.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) works towards the basket against Los Angeles Lakers center Damian Jones (30) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Things still just aren’t quite clicking for Minnesota. The on-court product isn’t lining up with the on-court product.

Sometimes the offense is clunky. Sometimes the defense is leaky. Oftentimes, it’s both.

And yet, after the Wolves’ 111-102 win over the Lakers at Target Center, Minnesota is 4-2.

The soft early-season schedule was thought to be a safety net for a Wolves team that may have to find its way. That is indeed what it has been. You can play poorly for large segments of action against Oklahoma City and an Anthony Davis-less Lakers team, which fell to 0-5 with the loss, and still come away victorious.

Target Center busted into an “0 and 5” chant in the game’s closing seconds to mock a Los Angeles team that missed the play-in last year and possesses a deeply flawed roster. The Lakers turned the ball over 21 times Friday, while shooting 31 percent from deep.

On Friday, Minnesota found a way to make enough shots in the second half. In the third quarter, it was Anthony Edwards carrying the load, scoring 16 points in a frame in which the rest of his teammates combined to make just three shots. Edwards finished with 29 points.

In the fourth, it was Karl-Anthony Towns’ turn to take charge. He went 6 for 9 from the field over the final 12 minutes and finished with 21 points for the game to go with eight rebounds and seven assists. With 2 minutes to play and Minnesota up five, Towns found a ducking Rudy Gobert for an easy dunk on the interior to move the lead to seven. Gobert finished with 22 points and 21 rebounds, including a couple critical clean-up rebounds for buckets late.

LeBron James had 28 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Lakers.

Arizona’s Kari Lake Cuts Endorsement Videos For Tudor Dixon, Doug Mastriano

14 mins ago

October 29, 2022

Arizona'S Kari Lake Cuts Endorsement Videos For Tudor Dixon, Doug Mastriano
Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake cut a pair of video mentions for her counterparts in Pennsylvania and Michigan ahead of Election Day.

Lake, a former news anchor who quickly became a MAGA star, posted the ads Friday for Tudor Dixon and Doug Mastriano, the GOP gubernatorial candidates in Michigan and Pennsylvania, as Politics first reported.

In her video to the Michiganders, Lake slammed Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) and gave Dixon her “full and total endorsement.”

Lake started the ad with:

Hey, Michigan, it’s Kari Lake. I’m running for Governor of Arizona, but wanted to reach out and tell you about your gubernatorial race in your state. Gretchen Whitmer has done more to harm her citizens and her children in this state than any governor in American history.

“I encourage you to vote for the true outsider and patriot. Please vote for Tudor Dixon on November 8. Tudor will be an incredible leader for Michigan,” Lake continued. “She has my complete and total approval.”

Dixon shared the video and thanked Lake for the endorsement in a tweet.

Lake is running against Democratic Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, whom she called a “coward” for refusing to debate. In her video for Pennsylvanians, she also called Mastriamno’s opponent, Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a “coward.”

“Like us here in Arizona, you know what it’s like to have an election-seeking coward who refuses to debate. We cannot afford cowardice right now,” Lake said, adding:

I ask you to vote for Doug Mastriano. America desperately needs strong governors like Ron DeSantis and Kristi Noem, and I know that with America First governors like me and Doug Mastriano added to the list, we can strengthen our states and take power away from the federal government. . Please vote for Doug Mastriano on November 8. He has my complete and total approval.

Lake’s rapid rise in the Republican Party has Democratic strategists watching her transform into a “big MAGA star” before their eyes, as Axios reported earlier this month. His endorsements of other candidates and the virality of social media posts cement his status as a major GOP upstart nationally.

The denouement of Trevor Milton: “Did not name us to anger”

20 mins ago

October 29, 2022

The Denouement Of Trevor Milton:
October 28, 2022 7:35 a.m. ET

Like Nikolait is

As stocks soared in 2020, an unlikely group of whistleblowers and short-sellers teamed up to find the flaws in Trevor Milton’s stories about the company.

Copyright ©2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

October 29, 2022

Coventry City’s present and future are haunted by the ‘curse’ of the CBS Arena | City of Coventry

38 mins ago

October 29, 2022

Wasps Will Play Worcester In May 2021; Both Clubs Now Face Relegation And Potential Collapse.
On On Thursday afternoon, Coventry City announced to their supporters that they would be taking part in Saturday’s Championship game against Blackpool and the venue would be the Coventry Building Society Arena. Confirming a home game 48 hours before kick-off isn’t the sort of thing a football club typically has to do, especially not one that has enjoyed a remarkable renaissance in the last six years. But when you are a tenant of the most accursed stadium in England, you should never take anything for granted.

Legal action, rent strike, prolonged exile and, this fall, the collapse of one of the country’s flagship rugby clubs: the CBS (formerly Ricoh) Arena has seen it all. Few things have been pretty. The question city folk are asking now is: does the future hold the prospect of something better?

The current state of affairs is typically uncomfortable. Wasps took office this month, the second Premiership rugby club to do so this autumn, sparking a crisis that has rocked domestic rugby to its core. Players have been dismissed, the team has been suspended from competition and the club is hoping against hope for a buyer.

The consequences did not end there. The Wasps also hold the lease of the CBS Arena, a once-prized asset the club bought in 2014. That lease is run under the auspices of a separate company, which can also go into administration on Monday if a buyer can’t. be found.

There is interest in acquiring the lease, with Sky News reporting that NEC Group, which runs a range of entertainment venues in Birmingham, has submitted a bid. But nothing has transpired publicly yet and this week the bondholders who funded the £35m debt that saw the Wasps move to Coventry have been asked to pour in cash immediately to help ease the “marketing” of a potential deal.

Wasps will play Worcester in May 2021; both rugby clubs now face an uncertain future. Photography: Andrew Boyers/Action Images/Reuters

If the news weren’t so grim, it might cause a wry smile among fans and followers of Coventry City, whose recent history has been characterized by a dispute over ownership of the Arena. Sky Blues owner Sisu Capital Ltd, a London-based hedge fund, only recently abandoned a long, bitter and futile attempt to seek damages from Coventry City Council over the deal that saw Wasps to acquire the lease in the first place.

Sisu argued that the council – which previously held 50% of the Arena lease – had reached an agreement with Wasps at a subsidized rate. The council argued otherwise and a succession of courts agreed. It wasn’t until Sisu was denied the chance to pursue the case at European level that the proceedings were finally dropped, on Valentine’s Day this year. Twenty-four hours later, Joy Seppala of Sisu declared a new era without antagonism. “We want to draw a clear line with the past and continue to build strong new relationships with all of our partners, including Coventry City Council,” she said.

Three months later Wasps had defaulted on their obligation to repay the £35m they had borrowed, setting off the spiral which came to a head this autumn. There was, however, time for another spat. The start of Coventry’s Championship season was delayed after a series of inspections declared the ground unsuitable.

The blame for the significantly upset turf was placed on rugby players who played 65 sevens matches over three days in July as part of the Commonwealth Games. The land had been leased to the Games by Wasps. According to reports in the Telegraph, the possibility of further legal action by Coventry City was imminent. Wasps said Coventry were well aware of the possibility of a substandard pitch and had been advised to stage their games away from home.

That last row may cast a different perspective on Sisu’s conciliatory statements, but it remains to be seen what his next move will be. The club is involved in a partnership with the University of Warwick to explore the possibility of building a new stadium on its grounds. Meanwhile, there are consistent reports that Sisu is looking to sell Coventry City, possibly to a landlord who could also take over the stadium lease.

Fans Watch A Second Tier Game In The Club's First Season At The Ricoh Arena - But Coventry Have Walked Away Twice Since The Ground Opened In 2005.
Fans watch a second tier game in the club’s first season at the Ricoh Arena – but Coventry have walked away twice since the ground opened in 2005. Photography: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

To add to the bleak outlook, on Friday night Coventry were forced to admit they were “exploring alternative back-up plans” to host Tuesday night’s Championship game against Blackburn Rovers.

For Dr Dan Plomley, sports finance specialist at Sheffield Hallam University, owning your own pitch is crucial for professional sports clubs, especially those outside the Premier League. “Land is the main asset a club uses to generate money,” he says. “The clubs don’t have a lot of physical assets: it’s basically a training ground and a stadium. So for a club to control that is always the number one thing. Coventry City played second fiddle [to] Wasps since they took it over in 2014. As soon as you rent your own house, it’s a problem.

Perhaps the only thing worse than renting in your own home is having no home at all. The owners of Wasps uprooted a club that had a century-old history in London, taking them first to High Wycombe before landing in Coventry where the team, especially in their later years, played fixtures on benches of empty sky blue seats. Meanwhile, during Sisu’s period of ownership, Coventry City endured two spells of exile, first in Northampton and then in Birmingham. A return to the CBS Arena, regardless of the conditions, was celebrated by fans.

Dave Eyles, acting chairman of the Sky Blue Trust supporters’ group, said the uncertainty caused by Wasps’ collapse is “another worrying distraction” for the football team and supporters. “We all hope this can be resolved soon, with the matter of stadium ownership resolved and a long-term lease agreed for the club to continue playing at Coventry.” The alternative is beyond comprehension. “A new out-of-town move would just be disastrous,” Eyles said.

California baby, teen and adults kidnapped and taken to motel in armed robbery, police say

44 mins ago

October 29, 2022

California Baby, Teen And Adults Kidnapped And Taken To Motel In Armed Robbery, Police Say
Two people have been arrested in connection with the abduction of four people, including a 6-month-old baby, from a California home and forcing them into a van in an armed robbery, police said Friday.

Westminster Police Department said officers responded to a home around 2.30am on Thursday regarding an abduction and assault. They found a man and a woman bleeding from head wounds.

Officers learned that two suspects broke into a home, then demanded money before hand-whipping the two adult victims. The other two abducted victims were the baby and a 14-year-old girl, police said.

DELPHI MURDERS: POTENTIAL BREAK IN 2017 MYSTERY EMERGES AFTER PODCAST HOSTS RECEIVED ANONYMOUS TIP

Michael Alexander Rodriguez, 26, and Bich Dao Vo, 30, allegedly abducted four people from a house and demanded money.
(Westminster Police Department)

“The male suspect’s gun whipped the two adult victims when there was no cash,” a police statement said. “At gunpoint, the suspects forced the victims into a van parked outside and drove them to a hotel in Costa Mesa.”

Authorities said the suspects, identified as Michael Alexander Rodriguez, 26, and Bich Dao Vo, 30, threatened to kill the victims. Vo is related to one of the adult victims, police said.

At some point, the two adults escaped from the motel, leaving the two children inside, and returned to the house to call 911, prompting a police response. The children were later found safe and sound by the police.

Officers then spotted a U-Haul van being driven by the suspects and they were arrested.

A Loaded Ak-47 Rifle Was Among The Weapons Found By Police Inside A Pickup Truck Driven By 26-Year-Old Michael Alexander Rodriguez And 30-Year-Old Bich Dao Vo, Police Said.

A loaded AK-47 rifle was among the weapons found by police inside a pickup truck driven by 26-year-old Michael Alexander Rodriguez and 30-year-old Bich Dao Vo, police said.
(Westminster Police Department)

Police reportedly found a loaded .40 caliber handgun and a loaded AK-47 type rifle inside the vehicle.

Rodriguez and Vo face a variety of charges including kidnapping, assault with a firearm, robbery, false imprisonment, child endangerment and felon in possession of a firearm.

