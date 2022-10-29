Paul Pelosi, 82, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), was attacked by a hammer-wielding assailant in their San Francisco home early Friday, sending shockwaves through the political ecosystem amid fears of rising political violence.
Neymar tells Antony to ‘keep it up’ as Fred hits out at ‘boring’ pundits including Manchester United legend Paul Scholes who called the Brazilian a ‘clown’ for his showboating
Manchester United star Fred has joined Neymar in defending Brazilian winger and team-mate Antony.
The midfielder has hit out at ‘boring’ pundits for their criticism of Antony’s showboating, including Old Trafford legend Paul Scholes, who branded the tricky winger a ‘clown’.
Antony was mocked by pundits and rival fans alike after giving United fans something to cheer about in their 3-0 win over FC Sheriff in the Europa League.
With the game still 0-0, the Brazilian received the ball on the right wing and extended twice with the ball without any pressure from the opposition, but ended up with a egg to the face as he then misplaced a pass and got the ball out. play for a goal kick.
The former Ajax star is known for his flair, but his pirouettes have not gone down well with the pundits, with Scholes and Robbie Savage among those lambasting his actions.
Speaking on BT Sport, an unimpressed Scholes called Antony a ‘clown’ who ‘didn’t amuse anyone’, Savage adding it was ’embarrassing’ and the ace should have been ‘dragged’ off the pitch by Ten Hag.
And fellow Brazilian Fred supported his compatriot while responding to his detractors.
“It’s very annoying that they want to say that,” Fred told ESPN.
BATTLE
Even Rodgers wanted Haaland to play, but Man City have a taste for the infamous injury record
CHALLENGE
Newcastle are clear top four contenders after an ‘incredible’ season so far
AMAZING
Trusty, on loan from Arsenal, makes outrageous backheel film for Birmingham against QPR
BLOW
De Gea to miss World Cup as Man United star not in Spain provisional squad
WON’T STOP
Antony defends turn as Keown reveals what he allegedly did to Man United winger
remaining in place
Howe rejects suggestion Newcastle move training ground to London
“I think it starts with the fact that we are Brazilians. Brazilians have quality in their blood. It’s always been like that since Pelé, having quality, dribbling, scoring, dancing, smiling.
“So I think people need to understand that aspect that we have. What he did was therefore not offensive to anyone.
“Of course, if it’s offensive, we’ll come to him in the dressing room and talk. But it wasn’t offensive to anyone. It’s his game. I think he has to keep doing it.
“Dribbling, doing what he loves to do because he has the quality for it, so he has to keep doing it. Casemiro and I don’t have the quality for it, so we can’t do it.
“I think those who have quality have to show it on the pitch there. If you want to control differently, you can control.
“You want to do a trick that he likes to do, you have to do it. Dance, you can dance. As long as it’s in relation to the opponent, obviously.
Brazilian poster Neymar also backed Antony with an Instagram post that read, “Keep it up, don’t change a thing! Come on boy. Audacity and Joy.
Antony also posted his own message to his skeptics on Instagram, writing, “We are known for our art and I won’t stop doing what got me to where I am!”
The summer signing was actually substituted at half-time, but Erik ten Hag insisted after the win that it had nothing to do with his tricks and flicks.
The United boss, however, said he ‘demanded more’ from the striker and would ‘correct’ him if the unnecessary displays continued.
“I don’t have a problem with it as long as it’s functional,” the Dutchman said of Antony’s cornering.
“So I demand more from him: more races behind, more often in the area, more tempo dribbling above all and more play in the pocket.
“So we demand more dominance in this game and when, once in a while, there’s something like that, it’s fine as long as it’s functional, you don’t lose the ball and it attracts players, so It’s okay.
“But if it’s a trick for a trick, then I’ll fix it.”
What the polls show about undecided voters in the 2022 midterm elections
The news is not good for Democrats, according to the poll, which was conducted Oct. 21-23. Undecided voters overwhelmingly believe the country is on the wrong track: 83% of undecided voters on the generic ballot say so. Sixty-two percent of those undecided in the generic ballot disapprove of the job Joe Biden is doing as president, and 60 percent have an unfavorable opinion of the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. (The poll was taken before the attack on Pelosi’s husband at their San Francisco home on Friday.)
This does not mean that all the undecided will vote for the Republican candidates. In fact, many are unlikely to vote at all: a quarter of the undecided, 25%, say they are “not at all excited” about voting mid-term, compared to just 6% of all registered voters in the POLITICO/Morning Consult Survey. Only 8% say they are “extremely enthusiastic” about their midterm ballot, compared to 38% of voters supporting the Democratic candidate and 40% supporting the Republican.
But that, in itself, could be a problem for Democrats, as some of the key demographics they need to win are more likely to be undecided. Nearly a quarter of “Gen Z” voters – those born in 1997 or later – are undecided. Hispanic (22%) and black (15%) voters are more likely to be undecided on the generic ballot than white voters (10%).
And now, our weekly update of the polls in the states that will decide the Senate majority:
1.
Arizona
MARK KELLY (R) against Blake Masters (R)
POLITICO Election Prediction Assessment: Toss Up (Last week: Lean Democratic)
Average CPR polls: Kelly +1.5 (Last week: Kelly +2.5)
Average of RCP 2020 polls 10 days before the election: Biden +2.4
Possible margin: Biden +0.3
Although the Democratic senator. Mark Kelly led by larger and more consistent margins a month or two ago, Republican Blake Masters has closed much of the gap.
Since the August primary, Masters has never topped any publicly available poll. But a survey by the Democratic firm Data for Progress this week showed the two men were 47% each linked.
In this poll, 4% of voters were undecided and 3% supported the libertarian candidate, Marc Victor.
POLITICO’s election forecast reclassified the race this week, changing its rating from “Lean Democratic” to “Toss Up.”
2.
Colorado
MICHAEL BENNET (R) vs. Joe O’Dea (R)
POLITICO Election Prediction Assessment: Democratic Lean
Average CPR polls: Bennet +7.5 (Last week: Bennet +7.7)
Average of RCP 2020 polls 10 days before the election: no average
Possible margin: Biden +13.5
There were no new polls this week in Colorado, where older survey data suggested the Democratic senator. Michael Benet had a lead over Republican Joe O’Dea.
3.
Florida
MARCO RUBIO (R) against Val Demings (R)
POLITICO Election Prediction Assessment: lean republican
Average CPR polls: Rubio +7.4 (Last week: Rubio +5.7)
Average of RCP 2020 polls 10 days before the election: Biden +1.5
Possible margin: Asset +3.3
Two polls this week have staked GOP Sen. Marco Rubio led on Democratic Rep. Val Demings: Rubio led Demings by 7 points in a Data for Progress poll and 11 points in a University of North Florida survey.
Only 3% of voters were undecided in the University of North Florida poll, but that notably includes 18% of all voters under 25 and 8% of black voters.
4.
Georgia
RAPHAEL WARNOCK (R) against Herschel Walker (R)
POLITICO Election Prediction Assessment: Throw in the air
Average CPR polls: Walker +1.6 (Last week: Warnock +2.4)
Average of RCP 2020 polls 10 days before the election: Biden +0.8
Possible margin: Biden +0.3
Republican Herschel Walker took the lead in the RealClearPolitics average over Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnockthough the three most recent polls in the average are from Republican or Conservative firms (and that doesn’t include an internal survey released by the Republican National Senate Committee).
Yet Senate Majority Leader chuck schumer acknowledged the party was ‘going down’ to Georgia, in a hot mic moment with President Joe Biden on an airport tarmac in Syracuse, NY
Whichever candidate leads, the number to watch is 50%: the leader must win a majority of all votes cast to win – otherwise Walker and Warnock will meet again in a runoff in December.
5.
Nevada
CATHERINE CORTEZ MASTO (R) against Adam Laxalt (R)
POLITICO Election Prediction Assessment: Throw in the air
Average CPR polls: Laxalt +1.2 (Last week: Laxalt +1.2)
Average of RCP 2020 polls 10 days before the election: Biden +5.2
Possible margin: Biden +2.7
The average in Nevada remained unchanged this week, although a Republican-friendly Trafalgar Group poll gave Republican Adam Laxalt a 4-point lead, tying the biggest advantage Laxalt has posted in any public survey. (The other poll in which Laxalt led Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto by that wide margin was an old Trafalgar poll.)
6.
New Hampshire
MAGGIE HASSAN (R) against Don Bolduc (R)
POLITICO Election Prediction Assessment: Democratic Lean
Average CPR polls: Hassan +3.4 (Last week: Hassan +5.4)
Average of RCP 2020 polls 10 days before the election: no average
Possible margin: Biden +7
We saw a crunch in New Hampshire, where the Democratic senator. Maggie HassanThe average lead over Republican Don Bolduc has shrunk 2 percentage points over the past week.
And that average doesn’t include a survey from the co/effective Republican-leaning firm for a conservative state outlet that showed a tie race, 45% to 45%.
seven.
North Carolina
Ted Budd (R) vs. Cheri Beasley (R)
POLITICO Election Prediction Assessment: lean republican
Average CPR polls: Budd +4.5 (Last week: Budd +2.8)
Average of RCP 2020 polls 10 days before the election: Biden +1.5
Possible margin: Asset +1.3
A Marist College poll this week showed the GOP Rep. Ted Bud and Democrat Cheri Beasley tied among all registered voters – but Budd with a 4-point lead among those who say they will “definitely” vote next month.
The undecided represented 1 in 10 of the sample of registered voters, but only 5% of definite voters said they had not yet made a decision.
8.
Ohio
JD Vance (R) vs. Tim Ryan (R)
POLITICO Election Prediction Assessment: lean republican
Average CPR polls: Vance +2.2 (Last week: Vance +2.3)
Average of RCP 2020 polls 10 days before the election: Asset +0.6
Possible margin: Asset +8.2
Ohio is one of only two of the top 10 states where the GOP nominee hasn’t increased his lead in the past week (yes, all 10 Republican nominees are male).
This is mainly due to two public polls on Monday, one from Marist College and the other from Siena College for Spectrum News, showing a tied race.
Meanwhile, Republican firm Cygnal continues to show GOP nominee JD Vance as the Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan in his follow-up poll, with the latest version staking Vance to a 5-point lead.
9.
Pennsylvania
Mehmet Oz (R) vs. John Fetterman (R)
POLITICO Election Prediction Assessment: Throw in the air
Average CPR polls: Fetterman +0.3 (Last week: Fetterman +2.4)
Average of RCP 2020 polls 10 days before the election: Biden +5.3
Possible margin: Biden +1.2
We’re still awaiting more data after Tuesday night’s big debate between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz. The only survey to qualify for the RealClearPolitics average was a one-day poll by GOP firm InsiderAdvantage, showing Oz narrowly ahead. But one-day surveys are generally less reliable because they capture only the easiest-to-reach respondents.
ten.
Wisconsin
RON JOHNSON (R) against Mandela Barnes
POLITICO Election Prediction Assessment: Throw in the air
Average CPR polls: Johnson +3.3 (Last week: Johnson +2.8)
Average of RCP 2020 polls 10 days before the election: Biden +5.4
Possible margin: Biden +0.7
Two new polls this week had the same leader — GOP Sen. Ron Johnson – but paints slightly different pictures of racing competitiveness. A Data for Progress poll showed Johnson ahead of Democrat Mandela Barnes by 5 points, 51% to 46%.
But a CNN poll also released this week showed Johnson a single-point lead, 50% to 49%. Both showed that few voters are left undecided in this highly polarized state.
Japan unveils massive spending plan — RT Business News
The Japanese government has announced an economic package worth around 39 trillion yen (nearly $270 billion) to support the economy amid rising inflation and a weakening national currency , the NHK television channel reported on Friday.
The package includes local and central government spending, and is “aimed at overcoming rising prices and reviving the economy…to protect people’s livelihoods and businesses”, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters in Tokyo.
The government plans to cut utility bills to help households save the equivalent of $19 a month on electricity and $6 a month on gas, according to Kyodo News.
Inflation in Japan saw its largest increase in 40 years, with core consumer prices in Tokyo, a leading indicator of national figures, rising 3.4% in October from a year earlier, according to official figures. The increase was attributed to rising energy, commodity and food prices amid the economic fallout from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as well as other factors, Kyodo said. News.
READ MORE:
Japanese yen plummets
The Bank of Japan, however, bucked the global trend of rising interest rates by holding its short-term interest rate at -0.1% on Friday.
Last week, the Japanese yen fell to its weakest level against the dollar since August 1990, having lost more than a fifth of its value against the greenback this year alone.
For more stories on economics and finance, visit RT’s business section
Professor CSULB’s Student Animation Contest Celebrates 20th Year – Orange County Register
According to Aubry Mintz, professor of animation at Cal State Long Beach, working against the clock and managing team dynamics are some of the skills animators need to learn before entering the industry.
Inspiring students to master these and other skills outside of a classroom led Mintz to launch the 24 HOUR Student Animation Contest, where hundreds of college and high school students are challenged to create a 30-second animated film that creatively interprets a theme in 24 hours.
This year’s competition – its 20th anniversary – started at 4 p.m. on Friday, October 14 until 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 15. The winners were announced a week later.
While 30 seconds might not seem like much, in the animation industry that’s about 5-6 months of work, Mintz said. He added that it’s the length of a commercial, but the students find the willpower to finish it in the heat of the moment.
“If you can get a message across in 30 seconds,” Mintz said, “then (students) learn the art of simplifying the messaging and simplifying the story.”
When Mintz ran the animation program at Laguna College of Art and Design 20 years ago, he said he was surprised that students didn’t have the strong work ethic needed to enter the animation industry. .
“So I challenged them one night and said ‘I won’t leave the class until the last person leaves,’” he said. Some students stayed overnight until sunrise.
“They do more in those 18 hours than they did in the whole semester,” he said, “so a light bulb went on in my head, if you challenge the students with something that is not just for the rating but you give them their own property with this they will take the challenge so i started the contest.
Each year, Mintz would invite more and more schools to participate. When Mintz moved to Cal State Long Beach in 2007, he brought the competition with him. It was eventually opened up to other CSU schools and is now open to schools in 17 different countries.
This year’s competition featured a record 297 teams competing from 86 schools in 17 countries. There were 71 universities — including Cal State Long Beach — and 50 high schools.
The teams included schools from the United States, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Great Britain, India, Italy, Mexico, the Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand and South Africa. New this year were schools from Kenya, Nigeria, New Zealand and Russia.
“We’re doing this to build community,” Mintz said, when announcing the contest rules and theme to the hundreds of students on the livestream. “At the end of the day, we’re just artists making animated stuff. Let’s have a good time.
There were seven Cal State Long Beach teams and two placed in the competition. Keyframe Coffee Break won second place and The Doodlers won fourth place.
The contest rules state that students can create their film in any medium — such as traditional or stop motion animation — as long as there is frame-by-frame manipulation in every frame of the film, Mintz said. The teams create all artwork from scratch working from their home schools and post the animations to YouTube before the deadline.
Films are judged by industry animators, such as Angela Abeyti, character and prop designer for Nickelodeon; Grace Babineau, founder at Bento Box; and Ryan Stapleton, screenwriter at Fox Television Animation.
Judges select the winning teams based on storytelling, art direction, animation, production value, creativity, interpretation of the theme, and level of completion of the film.
This year’s theme: imagine the predictions of the future in 100 years.
The seven winning teams will receive cash prizes, new animation software and the opportunity to sit down with Disney animation executives.
Sponsors of the awards, Mintz said, include Toon Boom Animation, Illumination, Bento Box, DreamWorks, Nickelodeon and Walt Disney Animation.
“It’s been a 20-year journey to get more sponsors, so this is the biggest one yet,” he said in an interview. “We see the results every year and they’re excited for the students to do something on their own and not just for an assignment, so they want to get involved.”
Jordan Goickmen, 22, is a fourth-year animation student who was part of The Doodlers team. He was eager to win so he could add his contest entry to his portfolio.
“I think animation is cool, I was interested because I was obsessed with music videos and I thought anime were the most memorable,” Goickmen said.
Goickmen said he wanted to enter the animation industry to gain experience and eventually become a teacher.
“I’ve heard from recruiters at different studios that they’re looking for the competition on resumes now,” Mintz said, “because they see it as that event that they know a student entered under difficult stress, it is a sign of willingness to work hard but also that they can work as a team.
Paul Pelosi attack: what we know about suspect David DePape and the assault
“The Pelosi family is extremely grateful to Mr. Pelosi’s entire medical team and law enforcement who responded to the assault.”
San Francisco police confirmed that Pelosi was “punched at least once” during the attack, Police Chief William Scott said at a press conference on Friday.
How did the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s home unfold?
San Francisco police say the suspect, later identified as David DePape, forced his way into the Pelosi home through a back door.
According to a person briefed on the matter, who spoke to The Washington Post on condition of anonymity to describe the details, DePape was looking for Speaker Pelosi when he walked in and shouted, “Where’s Nancy?”
Police were dispatched at 2:27 a.m. on Friday to a break-in at Pelosi’s home, Chief Scott said, adding that police knocked on his arrival and the front door was opened “by someone on the inside”.
Police saw the suspect grapple with Pelosi, with each man having “one hand on a single hammer”.
Police, watching from outside the door, told the two men to drop the hammer, at which point DePape “immediately pulled the hammer out” and “viciously attacked” Pelosi with it, Scott said.
Police then attacked and disarmed DePape and arrested him, while requesting paramedics and emergency assistance. Scott said DePape will be charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and burglary, among other offenses.
DePape was also taken to the hospital, where he remained Friday evening.
What did Pelosi call the police?
Police said Pelosi was “capable of calling 911.” However, it seems that he couldn’t speak freely during the call.
Instead, Scott says, the dispatcher “was able to read between the lines” and “essentially understood that there was something more to this incident than what he was being told.”
“It was a wellness check and she just knew there was more to it. So she alerted – she took that extra step – and because of that she sent it to a higher priority. high … which led to a faster response,” he said.
Scott declined to elaborate on what was said on the call, but praised the dispatcher’s “quick thinking” and “intuition”.
The Associated Press, citing a person familiar with the situation, said Pelosi told the intruder he needed to use the restroom, where his phone was charging.
What was the motive for the attack?
“It was not a random act. It was intentional,” Scott told reporters. However, he said police were not yet at a stage where they could publicly confirm what the motive was.
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said his team was working with law enforcement on the investigation and would file multiple felony charges on Monday and expect DePape to be arraigned on Tuesday. “DePape will be held accountable for his heinous crimes,” she added.
DePape yelled “Where’s Nancy?” when he entered the house, according to a person briefed on the matter – a startling echo of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack when a pro-Trump crowd could be heard chanting “Nancy, Nancy” and “Everything we want is Pelosi” as they ransacked the building and his office.
The assailant yelled “Where’s Nancy?” burglary at speaker’s home, attack on Paul Pelosi
Where was Nancy during the attack?
Nancy Pelosi raised funds and campaigned with Democrats across the country ahead of the midterm elections. When the attack happened, she was in Washington, according to US Capitol Police.
Earlier this week, the speaker had traveled to Croatia for a forum on Crimea and to Washington on Tuesday to meet the Israeli president. On Wednesday morning, she was briefly in San Francisco for an event at the Golden Gate Bridge before returning to Washington.
Youngkin sparks anger with Pelosi comment Democrats call insensitive
What do we know about the striker, David DePape?
DePape, 42, lives in Richmond, Calif., about 16 miles from Pelosi’s home.
The Washington Post confirmed that a voluminous blog written under DePape’s name and filled with deeply anti-Semitic writing and conspiracies — as well as pro-Trump and anti-Democratic posts — was posted to an address where DePape lives, according to neighbors.
In a single day earlier this month, the blog posted seven new posts. Headlines included: “Balcks Nda jEwS”, “Were the Germans so stupid?” “Who FUNDED Hitler’s Rise to Power” “The Gas Chamber Doors” and “I Guess It’s As Good A Time As Any.” The latter implored Trump to choose Representative Tulsi Gabbard as his running mate for 2024.
DePape’s stepfather, Gene DePape, said in a CNN interview that DePape was estranged from his family and grew up in Powell River, British Columbia, before leaving Canada decades ago for California.
Paul Pelosi, 82, is the owner of Financial Leasing Services, a San Francisco-based real estate and venture capital investment and advisory firm. He met his wife while studying at Georgetown University. She was then a student at Trinity College. The Pelosis have been married for 59 years and have five children.
He was in the public spotlight in August after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence and causing injury, following a car accident in May in northern California.
The Pelosis live in the leafy Pacific Heights neighborhood of San Francisco, home to multi-million dollar homes. They faced other incidents there, including in 2021 when it was spray painted and a pig’s head was left on the sidewalk – apparently in criticism of Congress for insufficient relief from the coronavirus pandemic.
What reaction was there?
President Biden condemned the attack as “despicable”, saying there was “too much hate, too much vitriol” in American politics.
He said at a Friday night fundraising dinner in Philadelphia that he spoke directly to Nancy Pelosi who told him her husband was “doing well…and he seems to be fine – he’s in good spirits,” he said. Biden said.
He said it was irresponsible for politicians to talk about ‘stolen’ elections and the coronavirus as a ‘hoax’ and not think such statements could ‘affect people who may not be so well balanced. He also pointed to seemingly similar sentiments toward Pelosi during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
“What makes us think this won’t corrode the political climate? Enough is enough is enough,” Biden said. “Everyone of good conscience should speak out clearly and unambiguously against violence in our politics.”
Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) tweeted that he was “horrified and disgusted” by the attack and “grateful to hear that Paul is on the right path to a full recovery”.
However, fellow Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin sparked anger after suggesting during the campaign trail that Republican voters would soon send the House Speaker home to be with her husband.
“There’s no place for violence anywhere, but we’re going to send her back to be with him in California,” he said. A spokeswoman for Youngkin later told the Post that the governor wishes Paul Pelosi “a full recovery and keeps the Pelosi family in their prayers.”
Annah Aschbrenner, Eugene Scott, Perry Stein, Paul Kane, Lisa Bonos, and Aaron C. Davis contributed to this report.
Minnesota’s first Black judge honored with Ramsey County Law Library portrait
The Ramsey County Law Library in downtown St. Paul recently celebrated the donation of the first portrait of Stephen L. Maxwell, the first Black judge appointed to the Ramsey County bench and in the state of Minnesota.
The portrait was donated two years ago by Maxwell’s granddaughter, but the ceremony was delayed due to COVID-19, library director Shannon Stoneking said. The celebration was held Oct. 13 at the library on the 18th floor of the Ramsey County Courthouse building.
The Law Library Board of Trustees also chose to name a reading room in Maxwell’s honor, and his family has donated another framed picture of the judge and plaque for the room.
“There’s many portraits up on the walls within the law library, but as people walk in they kind of look around and see a lot of, to be frank, white dudes,” Stoneking said. “Having judge Maxwell’s portrait now up on the wall … we kind of made a special designation there.”
The judge’s granddaughter, Arianne Maxwell, said she decided to donate the portraits and the plaques due to her grandfather’s deep passion for education and community in addition to his great impact on Minnesota as a trailblazer.
ST. PAUL NATIVE
Maxwell, a St. Paul native, was born in 1921 and graduated from St. Paul Central High School. He started college at the University of Minnesota and obtained his bachelor’s degree from Morehouse College in Atlanta in 1942, according to his law library biography.
Along with work and military service, Maxwell also attended the St. Paul College of Law, which is now known as Mitchell Hamline School of Law, and in 1953 earned his bachelor of laws degree. He began his legal career in private practice, while also volunteering as legal counsel for the St. Paul NAACP.
He later worked in the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office and helped prosecute the infamous case of T. Eugene Thompson, a St. Paul attorney who hired a hit man to kill his wife in their Highland Park home.
Maxwell started his judicial career when he was appointed to the St. Paul municipal bench in 1967. He was then appointed to the Ramsey County District Court one year later, becoming the first Black district court judge in the state. He served in the second judicial district for 19 years until his retirement in 1987. He died in 2009.
‘POWER IN WORDS’
“Grandpa taught me how to argue. I’m not a lawyer, but he taught me,” Arianne Maxwell said. “I stood in front of him and I was always arguing and losing at the same time.”
They would always have a dictionary close by while intensely flipping through the pages to define different terms used in the arguments.
“There’s power in words and in this day and age … I think not only do you need logic, but you also need to tell a story so you can make people feel included,” Maxwell said.
Stoneking said around 50 people including family, law clerks, judges and more attended the portrait ceremony. They shared stories and experiences about Judge Maxwell, who was known as being tough on the bench, yet also showing a sense of humor to put people at ease.
Arianne Maxwell said the second donated portrait represents the grandfather she remembers most. She said it reminds her of his dry sense of humor he also had off the bench where “you never knew if he was making a joke or not.”
The theme of the event was that “everybody has a seat at the table” and it was important to give her grandfather recognition for his legacy, Maxwell said.
“Sometimes you have to be creative to get that seat,” she said. “You’ve got to think outside of the box to get that seat sometimes and it’s not fair, but you sometimes have to create the opportunity yourself.”
Book returned to library after 84 years
Representative image. News18
Sometimes people forget to return the library books they borrow. It’s not something new. They usually return the book after a while. But a bizarre incident occurred in which a grandson returned a library book from his grandfather’s collection after an extended period of 84 years. Incredible isn’t it? Paddy Riordan’s grandfather forgot to return a book he borrowed from the Earlsdon Carnegie Library. Paddy finally returned the book he had found in his grandfather’s collection. The library shared a detailed post about it on Instagram. The man was charged £18.27 (or Rs 1745.97) for returning the book late. A photo of Paddy’s grandfather, Captain William Harrison, was also shared in the post.
Take a look at this post here:
Users loved and appreciated the post. One user commented, “A moment in history. Marvellous?”
One individual wrote that this was great news and that the book should be treasured at the library.
According BBC, Captain William Humphries borrowed a copy of Red Deer by Richard Jefferies from the library in 1938. The book was due October 11 of that year. Paddy said jokingly BBC that he feels he erased his grandfather’s crime.
Surprisingly, this is not the first time such a case has occurred. In March, a book was returned to the library of University College London (UCL) after 50 years. The book was returned with the note that read, “Dear Librarian, I’m afraid this book is over 50 years out of date!” UCL News took to Twitter to post this incident.
Take a look at this tweet:
“Dear Librarian, I’m afraid this book is over 50 years out of date!” : An anonymous borrower finally returns his book to @UCLLibraries which was due in 1974 and could have resulted in fines of £1,254 – along with a handwritten note
— UCL News (@uclnews) March 30, 2022
The book was returned anonymously to the UCL library. According to the caption of the post, the book was due to be published in 1974 and could have resulted in a fine of £1,254 (or Rs 119,838.18).
According to London outlet Evening Standard, the book is the 1875 edition of a play called “Querolus”. According to the Evening Standard, the borrower returned the book late with a note asking the librarian not to throw it away because he had taken the time and trouble to return it.
