News
NATO country ‘most interested’ in nuclear weapons — RT World News
The deployment of troops and bombs is limited by a 1997 treaty with Russia that Warsaw considers void
Poland absolutely wants to welcome both a permanent presence of NATO troops and American nuclear weapons on its territory, a senior official of President Andrzej Duda said on Friday. There was “conceptual” talks with Washington on atomic weapons, Jakub Kumoch told the Polsat news channel, and argued that the 1997 NATO-Russia treaty should not be treated as an obstacle to achieving this goal.
Duda made headlines earlier this month saying Poland had considered joining the “nuclear sharing” program, under which the United States deployed nuclear bombs in several non-nuclear NATO countries. The State Department quickly reacted by saying that Washington had “No project” to deploy atomic weapons to any NATO member who joined after 1997, deputy spokesman Vedant Patel insisting he was unaware of any discussions with Poland on the matter.
“The president did not say that Poland was conducting talks, but that there were such talks and it’s true – there were such talks,” Kumoch told Polsat on Friday. “They were in the so-called conceptual phase”, he added, Warsaw informing the Americans that Poland was interested in participating in the nuclear sharing program.
Kumoch, who heads the Foreign Policy Office of the Presidential Administration, called him a “pity” which Patel referred to in 1997, when the NATO-Russia Founding Act was signed. The treaty specifically banned permanent troop deployments in Eastern Europe, something Russia insisted on again last year, in the security proposal that the United States and NATO ultimately rejected.
“We believe, and the president said so at the NATO summit, that this act is dead, Russia simply canceled it with aggression against Ukraine,” Kumoch said.
A majority of Poles support Duda’s interest in US atomic bombs, according to a survey conducted earlier this month by pollster IBRiS. Overall, 54.1% favor participation in nuclear sharing, with only 29.5% of respondents opposed. Support was particularly strong among young people (93%), readers of state media (72%) and voters of the ruling PiS party (68%).
In addition to wanting to welcome US troops and nuclear weapons, Warsaw is demanding massive World War II reparations from NATO ally Germany – as well as Russia.
Meanwhile, Warsaw’s interest in US nuclear weapons has been met with concern in Russia and Belarus. Poland has been the main conduit for NATO arms and ammunition deliveries to Ukraine, and Russia says a number of Polish fighters took part in the conflict alongside kyiv.
News
Cardi B Reveals Her Weird-Looking B-tt After 3rd BBL Procedure And Fans Say Her A** Has Had Enough
These entertainers and their obsession with cosmetic surgeries don’t get any better. You may think after they achieved a certain level of success they will feel confident enough but no! It gets worst. Cardi B in a new Instagram post has revealed her new b-tt after undergoing her 3rd BBL surgery. And we are asking,… Read More »Cardi B Reveals Her Weird-Looking B-tt After 3rd BBL Procedure And Fans Say Her A** Has Had Enough
The post Cardi B Reveals Her Weird-Looking B-tt After 3rd BBL Procedure And Fans Say Her A** Has Had Enough appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Tommies freshman Ryan Sever shows that ‘wigglyness’ can go a long way
St. Thomas freshman Ryan Sever has become adept at wreaking havoc on a football field.
Last year as a senior linebacker at Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Sever registered the most tackles in the state. His first season with the Tommies has been highlighted by three blocked punts, one shy of the lead in Division I football; all three blocks were returned for a touchdown.
Sever doubled his pleasure last Saturday at Presbyterian, blocking a punt and taking it into the end zone for the touchdown as the Tommies improved to 4-0 in the Pioneer Football League and 6-1 overall with a 46-17 victory. St. Thomas hosts San Diego on Saturday afternoon.
“I don’t know if we’ve had (one player with) three blocked punts in a season,” Tommies head coach Glenn Caruso said. “He’s what we call a crafty player; he finds ways to get himself free. He’s got a little bit of ‘wigglyness’ to him — a way to move your body so that you don’t take on a block square. When you partner that with speed and a disposition where you want to get to the big, brown thing, that makes for a pretty good football player.”
Tommies defensive coordinator Wallie Kuchinski, who also coaches linebackers, noted one other telling trait. “He’s got such a great get-off,” Kuchinski said. “If you pause the Presbyterian video as the ball is getting snapped, he’s a full yard ahead of everybody else.”
Sever, a sturdy 6-foot-1, 215 pounds, credits his teammates for making it possible for him to make the plays and the coaching staff for putting in a solid game plan.
“The whole team brings good energy,” Sever said. “If we didn’t have that good energy I don’t think we would have been able to block as many as we have. Film study plays a role, too, seeing where a hole might be, and try to attack that. It all comes down to preparation.”
Sever is a backup strong side inside linebacker, and with a recent injury to starter Tommy Shelstad, he has been able to show his skills in that role as well.
“It’s hard to play inside linebacker here because there a lot of things those guys have to do,” Kuchinski said. “So for him to pick that up as fast as he’s picked it up has been as impressive as any freshman I’ve seen so far. The attitude, the effort, the willingness to play violent, you usually don’t see that in a freshman.”
Once again, Sever credited the help he has received from his teammates, in this case the Tommies’ solid group of linebackers.
“I wouldn’t be able to do what I’ve been able to do without those guys helping me every single day,” he said. “When I first got here my head was spinning, and those guys welcomed me into a brotherhood that I’m so grateful for.”
Despite his standout senior season at Benilde, Sever entered the final few games of that fall resigned to the fact that his football career could soon be over. Acknowledging that he did not do enough in his junior season to draw the attention of Division I recruiters (the period when most connections are made), Sever was prepared to face reality.
“I was thinking about not playing my first year,” Sever said, “but if I really missed it, I would walk on somewhere.”
Sever contacted various Division I schools to see if they had any interest but nothing materialized. His dad, Matthew, played football at St. Thomas, so Sever reached out to Kuchinski, and was excited to get a reply.
“I always follow up with (high school) coaches to see if they had any guys who surprised them,” Kuchinski said. “Ryan was one of those guys. He wasn’t on our radar as a junior. There wasn’t really a lot of good film on him as a junior. We had one of our coaches go watch him in a game to gauge his speed, and he said (Sever) could really run.”
When it was mentioned to him how close Sever came to giving up football, Kuchinski said, “What a waste that would have been.”
News
The municipal team cleans the property
A City of Wilmington crew cleaned the property of the recently condemned home at 118 E. Truesdell St. Friday morning.
A City of Wilmington crew cleaned the property of the recently condemned home at 118 E. Truesdell St. Friday morning.
Delaware
News
Blackouts worsen in Ukraine; fighting rages on many fronts
KYIV, Ukraine — Relentless Russian attacks on energy infrastructure prompted Ukrainian authorities on Friday to announce worsening blackouts around the country’s largest cities, with Kyiv’s mayor warning that the capital’s power grid is working in “emergency mode” with energy supplies down as much as 50% from pre-war levels.
Meanwhile, the Russian president sought to dispel criticism of a chaotic call-up of 300,000 reservists for service in Ukraine by ordering his defense minister to make sure they’re properly trained and equipped for battle.
In the Kyiv region, as winter looms, the latest damage to utilities would mean outages of four or more hours a day, according to Ukrenergo, the state operator of Ukraine’s high-voltage transmission lines.
But Gov. Oleksiy Kuleba warned “more severe and longer shutdowns will be applied in the coming days.”
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the city’s power grid was operating in “emergency mode” and added he hoped Ukrenergo would find ways to address the shortage “in two to three weeks.”
The former boxing world champion also said new air defense equipment has been deployed in the Ukrainian capital to help defend against Russian drone and missile attacks on energy facilities.
In the Kharkiv region, home to Ukraine’s second-largest city of the same name, Gov. Oleg Syniehubov said daily one-hour power outages would begin Monday.
Officials across the country have urged people to conserve by reducing electricity consumption during peak hours and avoiding the use of high-voltage appliances.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said last week that 30% of Ukraine’s power stations had been destroyed since Russia launched the first wave of targeted infrastructure strikes on Oct. 10.
In Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu that the thousands of reservists who were recently called up need the right training and equipment so “people feel confident when they need to go to combat.”
Shoigu told Putin that 82,000 reservists had been deployed to Ukraine, while 218,000 others were still being trained. He said there were no immediate plans to round up more, but Putin’s mobilization order left the door open for a future military call-up.
Putin’s effort to beef up the number of troops along the 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) front line followed recent setbacks, including a Russian withdrawal from the Kkarkiv region. The mobilization, however, fueled scores of protests in Russia and prompted hundreds of thousands of men to flee the country.
Activists and reports by Russian media and The Associated Press said many of the draftees were inexperienced, were told to procure basic items such as medical kits and flak jackets themselves, and did not receive training before they were sent to fight. Some were killed within days of being called up.
Shoigu acknowledged that “problems with supplies existed in the initial stages,” but told Putin those have now been solved.
Putin ordered Shoigu to propose ways to reform the ground troops and other parts of the military based on their performance in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Russian missile and artillery barrages pounded targets across Ukraine. Several towns across the Dnieper River from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant were struck, the presidential office said. Shelling damaged dozens of residential buildings in Nikopol, and power was cut there and to thousands of families in neighboring towns.
A Russian S-300 air defense missile destroyed a three-story office building and damaged a new residential building nearby, said Mykolaiv regional governor Vitalii Kim. Russian forces have frequently used converted S-300 missiles to strike ground targets in Ukraine.
Moscow also pressed its ground advance on the cities of Bakhmut and Avdiikva after a string of setbacks in the east. The fighting had turned the entire Donetsk region into “a zone of active hostilities,” according to Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko.
“Civilians who remain in the region live in constant fear without heating and electricity,” Kyrylenko said in televised remarks. “Their enemy is not only Russian cannons but also the cold.”
A Russian takeover of Bakhmut, which has remained in Ukrainian hands throughout the war, would open the way for the Kremlin to push on to other Ukrainian strongholds in the heavily contested Donetsk region. A reinvigorated eastern offensive could also potentially stall or derail Ukraine’s push to recapture the southern city of Kherson, a gateway to Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
Last month, Putin also illegally annexed annexed the Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Much of the fighting since then has appeared geared toward consolidating Moscow’s control over that territory, which Putin has put under martial law.
Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai reported Friday that Russian soldiers had retreated from some areas; Moscow had claimed Luhansk’s complete capture in July.
“The Russians practically destroyed some villages after they started to retreat,” Haidai said. “There are a lot of freshly mobilized Russians in the Luhansk region, but they are dying in droves.” His claim could not be independently verified.
In the Zaporizhzhia region, Kremlin-appointed officials urged residents not to switch to daylight savings time along with Kyiv and the rest of the country. Russia switched to permanent winter time in 2014.
“We live in the Russian Federation, and our city lives by Moscow time,” said Alexander Volga, the Russian-installed mayor of Enerhodar, where Europe’s largest nuclear power plant is located.
Meanwhile, inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency planned to visit two locations where Russia alleged, without citing evidence, that Ukraine was building radioactive “dirty bombs.” IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said inspectors are being dispatched after a written request from the Ukrainian government.
Moscow has repeatedly made the unfounded claim that Ukraine is preparing to detonate a device that spreads radioactive waste on its own territory while trying to blame Russia. Western officials have dismissed the claim as misinformation possibly designed as a pretext for Russia’s own military escalation.
News
San Diego jeweler Leo Hamel sentenced for buying weapons
Longtime San Diego jeweler Leo Hamel, who has appeared for years in television commercials on local channels, was sentenced Friday morning to house arrest and probation for his role in an illegal drug scheme. gun buy run by a former San Diego sheriff’s captain.
U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel sentenced Hamel, 65, to 100 days house arrest and one year probation for aiding and abetting the unlicensed arms trafficking of former sheriff Captain Marco Garmo .
“I take full responsibility for everything I have done,” Hamel told Curiel during the hearing, adding that his actions were a “discredit to the family name.”
Hamel pleaded guilty to his role in the scheme in 2019, a day after he, Garmo and several others were charged. As part of his plea and sentence, he confiscated over 200 firearms and over 100,000 cartridges.
Curiel said Friday that the case goes far beyond the illegal sale and purchase of firearms.
“Really, this case is also about corruption,” the judge said, explaining that at the heart of the scheme was Garmo’s “plan to one day become sheriff of San Diego County.”
Garmo needed wealthy benefactors who could support his ambitions, and Hamel was one of them, Curiel said. Garmo did the local jeweler a favor, knowing that Hamel would support his future sheriff’s campaign.
Garmo also pleaded guilty to federal charges and was sentenced last year to two years in federal prison.
Hamel avoided time behind bars by cooperating with the government investigation, prosecutors say.
Hamel admitted in his plea agreement that Garmo purchased “off-list” weapons for him – firearms that can only be purchased new in California by law enforcement officers. The purchases were known as straw purchases, with Garmo indicating that the weapons were for himself when they were actually for Hamel.
Garmo made straw purchases of about 100 off-list guns in all for various people, and Hamel was his biggest customer.
Curiel said there was “no doubt” that Garmo and Hamel knew the captain’s arms deal was illegal.
The judge noted the jeweler’s many good deeds and charitable donations set out in a sentencing memorandum, but said that along the way to gaining local notoriety, Hamel “developed a sense of entitlement”.
The jeweler, who opened his first store in 1980 and now has seven branches across the county, thought “the rules of the average person, the average person, (didn’t apply) to you,” Curiel told her. .
Assistant U.S. attorneys Andrew Haden and Nicholas Pilchak told the judge that early in the case they intended to seek jail time for Hamel.
But the jeweler cooperated with the investigation from the start and even testified at the trial of one of his co-defendants, a local gun dealer, last month, so prosecutors recommended a period of 60-day house arrest.
Curiel said 100 days was more appropriate because “an additional punitive sentence is warranted”. The terms of his house arrest allow him to leave his home for work, church, medical appointments and a few other reasons, according to the judge.
Hamel ignored reporters’ questions after the courthouse hearing and his lawyers declined to comment.
California Daily Newspapers
News
Former Jets tackle D’Brickashaw Ferguson says it’s ‘surreal’ going into Ring of Honor
This Sunday against the rival New England Patriots, another former Gang Green player will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor.
Former Jets left tackle D’Brickashaw Ferguson will be officially enshrined as the 18th member at halftime Sunday. Earlier this year, Ferguson’s former teammate Nick Mangold was inducted during the team’s Sept. 25 game against the Bengals. Former cornerback Darrelle Revis will be feted on Nov. 27 during the Jets’ home game against the Bears.
“This is a very surreal moment,” Ferguson said Friday. “I don’t think coming into the game, you know how that’s going to end. I think you do your best to do what your abilities allow and the fact that it ended in a way that was very nice. This is another added element that I didn’t foresee.
“I don’t think it’s really hit me yet. I think when I see other people who have been in the Ring of Honor, Marty Lyons, Wayne Chrebet, Nick Mangold, Revis, I get it — these guys were phenomenal players in their time, arguably the best. I think it’s hard to look at yourself in that light.
“Having time to remove yourselves from that moment, so you can really reflect and maybe say ‘OK,’ maybe the work did pay off.”
Ferguson was the anchor of the Jets’ offensive line for 10 seasons (2006-15) after he was selected in the first round (No. 4 overall) in the 2006 NFL Draft out of Virginia. During his 10 years, Ferguson was best remembered for his durability.
He never missed a game and only missed one snap during his time with Gang Green. During his time with the Jets, Ferguson was named to the NFL All-Rookie team along with draftmate Mangold after the 2006 season. Ferguson was also selected to three Pro Bowls (2009-11) and he was the starting left tackle for two of those trips.
During his time with the Jets, the team had some success, notably from 2009-10. In both seasons, the Jets made it all the way to the AFC Championship game before losing to the Colts and Steelers.
It is fitting that Ferguson will be inducted in the Ring of Honor as Mangold and Revis as they all were instrumental in the team’s success during those playoff runs.
“It makes sense to why we might have had the success that we had because we were able to do it together,” Ferguson. “When I think of Nick Mangold and all the accolades that he has done and how he’s anchored the line — he was a big part of my success.
“When I think of Revis and how feared he was. People wouldn’t throw to his side and when they did, they got penalized every single time. That helps your offense as it allows people not to score points and get points on defense and it adds to whatever we are doing.
“I think that we can go in together speaks volumes about how well we were able to play collectively and that’s another thing that I think of often.”
Ferguson has kept an eye on the Jets’ recent success as the team is 5-2 for the first time since his 2010 team. He has been involved with the organization in various areas since retiring in 2015.
Ferguson interned in both the team’s scouting department and in the strength and conditioning department. He has also written about the Jets, as he had a blog for a few years.
He has been a distant fan of the Jets as he hasn’t watched every game but has attended games throughout the years. Current Jets left tackle Duane Brown was drafted the year after Ferguson was from his rival college Virginia Tech.
“It is interesting to see the careers of your peers and how they work out,” Ferguson said. “It is guys that I played with who are continuing to play the game at a high level.”
()
