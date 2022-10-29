Mitchell and LeVert score 41 points, Cavs beat Celtics in OT

Celtics

Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell drives between two Boston Celtics defensemen during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson) The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert each scored 41 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied to beat the Boston Celtics 132-123 in overtime on Friday night.

Cleveland trailed by as much as 15 points in the first half and overcame a 75-point first half by the Celtics to earn their fourth straight win.

It was LeVert’s best game since joining the Cavs at the trade deadline last season, when he never understood his role due to injuries. His previous record for Cleveland was 32 points last season against Dallas.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led Boston with 32 points apiece. The Celtics shot 51% against the NBA’s second defense, but also recorded 19 turnovers.

Cleveland scored the first five points in overtime. Boston rallied and rebounded with a steal and a dunk from Brown.

The Cavs led 126-123 when LeVert caught an errant pass from Tatum, was fouled and hit two free throws.

Brown missed at the other end LeVert calmly drained a 24-footer with 31 seconds left.

Boston built a 15-point lead before shooting 9-of-20 and committing six turnovers in the third quarter as its lead was reduced to 99-95 early in the fourth.

Cleveland stayed close throughout the period and took a 113-112 lead off a 3-point corner from LeVert with 1:10 remaining.

The Celtics handed it over on a roving call on Marcus Smart but got it back following a missed jumper by Mitchell. It started a fast break and led to a Brown layup with 28 seconds left.

Jarrett Allen was fouled underhand but only managed one of his 2 free throws. Tatum then missed 3 in late regulation.

The Cavaliers were left without All-Star Darius Garland, who continues to recover from the left eye laceration he suffered in their season opener. That left the point guard duties to Mitchell, who still managed to maintain his score with 17 points in the first 24 minutes.

Mitchell also had the game of the night, stretching for a one-handed dunk over 7-foot Luke Kornet in the third quarter, then briefly laying down the big man before dropping back down to the floor.

TIPS

Cavaliers: Shooting 11 of 17 in the third quarter, 6 of 9 from the 3-point line. … Opened the game on a 22-9 run but was outscored 66-40 the rest of the first half. … JB Bickerstaff said it was unclear when Garland would return to action. “Still uncertain,” Bickerstaff said. “He is improving. He does more and more on the floor. But, at this stage, it’s really a matter of security and not putting him in a compromising situation.”

Celtics: Interim coach Joe Mazzulla improved to 2-0 on coaching challenges, getting a foul on Kornet overturned in the fourth quarter. … The 75 points they scored in the first half are their most in the first half since the 2007-08 title-winning team had 77 against Denver on November 7, 2007. … Closed the first quarter on a 25-11 run, including the buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Sam Hauser, to take a 34-33 lead in the second. …Leaded 75-62 at halftime.

EARLY ACTION

While Boston’s Grant Williams was serving a one-game suspension for hitting a referee, the Cavaliers also used their size advantage in the frontcourt to take a 13-point lead.

The Celtics turned things around in the second quarter, shooting 70 percent from the field (14 of 20) and 6 of 9 from beyond the arc to help them beat Cleveland 41-29 in the period.

NEXT

Cavaliers: Host the Knicks on Sunday.

Celtics: Host Wizards Sunday.