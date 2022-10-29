Hong Kong Customs seized 1.8 metric tons (2 tons) of liquid methamphetamine in the city’s largest meth seizure, authorities said on Saturday.
Now with the Pacers, Baltimore’s Jalen Smith is making the most of a fresh start: ‘You could see he was happy’
It’s possible Jalen Smith’s first sigh of relief since he was selected 10th overall by the Phoenix Suns in the 2020 NBA draft occurred two years later, in a different city, playing for a different franchise.
In his first 26 seconds on the court with the Indiana Pacers, Smith ran down the floor, caught a pass on the perimeter and hit a 3-pointer. It was one basket. Just three points. And yet, it was the start of something new — a much-needed refresh for a player who was saddled with high expectations for a team that required perfection amid a playoff push.
The midseason trade that sent Smith from Phoenix to Indiana in February introduced the Baltimore native and former Maryland star to a team with far different expectations. The Suns were in win-now mode; the Pacers were building. The pressure of learning what it takes to compete in the NBA lightened ever so slightly — just enough for Smith to exhale as he knocked down his first shot.
“That big cloud got off of me,” Smith, 22, said during shootaround before Friday night’s game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. “All that weight just lifted off of me, and I was back to having fun again.”
It’s not that Smith didn’t enjoy his time with the Suns. He learned a lot from the coaching staff and his teammates. But for a player who knew nothing other than what it was like to be a star, being on the bench — and, for a stint, the NBA G League — was a challenge.
What Smith needed was a fresh start. And it came via a trade, a lifeline for a professional career that teetered and threatened to capsize before the Pacers bought into Smith’s potential.
The attention placed on Smith from a young age masks reality. It showed a five-star recruit, a McDonald’s All American, an NBA lottery pick. He starred for Mount Saint Joseph under coach Pat Clatchey, made the Big Ten All-Freshman team with the Terps and skyrocketed his draft stock as a first-team All-Big Ten selection while helping Maryland capture its first Big Ten championship in program history in the 2019-20 season.
But at each step, Smith has required an adjustment period. As a freshman on Clatchey’s varsity squad, there were hiccups before triumphs for the lanky kid affectionately known as “Stix.” At Maryland, his freshman year ended in tears, with his teammates propping him up as he wandered off the court after a second-round defeat in the NCAA Tournament.
The NBA was no different.
But naturally, the NBA was harder.
“If it was tough in high school, and tough in college, it was going to get tough now,” said Lisa Smith, Jalen’s mother, who watched Friday’s game in Washington. “Even though the outside world looked at it as doom and gloom, we saw it as a part of his normal process. Just that this was a whole lot tougher than all the other times. And how he got through this was going to determine how he was going to proceed in the future.”
In the evaluation process for Smith, the idea he would be taken as a lottery pick took his family by surprise. Multiple teams conveyed that belief to the Smiths, however, while others confirmed he was at least a first-round talent.
As Smith’s representatives explained, the earlier he was taken, the better. A rebuilding team selecting early in the draft would have more room for Smith to grow. He’d have space to make mistakes without the pressure of a playoff hunt.
But the Suns found themselves in a unique position with future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul leading an up-and-coming roster, and Smith averaged 4.1 points in less than 10 minutes per game.
“I think the Suns looked at it as, we have a two-year window to try to win an NBA championship, and developing a young player, despite his draft [status], is not a priority for us,” Clatchey said. “I’m sure he was disappointed. But he is also smart enough to learn that, ‘Hey, this is a business. How can I turn this into a positive?’”
At Mount Saint Joseph’s, Clatchey and his staff preach to their players that it’s not what happens to them that’s important; it’s how they react and respond.
In texts to Smith after the trade, Clatchey reminded his former star to control what he could control. And in a text from Suns star Devin Booker, a similar message came across: “Make sure you’re one of the hardest workers.”
Both struck a chord with Smith, who arrived in Indiana with an expiring contract yet played well enough to convince the Pacers to re-sign him to a two-year deal worth $9.6 million. In the latter half of last season, Smith averaged 13.4 points and 7.6 rebounds in 24.7 minutes per game. And in his first six contests this season, including a 127-117 win over Washington on Friday night, Smith is averaging nearly a double-double.
“He’s on track to proving that he doesn’t just belong in the NBA,” Clatchey said. “He’s on track to being a very consistent, productive, good NBA player who’s only 22 years old.”
In Lisa’s mind, this season is her son’s actual rookie year. He’s finally having the chance to prove himself on the floor each night, developing into the player he knows he can become. The early career expectations, the outward perceptions all faded away with a trade to the Pacers.
Smith is where he belongs, and the exhale that accompanied a 3-pointer in his first game only punctuated the weight off his chest.
“From the very first game, you could see he was happy,” Lisa said. “It was going to work.”
Pelosi attack suspect David DePape shared conspiracy theories
In the months leading up to the police charge of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband on Friday morning, David DePape had delved further into the world of far-right conspiracies, anti-Semitism and hatred, according to a Times review of its online accounts.
In a personal blog maintained by DePape, posts include such topics as “History Manipulation”, “Holohoax”, and “It’s OK to be white”. He mentioned 4chan, a favorite far-right message board. He posted videos about conspiracies involving COVID-19 vaccines and the war in Ukraine being a ploy to get Jews to buy land.
DePape’s screeds included articles about QAnon, an unfounded theory that former President Trump is at war with a cabal of Satan-worshipping elites who run a pedophilia ring and control the world. In an Aug. 23 entry titled “Q,” DePape wrote, “Either Q is Trump himself, or Q is the deep moles of Trump’s inner circle.
DePape’s daughter, Inti Gonzalez, told The Times that her father wrote the blog. She said she and her mother were shocked by the news that DePape had been arrested in connection with the attack on Paul Pelosi.
“I’m a little shocked,” she said, “but not really shocked, in all honesty.”
Authorities have not released the motive for the attack at the Pelosi home in San Francisco on Friday morning. But police sources said the attacker shouted: ‘Where’s Nancy? Where is Nancy? before confronting Paul Pelosi, and San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott called the attack “intentional”.
Several lawmakers have blamed hyper-partisanship and divisive political rhetoric for an increase in political violence and security incidents in recent years, particularly after the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.
Scott said after a 911 call to the Pelosi residence, officers found a man – later identified as DePape – and Paul Pelosi “both holding a hammer”. The intruder pulled the hammer out of 82-year-old Pelosi and then began punching him, Scott said. Officers grappled with the suspect, disarmed him and took him into custody.
DePape, 42, was taken to hospital and later convicted of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary and destruction of a cellphone to stop someone from asking for help. help, authorities said.
Paul Pelosi underwent surgery on Friday after the attack. Drew Hammill, a spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi’s office, said in a statement that Pelosi suffered a fractured skull and serious injuries to her right arm and hands. “His doctors expect a full recovery,” the statement said.
DePape has followed a number of conservative creators online, including Tim Pool, Glenn Beck, DailyWire+ and Epoch Times. He also followed an account on YouTube called Black Pilled and reposted several of his videos on his blog. “Blackpilling” is Internet slang for coming to believe supposedly unacceptable facts about society, and reposted videos include accusations such as the FBI covering up child rape.
Three of DePape’s relatives — including his father — declined to be interviewed for this article. They said they had not been in contact with DePape in years and he was not in contact with his family. DePape grew up in British Columbia and moved to California more than 20 years ago, one said.
DePape was mentioned in a 2013 San Francisco Chronicle article and was described as a “father figure” to Gypsy Taub, a nudist who lived in a three-bedroom Victorian apartment in Berkeley with her then-fiancé and three children. . DePape, who was “a hemp jewelry maker,” was best man at Taub’s wedding.
When DePape was talking about QAnon, he posted, “Remember when the UK arrested parents for trying to save their kids from a gang bang at pedo rape parties and f— LET the pedos CONTINUE their orgies of child rape,” he continued.
Another article referred to “pizzagate”, a bogus conspiracy theory which postulated that children were trapped in a sexual abuse ring at a Washington, DC pizzeria run by Hillary Clinton and a chief aide.
“Pizza Gate is connected to Epstien hahahahha,” read an Aug. 23 post. “My friends would be like the pizza door has been debunked, there are NO elite pedophile sex rings and I’m like HELLO Epstein what planet are you on?”
In another, he called “equity” a leftist whistle “for the systematic oppression of white people” and “diversity” a “dog whistle for the genocide of the white race.” In others, he posted separate videos questioning the Holocaust and alleging that Jewish bankers were responsible for Hitler’s rise to power.
DePape also ran a WordPress blog with the domain “godisloving.wordpress.com,” which included racial slurs and far-right conspiracy theories, according to reports. A spokesperson for WordPress.com, which is owned by Automattic, confirmed that DePape’s blog was taken down on Friday “for violating our Terms of Service.”
DePape also shared intimate emails and text messages with family members, peppering them with xenophobic ideas and conspiracy theories. Even the non-political posts, like the one about a visit to a movie theater to watch “Black Adam,” were laden with conspiracy theories and ideas about racial tensions.
For memory :
7:56 p.m. October 28, 2022A previous version of this article referred to “Black Adam” as a Marvel movie. Black Adam is a DC Comics character.
“Critics are f— gatekeepers of the commies,” reads an article written two days before the attack on Pelosi. He writes that he “enjoyed” the superhero film. “Fantastic performance from Mr. ‘The Rock’, he carried the film.”
But the writing quickly shifted to a plot that the film’s plot isn’t about comedic superhero Black Adam, but about an effort to push hatred against white people. “The real plot of the story was to kill all white people,” DePape wrote. “Black Adams [sic] was just a plot for Hollywood to push their white hate narrative.
A few days after Kanye West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were locked due to anti-Semitic remarks, DePape created a subsection of his personal blog devoted to articles about Jewish people. He attempted to debunk the Holocaust and repeated anti-Semitic sentiments in nearly 20 posts over a 10-day period.
He also posted personal conversations with his daughter. Their conversations sometimes focused on simple moments, including the chirping of birds, while others were darker, angry moments between DePape, Gonzalez and his mother.
Gonzalez said she knew her father posted some of their text conversations on the blog, but said she didn’t pay close attention to the rest of the content.
“I knew he was posting stuff like that, but I didn’t know he was posting anything I sent him,” she said. “But I don’t really care.”
She had been in contact with her father, she said, but said her family did not want to talk about it at this time.
DePape posted videos on Facebook by MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell saying the 2020 presidential election was stolen, according to reports.
He also linked to sites reporting COVID-19 vaccine mortality.
“Promoted death rates are what ‘THEY’ want to be promoted for death rates,” one article read.
DePape’s Facebook page appeared to be down Friday. Facebook parent Meta did not immediately respond to a request for information.
Times writers Noah Goldberg, Richard Winton, Alexandra E. Petri and Gregory Yee contributed to this report.
Hong Kong Customs seize record transport of methamphetamine worth $140 million
Authorities found that 1,800 bottles out of a total of 7,700 bottles contained liquid methamphetamine. The bust is the largest ever meth deal in terms of quantity and market value.
Authorities are still investigating the case and no arrests have been made.
The drug stash was bound for Australia and had been shipped from Mexico via Hong Kong, according to authorities who spoke at a press conference on Saturday. In Australia, the market value of the drugs could reach around 8 billion Hong Kong dollars ($1 billion).
The shipment had raised suspicions because it was unusually large for a shipment of coconut water from Mexico.
The transport of methamphetamine is the second found in shipments from Mexico to Australia in less than two weeks.
Earlier this month, customs officials seized around $5.9 million worth of crystal meth concealed in a shipment of electrical transformers that were also bound for Australia from Mexico.
Foreign investors become net sellers for second month in a row amid weak rupee
New Delhi:
Foreign portfolio investors withdrew funds worth 1,586 crore rupees from Indian stock markets in October and became net sellers for the second month in a row amid a strong US dollar index, a weak rupee and a tightening of monetary policy.
However, the volume of outflows has fallen significantly this week, with Indian equity indices offering strong returns to investors. Indian stock indices have jumped in nine of the past 10 sessions.
In September, foreign investors sold Rs 7,624 crore worth of shares in India, according to data from National Securities Depository Limited. So far in 2022, they have sold Rs 170,375 crore worth of shares on a cumulative basis.
Apart from July and August, when they were net buyers, Foreign Portfolio Investors (REITs) had been selling stocks in Indian markets for a year, which started in October last year for various reasons.
Tighter monetary policy in advanced economies, including growing demand for dollar-denominated commodities, and the strength of the US dollar have triggered a steady outflow of funds from Indian markets. Investors generally prefer stable markets during times of high market uncertainty.
In addition, the constant depreciation of the rupee and the depletion of Indian foreign exchange reserves have also affected the weak market sentiments.
India’s foreign exchange reserves have been depleted for months now due to the likely intervention of RBI in the market to defend the depreciating rupee.
India’s foreign exchange reserves in the week ending October 21 fell to a new two-year low of $524.520 billion, down $3.85 billion from the previous week.
In the week ending Oct. 14, the country’s foreign exchange reserves stood at 528.367 billion, according to RBI data.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Ramesh Ponnuru: The email that every campaign is sending right now
(Editors’ note: Bloomberg Opinion columnist Ramesh Ponnuru did not actually receive the following email, but he has gotten dozens, scores, hundreds of others like it. As far as we know, he is not actually running for office.)
Friend, we haven’t heard from you in a while. We’ve sent you 24 emails asking for money, just this week, and so far you haven’t stepped up.
This is IMPORTANT. You are a vital part of our movement, so I’m going to be blunt with you: My campaign is sucking wind.
Yes, I CRUSHED it in the debate last night. And sure, my advisors are full of optimism about how we’re winning when they talk to reporters.
But let’s face it: Every day, my opponent and his extremist allies are on the airwaves spewing lies about my record. They will stop at nothing to impose their radical agenda on Americans. They have BILLIONS OF DOLLARS to defeat our movement. And, sadly, IT’S WORKING.
I know you want to fight back just as badly as I do. But we haven’t come close to hitting our fundraising targets. I just got off the phone with my campaign manager, and he told me CONTRIBUTIONS ARE DOWN 500%. We are in DIRE STRAITS. It’s looking like we’re going to have to pull our TV ads OFF THE AIR.
This is the absolute last thing we wanted to do SO CLOSE to Election Day. But we have no choice.
My manager gave me your information because we’re not ready to give up.
That’s why I’m emailing you only 12 minutes after my last email pitch. My consultants tell me that if we ratchet up the level of desperation just a little bit more, you’ll finally cough up so that I can pay them.
But there’s good news. A group of benefactors has stepped forward to offer AN EXCLUSIVE 1300% MATCH. For every $100 you give us, they’ll give us $2,600. All you have to do is accept this amazing offer BEFORE MIDNIGHT. This is the LAST TIME we are doing this before the election. We need you to chip in RIGHT NOW.
You may be wondering why these charitable souls don’t just give us the $2,600 without making us send these demeaning pleas to collect a tiny bit more. Maybe they’re sadistic trolls who enjoy humiliating candidates and irritating their supporters? Anyway, they totally exist, and they will be VERY DISAPPOINTED in you if you keep holding out.
You may have other questions, too. Are my fundraising problems a sign of serious mismanagement? Will I ever quit with these emails? Will you have to fake your own death to stop getting them? How did I even get your email address? Have you ever heard of me? Am I even running in your state? An adjacent state, at least? What’s with all the WEIRD capitalization?
But I’ve got a question for YOU: Are you ready to keep us in the fight and STOP the radicals? Or have you joined the other side?
If we miss our goal, friend, it is GAME OVER. You are OUR LAST HOPE. I’m asking for YOUR help before we have to pull our ads down for good, close the curtains on our campaign, and say goodbye to the American dream.
We accept cash, credit cards and checks, or you can Venmo my strategist’s account directly.
Ramesh Ponnuru is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is the editor of National Review and a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.
RJ Barrett will break the crisis at 3 points
MILWAUKEE, Wis. “RJ Barrett doesn’t seem worried, and neither does Tom Thibodeau.
Eventually, the Knicks’ fourth-year guard and his coach agreed that the 3-pointers will go down. They just haven’t fallen yet.
“Let go. You’re open, shoot,” Thibodeau said after the Knicks’ 119-108 loss to the Bucks at Fiserv Forum, in which Barrett went just 1 for 7 on 3-point attempts to drop to 4. for 28 from beyond the arc this season.” The more he does, the better he will be. Great confidence in him. »
When Thibodeau was asked if the Knicks are asking more of Barrett this year as the best perimeter defenseman compared to previous seasons, he replied, “It’s comical.”
Barrett, who scored 20 points, had a more muted response when told he came on Friday night after averaging 2.76 miles per game and 1.31 miles on defense, according to NBA.com .
Both are among the best numbers in the league – he was seventh in the first stat and fifth in the second – an example of how much energy Barrett expends on a game-by-game basis. But he will not attribute his shooting problems to all those kilometers covered so far.
“I feel like I’m keeping people last year, I ended up doing pretty well, finding [my] pace,” he said. “I could definitely play better offensively and I feel my rhythm coming back after not playing for a while. But my rhythm [is] slowly coming back every game so it will be fine.
The Knicks really have no choice but to depend on Barrett as a perimeter defensive stopper, especially because their next best wing defenseman, Quentin Grimes, is still out with lingering pain in his left foot.
When the Knicks let Reggie Bullock walk before last season, opting for Evan Fournier’s offense instead, Barrett became the defensive guy. As Barrett said, his shot came last year, when he averaged a career-best 20 points per game. He expects the same to happen this season.
Thibodeau has seen Barrett put in the extra work at night, and is sure those reps will soon pay off. Barrett too.
“I’ve been in the gym, I’m going to continue to be in the gym. It’s going to happen,” Barrett said. “I’m not worried about that.”
Walker holds 3-point lead over Warnock in Georgia Senate battle
Republican Herschel Walker continues to hold a narrow lead over Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in the battleground race for the U.S. Senate in Georgia, according to a poll released Friday.
The poll, conducted by InsiderAdvantage and Fox 5 Atlanta among 550 likely voters, found Walker three points ahead of Warnock. Walker received 48%, Warnock received 45%, Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver received 2%, and 5% of respondents said they were undecided.
The poll, which has a margin of error of 4.2 percentage points, is the fifth in a row to show Walker with a one-point advantage over Warnock, indicating Walker is soaring in the final weeks of the race.
Walker, a University of Georgia football legend and former NFL player, seeks to unseat Warnock, a longtime pastor and one of the nation’s top-funded Democrats. The race has been fiercely competitive from the start and is widely seen as the one that could determine which party controls the US Senate next year.
The poll was taken Oct. 27, a day after high-profile feminist lawyer Gloria Allred held a press conference on behalf of an unnamed client, who brought new charges against Walker. The accuser was one of two women to come forward in October with allegations Walker, who is vocally pro-life, urged them to have abortions.
The poll results indicate that the charges had no negative impact on Walker’s campaign. The latest InsiderAdvantage poll, conducted Oct. 16, had Walker behind Warnock by two points, meaning Walker saw a five-point swing in his favor in less than two weeks.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was filmed the same day the poll was taken telling President Joe Biden, “The state we’re going down is Georgia. Schumer’s remark was echoed by Senate Republican campaign arm spokesman Chris Hartline:
Journalists who don’t believe me when I say @HerschelWalker is booming in Georgia…do you believe Chuck Schumer?
— Chris Hartline (@ChrisHartline) October 27, 2022
The poll also tested the hotly contested and expensive governors rematch between Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Democrat Stacey Abrams and found Kemp leading Abrams by seven points.
Kemp maintained a commanding lead over Abrams, another well-funded Democrat, for months despite Abrams outpacing governor. Kemp dubbed Abrams “celebrity Stacey” amid revelations that the majority of Abrams’ donations came from outside of Georgia, that she had campaigned with Oprah Winfrey and had been nominated as a presidential candidate. presidential election in 2024.
The poll comes as early voting in Georgia is already well underway. Turnout shattered midterm election records, according to Secretary of State Gabriel Sterling, who Noted Friday that 1.5 million Georgians had voted ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
