The vicious attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is a reminder of what the 2022 election is all about. It’s of course about who holds the power in the Congress and in the States. But will these elections do anything to change the toxic environment in which politics and government are conducted? Or could they make things worse?
Miami Marlins open development academy in Dominican Republic
The Miami Marlins opened their new academy in the Dominican Republic on Friday, where they hope to develop talents such as current ace Sandy Alcántara, a candidate for the National League Cy Young award.
Sitting on 35 acres (14 hectares), the academy has three major league regulation playing fields, an area for agility drills, four tunnels for batting cages, a roofed set of six pitching mounds, a two-story administrative building and a residential complex.
The facilities are in Boca Chica, on the outskirts of the Dominican capital, where for years there have been academies of the New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Angels, Minnesota Twins, Philadelphia Phillies and Colorado Rockies.
The opening came three days after Skip Schumaker, the St. Louis bench coach, was named manager of the Marlins, replacing Don Mattingly.
Schumaker’s arrival isn’t the only novelty in Miami.
Marlins owner Bruce Shreman confirmed reports that Oz Ocampo, an Astros executive in charge of successful international signings such as Dominicans Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier, Mexican Jose Urquidy and Cuban Yuli Gurriel, will be the new assistant to Kim Ng, the general manager of Miami.
Ocampo “has been extraordinarily successful with the Houston Astros. Well, he’s working now for the Miami Marlins,” Sherman told The Associated Press during the opening.
He said Miami is striving to improve its results. This season, the Marlins were 69-93, the 12th time they finished with a losing record in the last 13 years. The exception was 2020, when they went 31-29.
“It’s not just about one year. It’s about long term,” Sherman said.
The attack on Paul Pelosi was an attack on democracy. The risks keep growing
The current political backdrop includes a climate of possible violence, with a growing number of threats aimed at individual lawmakers. It includes threats against local officials and volunteer citizens who administer elections. It includes the intimidation of individual voters dropping ballots into ballot boxes in Arizona.
All of this comes as confidence in the integrity of the electoral process itself wanes, the reluctance of some candidates to expressly say they will accept their election results, and the possibility that many 2020 election deniers will be elected to important positions this year, potentially jeopardizing future elections. A majority of Republicans on the ballot for the Senate, House and major statewide races denied or questioned the 2020 presidential election, echoing the baseless claims of former President Donald Trump. All of this is on top of what has been said repeatedly over the past two years: democracy itself is in danger in this country.
Politically inspired violence was directed against leaders of both parties. Last week, three men were convicted of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D). Earlier this year, Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, a member of the conservative Supreme Court bloc, was threatened and a gunman was arrested near his home. In 2017, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) was seriously injured when a gunman opened fire on Scalise and his GOP colleagues at a baseball field in Northern Virginia.
During the Scalise attack, it was later revealed that the shooter had a hatred of Republicans. But the most consistent threats come and go from the right, white supremacists and other groups, those who helped organize the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol. Trump’s continued and baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen have spawned a sea of Holocaust deniers, some of whom may become elected officials who will oversee future elections — a noxious mix at a perilous time for the country.
The intruder who attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer reportedly said, “Where’s Nancy?” when he was inside the couple’s home in San Francisco. When and where was this first heard? Few will forget that it was chanted by rioters marauding the Capitol in an attempt to disrupt, delay and possibly undo Joe Biden’s victory over Trump.
Pelosi staff were hiding that day, terrified. She was transported to a safe place by security. On Friday, her husband – devoid of Capitol Police security when the speaker is not at home – was unable to hide from his intruder. The chants on “Where’s Nancy?” were scary on January 6; they must have been scary for Paul Pelosi in the middle of the night. After the attack, he was taken to hospital, where he underwent surgery for a fractured skull and injuries to his arms and hands.
Is there an American politician, other than Hillary Clinton, who has been as demonized and for so long as Pelosi? She was at the center of a costly and relentless Republican campaign in the 2010 election, four years after she first became president. In every campaign since, Republicans have singled her out for criticism. Tens of millions of dollars have been spent on political ads this year in which she is named. The ads include photographs showing her in the worst possible way.
Was it any surprise that the rioters who invaded the Capitol were talking about her the way they did? There’s no way to know what impact all of this had on the man who attacked her husband early Friday morning, but the long process of demonization is also dehumanizing, with obvious possible consequences.
The attack on Paul Pelosi has been widely condemned by elected officials across the political spectrum, just as Democrats joined Republicans in condemning the attack on Scalise five years ago. This is the necessary and easy answer. But some Republicans put an addendum to their remarks, unable to stay on the high road.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) was campaigning for GOP congressional candidate Yelsi Vega within hours of the first reports of the attack on Paul Pelosi. “There’s no room for violence anywhere,” he said, “but we’re going to send it [Nancy Pelosi] back to California to be with him. It comes from a Republican touted by many in his party as an antidote to the vile and demeaning politics practiced by Trump.
The demonization of Pelosi is an example of how the practice of politics seeks to destroy individuals. The same goes for the democratic system. The more Trump and others baselessly claim that the 2020 election was stolen, the more his supporters adopt a similar attitude and the more the foundations of democracy are weakened.
The electoral process depends on the collective goodwill and trust of the American people. Trump peddles conspiracy theories and lies. The more he does, the more his followers take it as gospel. Confidence in the electoral process has declined among Republicans since the last election. Does this raise the possibility of violence? January 6, 2021, provides a big data point.
The problem exists in many forms, some of which are now entrenched. The vernacular of political campaigning today is almost entirely negative. Read press releases from national political committees of both parties or reactions from individual candidates after a debate or after primary campaigns that select candidates for legislative elections. Opponents are regularly portrayed as radical, extreme and dangerous liars. Appeals for funds are formulated in serious and often dishonest language. It is now routine, a pattern of negativity.
Courses in apocalyptic rhetoric across the system; it’s a we-must-win-or-the-country-will-lose mentality. This amplified rhetoric reflects the nature of politics today, the need to supersize everything to get the attention of voters focused on their jobs, families and friends.
The news media also contribute to this. Politics as combat is the metaphor of routine. Debates described as boxing matches are the norm: “It’s fight night!” Politicians are “targeted” by their adversaries. It seems like small things, and all of us who write about politics have succumbed. But for many citizens, this kind of language contributes to the deterioration of democracy.
But there is the question of proportionality and there is no doubt that the greatest contributor to the decline in confidence in the electoral system and the related threat to democratic processes is Trump and those who spread his lies. The 2020 election was held safely and counted fairly, regardless of how often Trump and his cronies — elected officials, candidates, and ordinary citizens — have claimed otherwise. No credible evidence has been presented to support Trump’s allegations of widespread fraud.
The fact that so many Republicans still accept his version of events, however, increases the possibility that this election will face challenges from disgruntled losers or allegations of impropriety from overzealous citizens. This can happen when state leaders complete the certification process or it can happen with unfounded challenges in a local constituency. It can happen this year and it could certainly happen after the 2024 election.
As shocking as the attack on Paul Pelosi was, there is a risk it could happen again. As repugnant as Trump’s claims of a stolen election are and are, there is a danger that this too will happen again. The balance of power in Washington could change with the results of this year’s election. The responsibility for safeguarding democracy — and elected officials — should not rest with any party.
Ukraine questions Twitter takeover amid questionable ties to Elon Musk
Kyiv:
A senior Ukrainian official on Saturday expressed skepticism over the takeover of Twitter by Elon Musk, whose relationship with Kyiv has been rocky since the billionaire hinted in early October that Ukraine should give up occupied lands for peace.
Musk, a self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist”, expressed a desire to shake up Twitter’s content moderation and tweeted that the “bird is free” after completing the purchase.
Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted on Saturday: “Has the bird really regained its freedom or has it just moved to a new cage?”
He pointed to Musk’s “unusual moderation” of the site. Musk tweeted on Friday that Twitter would form a content moderation council “with very diverse views.”
The Tesla boss drew fury from Kyiv and praise from Moscow this month when he posted a Twitter poll proposing that Ukraine cede Crimea permanently to Russia, that new referendums be held under the auspices of the United Nations to determine the fate of the territory under Russian control and that Ukraine accepts neutrality.
Kyiv’s reaction to its Twitter takeover also contrasts sharply with that of Moscow, where Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev tweeted his congratulations to Musk on Friday.
“Good luck (Elon Musk) overcoming political bias and ideological dictatorship on Twitter. And stop this Starlink activity in Ukraine,” Medvedev wrote, referring to the thousands of satellite-connected internet devices that Musk’s SpaceX company operates. in Ukraine.
Starlinks are a key communication tool for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as regular mobile and internet connection is lacking or unsecured in many frontline areas.
Reports emerged in US media in mid-October that SpaceX may begin demanding payment from the US government for Starlink services in Ukraine, which Musk says will cost the company $100 million by the end of 2022.
Musk responded to the reports by saying SpaceX had withdrawn the request.
A look at the best scares in the Chicago area for Halloween weekend – NBC Chicago
With Halloween weekend finally here, many Chicago-area residents are looking to taste the spooky season with one of the many haunted houses in the area.
Plenty of horror-filled experiences await in suburban Chicago this weekend, with many houses open for their final weekend of the season.
Some of the most notable haunted houses include HellsGate in Lockport, recently ranked by an outlet as the third best haunted house in the country. The haunted mansion is nestled in the woods and also offers games and escape rooms outside the house.
Another acclaimed haunted house, 13th Floor Chicago, reopened this season with two all-new attractions, offering perilous scares just outside of town at Schiller Park.
Below is an overview of all haunted houses operating for the 2022 season in the Chicago area:
- Basement of the Dead, 42 W. New York Street, Aurora, Illinois.
- Disturbia Haunted House, 1213 Butterfield Road Suite D, Downers Grove, Illinois.
- Hayride of Horror, 199 E. Woods Drive, Lockport, Illinois.
- Hells Gate, 3101 Canal Street, Lockport, Illinois.
- 13th Floor Haunted House Chicago, 5050 River Road, Schiller Park, Illinois.
- Chainsaw Manor, 1042 Gordon Terrace, Deerfield, Illinois.
- Mad Criminal, 226 S. Main Street, Crown Point, Ind.
- Bad Intentions, 900 Grace Street, Elgin, Illinois.
- Haunted Halloween Trail in the Worth Park neighborhood, 11500 S. Beloit Avenue, Worth, Illinois.
- Haunted Hills Hospital, 7611 E. Lincoln Highway, Crown Point, Ind.
- Heap’s Haunted Corn Maze, 4853 US Highway 52, Minooka, Illinois.
- Killdare Haunted City, 8100 S. Beloit Avenue, Bridgeview, Illinois.
- Haunted House of the Massacre, 299 Montgomery Road, Montgomery, Illinois.
- Midnight Terror Haunted House, 5520 W. 111th Street, Oak Lawn, Illinois.
- Monster Purge, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles, Illinois.
- Haunted Former Joliet Jail, 401 Woodruff Road, Joliet, Illinois.
- Realm of Terror Horror Experience, 421 W. Rollins Road, Round Lake Beach, Ill.
- Reaper’s Realm, 626 177th Street, Hammond, Ind.
- Scream Scene, 4701 Oakton Street, Skokie, Illinois.
- Sonny Acres Haunted Barn and Hayride, 29W310 North Avenue, West Chicago, Illinois.
Paul Pelosi attack shocks nation over threats to democracy
An America that may already feel like it is hurtling towards political disintegration has been rocked yet again, this time by the violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband less than two weeks before Election Day.
Grabbing a hammer and leaving a trail of broken glass, an intruder broke into the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday and repeatedly hit Paul Pelosi, 82, with a hammer. Paul Pelosi underwent surgery to repair a fractured skull and serious injuries to his right arm and hands, and his doctors expect a full recovery, the Speaker’s Bureau said.
The attacker confronted Paul Pelosi shouting “Where’s Nancy”, according to another person familiar with the situation who was granted anonymity to discuss it. The Democratic congresswoman was in Washington at the time.
The calling of her name was a sign that the assault could have been aimed at the lawmaker, who, as president, is second in line to the presidency. The ambush was a particularly stark reminder of the extremism that has plagued American politics in recent years, adding to a sense of foreboding with the Nov. 8 election at hand.
Armed observers line the ballot boxes in Arizona to guard against false conspiracies regarding voter fraud. Threats against members of Congress have reached historic levels. Opinion polls show fears for a fragile democracy and even a civil war. Former President Donald Trump continues to deny losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden, and his cronies are trying to consolidate their power over future elections.
A new national intelligence assessment from the Department of Homeland Security and other agencies said extremists fueled by election lies “pose an increased threat” to future terms.
The assessment, dated Friday, said the greatest danger was “posed to lone offenders taking advantage of election-related issues to justify violence”.
“It’s worse than ever,” said Cornell Belcher, a Democratic pollster. “These are uncharted waters.” Belcher blamed “the incorporation of behavior into politics that was once, left or right, abhorrent”.
Police have not identified a motive for the attack on Pelosi’s husband. Judging by social media posts, the suspect appears to have simmered in a mix of conspiracy theories about the election and the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s wrong whatever the reasons, but if it’s politically motivated, it’s just another example of political violence and irresponsibility of people who open the door to this type of violence against others. elected,” Michigan Sen. Gary Peters, chairman of the Senate Democrats’ campaign arm, said in an interview. “It’s a very sad time for our country right now.”
Politicians from both parties expressed outrage at the assault.
“This attack is shocking and Americans should be concerned as it becomes more commonplace,” said Joe O’Dea, Republican Senate candidate from Colorado. “Partisanship and polarization are tearing the country apart.”
Some responses, however, reflected a strong sense of partisanship.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va., incorporated the incident into his remarks during a campaign stop for a congressional candidate as he called on Democrats to lose power in Congress.
“There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re going to send her back to be with him in California,” Youngkin said. “That’s what we’re going to do.”
From the Civil War and the attacks on black voters during Jim Crow to the assassination of elected leaders like John and Robert Kennedy, the United States has seen spasms of political violence. No party or ideology has a monopoly on it.
Five years ago, a left-wing activist opened fire on Republicans as they practiced for an annual charity baseball game. Representative Steve Scalise of Louisiana was seriously injured. In 2011, then-Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Arizona, was shot in the head during an event outside a Tucson grocery store.
Today, violent rhetoric and imagery has become a staple of right-wing politics in the United States, and it has intensified during Donald Trump’s presidency. Democrats viewed the intrusion into Pelosi’s home as an extension of the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, when Trump supporters halted the peaceful transition of power to Biden.
Protesters that day searched for Pelosi and chanted that they wanted to hang then-Vice President Mike Pence, who had defied Trump’s demands to overturn the election results.
Less than two years later, only 9% of American adults think democracy works “extremely” or “very well,” according to this month’s poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
Members of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack received a steady stream of threats for their work.
“If we don’t stop the big lie, perpetuated by those who seek to win at all costs, our democracy will cease to exist,” said Rep. Elaine Luria, a Democrat from Virginia who was assigned to a security duty. in recent months because of his work. on the committee, said in an interview. “Then nothing else we do will matter.”
Nowhere has the temperature been hotter than in Arizona, a cauldron for election conspiracy theories. People inspired by unsubstantiated claims that ballot boxes perpetuate voter fraud have camped outside these ballot boxes, photographing voters and their license plates as they hand in ballots.
Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said Monday he was patrolling ballot boxes and devoting an unprecedented amount of manpower to election security after two people armed with guns and wearing tactical gear were seen in guarding a ballot box outside of Phoenix. The incident sparked fears of voter intimidation and the potential for clashes that could escalate into violence.
“It goes very quickly from well-intentioned to poorly executed, and then bad things happen,” Penzone said.
Penzone, a Democrat, said there was “a growing toxic problem where individuals feel it is appropriate to use forms of intimidation and threats to try to influence political outcomes.”
Left-leaning groups have filed two lawsuits against groups hosting watch parties, including one linked to the Oath Keepers militia. A federal judge on Friday refused to order a group to cease operations.
A 36-year-old man was arrested last week for allegedly breaking into the campaign headquarters of Katie Hobbs, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate and current secretary of state. There’s no indication the burglary was politically motivated, but it alarmed his staff, who are constantly on the lookout for threats.
Federal prosecutors have charged three people with threatening to harm Arizona election officials, including Hobbs, since the last election.
Earlier in the week, three men were found guilty of supporting a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer after a trial that raised fears of paramilitary training and anti-government extremism.
And on Friday, a man pleaded guilty to threatening to kill Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif. Additionally, a Kansas man is facing a criminal charge for threatening to kill one of the state’s congressmen, Republican Jake LaTurner.
Representative Val Demings, a Democrat from Florida who is running for the Senate, campaigned with a major private security service for much of the year. It’s a necessary precaution, she said in an interview, given the spike in violent threats in the months since she served as House leader in Trump’s first impeachment trial.
“I never thought I was going to have my worst moment, feeling like I was really going to die, at the Capitol on January 6,” said Demings, a former Orlando police chief. “When I was in alleys and fighting in bars and arresting people killing other people, I never had the feeling on the streets like that day. And it was all in the politics, and I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ “
Chance of Halloween showers late overnight, then cool and dry
Time
The seasonal weather week comes precisely 11 years after “Snow-tober” hit New England with up to 2 feet of snow.
Next week will be mostly dry and cool, with temperatures expected to hover around the 60s and a touch of rain expected on Halloween night.
According to the Boston office of the National Weather Service (NWS), Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 64. Cheaters may be in luck, as showers likely won’t start until midnight.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, with highs near 67 and overnight lows around 52. The sun breaks through Wednesday, with highs around 64 during the day, then clear skies in the evening. Thursday will also be sunny but a little cooler, with highs around 61 and evening lows around 48.
Friday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Looking ahead to next weekend, AccuWeather Boston is forecasting a dry and partly sunny Saturday and Sunday next weekend. November 5 will have a high of around 64, and November 6 – the end of DST – will have a high of around 58.
This Day in New England Weather History: Hurricane Sandy and Snow-tober
This weekend marks the anniversaries of two major weather events in the eastern United States
Ten years ago, in 2012, Hurricane Sandy made landfall in southern New Jersey, impacting coastal areas as far north as Rhode Island. The super storm, which has killed 285 people and caused nearly $2 billion in damage, hit the coast near Atlantic City on October 29 and brought winds of 80 mph.
A year prior, New England had seen an unusual amount of snow on Halloween. The last weekend of October 2011 saw between 1 and 2 feet of snow in the area. The event, dubbed “Snowtober” and “Halloween Nor’easter,” broke snowfall records in at least 20 cities. The snowstorm caused damage estimated between $1 billion and $3 billion and knocked out power to more than 3 million residences. Thirty-nine people died as part of the storm; many deaths were due to traffic accidents and downed power lines.
The Mass. making great strides against the summer drought
According to the US Drought Monitor, Massachusetts is recovering from a months-long drought that began in May.
The southeastern part of the state rebounded the most, with the monitor reporting normal rainfall levels in that region. Still, more than half of the state — 61% — was considered abnormally dry as of Oct. 25.
Currently, only 4% of the state, in Essex County, is considered to be in extreme drought conditions, compared to 96% of the state at the end of August.
Macron admits foreigners are responsible for half of crime in Paris
During a speech in the French parliament, President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged that around half of crime in Paris involves illegal immigrants.
President Macron has spoken out on immigration, saying he wants to see the French parliament debate the subject and consider reforming the country’s immigration system, broadcaster BFMTV reports.
Macron also admitted that around 10% of crime in Paris involves illegal immigrants, saying: “Yes, when you look at crime in Paris, you see that half of the crime comes from illegal aliens” — but he did not want to link immigration itself to crime and insecurity, no matter what.
“I will never make an existential link between immigration and insecurity,” he swore.
Almost half of violent sex crimes in Italy committed by foreigners
— Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondres) November 29, 2020
Macron’s statements come nearly two weeks after a 12-year-old girl named Lola was found dead in a suitcase in the courtyard of the building where her family lived, an Algerian illegal immigrant who was later arrested for raping and murdered the girl.
Reports later emerged that the alleged murder had already been the subject of a deportation order and should have been out of the country weeks before the alleged killing.
French media has revealed that over 90% of deportation orders in France are not enforced, despite President Marcon promising to enforce 100% of all deportation orders.
A poll released last week found that a majority of French people want to see all illegal immigrants in France placed in deportation centres, and not left free in the country.
France has enough space for just under 2,000 migrants in the centers currently in operation. but some have estimated that the number of illegal immigrants in the country could be as high as 700,000.
Media fact checks claim that up to 90% of evictions fail, and the actual stats are even worse
— Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondres) October 22, 2022
Follow Chris Tomlinson on Twitter at @TomlinsonCJ or by e-mail at ctomlinson(at)breitbart.com.
