Oakland youth sports teams wonder where the money went for new artificial turf after 8 years of waiting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) — Oakland parents and their young athletes want to know what happened to hundreds of thousands of dollars donated for new artificial turf on a popular sports field. It should have been installed eight years ago.
The concept was to install synthetic turf on a baseball and football field, so that children could use it all year round, even during the rainy months. But the politicians did not keep their promises.
These young football players and cheerleaders are preparing for the playoffs, without focusing on the story of where they train. Curt Flood Field is named after the Oakland native son, who Sports Illustrated called “baseball’s greatest center back” in 1968. But his greatest accomplishment? Fighting the reserve clause that allowed teams to decide a player’s future, even after their contract expired.
Curt Flood told ABC7’s Martin Wyatt in April 1991, “No one, with rare exceptions, had challenged his right to own me.”
Flood’s battle took him to the United States Supreme Court and ultimately led to higher salaries for professional athletes in all sports. But the field that honors him needs work.
The mother of a young player, Nicole Steele, told the I-Team: “We have potholes here, what I call ‘ankle killers’. So yeah, we need some potholes. a 100% safe environment for our boys.”
There are potholes, ruts and bare spots. It wasn’t supposed to be like this. Eight years ago, the city held a splashy ceremony at Curt Flood Field with a big check from the Oakland Raiders, $200,000 to replace the grass with new synthetic turf. Flood’s daughter was present.
Shelly Flood told I-Team’s Dan Noyes: “It was actually exciting, Dan. They had plans there for the pitch, what it was going to be like. It was momentum and the launch of this project.”
Then-mayor Jean Quan told ABC7 about the benefits of installing artificial turf there: “We have a very small parks and recreation maintenance team. We rely heavily on volunteers, so the artificial turf here will take some pressure off.”
The Oakland Parks and Recreation Department predicted that the artificial turf would allow the field to remain open during the rainy months and serve an additional 2,500 young people.
But eight years later, the grass remains.
Dan Noies: “What do you think, Shelly?” »
Shelly Flood: “It’s appalling. It’s disappointing. I’m sure the Oakland community feels a bit betrayed.”
Walte Ore is president of the Oakland Dynamites organization whose teams practice there.
He said, “What the city did with that ceremony and that empty promise was like a slap in the face.”
Even after this ceremony, the city continued to fundraise for artificial turf at Curt Flood Field.
In 2015, they held a groundbreaking ceremony for what had become a $7.1 million project to upgrade the grass court, new basketball courts and field lights — current Mayor Libby Schaaf touting “a safer environment for our local youth — no more tripping over holes in the grass.”
In 2016, the Mercury News reported that artificial turf would be installed that summer. It still hasn’t happened.
“Where did the money go? That’s also what I want to know, because it didn’t reach us, it didn’t reach our children. And we were promised something that, you know, doesn’t come through. is ever realized,” Ore said.
The I-Team researched where the money went for a few weeks, and none of the major players cooperated with an interview – not former mayor Jean Quan, not current mayor Libby Schaaf, not anyone from the Raiders organization.
We also tracked a clue from that big check.
The Raiders donated the $200,000 for the synthetic turf through LISC, the nonprofit Local Initiatives Support Corporation. They told ABC7 they agreed to match turf funds with the Oakland Parks and Recreation Department. But, “In 2016, for reasons we weren’t part of, the city moved local matching funding for the Curt Flood land to another recreation center. As a result, we weren’t able to go from there. forward with our grant for this project.”
Where did Oakland Parks and Rec send the money? The I-Team repeatedly called and emailed the manager, Dana Riley, but never heard back. Dan Noyes even stopped by his office in Frank Ogawa Plaza. The secretary told us that Riley was working from home and confirmed that she was getting my messages.
In the end, the politicians got a photo op with a big check – which turned out to be worth nothing.
“We have to figure out where the funds went because if it’s for the kids, it has to go for the kids,” said player mother Sherry Heard.
Dan Noyes told Oakland Dynamites athletic director Jeff Cotton, “It’s just a bit of a shame.”
He replied, “It’s a bad deal for these kids. I mean, it’s been eight years in a row. It should have been done at least seven years ago.”
And the outlook is not promising. Team I checked Oakland’s current list of unfunded capital improvement projects through next year, and Curt Flood Field ranks 203rd in importance. The Parks Foundation emailed later that day saying the fundraiser for Curt Flood Field had failed, so they had to cut plans. Here is their full statement:
“The Oakland Parks and Recreation Foundation (formerly Friends of Oakland Parks) partners with local communities and neighbors, civic and cultural leaders, donors and the City of Oakland to support city parks and expand opportunities recreation throughout the city.
OPRF has partnered with the City of Oakland to advance plans to renovate Curt Flood Field since 2013. OPRF’s role has been to serve as fiscal agent and fundraising support, with the city directing decision making. Despite efforts over several years to raise public and private funds to support the entire renovation plan, the shortfall persisted. The original renovation plan became unworkable, and the City developed a more modest renovation plan to bring the hallways and bathrooms into ADA compliance, as well as an electrical system upgrade for the entire building. installation and new lighting. »
The Loop Fantasy Football Update Week 8: Chase’s hip injury hits Bengals, fantasy mavens hard
UPDATE: 12:23 a.m. Saturday
The big news at week’s end is out of Cincinnati, where one of the NFL’s top receivers is going to spend some time on the sideline.
The Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase has a hip fracture. There was talk he could be placed on injured reserve, but now the Bengals have hopes he could be ready to play after their Week 10 bye. Might be some wishful thinking there.
Those who were wishing that Dallas would finally turn its running game over to Tony Pollard got the news they were waiting for. Zeke Elliott is considered doubtful this week, so Pollard will finally show what he can do as a No. 1 back. The Loop cannot wait.
A number of notables have already been ruled out for this week. They include San Fran wideout Deebo Samuel, Packers WR Allen Lazard, Rams RB Cam Akers, Carolina RB Chuba Hubbard and two Saints receivers, Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry.
Detroit RB D’Andre Swift is now good to return this week, and Denver QB Russell Wilson will give it a go in London.
ORIGINAL POST: 9:23 a.m. Wednesday
We thought we hit a home run with our preseason pick of New York Jets running back Breece Hall to be the top fantasy running back this season.
Well, we did … until the former Iowa State Cyclone blew out his knee last Sunday in Denver. That ended his season after 681 total yards and five touchdowns.
That play dealt a severe blow to the Jets’ renaissance, though they have moved quickly to Plan B. They traded for Jacksonville’s James Robinson, who will now work in a timeshare with Michael Carter, at least when the former Jaguar is fully healthy (he’s nursing a knee injury).
So the battle for fantasy rookie of the year has started anew, with the focus on these five freshmen:
Kenneth Walker III (Seahawks RB): The former Sparty star from East Lansing had his big coming out last week with 168 yards and two touchdowns in his second start after Rashard Penny’s season-ending injury. He’s averaging nearly seven yards a carry over the past three weeks and easily could finish in the league’s top 10 in rushing.
Dameon Pierce (Texans RB): The ex-Florida Gator has been the busiest rookie, averaging just under 100 total yards and scoring three touchdowns. He has averaged 24 touches over the past four games with Houston, which is not as bereft on offense as you might think.
Chris Olave (Saints WR): Thanks in part to injuries to Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry, this former Buckeye is clearly the top rookie pass catcher for now. He just had his third game with at least 13 targets. For the season, he has two TDs and an average of about 80 yards per game.
George Pickens (Steelers WR): This Georgia product made another highlight-reel catch for a TD last week in Miami. He has been averaging about seven targets per week recently, and that will only go up, especially if the Steelers follow through on efforts to trade Chase Claypool.
Drake London (Falcons WR): Our No. 2 rookie pick before the season has been awfully quiet since getting two TDs in the first three weeks. The Atlanta passing game has almost been non-existent. But at least this USC Trojan is doing better than teammate Kyle Pitts.
Sitting stars
First, a fossil quarterback alert: Keep both Bucs’ Tom Brady and Packers’ Aaron Rodgers on the bench, especially the latter going up to Buffalo. … We have a hunch that Arizona QB Kyler Murray will regress again vs. the Vikings. … Seattle WR Tyler Lockett will have a harder time posting numbers without D.K. Metcalf on the other side of the field. … Cooper Kupp is the only Ram you can feel comfortable starting against San Francisco … But that’s more than the zero number of Bears you should count on against Dallas. … And be wary of relying on any New York Jets against what should be a bounce-back week for the New England defense.
Matchup game
Jacksonville has been a constant disappointment, at least until QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne come up against Denver. … Baltimore RB Gus Edwards will have another good week against Tampa Bay. … Tennessee’s Derrick Henry may have his best week of the year against Houston. … Green Bay will need a big game from RB Aaron Jones to stay close to the Bills … Las Vegas’ Josh Jacobs will continue his impersonation of a No. 1 RB against the Saints … Carolina’s good matchup against the Atlanta defense will boost RB D’onta Foreman and WR D.J. Moore. And Philly receivers Devonta Smith and A.J. Brown will have fun against the Steelers’ secondary.
Injury watch
Seattle got good news in that WR D.K. Metcalf is not done for the season, but Marquise Goodwin will have a big role again this week. … Tennessee QB Ryan Tannehill could be on the sideline watching Malik Willis get his first NFL start. … Los Angeles WR Mike Williams injured his knee, but the Chargers are on bye anyway. … The long list of players listed as questionable includes three running backs (Detroit’s D’Andre Swift, Arizona’s James Conner and Carolina’s Chuba Hubbard), a slew of receivers (Detroit’s Amon-Ra St Brown, Green Bay’s Allen Lazard, Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans and Russell Gage and San Fran’s Deebo Samuel) and three top tight ends (Baltimore’s Mark Andrews, Vegas’ Darren Waller and Dallas’ Dalton Schultz).
The deepest sleeper
The tight end position is still a mostly barren wasteland, but you can also put some faith in a TE working for Tom Brady. So Tampa Bay rookie Cade Otton could be an interesting bye week pickup. With Bucs starter Cameron Brate out with a sprained neck, Otton caught four passes for 64 yards in last week’s debacle in Pittsburgh. He has averaged five targets per game over the past three weeks. Hardly Gronkowski-type numbers, but you can do a lot worse.
THE THURSDAY PICK
Ravens at Buccaneers (+1½):
Pick: Buccaneers by 3
Breaking news
We’ll be updating our column, based on the latest injuries and innuendo, right up until Sunday’s kickoff. Go to TwinCities.com/theloop.
You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere’s “BS Show” podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow. He can be reached at [email protected]
Nancy Pelosi’s husband hospitalized after attack — RT World News
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, was violently assaulted at the couple’s San Francisco home, according to a statement from the politician’s office on Friday.
Local officials said the man, identified as 42-year-old David Depape, used a hammer to attack Mr Pelosi, a wealthy businessman and stock trader.
San Francisco Police Chief William Scott told reporters that Depape would be charged with attempted homicide.
The New York Times reported that the intruder was looking for President Pelosi and confronted Mr. Pelosi, shouting: “Where’s Nancy, where’s Nancy?”
The responder herself was not in San Francisco at the time of the burglary.
“The President and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved and request confidentiality at this time,” concludes the statement.
The incident happened after it was revealed earlier this month that Pelosi, who as Speaker of the House of Representatives is also the de facto leader of the Democratic Party, said she allegedly assaulted physically former President Donald Trump had he appeared on Capitol Hill during the Washington riots.
On Jan. 6, it was speculated that Trump, who insisted the 2020 election was stolen from him through voter fraud, may personally join a crowd of protesters at the Capitol to protest the certification of Electoral College votes. to formalize the electoral victory of Joe Biden. .
Although Trump never ended up appearing on Capitol Hill, a previously undisclosed video released by CNN revealed that Pelosi said at the time: “I hope he comes, I’ll hit him.” She added that she probably would have “go to jail” for the attack, but said it was a consequence that she would be “happy” accept.
Paul Pelosi, a venture capitalist, recently found himself at the center of an alleged insider trading debacle after making a series of massive stock trades, bringing the pair’s combined wealth to at least $46.1 million. dollars according to an analysis by Business Insider.
Former stockbroker Jordan Belfort – author of the memoir Wolf of Wall Street and inspiration for Martin Scorses’ film of the same name – has described Paul Pelosi’s stock market record as “strangely precise” indicating that he is “basically much smarter than Warren Buffet, for some reason.”
A number of politicians on both islands are now calling for lawmakers and their wives to be banned from gambling on the stock market, suggesting Nancy Pelosi may have provided her husband with confidential information about the companies she was supposed to regulate.
Nets’ owner Joe Tsai condemns Kyrie Irving’s for controversial tweet
Nets’ owner Joe Tsai condemned his star point guard, Kyrie Irving, for a tweet that shared an antisemitic film.
Tsai released a statement Friday night on Twitter.
“I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-semitic disinformation,” Tsai tweeted. “I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion.”
Irving shared a movie called “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.” According to Rolling Stone, “The video is based on a venomously antisemitic book which asserts that “many famous high-ranking Jews” have “admitted” to “worship[ing] Satan or Lucifer.”
The 30-year-old point guard is no stranger to controversy. Irving posted a clip on Twitter in September of Alex Jones promoting conspiracy theories and sat out a majority of the Nets’ home games last season due to reluctance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Nets organization also released a statement condemning Irving’s latest tweet.
“The Brooklyn Nets strongly condemn and have no tolerance for the promotion of any form of hate speech,” the team said Friday. “We believe that in these situations, our first action must be open, honest dialogue. We thank those, including the ADL (Anti-Defamation League), who have been supportive during this time.”
Irving has not addressed his decision to share the film.
Find out how your favorite celebrities are celebrating Halloween 2022
Halloween 2022 is fast approaching and celebrities are already getting into the spooky holiday spirit.
Over the past few weeks, stars including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Lea Michele took their kids to pumpkin patch, while others joined the pre-holiday festivities at Halloween-themed parties and theme parks with rides and treats.
Euphoria star Sydney Sweeneyfashion designer Nicole Richie, Blackish stars Miles Brown and Marsai Martin and External banks stars North Austin, Madison Bailey and chase stokes all have been enjoying fun nights at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights for the past few weeks. Vanessa Hudgens stopped by Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, while Rebel Wilson and Joan the Virgin star Justin Baldoni hiked the Nights of the Jack Jack-O-Lantern trail at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas.
Additionally, celebrities also attended private pre-Halloween parties. Hailey Bieber and husband justin bieber were among the stars spotted last weekend at Doja Catmasquerade themed birthday party. The married couple wore black eye masks while the model wore custom black Victoria’s Secret lingerie and her husband wore a Zorro-like outfit.
World Series: Phillies rally from five runs down to steal opener in Houston
HOUSTON — Kyle Tucker said he wanted to get this World Series over with quickly, and darned if the Houston Astros right fielder didn’t try his hardest to make it so.
But, well, like just about everyone in baseball, he underestimated the Philadelphia Phillies.
Faced with their largest deficit in the postseason — a five-run hill built on two Tucker home runs through three innings Friday night — the Phillies rallied to win a Game 1 for the ages.
They knocked out future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander in the fifth inning. Manager Rob Thomson managed like it was Game 7. And J.T. Realmuto hit a go-ahead solo homer in the 10th inning of a 6-5 victory that will rank among the unlikeliest in the Phillies’ 140-year history.
How unlikely? Teams that have a lead of at least five runs were 589-18 in postseason history entering the night. The Phillies were 0-11 in the playoffs when trailing by five runs or more.
And consider the degree of difficulty. The Astros, a 106-win team in the regular season, hadn’t lost yet in the playoffs, going 7-0 en route to dispatching the Seattle Mariners in the divisional round and the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series. Verlander, who will almost certainly win his third Cy Young Award this season, didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning and looked like he may never give one up.
Somehow, though, nothing that happened next was the least bit surprising. Not the two-out rally in the fourth inning that featured a two-strike RBI single by Nick Castellanos and a two-run double by Alec Bohm. Not Realmuto’s game-tying two-run double in the fifth. Not Thomson’s move to bring in lefty Jose Alvarado in the fifth inning or to use Game 3 starter Ranger Suarez in the seventh. Not even Castellanos’ sliding catch in right field to save a run in the ninth and send the game to extra innings.
The Phillies have been doing this all month, rampaging through the playoffs with big play after big play, unexpected victory after unexpected victory.
Why stop now just because it’s the World Series?
On the eve of playing on baseball’s biggest stage for the first time in his career, Realmuto promised himself that he would pause whatever he was doing on the field before Game 1, look around, and savor the sights and sounds. The occasion called for — nay, it demanded — a few moments of reflection.
For everyone. Twelve years, 11 months, and 24 days had passed since owner John Middleton knelt beside Ryan Howard in a funereal visiting clubhouse at Yankee Stadium and said, “I want my (bleeping) trophy back,” the Phillies were on the national stage again, lined up between home plate and third base with a World Series logo painted on the grass in front of them.
And for a few innings, it looked like maybe the moment was too big for them.
Aaron Nola left a changeup over the plate for Tucker to launch to right field in the second inning. In the third, he gave up a leadoff double to Jeremy Pena, a one-out walk to Alex Bregman, and a three-run homer to Tucker on a sinker that leaked back over the plate.
Verlander, meanwhile, was slicing up the Phillies, setting down the first 10 batters. Dating to Oct. 4, when he no-hit them for five innings on the night after they clinched a playoff spot, he faced 26 Phillies batters without allowing a hit.
But everything changed the second time through the order. Rhys Hoskins lined a one-out single in the fourth inning for the Phillies’ first hit. Then Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos, and Alec Bohm followed with two-out hits. Castellanos lined a two-strike single to left field to drive in Hoskins before Bohm’s two-run double to left cut the deficit to 5-3.
After Verlander got through three innings in 36 pitches, the Phillies made him throw 31 pitches in the fourth, 10 of which came on a two-out walk to rookie shortstop Bryson Stott. Ten up, 10 down was followed by eight of next 13 batters reaching base (six hits, two walks).
With that, the Phillies eroded some of Verlander’s invincibility — and maybe the Astros’, too.
It took four innings, but the Phillies had arrived in the World Series again.
Did Tucker, or anybody else, really think they were going to go quickly? Or quietly?
No chance.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announce divorce
CNN
—
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced Friday that they are divorcing after 13 years of marriage.
“We have come to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we have spent together. We are blessed to have beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always make sure they receive the love and attention they deserve,” Brady wrote on his Instagram Story. “We have come to this decision to end our marriage after careful consideration.”
Bündchen echoed with a statement of his own.
“With great gratitude for the time we spent together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will remain our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting for their give the love, care and attention they so sorely deserve,” she wrote. “The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have separated and even though it is of course hard to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we spent together and I always wish Tom the best.”
“We only wish the best for each other as we pursue the new chapters of our lives that are yet to be written,” Brady added in his post.
CNN previously reported that Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback who currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and his wife, Bündchen, a model, hired divorce attorneys and had to deal with ” marital problems,” according to a source close to the couple.
The two “lived apart,” a source close to Bündchen told CNN in September.
Brady, 45, had retired from the NFL in February, only to later reverse that decision. He took an 11-day break from training camp in August to “take care of personal things”, according to his head coach Todd Bowles.
In an interview with Elle magazine published last month, Bündchen, 42, said she had “concerns” about her husband’s return to the field after his initial retirement last winter.
“It’s a very violent sport, and I have my kids and I wish it had more of a presence,” Bündchen told the publication. “I’ve certainly had these conversations with him over and over again. But at the end of the day, I think everyone has to make a decision that works for them. [them]. He must also follow his joy.
In a recent conversation on his podcast, Brady talked about some of the personal costs of playing in the NFL for two decades.
“I haven’t had Christmas in 23 years and I haven’t had Thanksgiving in 23 years, I haven’t celebrated a birthday with people who are dear to me and who were born to August to the end of January. And I can’t be at funerals and I can’t be at weddings,” Brady said. “I think there comes a time in your life when you say, ‘You know what? I’ve had enough and it’s enough and time to continue, to move on to other aspects of life.
CNN has reached out to reps for Brady and Bündchen for further comment.
