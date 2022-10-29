News
NPR’s Domenico Montanaro wants your questions about the 2022 midterm elections: NPR
Jess Eng/NPR
Are you curious about which Senate races could change the economic course of the country? Wondering which gubernatorial matches could undermine abortion rights? Want to know more about misinformation?
If you think of anything election-related, chances are NPR’s political reporters think of it too. And, as we head into the final days of voting for the 2022 midterm elections, they want to know what voters are still worried about.
We’ll use your questions to guide our reporting and identify topics we’ve under-covered. If you choose to leave us your email address, a reporter may contact you with follow-up questions.
NPR Senior Political Editor Domenico Montanaro, a bona fide election guru, will help answer as many questions as possible on the morning of Tuesday, November 1, 7-11 a.m. ET, in a live blog here on NPR.org . Don’t miss!
7-year-old student found with loaded gun at Boston elementary school – Boston 25 News
BOSTON — A 7-year-old child was found with a loaded gun at a Boston elementary school on Thursday afternoon.
Police received a report just after 3.30pm of a student with a gun and discovered the child was carrying the loaded gun inside Up Academy Holland school in Dorchester.
“Whoever responsible for granting access to this weapon will be held accountable,” Mayor Michelle Wu said. “No child should be near a weapon, let alone in direct danger at such a young age. . Thanks to the quick action and coordination of school personnel, Boston police and first responders, this situation was immediately identified and handled safely.
It remains unclear how the child came into possession of the firearm.
“I am speechless. I don’t have the words. This is truly devastating. We have to wonder how a very young student comes into possession and access to a firearm,” Superintendent Mary Skipper said in a statement. “We work with all of our city and state partners every day, multiple times a day, to address safety issues, develop new tactics to keep students safe, and create synergy in our responses to emergency room.”
The investigation is active and ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Ira Winderman: In a season of NBA lottery lust, Heat with unique perspective
Google the terms “Miami Heat” and “tank” and you are as likely to get results about Hassan Whiteside’s fish tank with the spinning Heat logo as the Pat Riley-led franchise trying to play the lottery game.
So, no, this is not about this uneven start by Erik Spoelstra’s team.
But it is about the unusual focus this season, with France’s Victor Wembanyama seemingly standing as a LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, David Robinson and Tim Duncan level of No. 1-pick prize.
Commissioner Adam Silver has gone on record about concerns, going as far as to offer off-the-cuff comments about soccer-style relegation, as if the NBA ever would/could promote the Sioux Falls Skyforce, Fort Wayne Mad Ants or Lakeland Magic. (Can you imagine Los Angeles Lakers vs. Delaware Blue Coats at the arena formerly known as Staples Center?)
But the tanking prospect is real, with concern already in San Antonio, Utah and Charlotte about squandering early-season wins (yes, you read that correctly).
In a sport where only five play, one can make all the difference — as was the championship case with LeBron and Shaq, and, in San Antonio, was the case squared with Robinson and Duncan.
Which brings us back to the Heat, a team that insists during the Riley regime it would never drop to the depths of a tank, but already has done so at least twice.
The first time was in 2008, when the thought was that Derrick Rose or Michael Beasley could be such ultimate lottery-level prizes. The Heat by the end of that season were playing the likes of Stephane Lasme, Blake Ahearn and Kasib Powell, falling to No. 2 in the lottery and settling for Beasley (with a less-than-super-cool outcome).
Then came the 2015 season finale that the Heat thought they had to lose to retain better odds for the rights to a top-10 pick. That one was a doozy, with Beasley, Henry Walker, James Ennis and Tyler Johnson playing all 48 minutes that night against the Philadelphia 76ers, and with Zoran Dragic limited to 41 only by foul trouble (Udonis Haslem played the other seven minutes, as the Heat’s lone substitute).
As it was, even with a victory over the even more loss-desperate 18-64 76ers, the Heat still were able to maintain their lottery position.
As Silver pointed out in an ESPN interview, with the league since 2019 flattening the lottery odds, with the three worst records each receiving a 14-percent chance for the first pick, tanking no longer has to be taken to the 15-67 extreme of those 2007-08 Heat. Last season, 23 wins still shared among the top odds.
“It’s one of these things where there’s no perfect solution,” Silver said, “but we still think a draft is the right way to rebuild your league over time.”
But as the start of this season has shown, players still play to win, be it former Heat guard Josh Richardson in San Antonio or former Heat center Kelly Olynyk in Utah, both of whom have had their early-season moments.
To a degree, with 20 of the 30 teams at least being given some type of playoff opportunity when counting the play-in round, it makes it easier for teams at the start of the season to play it both ways.
But as Haslem said during the Heat’s three-game western swing, there still is empathy for players on teams playing more for French fare than a diet of victory.
Because, yes, he was on both those 2007-08 and ‘14-15 must-lose Heat rosters.
“It got to suck, that’s got to suck, I couldn’t imagine. I wouldn’t want to be a part of a team like that,” he said of this season’s lottery chasers. “Unfortunately, sometimes the business side of things takes precedence over the athletic part or the competitive part. Sometimes the business comes first.”
Instead, Haslem has been part of plenty one-and-done Heat rosters when it has come to playoff rounds.
“I would hate to be in a situation like that,” he said of rosters expected to lose, and lose a lot. “I love the fact that we’re competitive every year. I love the fact that we do our homework and do our due diligence and we find guys outside of the lottery that can come in and contribute, and we compete every year.
“If it wasn’t for that, there wouldn’t be opportunities for undrafted guys like myself.”
The slog to the finish line in 2008 was one he would not wish for any of this season’s tankers.
“I wanted to be part of that season,” he said, insisting he could have ruined the Heat’s lottery odds. “When I had [foot] surgery, I cried, because I wanted to go out with those guys.”
Still, there will be games like this coming Friday in Indiana, where it is clear the Pacers are playing for the future and the lottery and, hopefully, international intrigue.
“I understand, once again, the business side takes precedence over competition,” Haslem said. “I look around and see what Utah is doing. I see the pattern. But it sucks to be the guys there right now, in that position.”
Over the summer, Haslem attended Olynyk’s wedding. With Olynyk on the rebuilding Detroit Pistons at the time, Haslem mentioned trying to get his friend back to the Heat, Instead, Olynyk became part of Danny Ainge’s teardown in Utah.
“In those situations, I would tell those guys to play as hard as they can,” Haslem said. “Because at the end of the day, you’re still auditioning for another team in another situation.”
IN THE LANE
CASH SAVINGS: It turns out the Heat regained (at least temporarily) about $30,000 of salary space under the luxury tax with the NBA’s one-game suspensions of Caleb Martin and Nikola Jovic for last Saturday’s fracas against the Toronto Raptors. Teams receive salary-cap relief from NBA suspensions but not team suspensions (such as those doled out by the Heat to Dion Waiters during the 2019-20 season). However, that extra cap relief in such cases as Martin and Jovic can be lost if a player successfully appeals such suspensions, with that total then reinstated against the cap, even if well after the fact.
SURVEY SAYS: The NBA’s annual survey of opening-night rosters offered several interesting perspectives on the Heat.
— With Udonis Haslem at 42 the NBA’s oldest player, the Heat stand as the league’s second-oldest team, at an average age of 28.13 years on opening night, just behind the Milwaukee Bucks’ 29.47. In fact, four of the NBA’s oldest players have spent time with the Heat, when factoring in 38-year-old Andre Iguodala and 36-year-old P.J. Tucker and LeBron James.
— In terms of longest tenure, Haslem and James are tied at 20 seasons, with Heat point guard Kyle Lowry tied for fifth at 17 seasons.
— With Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, the Heat are part of Kentucky’s league-leading 27 players on NBA rosters, with Duke second at 21. On the other end of the spectrum, the Heat’s Haywood Highsmith, out of Wheeling University, is one of two players directly out of NCAA Division II school in the league (with Houston Rockets guard Trevor Hudgins, Northwest Missouri State, the other).
— The Nos. 3, 5 and 8 are tied as the NBA’s most popular, each worn by 22 players. The Heat have retired No. 3 in honor of Dwyane Wade, with Nikola Jovic wearing No. 5 and Jamal Cain No. 8 this season.
— The Heat’s Caleb Martin and Charlotte Hornets twin Cody Martin are one of 13 sets of brothers in the league.
TIME TRAVEL: While there is no betting line about how far on the court Erik Spoelstra will wander to gain a referee’s attention to get a timeout, it again became problematic for him during the two-game series against Toronto, when Spoelstra could not avert a late-game jump-ball situation with Tyler Herro. And it’s not as if Spoelstra didn’t try. “Tyler did see me, Tyler the official,” Spoelstra said of when he and Kyle Lowry were attempting to get a timeout from referee Tyler Ford. “But we were screaming timeout. It’s tough.” In an Oct. 2019 game in Milwaukee, Spoelstra famously darted across the court in an attempt to signal a timeout after being ignored, almost reaching the opposite sideline before being noticed. “That’s why I have made the point when I’ve gotten scolded for running out on the court,” Spoelstra said. “How else can you get somebody’s attention at that point? I know I can if I get on that wood. And everybody says, ‘Oh, OK.’ ” The solution? A buzzer a coach hits that makes a distinct noise not to automatically stop play, but alerts officials that an immediate timeout is being requested.
ROLE PLAYER: Among the bright spots amid the unexpected solid start by Portland has been the play of former Heat forward Justise Winslow, who has gone from the Heat to the Memphis Grizzlies to the Los Angeles Clippers to the Trail Blazers since being dealt by the Heat at the 2020 NBA trading deadline. “I think he has fit in,” Spoelstra said of Winslow’s reserve role in Portland. “I think the most important thing with Justise is his health. He’s been battling injuries the last couple of years, so it’s been tough for him to find a role where he can really make an impact. But he does so many of the intangibles defensively.” Like the Heat had, the Blazers are utilizing Winslow across the positional spectrum. “I think they’ve really brought out his strengths, on both ends of the court,” Spoelstra said.
NUMBER
23. Age gap between Heat rookie Nikola Jovic (19) and Heat captain Udonis Haslem (42), when the two appeared in the same game in Wednesday night’s victory in Portland. The only other time an NBA team had players in the same game with at least a 23-year age gap was the 2004-05 Atlanta Hawks, in games when they featured Kevin Willis (42) and Josh Smith (19).
()
Neymar tells Antony to ‘keep it up’ as Fred hits out at ‘boring’ pundits including Manchester United legend Paul Scholes who called the Brazilian a ‘clown’ for his showboating
Manchester United star Fred has joined Neymar in defending Brazilian winger and team-mate Antony.
The midfielder has hit out at ‘boring’ pundits for their criticism of Antony’s showboating, including Old Trafford legend Paul Scholes, who branded the tricky winger a ‘clown’.
Antony was mocked by pundits and rival fans alike after giving United fans something to cheer about in their 3-0 win over FC Sheriff in the Europa League.
With the game still 0-0, the Brazilian received the ball on the right wing and extended twice with the ball without any pressure from the opposition, but ended up with a egg to the face as he then misplaced a pass and got the ball out. play for a goal kick.
The former Ajax star is known for his flair, but his pirouettes have not gone down well with the pundits, with Scholes and Robbie Savage among those lambasting his actions.
Speaking on BT Sport, an unimpressed Scholes called Antony a ‘clown’ who ‘didn’t amuse anyone’, Savage adding it was ’embarrassing’ and the ace should have been ‘dragged’ off the pitch by Ten Hag.
And fellow Brazilian Fred supported his compatriot while responding to his detractors.
“It’s very annoying that they want to say that,” Fred told ESPN.
BATTLE
Even Rodgers wanted Haaland to play, but Man City have a taste for the infamous injury record
CHALLENGE
Newcastle are clear top four contenders after an ‘incredible’ season so far
AMAZING
Trusty, on loan from Arsenal, makes outrageous backheel film for Birmingham against QPR
BLOW
De Gea to miss World Cup as Man United star not in Spain provisional squad
WON’T STOP
Antony defends turn as Keown reveals what he allegedly did to Man United winger
remaining in place
Howe rejects suggestion Newcastle move training ground to London
“I think it starts with the fact that we are Brazilians. Brazilians have quality in their blood. It’s always been like that since Pelé, having quality, dribbling, scoring, dancing, smiling.
“So I think people need to understand that aspect that we have. What he did was therefore not offensive to anyone.
“Of course, if it’s offensive, we’ll come to him in the dressing room and talk. But it wasn’t offensive to anyone. It’s his game. I think he has to keep doing it.
“Dribbling, doing what he loves to do because he has the quality for it, so he has to keep doing it. Casemiro and I don’t have the quality for it, so we can’t do it.
“I think those who have quality have to show it on the pitch there. If you want to control differently, you can control.
“You want to do a trick that he likes to do, you have to do it. Dance, you can dance. As long as it’s in relation to the opponent, obviously.
Brazilian poster Neymar also backed Antony with an Instagram post that read, “Keep it up, don’t change a thing! Come on boy. Audacity and Joy.
Antony also posted his own message to his skeptics on Instagram, writing, “We are known for our art and I won’t stop doing what got me to where I am!”
The summer signing was actually substituted at half-time, but Erik ten Hag insisted after the win that it had nothing to do with his tricks and flicks.
The United boss, however, said he ‘demanded more’ from the striker and would ‘correct’ him if the unnecessary displays continued.
“I don’t have a problem with it as long as it’s functional,” the Dutchman said of Antony’s cornering.
“So I demand more from him: more races behind, more often in the area, more tempo dribbling above all and more play in the pocket.
“So we demand more dominance in this game and when, once in a while, there’s something like that, it’s fine as long as it’s functional, you don’t lose the ball and it attracts players, so It’s okay.
“But if it’s a trick for a trick, then I’ll fix it.”
What the polls show about undecided voters in the 2022 midterm elections
The news is not good for Democrats, according to the poll, which was conducted Oct. 21-23. Undecided voters overwhelmingly believe the country is on the wrong track: 83% of undecided voters on the generic ballot say so. Sixty-two percent of those undecided in the generic ballot disapprove of the job Joe Biden is doing as president, and 60 percent have an unfavorable opinion of the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. (The poll was taken before the attack on Pelosi’s husband at their San Francisco home on Friday.)
This does not mean that all the undecided will vote for the Republican candidates. In fact, many are unlikely to vote at all: a quarter of the undecided, 25%, say they are “not at all excited” about voting mid-term, compared to just 6% of all registered voters in the POLITICO/Morning Consult Survey. Only 8% say they are “extremely enthusiastic” about their midterm ballot, compared to 38% of voters supporting the Democratic candidate and 40% supporting the Republican.
But that, in itself, could be a problem for Democrats, as some of the key demographics they need to win are more likely to be undecided. Nearly a quarter of “Gen Z” voters – those born in 1997 or later – are undecided. Hispanic (22%) and black (15%) voters are more likely to be undecided on the generic ballot than white voters (10%).
And now, our weekly update of the polls in the states that will decide the Senate majority:
1.
Arizona
MARK KELLY (R) against Blake Masters (R)
POLITICO Election Prediction Assessment: Toss Up (Last week: Lean Democratic)
Average CPR polls: Kelly +1.5 (Last week: Kelly +2.5)
Average of RCP 2020 polls 10 days before the election: Biden +2.4
Possible margin: Biden +0.3
Although the Democratic senator. Mark Kelly led by larger and more consistent margins a month or two ago, Republican Blake Masters has closed much of the gap.
Since the August primary, Masters has never topped any publicly available poll. But a survey by the Democratic firm Data for Progress this week showed the two men were 47% each linked.
In this poll, 4% of voters were undecided and 3% supported the libertarian candidate, Marc Victor.
POLITICO’s election forecast reclassified the race this week, changing its rating from “Lean Democratic” to “Toss Up.”
2.
Colorado
MICHAEL BENNET (R) vs. Joe O’Dea (R)
POLITICO Election Prediction Assessment: Democratic Lean
Average CPR polls: Bennet +7.5 (Last week: Bennet +7.7)
Average of RCP 2020 polls 10 days before the election: no average
Possible margin: Biden +13.5
There were no new polls this week in Colorado, where older survey data suggested the Democratic senator. Michael Benet had a lead over Republican Joe O’Dea.
3.
Florida
MARCO RUBIO (R) against Val Demings (R)
POLITICO Election Prediction Assessment: lean republican
Average CPR polls: Rubio +7.4 (Last week: Rubio +5.7)
Average of RCP 2020 polls 10 days before the election: Biden +1.5
Possible margin: Asset +3.3
Two polls this week have staked GOP Sen. Marco Rubio led on Democratic Rep. Val Demings: Rubio led Demings by 7 points in a Data for Progress poll and 11 points in a University of North Florida survey.
Only 3% of voters were undecided in the University of North Florida poll, but that notably includes 18% of all voters under 25 and 8% of black voters.
4.
Georgia
RAPHAEL WARNOCK (R) against Herschel Walker (R)
POLITICO Election Prediction Assessment: Throw in the air
Average CPR polls: Walker +1.6 (Last week: Warnock +2.4)
Average of RCP 2020 polls 10 days before the election: Biden +0.8
Possible margin: Biden +0.3
Republican Herschel Walker took the lead in the RealClearPolitics average over Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnockthough the three most recent polls in the average are from Republican or Conservative firms (and that doesn’t include an internal survey released by the Republican National Senate Committee).
Yet Senate Majority Leader chuck schumer acknowledged the party was ‘going down’ to Georgia, in a hot mic moment with President Joe Biden on an airport tarmac in Syracuse, NY
Whichever candidate leads, the number to watch is 50%: the leader must win a majority of all votes cast to win – otherwise Walker and Warnock will meet again in a runoff in December.
5.
Nevada
CATHERINE CORTEZ MASTO (R) against Adam Laxalt (R)
POLITICO Election Prediction Assessment: Throw in the air
Average CPR polls: Laxalt +1.2 (Last week: Laxalt +1.2)
Average of RCP 2020 polls 10 days before the election: Biden +5.2
Possible margin: Biden +2.7
The average in Nevada remained unchanged this week, although a Republican-friendly Trafalgar Group poll gave Republican Adam Laxalt a 4-point lead, tying the biggest advantage Laxalt has posted in any public survey. (The other poll in which Laxalt led Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto by that wide margin was an old Trafalgar poll.)
6.
New Hampshire
MAGGIE HASSAN (R) against Don Bolduc (R)
POLITICO Election Prediction Assessment: Democratic Lean
Average CPR polls: Hassan +3.4 (Last week: Hassan +5.4)
Average of RCP 2020 polls 10 days before the election: no average
Possible margin: Biden +7
We saw a crunch in New Hampshire, where the Democratic senator. Maggie HassanThe average lead over Republican Don Bolduc has shrunk 2 percentage points over the past week.
And that average doesn’t include a survey from the co/effective Republican-leaning firm for a conservative state outlet that showed a tie race, 45% to 45%.
seven.
North Carolina
Ted Budd (R) vs. Cheri Beasley (R)
POLITICO Election Prediction Assessment: lean republican
Average CPR polls: Budd +4.5 (Last week: Budd +2.8)
Average of RCP 2020 polls 10 days before the election: Biden +1.5
Possible margin: Asset +1.3
A Marist College poll this week showed the GOP Rep. Ted Bud and Democrat Cheri Beasley tied among all registered voters – but Budd with a 4-point lead among those who say they will “definitely” vote next month.
The undecided represented 1 in 10 of the sample of registered voters, but only 5% of definite voters said they had not yet made a decision.
8.
Ohio
JD Vance (R) vs. Tim Ryan (R)
POLITICO Election Prediction Assessment: lean republican
Average CPR polls: Vance +2.2 (Last week: Vance +2.3)
Average of RCP 2020 polls 10 days before the election: Asset +0.6
Possible margin: Asset +8.2
Ohio is one of only two of the top 10 states where the GOP nominee hasn’t increased his lead in the past week (yes, all 10 Republican nominees are male).
This is mainly due to two public polls on Monday, one from Marist College and the other from Siena College for Spectrum News, showing a tied race.
Meanwhile, Republican firm Cygnal continues to show GOP nominee JD Vance as the Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan in his follow-up poll, with the latest version staking Vance to a 5-point lead.
9.
Pennsylvania
Mehmet Oz (R) vs. John Fetterman (R)
POLITICO Election Prediction Assessment: Throw in the air
Average CPR polls: Fetterman +0.3 (Last week: Fetterman +2.4)
Average of RCP 2020 polls 10 days before the election: Biden +5.3
Possible margin: Biden +1.2
We’re still awaiting more data after Tuesday night’s big debate between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz. The only survey to qualify for the RealClearPolitics average was a one-day poll by GOP firm InsiderAdvantage, showing Oz narrowly ahead. But one-day surveys are generally less reliable because they capture only the easiest-to-reach respondents.
ten.
Wisconsin
RON JOHNSON (R) against Mandela Barnes
POLITICO Election Prediction Assessment: Throw in the air
Average CPR polls: Johnson +3.3 (Last week: Johnson +2.8)
Average of RCP 2020 polls 10 days before the election: Biden +5.4
Possible margin: Biden +0.7
Two new polls this week had the same leader — GOP Sen. Ron Johnson – but paints slightly different pictures of racing competitiveness. A Data for Progress poll showed Johnson ahead of Democrat Mandela Barnes by 5 points, 51% to 46%.
But a CNN poll also released this week showed Johnson a single-point lead, 50% to 49%. Both showed that few voters are left undecided in this highly polarized state.
Japan unveils massive spending plan — RT Business News
The Japanese government has announced an economic package worth around 39 trillion yen (nearly $270 billion) to support the economy amid rising inflation and a weakening national currency , the NHK television channel reported on Friday.
The package includes local and central government spending, and is “aimed at overcoming rising prices and reviving the economy…to protect people’s livelihoods and businesses”, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters in Tokyo.
The government plans to cut utility bills to help households save the equivalent of $19 a month on electricity and $6 a month on gas, according to Kyodo News.
Inflation in Japan saw its largest increase in 40 years, with core consumer prices in Tokyo, a leading indicator of national figures, rising 3.4% in October from a year earlier, according to official figures. The increase was attributed to rising energy, commodity and food prices amid the economic fallout from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as well as other factors, Kyodo said. News.
READ MORE:
Japanese yen plummets
The Bank of Japan, however, bucked the global trend of rising interest rates by holding its short-term interest rate at -0.1% on Friday.
Last week, the Japanese yen fell to its weakest level against the dollar since August 1990, having lost more than a fifth of its value against the greenback this year alone.
For more stories on economics and finance, visit RT’s business section
You can share this story on social media:
Professor CSULB’s Student Animation Contest Celebrates 20th Year – Orange County Register
According to Aubry Mintz, professor of animation at Cal State Long Beach, working against the clock and managing team dynamics are some of the skills animators need to learn before entering the industry.
Inspiring students to master these and other skills outside of a classroom led Mintz to launch the 24 HOUR Student Animation Contest, where hundreds of college and high school students are challenged to create a 30-second animated film that creatively interprets a theme in 24 hours.
This year’s competition – its 20th anniversary – started at 4 p.m. on Friday, October 14 until 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 15. The winners were announced a week later.
While 30 seconds might not seem like much, in the animation industry that’s about 5-6 months of work, Mintz said. He added that it’s the length of a commercial, but the students find the willpower to finish it in the heat of the moment.
“If you can get a message across in 30 seconds,” Mintz said, “then (students) learn the art of simplifying the messaging and simplifying the story.”
When Mintz ran the animation program at Laguna College of Art and Design 20 years ago, he said he was surprised that students didn’t have the strong work ethic needed to enter the animation industry. .
“So I challenged them one night and said ‘I won’t leave the class until the last person leaves,’” he said. Some students stayed overnight until sunrise.
“They do more in those 18 hours than they did in the whole semester,” he said, “so a light bulb went on in my head, if you challenge the students with something that is not just for the rating but you give them their own property with this they will take the challenge so i started the contest.
Each year, Mintz would invite more and more schools to participate. When Mintz moved to Cal State Long Beach in 2007, he brought the competition with him. It was eventually opened up to other CSU schools and is now open to schools in 17 different countries.
This year’s competition featured a record 297 teams competing from 86 schools in 17 countries. There were 71 universities — including Cal State Long Beach — and 50 high schools.
The teams included schools from the United States, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Great Britain, India, Italy, Mexico, the Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand and South Africa. New this year were schools from Kenya, Nigeria, New Zealand and Russia.
“We’re doing this to build community,” Mintz said, when announcing the contest rules and theme to the hundreds of students on the livestream. “At the end of the day, we’re just artists making animated stuff. Let’s have a good time.
There were seven Cal State Long Beach teams and two placed in the competition. Keyframe Coffee Break won second place and The Doodlers won fourth place.
The contest rules state that students can create their film in any medium — such as traditional or stop motion animation — as long as there is frame-by-frame manipulation in every frame of the film, Mintz said. The teams create all artwork from scratch working from their home schools and post the animations to YouTube before the deadline.
Films are judged by industry animators, such as Angela Abeyti, character and prop designer for Nickelodeon; Grace Babineau, founder at Bento Box; and Ryan Stapleton, screenwriter at Fox Television Animation.
Judges select the winning teams based on storytelling, art direction, animation, production value, creativity, interpretation of the theme, and level of completion of the film.
This year’s theme: imagine the predictions of the future in 100 years.
The seven winning teams will receive cash prizes, new animation software and the opportunity to sit down with Disney animation executives.
Sponsors of the awards, Mintz said, include Toon Boom Animation, Illumination, Bento Box, DreamWorks, Nickelodeon and Walt Disney Animation.
“It’s been a 20-year journey to get more sponsors, so this is the biggest one yet,” he said in an interview. “We see the results every year and they’re excited for the students to do something on their own and not just for an assignment, so they want to get involved.”
Jordan Goickmen, 22, is a fourth-year animation student who was part of The Doodlers team. He was eager to win so he could add his contest entry to his portfolio.
“I think animation is cool, I was interested because I was obsessed with music videos and I thought anime were the most memorable,” Goickmen said.
Goickmen said he wanted to enter the animation industry to gain experience and eventually become a teacher.
“I’ve heard from recruiters at different studios that they’re looking for the competition on resumes now,” Mintz said, “because they see it as that event that they know a student entered under difficult stress, it is a sign of willingness to work hard but also that they can work as a team.
