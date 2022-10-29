Ehson Aminzoda seemed to follow the path of many Central Asian immigrants to Russia – initially working as a bricklayer after arriving in Moscow earlier this year and then at a local restaurant, saving up her modest earnings in hopes of returning to her native Tajikistan to get married. On October 10, he left to meet friends, and was seen leaving Lyublino metro station in southeast Moscow. Then he disappeared.
News
‘Nothing has been easy in my career’ – Arnold Allen expects a tough road to become Britain’s third UFC champion after legendary victories over Michael Bisping and Leon Edwards
Featherweight contender Arnold Allen is believed by many to be the next fighter from British shores to hold UFC gold.
The 28-year-old put together an impressive eight-fight winning streak to secure the biggest fight of his career against perennial contender Calvin Kattar who he faces at UFC Vegas 63 on Saturday night.
A win could put him next in line for a shot at longtime champion Alexander Volkanovski who recently flirted with the idea of upping his weight to fight for the lightweight title won by Islam Makhachev at UFC 280. .
With the 145-pound title picture currently uncertain, ‘Almighty’ predicts he will have to overcome a few more hurdles after Kattar to become Britain’s third UFC champion.
“It will probably be a long and difficult road. Nothing has been easy in my career. I had to be patient and wait for everything,” Allen told talkSPORT.
Leon Edwards recently became the second British fighter to win MMA’s first world title after viciously knocking out Kamaru Usman in August at UFC 278.
Prior to that, fighting legend Michael Bisping was Britain’s only UFC champion after claiming the title in 2016 with a first-round knockout victory over Luke Rockhold.
“The Count” went on to defend the belt against Dan Henderson before handing it over to Georges St-Pierre and retiring in 2018 for a life in the UFC commentary booth.
bored
Askren rips inactive McGregor after Makhachev call, Twitter spit and gym invite
MOUNTAIN PEAK
Kattar vs Allen LIVE: UK start time, undercard and how to follow Ipswich’s ‘Almighty’
test
Hasbulla practices ring walking after signing UFC deal amid Conor McGregor feud
customer
Conor McGregor hits back at UFC rival who says Irishman will never win again
heavy weights
Conor McGregor jokes he’s the same weight as Francis Ngannou after gaining weight
light work
Conor McGregor teases UFC return for ‘millions and millions of dollars’
Lately a new wave of British UFC fighters have come to the fore after two epic events at London’s O2 Arena earlier this year, but Allen is way ahead of them when it comes to being a real contender for the title.
For now, he is only focused on getting Kattar who he believes will bring out the best in him due to their mutual love of punching.
“He’s really good. I watched a lot of his fights, followed his career and all that. That’s why I asked for it after the [Dan] Hooker just fights because I like the match-up,” Allen added.
“Two predominantly boxers make for an exciting fight. He’s someone who doesn’t try to put me down and will probably bring out the best in me.
“The way you saw him with Hooker, the style he fought with forced me to put out my best game. I think all the things he does will bring out my best, that’s why I wanted the fight.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Falcons outlast Tanks in 38-0 playoff win
CHILLICOTHE — With a strong will to open the game, Clinton-Massie flexed her postseason muscle on Friday night in a 38-0 win over No. 4 Unioto in the first round of the Division IV playoffs Region 16.
Clinton-Massie (6-5) advances to the second round to play No. 5 Urbana (9-2) at 7 p.m. Friday. Urbana beat Graham 42-35 in the first round.
The Falcons won the toss and took the ball to start the game. What followed was classic triangle football. With Keegan Lamb back in the lineup at quarterback, Massie embarked on a 12-play, 73-yard opener that chewed 6:40 off the clock.
Logan Chesser danced to the end zone as Massie took a 7-0 lead after Ean McGuinness’ extra kick.
Ultimately, those were all the points the Falcons would need to post the playoff shutout.
“That first practice was really big,” Massie head coach Dan McSurley said. “I think it cost them a lot.”
After the defense stopped the Tanks on the next drive, the offense continued on a 10-play, 75-yard drive with Gavan Hunter slashing his way to the dirt at 8:42 of the second period. Ball game.
Chesser added a 60-yard canter for another score after a defensive effort that included a 21-yard sack and an interception by Brighton Rodman.
“Our defense has really strengthened,” McSurley said. “They have really good talented players.”
With Hunter and Brody Clutter posting touchdowns in the second half and the defense offering a Miles Theetge interception and a Hunter Monds interception to close it out, the Falcons won their seventh straight postseason game.
“Right now we’re playing with house money,” McSurley said. “It’s fun. It was a great atmosphere. There’s no pressure on this team and we’ll just go out and have fun.
SUMMARY
October 28, 2022
@Unioto High School
Clinton-Massie 38, Unioto 0
RATING
CM^7^17^7^7^^38
U^0^0^0^0^^0
first quarter
MC: Logan Chesser 7-yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT) 5:27
second quarter
CM: Gavan Hunter 6-yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT) 8:42
CM: Logan Chesser’s 60m run (Ean McGuinness PAT) 5:39
CM: Ean McGuinness 28 yards field goal, 0:26
Third quarter
CM: Gavan Hunter 1 yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT) 8:12
Fourth trimester
CM: Brody Clutter 2-yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT) 6:49
STATISTICS
Passing: CM (0-3) Keegan Lamb 0-3; U (10-25-3, 110 yards) Newton Hoops 10-25-3, 110 yards
Rushing: CM (46-343) Brody Clutter 12-60 Logan Chesser 15-169 Gavan Hunter 16-83 Gabe McDowell 2-13 Keegan Lamb 1-19; U (27-128) Matt Griffin 8-59 Cody Tuttle 6-35 Corbin Demint 7-25 Holden Neukircher 1-22 Casey Dray 2-15 Conner Dollison 2-3 Newton Hoops 2-(-24)
Receive: CM(0); U (10-110) Maddox Fox 3-36 Blake Hoops 2-30 Conner Dollison 2-18 Casey Dray 1-11 Corbin Demint 1-7 Cody Tuttle 1-6
Tackles: CM Gavan Hunter 12 Elijah Groh 5 Brighton Rodman 5 (o.5 for loss) Tristen Trampler 4 Brandon Updike 4 (o.5 for loss) Nolan Phipps 4 Brodie Green 4 (o.5 for loss) Gabe McDowell 3 Cooper Carmacak 3 (1 for loss) Peyton Brewer 3 Eli Muterspaw 3 Ty Clutter 3 (o.5 for loss) Jack Elkins 2 Miles Theetge 2 Hunter Monds 2 Owen Trick 1 Logan Chesser 1 Adam Frisch 1 Brady Russell 1 Marshall Hunter 1
Interceptions: Brighton Rodman 1 Miles Theetge 1 Hunter Monds 1
Photo by Elizabeth Clark
Photo by Elizabeth Clark
Photo by Elizabeth Clark
Photo by Elizabeth Clark
Photo by Elizabeth Clark
Photo by Elizabeth Clark
Photo by Elizabeth Clark
Photo by Elizabeth Clark
Photo by Elizabeth Clark
Photo by Elizabeth Clark
Photo by Elizabeth Clark
Photo by Elizabeth Clark
Photo by Mark Huber
Photo by Mark Huber
Contact Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email [email protected] or on Twitter @wnjsports
(function(d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#version=v2.11&xfbml=1”
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
Delaware
News
JT Realmuto’s 10th HR crowns Phillies comeback victory in World Series opener
By Kristie Rieken AP Sports Editor
HOUSTON — JT Realmuto homered in the 10th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies, saved by a slippery catch from right fielder Nick Castellanos, rallied the Houston Astros 6-5 on Friday night in Game 1 of the World Series. .
Trailing 5-0 early to Astros ace Justin Verlander, the Phillies became the first team in 20 years to overcome a five-point deficit to win a World Series game.
They can thank Castellanos for having this chance. Known far more for his bat than his glove, he rushed to grab Jeremy Peña’s blooper with two outs in the ninth inning and a runner in the second.
Realmuto, who scored an even two-run brace in the fifth against Verlander, completed the comeback when he led in the 10th by sending a Luis García fastball into the right field seats.
Kyle Tucker homered twice for the Astros, who were 7-0 in the playoffs.
Houston had a chance in the 10th when Alex Bregman doubled with one out. After Yuli Gurriel walked two out, David Robertson rebounded on a wild pitch that put the runners up for second and third.
Pinched hitter Aledmys Díaz was then hit by a 2 and 0 pitch from David Robertson – but plate umpire James Hoye ruled Díaz had hunched over the field and not allowed him to go first for load the goals.
Díaz failed on a 3 and 1 pitch to end it.
The last team to take a 5-0 World Series lead was the 2002 San Francisco Giants, who wasted their chance in Game 6 to close out the Angels and win the title under Dusty Baker.
Baker saw it happen again this time as Astros manager, by the same final score of 6-5.
The Astros, who have 106 wins, hadn’t lost to anyone since Philadelphia beat them Oct. 3 to clinch a wildcard berth as the third-place team.
Houston took a big lead thanks in large part to Tucker’s two homers. But the Phillies surged as Verlander struggled again in the World Series.
Perfect as he took a 5-0 lead in the fourth, he came out after the fifth with the score at 5-all. That left him 0-6 with a 6.07 ERA in eight career World Series starts — nowhere near the line for a pitcher who is set to earn his third Cy Young Award soon.
The Astros fell 0-5 in early World Series games and dropped their first game this postseason after sweeping the American League Division Series and AL Championship Series.
Seranthony Domínguez threw a scoreless ninth to claim the win when Castellanos made another stellar catch in the ninth inning this postseason, this one definitely a game-saver.
With Jose Altuve at second base after his two single and stolen bases, Peña hit a ball that went off the bat at 68 mph and only traveled about 200 feet. Castellanos ran a long way, then with a lunge made the end-of-round hold while sliding to the floor.
In Game 1 of the NLDS against Atlanta, Castellanos made three runs and helped retain the lead with a somewhat similar hold in the ninth of that 7-6 victory.
In the World Series for the fourth time in six years — and after losing to Atlanta in six games last year — these Astros are looking to give Baker his first managerial title and secure their second championship after winning him. won in 2017, a title marred by a placard theft scandal.
The surprising Phillies, who have two championships, are participating in the World Series for the first time since 2009. They rebounded from a 21-29 start that led manager Joe Girardi to fire with a 66-46 finish to reach the playoffs.
They won their eighth pennant by eliminating the San Diego Padres in five games in the NLCS under the management of Rob Thomson.
Philadelphia’s Zack Wheeler takes on Framber Valdez when the best-of-seven series continues Saturday night.
PETTIS BACK COACHING THIRD FOR ASTROS
Gary Pettis was back as the Houston Astros’ third base coach in Game 1 after missing the entire ALCS due to illness.
Baker said before Friday night’s game that Pettis was doing fine and had been cleared by the team doctor to return to the field.
“I didn’t think he was going to be, but he wants to be here,” Baker said. “He’s done everything necessary to clear the health protocols, and so he’s doing great.”
Omar Lopez returned to practice from first base after moving to third to replace Pettis. Quality control coach Dan Firova coached first base while Pettis was out.
Pettis, a former Angels center back, has also been the club’s outfield and core coach since joining the Astros before the 2015 season.
The Astros did not elaborate on the nature of the illness that kept Pettis out of the ALCS.
Pettis was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in September 2020 and was absent from the team until July 2021 while undergoing treatment for blood cancer.
NO REPEAT
While the Astros are in the World Series for the second straight season and the fourth time in six years, there will be no repeat champion for the 22nd straight season.
The Atlanta Braves beat Houston in six games in last year’s World Series, winning the title at Minute Maid Park.
Atlanta’s pursuit of a second straight championship ended in the best of five National League Division series, when they were eliminated in four games by the underdog Phillies.
The New York Yankees were the last team to win back-to-back World Series, with three straight titles from 1998-2000.
NO WEAPONS AT BALLPARK
The City of Houston tweeted a reminder to fans heading to Game 1: Leave your guns at home.
People can qualify under Texas law to carry a handgun in a public place without a license, but there are still situations where it’s not allowed.
In a tweet on the city’s official account, a Houston police sergeant welcomes everyone to town for the World Series by reminding that guns are not allowed at Minute Maid Park.
The post encouraged fans to leave their guns at home or in their hotel room, and also said that having a car safe was great. But he also said 3,700 firearms were stolen from cars in Houston last year.
LYRICS OF SINGER FLUBS ANTHEM
Grammy-nominated singer Eric Burton lost track of the lyrics during “The Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of Friday night’s World Series opener between Houston and Philadelphia.
With players and staff lined up on the pitch for the traditional pre-match ceremony and a giant American flag unfurled on the outfield, the Black Pumas’ group leader skidded down the second line. He sang, “What we so proudly hailed at the last trickle of twilight” instead of “shining”.
It continued correctly with: “Whose broad stripes and shining stars through perilous combat.” But then, instead of “O’er the ramparts we watch’d was so gallantly streaming?” he returned to “What We So Proudly Greeted at Last Twilight” before again singing “streaming” instead of “shining.”
Burton then picked up correctly with “And the red burst of the rocket, the bomb bursting through the air” and finished without incident.
Burton performed at last year’s televised concert for President Joe Biden’s inauguration.
THESE FIGHTERS! #World Events pic.twitter.com/tBnyeldpbU
—MLB (@MLB) October 29, 2022
Nick Castellanos with a saving take! 😱 #World Events
(MLB x @T-Mobile) pic.twitter.com/sAIzqHOSwi
—MLB (@MLB) October 29, 2022
JT Realmuto chats with Tom Verducci after his big 3 RBI match for the @Philliesincluding go ahead HR as extras! #Red October pic.twitter.com/Jo1ioSoxp4
– FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 29, 2022
“We’re down 5, we faced adversity and we did what we always do: we just found a way to pass the baton and move something forward.”
Nick Castellanos joined @Ken_Rosenthal after the @Phillies comeback victory in the #World Events pic.twitter.com/fh41Dly5dV
– FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 29, 2022
SEE YOU!
First round of #World Events is a circuit of K Tuck!
📺: FOX and the FOX Sports app pic.twitter.com/dctbMh6N4G
– FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 29, 2022
GO KING TUCK!! 2ND HOMER OF THE MATCH!
HOUSTON ROCKS!
📺: FOX and the FOX Sports app pic.twitter.com/owcqzdSl3C
– FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 29, 2022
An AWESOME Nick Castellanos track to get the @Phillies on the board!
📺: FOX and the FOX Sports app pic.twitter.com/rSjZ7aHVd7
– FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 29, 2022
DON’T GO ANYWHERE PEOPLE! We have a game.
Alec Bohm brings in 2 and the Phillies have a 2 out rally!
📺: FOX and the FOX Sports app pic.twitter.com/EUUEDNVzwu
– FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 29, 2022
And just like that… TIE GAME! 😱
5-0 is now 5-5 #World Events Game 1! pic.twitter.com/wnC2igDdTP
– FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 29, 2022
California Daily Newspapers
News
Mass shooting in Belgorod reveals Russia’s forced mobilization of migrants
Five days later, according to Russian authorities, Aminzoda, 24, was in Belgorod, just 24 miles from the Ukrainian border, where he and another man, Mehrob Rakhmonov, 23, allegedly opened fire on a military training base, killing 11 people and injuring 15 others.
The Russian Defense Ministry said the shooting took place during a training session for a group of volunteers “who wanted to participate in the military operation in Ukraine”. Russian authorities quickly labeled the incident a terrorist attack, deliberately highlighting the nationality of the alleged shooters, who were Tajiks.
Officially, little has been released about the shooting, which has been overshadowed by the continued death and destruction of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
But rights activists and relatives of the alleged shooters believe they were forcibly recruited. They said the mere presence of the two Tajik men at the Belgorod base indicates widespread abuse against migrant workers in Russia and long-simmering ethnic tensions, which have worsened following the chaotic and much criticized military mobilization. of Russian President Vladimir Putin. .
While many men of fighting age have fled Russia to avoid being sent to fight in Ukraine – creating a new reverse migration of Russians to Central Asian countries, including Tajikistan – some migrants in Russia have been drawn in the ranks of the Russian army despite their no obligation to serve.
Some appear to have volunteered to fight, potentially enticed to enlist by a new law offering a “fast track” to Russian citizenship for foreigners who sign a one-year military contract.
In other cases, advocates say, men seeking help from Russia’s Federal Migration Service were tricked into signing military papers, while other migrants were caught up in the botched mobilization campaign. and illegally issued draft orders despite not being Russian citizens.
It is unclear how Aminzoda ended up in Belgorod, which is a major staging ground for the war in Ukraine. Relatives said they had no idea.
“How he ended up in Belgorod, we don’t know,” Firuz Aminzoda, a brother of the suspected gunman, told Radio Ozodi, the Tajik service of RFE/RL. “My brother was not a terrorist and he had no such thoughts. He [was] an ordinary immigrant who wanted to work and build his life. He pointed out that Ehson Aminzoda was not a Russian citizen and therefore not eligible for mobilization.
Ksenia Sobchak, Russian star linked to Putin, fled with an Israeli passport
The suspected Belgorod shooters vanished around the same time authorities in Moscow began raiding offices and hostels, and nabbing men off the streets in what seemed like a mad push to reach the mobilization targets. (On Friday, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu declared it over).
Shortly before Putin issued his mobilization decree on September 21, the Russian military opened a recruiting office in Moscow’s main migrant service center. Since the center opened, lawyers and activists say they have been inundated with calls for help from migrants who say they were detained, coerced or tricked into enlisting in the military.
Videos on Ukrainian social media also appear to show Russian prisoners of war who claim to be Central Asian workers and were sent into combat because they did not have their papers in order.
Valentina Chupik, director of Tong Jahoni, a nonprofit that helps Central Asian migrants in Russia, said she received at least 70 requests for help from migrants, with some saying they were beaten and tortured.
According to Chupik, who is based in Yerevan, Armenia, after being deported from Russia, a man from Kazakhstan was loaded into a van, where police beat him, shocked his genitals and forced him to sign a draft order.
The Washington Post could not independently verify Chupik’s account. The alleged victim fled to Kazakhstan and could not be reached.
But other Central Asian migrants living in Russia have said in interviews that they were detained by police and forced to enlist. They spoke on condition of anonymity due to security risks.
A 35-year-old food delivery man from Uzbekistan who has lived in Russia for 15 years, said when he went to the migrant center, officials marked his passport, took his fingerprints and announced without explanation that he had just signed a service contract.
The man said he refused and left the center. He was then apprehended by the police who tried to intimidate him into signing the documents. He was released and is now trying to leave Russia.
“When I first heard the words ‘mobilization’, I didn’t feel anything, because my situation is much worse than any mobilization campaign in Russia,” the man said. “Here, the attitude towards migrants is very harsh.”
He added: “I would never fight in a foreign land and for the sake of foreigners.”
A second man, a 36-year-old Russian-Tajik citizen who works as an electrician and gives legal advice to other migrants in Moscow, said he was arrested during a police raid on the construction site where he works, because of his Caucasian ethnic appearance. The man said he was taken to a police van where officers threatened to beat him and forced him to sign the convocation.
“I’m not going to serve, I’m against it,” he said, adding that he was trying to leave Russia as soon as possible. “Why take someone else’s land for yourself in the first place?”
“But if they catch me again, I will have to serve,” he said. “It’s either that or years in prison.”
The lawyers said that Russian authorities use several methods to pressure migrant workers into enlisting, including falsifying criminal charges against them, promising money and threatening deportation.
Russian arrested by Norway attended seminar on hybrid attacks and pipelines
Karimjon Yorov, a Moscow-based lawyer and human rights activist who helps Tajik migrants, said some migrants had registered voluntarily, lured by the promise of money or citizenship, but others had seen their residence permit canceled if they refused to enlist.
Chupik called the brutal methods “a bunch of crimes rolled into one.”
“First is mercenarism, which is prohibited by Russian law,” Chupik said. “Second, when a person is forced to do military service, that is already, of course, a crime, and it is coercion to commit the crime of mercenary. Third, violent crimes would have been committed, including abuse of authority and acts of torture.
Chupik said forcing migrants to fight a war was just the latest example of cruelty and injustice they face in Russia, where they are still in an “extreme position of oppression”.
“Naturally in a war they are the first casualties, because they are defenseless,” Chupik said. “Who will come out for them at a rally? Who will defend them? Who can they complain to so that their voice is heard?
How the EU failed to deliver on its promises to Ukrainian refugees
Military analysts say a disproportionate number of Russian fighters in the war in Ukraine are ethnic minorities from regions outside the main cities of Moscow and St. Petersburg, including Buryatia in Siberia and Chechnya and Dagestan in the North Caucasus. These regions suffered heavy losses.
Putin had long resisted declaring a mobilization in part to prevent the war from being felt by middle-class Russians in Moscow and St. Petersburg who are more likely criticize and resist. However, following the September decree, protests erupted in Dagestan and Yakutia, and governors in several regions acknowledged that many men had been mistakenly mobilized.
A recent report by the Institute of the Study of War, a US-based research group, found that the shooting in Belgorod was likely a consequence of the Kremlin’s “continued reliance” on ethnic communities minorities to bear the burden of mobilization.
“Ethnic minorities who have been targeted and forced into a war defined by Russian imperial goals and shaped by Russian Orthodox nationalism will likely continue to feel alienated, creating feedback loops of discontent leading to resistance followed by repressions. against minority enclaves,” the report said. “The Belgorod shooting is probably a manifestation of such domestic ramifications.”
Details on the shooting remain scarce. Russian media and war-focused Telegram channels reported that it may have been sparked by an argument between volunteer fighters training at a firing range and a senior officer who made derogatory remarks about Allah.
“I think we won’t know the truth about the shooting or the shooters for a while, if ever, because it’s not in the interests of the military or the state,” Yorov said. lawyer and rights activist. “But the Russian authorities will surely make life even more difficult for migrants in Russia, especially Muslims.”
washingtonpost
News
Sensex rises 200 points, but ends well off the day’s highs
Indian equity benchmarks rose on Friday, extending their winning streak for the second consecutive session. However, they ended well off the day’s highs as conflicting global sentiment largely hurt risk assets, with global equities falling on weak corporate earnings reports.
As expectations that major central banks were set to ease their rhetoric of aggressive rate hikes boosted risk appetite, the bleak outlook for China and the wider global economy, earnings disappointing tech giants soured sentiment and marred a tepid rally in equities.
The 30-stock BSE Sensex index rose 203.01 points, or 0.34%, to close at 59,959.85, and the broader NSE Nifty-50 index gained 49.85 points, or 0. 28%, to end at 17,786.80, but both benchmarks fell a bit. of their net earnings at the start of the session.
The Sensex hit a high of 60,133.17 during the session, and the Nifty hit a high of 17,838.90, before giving up some of those gains. Still, both benchmarks extended their winning streak to the second day in a row.
The main Sensex pack winners were Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, NTPC, Power Grid, Titan, Bajaj Finserv and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Maruti Suzuki shares rose nearly 5% after the company announced consolidated net profit more than doubled to Rs 2,112.5 crore on record sales.
Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India were the laggards.
Indian stock markets closed for regular trading on Monday and were open for an hour – called the Muhurat trading session, and were closed on Wednesday for Diwali celebrations.
On Monday, equity benchmarks posted significant gains, hitting month-to-month highs during Muhurat trading hour to commemorate the start of the Hindu year Samvat 2079.
Barring a dip on Tuesday, which stalled a seven-day rally in Indian equities, the appeal of domestic equities has been positive in a holiday-shortened week.
Still, as investors struggled with mixed earnings reports and looked to next week’s Federal Reserve meeting to see if a change in the pace of rate hikes was on the table, Asian stocks were set to end a three-day winning streak on Friday.
The MSCI Asia ex-Japan equity index fell more than 1.5% to around 433 points, but held above its lowest level in two and a half years on Monday. Still, the index is down about a third this year.
European and US futures indicated that stocks should fall as disappointing earnings reports added to the gloom.
In an otherwise dismal year, resilient corporate earnings have been positive, but recent disappointing numbers are hurting investor confidence.
“The worry is increasingly linked to earnings,” Frank Benzimra, head of Asian equity strategy at Societe Generale, told Reuters, adding that interest rate hikes were still a concern.
“It is earnings and the risk of recession that are hurting the market.”
ndtv
News
Government warns of heightened threat to 2022 elections fueled by rise in domestic violent extremism
The US government has warned of an “increased threat” to the midterm elections, with contests being potential triggers for domestic extremist violence.
A joint intelligence bulletin obtained by CBS News appears to be the latest attempt by the Department of Homeland Security to draw attention to the threat posed by domestic violent extremism.
This is a change from the international terrorism alerts that were a feature of the agency after it was created following the September 11, 2001 attacks.
“Potential targets of domestic violent extremism (DVE) violence include candidates for public office, elected officials, election workers, political rallies, political party representatives, racial and religious minorities, or ideological opponents perceived”, published the bulletin published on Friday. , States.
The advice came the day House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was viciously attacked by a man who broke into their home asking, “Where’s Nancy?” Where is Nancy?
David DePape, 42, has been identified as the man who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, with a hammer at their San Francisco home in the early hours of Friday morning.
The assessment was released the same day Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked at the couple’s San Francisco home.
Police say they arrested hemp jewelry maker David DePape, 42, after he broke into Pelosis’ $6 million San Francisco home at 2:27 a.m. in his underwear and beat Paul Pelosi , 82, with a hammer while shouting “where is Nancy”.
Cops were on the property in the exclusive neighborhood of Pacific Heights when they witnessed the suspect struggling with Pelosi, picking up the hammer and then hitting him with it, causing serious injuries to his head, arm and hand.
When they arrested Depape, they found a manifesto containing anti-government beliefs about COVID and a list of other politicians he planned to target.
A joint intelligence bulletin obtained by CBS News appears to be the Department of Homeland Security’s latest attempt to draw attention to the threat posed by domestic violent extremism.
The violence suffered in the attack on Pelosi appears to be consistent with that mentioned in a memo distributed to law enforcement partners across the country, including the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the FBI, the National Center for Counter Terrorism (NCTC) and the United States Capitol Police (USCP).
The memo predicts that “violence will largely depend on factors such as personalized ideological grievances and the accessibility of potential targets throughout the election cycle.”
The biggest concern ahead of Election Day comes from “lone offenders taking advantage of election-related issues to justify violence,” with a good number still touting false accounts of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential vote.
“We are evaluating some [domestic violent extremists] motivated by election-related grievances would likely view infrastructure, staff and voters involved in the electoral process as attractive targets – including in publicly accessible places such as polling places, ballot boxes, voter registration sites voters, campaign events and political party offices,” the bulletin warns.
The purpose, the bulletin suggests, would be to discredit the elections.
The United States Capitol Police documented 9,600 direct or indirect threats against members of Congress in 2021 alone.
“EVDs could target components of the electoral infrastructure in hopes of influencing voting habits, undermining perceptions of the legitimacy of the voting process, or eliciting a particular government response.”
Intelligence analysts warn that government officials and personnel, “including candidates in the midterm elections and officials involved in administering the elections”, could emerge as “attractive targets”.
‘Some [domestic violent extremists]especially anti-government and anti-authority violent extremists and racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists motivated by differing perceptions of issues such as government overreach, gun regulation and immigration policy, will consider potentially social and political tensions in the upcoming midterm elections as an opportunity to use or promote violence in pursuit of their ideological goals,” the bulletin notes.
The United States Capitol Police documented 9,600 direct or indirect threats against members of Congress in 2021 alone.
Following the January 6 Capitol insurrection, the Department of Justice charged more than 870 people with alleged criminal activity on the United States Capitol.
In addition to electoral grievances, the A memo also detailed how frustrations over the Supreme Court’s recent overturning of abortion rights as well as other LGBTQ+ issues “may be exacerbated in response to greater focus on these topics ahead of the election. “.
Following the January 6 Capitol insurrection, the Department of Justice charged more than 870 people with alleged criminal activity on the United States Capitol.
In recent months, there have been threats of domestic violence against “elected officials, people associated with abortion or LGBTQ+ issues, and facilities, places and organizations perceived to take a stand on abortion or LGBTQ+ issues”.
Such is the detail of the memo, there are also concerns raised about how extremists could target state and local government buildings after the midterms with targets such as “officials involved in vote counting or certifications, judicial figures associated with election-related legal challenges, or private businesses associated with the counting of votes”.
Gregory William Loel Timm, 27, intentionally drove his vehicle into a voter registration tent in Jacksonville, Florida in February 2020. He was jailed for 60 days.
“Prolonged certification processes could generate increased threats or calls for violence targeting state and local election officials due to the potential perception of fraud surrounding the results, particularly in close or highly contested elections,” notes the memo.
There have been a number of instances of post-election violence in the past.
Gregory William Loel Timm, 27, intentionally drove his vehicle into a voter registration tent in Jacksonville, Florida in February 2020. He was jailed for 60 days.
Earlier this month, Nebraska’s Travis Ford was sentenced to 18 months in prison for making online threats against Colorado’s top election official.
In May, there were two guilty pleas by California extremists who plotted to burn down the Democratic Party’s state headquarters in Sacramento after the January 2021 inauguration.
The FBI said how the majority of future threats against election workers in 2022 are “likely to occur in states or counties where public election recounts, audits, or disputes occur,” according to the bulletin.
dailymail us
News
Oakland youth sports teams wonder where the money went for new artificial turf after 8 years of waiting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) — Oakland parents and their young athletes want to know what happened to hundreds of thousands of dollars donated for new artificial turf on a popular sports field. It should have been installed eight years ago.
The concept was to install synthetic turf on a baseball and football field, so that children could use it all year round, even during the rainy months. But the politicians did not keep their promises.
These young football players and cheerleaders are preparing for the playoffs, without focusing on the story of where they train. Curt Flood Field is named after the Oakland native son, who Sports Illustrated called “baseball’s greatest center back” in 1968. But his greatest accomplishment? Fighting the reserve clause that allowed teams to decide a player’s future, even after their contract expired.
Curt Flood told ABC7’s Martin Wyatt in April 1991, “No one, with rare exceptions, had challenged his right to own me.”
MORE: Appeals court issues temporary stay, suspending construction of People’s Park in Berkeley
Flood’s battle took him to the United States Supreme Court and ultimately led to higher salaries for professional athletes in all sports. But the field that honors him needs work.
The mother of a young player, Nicole Steele, told the I-Team: “We have potholes here, what I call ‘ankle killers’. So yeah, we need some potholes. a 100% safe environment for our boys.”
There are potholes, ruts and bare spots. It wasn’t supposed to be like this. Eight years ago, the city held a splashy ceremony at Curt Flood Field with a big check from the Oakland Raiders, $200,000 to replace the grass with new synthetic turf. Flood’s daughter was present.
Shelly Flood told I-Team’s Dan Noyes: “It was actually exciting, Dan. They had plans there for the pitch, what it was going to be like. It was momentum and the launch of this project.”
Then-mayor Jean Quan told ABC7 about the benefits of installing artificial turf there: “We have a very small parks and recreation maintenance team. We rely heavily on volunteers, so the artificial turf here will take some pressure off.”
MORE: Foster City officials approve plan to kill up to 100 Canada geese
The Oakland Parks and Recreation Department predicted that the artificial turf would allow the field to remain open during the rainy months and serve an additional 2,500 young people.
But eight years later, the grass remains.
Dan Noies: “What do you think, Shelly?” »
Shelly Flood: “It’s appalling. It’s disappointing. I’m sure the Oakland community feels a bit betrayed.”
MORE: Rat problem raises concerns at one of San Francisco’s busiest playgrounds
Walte Ore is president of the Oakland Dynamites organization whose teams practice there.
He said, “What the city did with that ceremony and that empty promise was like a slap in the face.”
Even after this ceremony, the city continued to fundraise for artificial turf at Curt Flood Field.
In 2015, they held a groundbreaking ceremony for what had become a $7.1 million project to upgrade the grass court, new basketball courts and field lights — current Mayor Libby Schaaf touting “a safer environment for our local youth — no more tripping over holes in the grass.”
In 2016, the Mercury News reported that artificial turf would be installed that summer. It still hasn’t happened.
MORE: 3 women injured, hospitalized by falling tree at San Jose Park during morning hike
“Where did the money go? That’s also what I want to know, because it didn’t reach us, it didn’t reach our children. And we were promised something that, you know, doesn’t come through. is ever realized,” Ore said.
The I-Team researched where the money went for a few weeks, and none of the major players cooperated with an interview – not former mayor Jean Quan, not current mayor Libby Schaaf, not anyone from the Raiders organization.
We also tracked a clue from that big check.
The Raiders donated the $200,000 for the synthetic turf through LISC, the nonprofit Local Initiatives Support Corporation. They told ABC7 they agreed to match turf funds with the Oakland Parks and Recreation Department. But, “In 2016, for reasons we weren’t part of, the city moved local matching funding for the Curt Flood land to another recreation center. As a result, we weren’t able to go from there. forward with our grant for this project.”
MORE: 92-year-old grandmother, grandson on a mission to visit all of America’s national parks together
Where did Oakland Parks and Rec send the money? The I-Team repeatedly called and emailed the manager, Dana Riley, but never heard back. Dan Noyes even stopped by his office in Frank Ogawa Plaza. The secretary told us that Riley was working from home and confirmed that she was getting my messages.
In the end, the politicians got a photo op with a big check – which turned out to be worth nothing.
“We have to figure out where the funds went because if it’s for the kids, it has to go for the kids,” said player mother Sherry Heard.
Dan Noyes told Oakland Dynamites athletic director Jeff Cotton, “It’s just a bit of a shame.”
He replied, “It’s a bad deal for these kids. I mean, it’s been eight years in a row. It should have been done at least seven years ago.”
MORE: Here’s how the East Bay tidal marsh is becoming essential in the fight against climate change
And the outlook is not promising. Team I checked Oakland’s current list of unfunded capital improvement projects through next year, and Curt Flood Field ranks 203rd in importance. The Parks Foundation emailed later that day saying the fundraiser for Curt Flood Field had failed, so they had to cut plans. Here is their full statement:
“The Oakland Parks and Recreation Foundation (formerly Friends of Oakland Parks) partners with local communities and neighbors, civic and cultural leaders, donors and the City of Oakland to support city parks and expand opportunities recreation throughout the city.
OPRF has partnered with the City of Oakland to advance plans to renovate Curt Flood Field since 2013. OPRF’s role has been to serve as fiscal agent and fundraising support, with the city directing decision making. Despite efforts over several years to raise public and private funds to support the entire renovation plan, the shortfall persisted. The original renovation plan became unworkable, and the City developed a more modest renovation plan to bring the hallways and bathrooms into ADA compliance, as well as an electrical system upgrade for the entire building. installation and new lighting. »
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
‘Nothing has been easy in my career’ – Arnold Allen expects a tough road to become Britain’s third UFC champion after legendary victories over Michael Bisping and Leon Edwards
Bitcoin Declines Slightly As Short-Term Holders Take Profits
Falcons outlast Tanks in 38-0 playoff win
JT Realmuto’s 10th HR crowns Phillies comeback victory in World Series opener
Mass shooting in Belgorod reveals Russia’s forced mobilization of migrants
Sensex rises 200 points, but ends well off the day’s highs
Government warns of heightened threat to 2022 elections fueled by rise in domestic violent extremism
Oakland youth sports teams wonder where the money went for new artificial turf after 8 years of waiting
The Loop Fantasy Football Update Week 8: Chase’s hip injury hits Bengals, fantasy mavens hard
Nancy Pelosi’s husband hospitalized after attack — RT World News
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Is your kid a couch potato? Here are 6 amazing activities to get them off the couch
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News4 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
-
Tech4 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Is your kid a couch potato? Here are 6 amazing activities to get them off the couch
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype