Mortgage rates are at their highest in 20 years. Here’s what that means for monthly payments.

The spike in mortgage rates this week continues a months-long trend that has dramatically increased the cost of home loans – but the exact rise in prices may surprise some buyers.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage jumped to 7.08% on Thursday, hitting highs last seen more than 20 years ago, according to data from Freddie Mac.

Soaring mortgage rates continue their sharp rise this year as the Federal Reserve has aggressively raised borrowing costs in an effort to reduce inflation.

For homebuyers, each percentage point increase in a mortgage rate can add thousands or tens of thousands of additional costs each year, depending on the price of the home, according to Rocket Mortgage.

“It’s a really tough market,” Derek Horstmeyer, professor of finance at George Mason University School of Business, told ABC News. “If you’re outside looking inside, it’s not pretty.”

About two months ago, the mortgage rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was 5.5%, which equates to a monthly payment of about $1,700 on a $300,000 mortgage. Since this week, the monthly payment on this mortgage has gone up about $300 or 18%.

In turn, the current mortgage rate adds about $3,600 each year to the cost of a $300,000 mortgage, compared to the rate two months ago. Over a 30-year mortgage, the gap amounts to $108,000 in additional payments.

In this file photo from March 3, 2022, a for sale sign is displayed in front of a home in Sacramento, California. Rich Pedroncelli/AP, FILE

The bad news for potential buyers becomes more pronounced when comparing a current mortgage with one received earlier this year.

At the start of 2022, the mortgage rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was 3.22%, bringing a monthly payment of around $1,300 on a $300,000 mortgage. The difference between this payment and the current payment adds about $700 per month or about $252,000 over the life of a $300,000 mortgage.

A rise in the benchmark interest rate raises borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, which in theory should reduce inflation by slowing the economy and eating away at demand. This means borrowers face higher costs for everything from car loans to credit card debt to mortgages.

Stepping up its fight against inflation, the Fed has raised the benchmark interest rate by 0.75% at each of its last three meetings. Prior to this year, the Fed had last matched a hike of this magnitude in 1994.

In response, mortgage rates soared, slowing the housing market. “Sales fell,” Horstmeyer said.

Potential home buyers face a tough spot, Horstmeyer said, as mortgage rates are likely to remain high for at least a year and a housing shortage will take up to 10 years to resolve.

Meanwhile, the Fed is expected to impose another giant-sized interest rate hike at a meeting next month, according to economists polled by Reuters.

Further rate hikes can lower a range of consumer prices, but they pose greater challenges for homebuyers, Horstmeyer said.

“If you’re looking to buy a house now, that’s small consolation,” he said.