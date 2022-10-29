News
Miami Dolphins at the trade deadline: Buyers, sellers or observers?
As the halfway point of the season approaches, the Miami Dolphins find themselves in the thick of the AFC playoff picture. In fact, at this point they’re in the playoffs as a wild card team.
However, injuries could change things in a hurry as the Dolphins learned during their recent three-game losing streak.
The trade deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesday and there are questions whether the Dolphins will be buyers, sellers, or observers.
The Dolphins could use help in the secondary and on the offensive line, and either could be obtained through a trade. And as they’re looking, perhaps someone calls the Dolphins about acquiring tight end Mike Gesicki or quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.
Coach Mike McDaniel said he’s talked to players whose names are in trade rumors.
“The reason why there’s a head coach and a general manager is because that’s how much is going on,” McDaniel said. “The head coach has to worry about the football, and the general manager is talking to other teams incessantly about how to make the roster the very best from a business standpoint. And it’s misleading when people’s names are out there because there’s a lot of discussions about stuff.”
While it seems the Dolphins would be more likely to acquire a player than send a player to another team, you could also argue the Dolphins think the answers to their problems are on their roster or could be found in free agency.
The Dolphins have seven draft picks in 2023 among one in the first round (the one obtained from San Francisco in 2021; they lost their own in the tampering case), one in the second round, two in the third round (it obtained one from New England in the DeVante Parker trade), and one each in the fifth through seventh rounds.
Perhaps Washington Commanders cornerbacks William Jackson, an expensive option considering he’s in the second year of a three-year, $42 million deal, or Kendall Fuller have some appeal. The Dolphins lost Nik Needham (Achilles) for the season and Byron Jones (Achilles) hasn’t yet played after having surgery in March. But this is an area where the Dolphins seem to be comfortable finding help on the roster.
Last week it was special teams ace/cornerback Justin Bethel that excelled at the “next man up” thing. He had an interception in the first quarter of the Dolphins’ 16-10 victory over Pittsburgh while filling in at nickel/slot cornerback. Fellow cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, who has also answered the call as an injury replacement, had a game-sealing interception in the fourth quarter. Before that, it was undrafted rookie Kader Kohou and another special teams ace, Keion Crossen, who did good work.
Elsewhere in the secondary, perhaps Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson, a product of Boyd Anderson High School, could be brought home via trade. Last week the Dolphins lost safety Brandon Jones (knee) for the season.
But this is another area where the Dolphins found answers on their roster, at least for the remainder of the Steelers game, with guys such as special teams ace Clayton Fejedelem and undrafted rookie Verone McKinley.
New England right tackle Isaiah Wynn, who is usually a left tackle and currently believed to be in the doghouse, has been rumored as a player possibly available to others, but don’t count on an in-season trade between the Dolphins and Patriots, who are AFC East rivals.
Plus, veteran right tackle Brandon Shell might solidify the job for the short-term as the Dolphins await Austin Jackson’s return from an ankle injury. And if Jackson doesn’t return soon, perhaps the Dolphins feel good about staying with Shell.
On the interior offensive line, left guard Liam Eichenberg has struggled but he had one of his best games of the season last week when left tackle Terron Armstead returned from a one-game absence due to a toe injury. Eichenberg might be OK if Armstead is there, but Armstead has missed an average of 5.5 games per season for the previous five seasons. Regardless, it appears the Dolphins want to give Eichenberg, a 2021 second-round pick who is transitioning to guard from tackle, at least one more season.
As for Gesicki or Bridgewater departing, they both fill valuable roles. Gesicki is playing on a $10.9 million franchise player tag, but headed for career lows in receptions and receiving yards. He doesn’t seem to fit the offense but on the other hand he could play a role for the Dolphins for the remainder of the season considering the offense is struggling to put up points consistently.
Bridgewater is the backup to starter Tua Tagovailoa but the Dolphins seem to like rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson, the seventh-round pick from Kansas State, so they might listen intently if they get calls on Bridgewater.
No one knows whether the Dolphins will make a trade deadline move, but they’ll be watching and listening.
Hassan drops ad sheriff after department sexual harassment investigation
Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan’s (D-NH) campaign reportedly rescinded the Merrimack County sheriff’s endorsement in its ad after an October sexual harassment investigation was launched in the department.
Merrimack County Sheriff David Croft was not listed in the Hassan police mail after the department received eight complaints filed and 41 employee departures, according to Patch. Croft has not been charged with any wrongdoing.
After Republican challenger General Bolduc was endorsed in September by the New England Police Benevolent Association, Hassan launched a television ad campaign featuring endorsements from two Democratic sheriffs, David Croft in Merrimack County and Jeff Stiegler in Grafton County. Sheriffs have touted Hassan’s ties to law enforcement.
“As law enforcement, we want the best for our neighbors. Maggie Hassan knows it, and so does she,” Stiegler said in the ad. Croft and Stiegler represent just two of New Hampshire’s four statewide Democratic sheriffs.
Breitbart News
Tekashi 6ix9ine Denies Sleeping With Pop Smoke’s Ex-girlfriend, Alyssa Danielle, And Jada Is Free After Her Public Outburst
Tekashi 6ix9ine took to his Instagram to deny rumors of him making out with Pop Smoke‘s ex-girlfriend Alyssa Danielle despite the cozy nature of their relationship then. I’m no fan of 6ix9ine but I believe him because 6ix9ine will do any f***ing thing for fame, including calling out b-tches he has slept with, so just… Read More »Tekashi 6ix9ine Denies Sleeping With Pop Smoke’s Ex-girlfriend, Alyssa Danielle, And Jada Is Free After Her Public Outburst
The post Tekashi 6ix9ine Denies Sleeping With Pop Smoke’s Ex-girlfriend, Alyssa Danielle, And Jada Is Free After Her Public Outburst appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Intruder beat Pelosi’s husband with hammer in their home
By COLLEEN LONG, OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ, LISA MASCARO and MICHAEL BALSAMO (Associated Press)
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An intruder attacked and severely beat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer in the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday while searching for the Democratic leader and chillingly shouting: “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?”
Police were called to the home to check on Paul Pelosi at about 2:30 a.m. when they discovered the 82-year-old and the suspect, 42-year-old David Depape, both grabbing onto the hammer, said Police Chief William Scott. The intruder yanked it from Pelosi and began beating him before being subdued and arrested by officers.
The speaker was in Washington, where she had been scheduled to appear with Vice President Kamala Harris at a fundraising event Saturday night for the LGBTQ group Human Rights Campaign, 11 days before congressional elections that have been filled with harsh, sometimes violent rhetoric. Pelosi canceled her appearance.
The intruder’s shouts in Pelosi’s California home were an unsettling echo of the chants during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol, when rioters trying to stop Joe Biden’s election searched menacingly through the halls for the speaker. Police said a motive for Friday’s intrusion was still being determined, but three people with knowledge of the investigation told The Associated Press that Depape targeted Pelosi’s home. Those people were not authorized to talk publicly about an ongoing probe and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Police gave few details on the suspect or his motives. But the attack raised questions about the safety of members of Congress and their families. Threats to lawmakers are at an all-time high almost two years after the Capitol insurrection. In the current midterm election campaigns, crime and public safety have emerged as top concerns among Americans.
Paul Pelosi was severely beaten, suffering blunt force trauma after he was struck several times in the head. He was admitted to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital for his injuries, the hospital confirmed. His condition was not immediately available, but Pelosi’s spokesman has said he would recover.
Lawmakers from both parties reacted with shock and expressed their well wishes to the Pelosi family.
“What happened to Paul Pelosi was a dastardly act,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. “I spoke with Speaker Pelosi earlier this morning and conveyed my deepest concern and heartfelt wishes to her husband and their family, and I wish him a speedy recovery.”
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Twitter, “Horrified and disgusted by the reports that Paul Pelosi was assaulted in his and Speaker Pelosi’s home last night. Grateful to hear that Paul is on track to make a full recovery and that law enforcement including our stellar Capitol Police are on the case.”
In 2021, Capitol Police investigated around 9,600 threats made against members of Congress, and several members have been physically attacked in recent years. Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., was shot in the head at an event outside a Tucson grocery store in 2011, and Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., was severely injured when a gunman opened fire on a Republican congressional baseball team practice in 2017.
Members of Congress have received additional dollars for security at their homes, but some have pushed for yet more protection as people have shown up at their homes and as members have received an increasing number of threatening communications. Nancy Pelosi, who is second in line of succession to the president, has a protective detail that was in Washington with her. She’d just returned this week from a security conference in Europe.
Often at Nancy Pelosi’s side during formal events in Washington, Paul Pelosi is a wealthy investor who largely remains on the West Coast. The couple have five adult children and many grandchildren. They have been married 59 years.
Earlier this year, Paul Pelosi pleaded guilty to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May crash in California’s wine country and was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation.
The Pelosi home in the wealthy Pacific Heights neighborhood has been the scene of several protests in the past few years. After Nancy Pelosi was seen on video getting her hair done at a salon while many were shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, stylists protested outside with curling irons. Members of the Chinese community protested outside recently before Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan.
And during debates over the federal stimulus package protesters scrawled anarchy signs in black paint across the garage door, along with “cancel rent,” and “we want everything.” They left a pig’s head on the driveway.
Meanwhile, wishes of support and concern poured in.
“We have been to many events with the Pelosis over the last 2 decades and we’ve had lots of occasions to talk about both of our families and the challenges of being part of a political family. Thinking about the Pelosi family today,” tweeted Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Biden had also been in contact with Nancy Pelosi.
“The president is praying for Paul Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi’s whole family,” Jean-Pierre said. “This morning he called Speaker Pelosi to express his support after this horrible attack. He is also very glad that a full recovery is expected. The president continues to condemn all violence, and asks that the family’s desire for privacy be respected.”
At the Capitol, Democratic Sen. Pat Leahy of Vermont, the Senate president who is third in the presidential line of succession, said he had known Paul Pelosi “forever.” He said, “It’s just horrible.”
Congressional correspondent Lisa Mascaro and AP writers Colleen Long and Michael Balsamo reported from Washington. AP writers Kevin Freking and Mary Clare Jalonick contributed from Washington, Juliet Williams from San Francisco, Stefanie Dazio from Los Angeles and News Researcher Jennifer Farrar from New York.
NATO country ‘most interested’ in nuclear weapons — RT World News
The deployment of troops and bombs is limited by a 1997 treaty with Russia that Warsaw considers void
Poland absolutely wants to welcome both a permanent presence of NATO troops and American nuclear weapons on its territory, a senior official of President Andrzej Duda said on Friday. There was “conceptual” talks with Washington on atomic weapons, Jakub Kumoch told the Polsat news channel, and argued that the 1997 NATO-Russia treaty should not be treated as an obstacle to achieving this goal.
Duda made headlines earlier this month saying Poland had considered joining the “nuclear sharing” program, under which the United States deployed nuclear bombs in several non-nuclear NATO countries. The State Department quickly reacted by saying that Washington had “No project” to deploy atomic weapons to any NATO member who joined after 1997, deputy spokesman Vedant Patel insisting he was unaware of any discussions with Poland on the matter.
“The president did not say that Poland was conducting talks, but that there were such talks and it’s true – there were such talks,” Kumoch told Polsat on Friday. “They were in the so-called conceptual phase”, he added, Warsaw informing the Americans that Poland was interested in participating in the nuclear sharing program.
Kumoch, who heads the Foreign Policy Office of the Presidential Administration, called him a “pity” which Patel referred to in 1997, when the NATO-Russia Founding Act was signed. The treaty specifically banned permanent troop deployments in Eastern Europe, something Russia insisted on again last year, in the security proposal that the United States and NATO ultimately rejected.
“We believe, and the president said so at the NATO summit, that this act is dead, Russia simply canceled it with aggression against Ukraine,” Kumoch said.
A majority of Poles support Duda’s interest in US atomic bombs, according to a survey conducted earlier this month by pollster IBRiS. Overall, 54.1% favor participation in nuclear sharing, with only 29.5% of respondents opposed. Support was particularly strong among young people (93%), readers of state media (72%) and voters of the ruling PiS party (68%).
In addition to wanting to welcome US troops and nuclear weapons, Warsaw is demanding massive World War II reparations from NATO ally Germany – as well as Russia.
Meanwhile, Warsaw’s interest in US nuclear weapons has been met with concern in Russia and Belarus. Poland has been the main conduit for NATO arms and ammunition deliveries to Ukraine, and Russia says a number of Polish fighters took part in the conflict alongside kyiv.
RT
Cardi B Reveals Her Weird-Looking B-tt After 3rd BBL Procedure And Fans Say Her A** Has Had Enough
These entertainers and their obsession with cosmetic surgeries don’t get any better. You may think after they achieved a certain level of success they will feel confident enough but no! It gets worst. Cardi B in a new Instagram post has revealed her new b-tt after undergoing her 3rd BBL surgery. And we are asking,… Read More »Cardi B Reveals Her Weird-Looking B-tt After 3rd BBL Procedure And Fans Say Her A** Has Had Enough
The post Cardi B Reveals Her Weird-Looking B-tt After 3rd BBL Procedure And Fans Say Her A** Has Had Enough appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Tommies freshman Ryan Sever shows that ‘wigglyness’ can go a long way
St. Thomas freshman Ryan Sever has become adept at wreaking havoc on a football field.
Last year as a senior linebacker at Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Sever registered the most tackles in the state. His first season with the Tommies has been highlighted by three blocked punts, one shy of the lead in Division I football; all three blocks were returned for a touchdown.
Sever doubled his pleasure last Saturday at Presbyterian, blocking a punt and taking it into the end zone for the touchdown as the Tommies improved to 4-0 in the Pioneer Football League and 6-1 overall with a 46-17 victory. St. Thomas hosts San Diego on Saturday afternoon.
“I don’t know if we’ve had (one player with) three blocked punts in a season,” Tommies head coach Glenn Caruso said. “He’s what we call a crafty player; he finds ways to get himself free. He’s got a little bit of ‘wigglyness’ to him — a way to move your body so that you don’t take on a block square. When you partner that with speed and a disposition where you want to get to the big, brown thing, that makes for a pretty good football player.”
Tommies defensive coordinator Wallie Kuchinski, who also coaches linebackers, noted one other telling trait. “He’s got such a great get-off,” Kuchinski said. “If you pause the Presbyterian video as the ball is getting snapped, he’s a full yard ahead of everybody else.”
Sever, a sturdy 6-foot-1, 215 pounds, credits his teammates for making it possible for him to make the plays and the coaching staff for putting in a solid game plan.
“The whole team brings good energy,” Sever said. “If we didn’t have that good energy I don’t think we would have been able to block as many as we have. Film study plays a role, too, seeing where a hole might be, and try to attack that. It all comes down to preparation.”
Sever is a backup strong side inside linebacker, and with a recent injury to starter Tommy Shelstad, he has been able to show his skills in that role as well.
“It’s hard to play inside linebacker here because there a lot of things those guys have to do,” Kuchinski said. “So for him to pick that up as fast as he’s picked it up has been as impressive as any freshman I’ve seen so far. The attitude, the effort, the willingness to play violent, you usually don’t see that in a freshman.”
Once again, Sever credited the help he has received from his teammates, in this case the Tommies’ solid group of linebackers.
“I wouldn’t be able to do what I’ve been able to do without those guys helping me every single day,” he said. “When I first got here my head was spinning, and those guys welcomed me into a brotherhood that I’m so grateful for.”
Despite his standout senior season at Benilde, Sever entered the final few games of that fall resigned to the fact that his football career could soon be over. Acknowledging that he did not do enough in his junior season to draw the attention of Division I recruiters (the period when most connections are made), Sever was prepared to face reality.
“I was thinking about not playing my first year,” Sever said, “but if I really missed it, I would walk on somewhere.”
Sever contacted various Division I schools to see if they had any interest but nothing materialized. His dad, Matthew, played football at St. Thomas, so Sever reached out to Kuchinski, and was excited to get a reply.
“I always follow up with (high school) coaches to see if they had any guys who surprised them,” Kuchinski said. “Ryan was one of those guys. He wasn’t on our radar as a junior. There wasn’t really a lot of good film on him as a junior. We had one of our coaches go watch him in a game to gauge his speed, and he said (Sever) could really run.”
When it was mentioned to him how close Sever came to giving up football, Kuchinski said, “What a waste that would have been.”
