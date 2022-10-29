News
Pandemic cost MN students nearly a full year of math instruction, analysis finds
Minnesota students lost a semester’s worth of learning in reading and nearly a full year in math during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new analysis of test scores.
The study by researchers at Harvard and Stanford universities provides the most comprehensive look yet at how much schoolchildren in 29 states have fallen behind academically.
Harvard economist Thomas Kane hopes that presenting the data in terms of learning years lost will create a new sense of urgency among parents and school district leaders to take aggressive steps toward recovery. School districts have two years left to spend federal relief grants, and Kane said they aren’t doing enough.
“We’re not going to make up for half a year of learning with a few extra days of instruction or providing tutors to 5-10 percent of kids,” he said.
The Education Recovery Scorecard project, which includes a map showing how many years of learning the average student in each school district has lost since 2019, examined scores on both state-specific tests like Minnesota’s MCA and the national NAEP exams.
Nationwide, the average student lost more than half a school year of learning in math and nearly a quarter of a school year in reading — with some district averages slipping by more than double those amounts, or worse.
Minnesota schools
Among Minnesota school districts, North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale saw the greatest drop in scores between 2019 and 2022, falling 0.93 years in reading and 1.45 years in math.
St. Paul lost 0.48 years in reading and a full year in math. Of the 179 Minnesota school districts in the study, St. Paul ranked ahead of only Columbia Heights and Cass Lake-Bena in both subjects on this year’s tests.
Minnesota’s decline in math was especially stark. The average student was nearly a full year – 0.98 grade levels – ahead of expectations in math in 2019. But by 2022, the state was merely on grade level. Of the 29 states studied, only Delaware and Maryland saw greater losses in math than Minnesota’s 0.97 grade levels.
In reading, the average Minnesota student was 0.33 grade levels ahead in 2019 but 0.18 behind in 2022.
The researchers said it was unsurprising to see the pandemic disruptions have a greater impact on math than reading. That’s because parents kept reading to their kids while schools were closed but many – especially low-income parents – were unable to help in math.
More than school closures
The pandemic devastated poor children’s well-being, not just by closing their schools, but also by taking away their parents’ jobs, sickening their families and teachers, and adding chaos and fear to their daily lives.
Online learning played a major role, but students lost significant ground even where they returned quickly to schoolhouses.
“I was really surprised” there weren’t greater differences in performance according to time spent in remote learning, Kane said, adding that more research is coming on potential contributing factors like broadband Internet access, COVID-19 death rates and the kind of jobs parents worked. “Hopefully, we’ll learn more, but at this case we can say it wasn’t just remote instruction that was driving losses.”
Some educators have objected to the very idea of measuring learning loss after a crisis that has killed more than 1 million Americans. Reading and math scores don’t tell the entire story about what’s happening with a child, but they’re one of the only aspects of children’s development reliably measured nationwide.
“Test scores aren’t the only thing, or the most important thing,” Stanford education professor Sean Reardon said. “But they serve as an indicator for how kids are doing.”
And kids aren’t doing well, especially those who were at highest risk before the pandemic. The data show many children need significant intervention, and advocates and researchers say the U.S. isn’t doing enough.
“To address unfinished learning, we implore district leaders to invest in evidence-based strategies, including increased access to strong, diverse teachers, targeted intensive tutoring, expanded learning time, and strengthening socioemotional supports and relationships weakened during the pandemic,” said John B. King, president of The Education Trust and former U.S. secretary of education.
Kids’ recovery
Now, the onus is on America’s adults to work toward kids’ recovery. For the federal government and individual states, advocates hope the recent releases of test data could inspire more urgency to direct funding to the students who suffered the largest setbacks, whether it’s academic or other support.
School systems are still spending the nearly $190 billion in federal relief money allocated for recovery, a sum experts have said fails to address the extent of learning loss in schools. Nearly 70% of students live in districts where federal relief money is likely inadequate to address the magnitude of their learning loss, according to Kane and Reardon’s analysis.
The implications for kids’ futures are alarming: Lower test scores are predictors of lower wages, plus higher rates of incarceration and teen pregnancy, Kane said.
This story contains information from the Associated Press.
News
Jürgen Klopp insists Liverpool players are ‘1,000% committed’ as World Cup approaches | liverpool
Jürgen Klopp says his players are “1,000 per cent committed” to Liverpool and are not distracted by the World Cup in Qatar.
Liverpool have won four of their 11 Premier League games, leaving them eighth at the start of the weekend’s fixtures. They face a series of crucial games before the season comes to a halt in three weeks, starting with a visit from Leeds on Saturday night.
When asked if the players try to protect themselves to avoid injuries and miss Qatar, Klopp said: “It’s a logical thing, it happens every year when the World Cup is usually in the summer and that the grand finals also take place in the summer , so if you’re involved in the Champions League finals, FA Cup finals, whatever, European league finals, there’s no player who thinks at the World Cup [that is] a little later, they want to win their final. If the last matchday decides whether to qualify for the Champions League or stay in the league, there is no player that I know, that I have ever met, who thinks ‘be careful’ because the players I know, for sure, are 1,000% committed to us here.”
One of the hurdles for Liverpool this season has been injuries. They are, however, boosted by the return of Thiago Alcântara after the Spanish midfielder recovered from an ear infection. But Jordan Henderson is doubtful for a match against a team that has not won for eight matches.
Last week Klopp’s side lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest, who are also in the bottom three and the manager fears another shock defeat. “Leeds are really going for it, super lively, super aggressive,” he said. “They have real machines. There’s a lot to like about this team, but they haven’t had any results in the last six or seven games.
“Yesterday when I walked in front of the screen, I heard Jesse Marsch say he was fed up with losing. We saw his speech at half-time in Salzburg, so obviously he’s quite lively in the dressing room. He will set them on fire.
Klopp will be on the touchline after avoiding a ban after being shown a red card in Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Manchester City this month. The German, however, was fined £30,000 for clashing with the assistant referee late in a heated encounter.
“I think it’s a lot of money, but I heard it will be invested in something good, and that’s good,” Klopp said. “Should I have been banned?” I do not know.”
News
Ex-CNN Anchor, Isha Sesay, Who Failed At All Attempts To Find A Caucasian Man To Date, Is Pregnant And Still Single At 46
Not all dreams will come to pass, some will definitely end up in the trash can. Look, I can dream of becoming the next president of the United States—and there is no problem with that but whether this dream will see the light of the day is another headache I would have to battle with.… Read More »Ex-CNN Anchor, Isha Sesay, Who Failed At All Attempts To Find A Caucasian Man To Date, Is Pregnant And Still Single At 46
News
Intruder attacks Pelosi’s husband, calling, ‘Where is Nancy’
By COLLEEN LONG, OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ, LISA MASCARO and MICHAEL BALSAMO (Associated Press)
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was attacked and severely beaten with a hammer by an assailant who broke into the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday searching for the Democratic leader and shouting: “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?”
The assault on the 82-year-old Paul Pelosi injected new uneasiness into the nation’s already toxic political climate, just 11 days before the midterm elections. It carried chilling echoes of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol when rioters chanted menacingly for the speaker as they rampaged through the halls trying to halt certification of Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump.
Forty-two-year-old David DePape was arrested on charges of attempted murder, elder abuse and burglary. Paul Pelosi underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands, the speaker’s office said. His doctors expect a full recovery.
Biden quickly called Speaker Pelosi with support after the “horrible attack,” and Republican and Democratic leaders in Congress condemned the assault.
“The president is praying for Paul Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi’s whole family,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “The president continues to condemn all violence.”
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell tweeted he was “horrified and disgusted” by the assault.
The nation’s political rhetoric has become increasingly alarming, with ominous threats to lawmakers at an all-time high. The House speaker and other congressional leaders are provided 24-hour security, and increasingly more other members now receive police protection. This, as crime and public safety have emerged as top issues for voters in the election.
In San Francisco on Friday, police were called at about 2.30 a.m. to the Pelosi residence to check on Paul Pelosi, said Chief William Scott.
Investigators believe the intruder gained entry to the home in the upscale Pacific Heights neighborhood by breaking through glass-paneled doors, according to two people familiar with the situation.
Inside, police discovered the 42-year-old suspect, David DePape, and Paul Pelosi struggling over a hammer, Scott said. DePape yanked the hammer from Pelosi and began beating him with it before being subdued by offices and arrested, Scott said.
Police said a motive for Friday’s intrusion was still to be determined, but three people with knowledge of the investigation told The Associated Press that DePape targeted Pelosi’s home. Those people were not authorized to talk publicly about an ongoing probe and spoke on condition of anonymity.
The speaker was in Washington, where she had just returned this week after being abroad, and had been scheduled to appear with Vice President Kamala Harris at a fundraising event Saturday night for the LGBTQ group Human Rights Campaign. Pelosi canceled her appearance.
Paul Pelosi’s condition was not immediately available, but Speaker Pelosi’s office has said he would recover.
DePape was arrested on charges of attempted murder, elder abuse and burglary.
An address listed for him in the Bay Area college town of Berkeley led to a post box at a UPS Store.
DePape was known locally as a pro-nudity activist who had picketed naked at protests against laws requiring people to be clothed in public
Gene DePape, the suspect’s stepfather, said the suspect lived with him in Canada until he was 14 and was a quiet boy.
“He was reclusive,” said Gene DePape, adding, “He was never violent.”
The stepfather said he hadn’t seen DePape since 2003 and tried to get in touch with him several times over the years without success.
Lawmakers from both parties reacted with shock and expressed their well wishes to the Pelosi family.
“What happened to Paul Pelosi was a dastardly act,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. “I spoke with Speaker Pelosi earlier this morning and conveyed my deepest concern and heartfelt wishes to her husband and their family, and I wish him a speedy recovery.”
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy reached out to the speaker “to check in on Paul and said he’s praying for a full recovery,” spokesman Mark Bednar said.
But some Republicans declined to pause from politics.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, at a campaign stop for a congressional candidate, said of the Pelosis: “There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re going to send her back to be with him in California.”
In 2021, Capitol Police investigated around 9,600 threats made against members of Congress, and several members have been physically attacked in recent years. Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., was shot in the head at an event outside a Tucson grocery store in 2011, and Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., was severely injured when a gunman opened fire on a Republican congressional baseball team practice in 2017.
Members of Congress have received additional money for security at their homes, but some have pushed for yet more protection as people have shown up at their residences.
Nancy Pelosi, who is second in line of succession to the president, has been viciously lampooned in campaign ads by Republicans and outside groups this election cycle that will determine control of Congress. Her protective security detail was with her in Washington at the time of Friday’s attack in California.
Often at her side during formal events in Washington, Paul Pelosi is a wealthy investor who largely remains on the West Coast. They have been married for 59 years and have five adult children and many grandchildren.
Earlier this year, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May crash in California’s wine country and was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation.
The Pelosi home in the wealthy neighborhood has been the scene of several protests in the past few years. After Nancy Pelosi was seen on video getting her hair done at a salon while many were shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, stylists protested outside with curling irons. Members of the Chinese community protested recently before Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan.
During debates over the federal stimulus package, protesters scrawled anarchy signs in black paint across the garage door, along with “cancel rent,” and “we want everything.” They left a pig’s head on the driveway.
Yet the dominant feelings on Friday were of support and concern.
“We have been to many events with the Pelosis over the last 2 decades and we’ve had lots of occasions to talk about both of our families and the challenges of being part of a political family. Thinking about the Pelosi family today,” tweeted Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.
At the Capitol, Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont, the Senate president pro-tempore and third in the presidential line of succession, said he had known Paul Pelosi “forever.” He said, “It’s just horrible.”
Congressional correspondent Lisa Mascaro and AP writers Colleen Long and Michael Balsamo reported from Washington. AP writers Kevin Freking and Mary Clare Jalonick contributed from Washington, Juliet Williams from San Francisco, Stefanie Dazio from Los Angeles and News Researcher Jennifer Farrar from New York. Michelle Smith and Ali Swanson also contributed.
Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at:
Check out to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.
News
Jake Paul Says He’s Banned From UFC, Dana White’s Son Used ‘Racial Slurs Against’ Him
Jake Paul has a big boxing match against Anderson Silva on Saturday night.
Silva, one of the most decorated UFC fighters of all time, is stepping into Paul’s boxing world, but it may be a while before he sees the opposite.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM
The 25-year-old claims he is “banned from UFC events”.
“Dana [White] banned me afterwards [the fans] were shouting ‘F — Jake Paul’ in a stadium, and I tried to go to another fight, and all of our tickets were denied, banned,” he said on his podcast.
ANDERSON SILVA CLEARED TO FIGHT JAKE PAUL, COMMISSION SAYS
Paul also said that White’s son said he “f***ing hate[s]and “used racial slurs against” him.
Paul and White have a recent history of beef. The social media icon criticized what White pays his fighters, while White doesn’t take Paul very seriously as a fighter.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Paul and Silva’s match takes place Saturday night at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
News
Wisconsin ballot spoiling is a no-go after court upholds ban
By SCOTT BAUER
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin appeals court is refusing to block a lower court’s ruling prohibiting voters who already submitted an absentee ballot from voiding it and voting again, a rarely used practice known as ballot spoiling.
The 2nd District Court of Appeals decided Thursday against hearing an appeal of a Waukesha County circuit court judge’s ruling this month in favor of a conservative group founded by prominent Republicans.
That ruling required the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission to rescind its guidance that allowed the spoiling of ballots that had already been cast. Voters who obtained an absentee ballot, but have not yet voted and want to obtain a new one, can still do that.
The elections commission held an emergency meeting Friday, less than two weeks before the Nov. 8 election, and unanimously voted to rescind the guidance issued in August detailing how an already cast ballot could be spoiled.
Very few voters have actually spoiled their absentee ballots after voting in recent elections, data provided by the elections commission to The Associated Press shows.
In the August primary, just 3,519 people cast a new ballot after spoiling their original one, less than 0.3% of all votes cast, the data shows.
In the 2020 presidential election, nearly 33,000 voters spoiled their ballots and cast new ones, nearly 1% of all votes. In that election, President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump by 20,682 votes.
In the 2018 midterm election, 369 ballots were spoiled and recast, just .01% of all ballots.
There’s no way to know how many of the spoiled ballots were from Democrats or Republicans since voters in Wisconsin do not register by party.
Wisconsin voters have been submitting absentee ballots by mail for weeks and in person since Monday. As of Friday, more than 397,000 ballots had been cast either by mail or in person, according to the elections commission.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson are both on the ballot in tight races. Johnson’s race could determine which party has majority control of the Senate and the next governor will be in position to either enact or reject bills passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature heading into the 2024 presidential election.
The appeals court on Oct. 10 agreed to put the lower court’s ruling on hold while it decided whether to hear the appeal from the elections commission, the Democratic National Committee and Rise, Inc., a group that works to get college students to vote.
“The court’s order does not change what is on the ballot. Nor does it prevent a single voter—Democrat, Republican, or otherwise—from casting a ballot in the upcoming election,” the appeals court said. “Thus, claims of confusion and disenfranchisement ring hollow.”
The appeals court’s ruling lifted that hold as of 3 p.m. on Friday, leading to the emergency elections commission meeting,
The order from Waukesha County Circuit Judge Brad Schimel, a former Republican attorney general, required the elections commission to inform municipal clerks and local election officials that its guidance on ballot spoiling issued Aug. 1 had been withdrawn. Schimel also forbid the commission from issuing any future guidance related to ballot spoiling that is not allowed under the law.
Restoring Integrity and Trust in Elections, or RITE, filed the lawsuit last month. The group was created in July by former U.S. Attorney General William Barr, longtime Republican strategist Karl Rove, GOP donor Steve Wynn and others. It has also filed election-related lawsuits in the battleground states of Arizona and Pennsylvania.
Derek Lyons, the group’s president, hailed the appeals court’s ruling as “another major victory for Wisconsin voters and for commonsense.”
Ballot spoiling got more attention in Wisconsin during the August primary after a Republican candidate for governor and three top Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate dropped out of the races, but their names were still on the ballots. The elections commission made clear then that voters who had cast their ballots for one of them absentee could spoil it and vote again for someone still in the race.
RITE argued that the practice in Wisconsin is both against the law and creates additional opportunities for fraud and confusion. The appeals court noted that state law does allow for a clerk to issue a new ballot if a voter returns a “spoiled or damaged absentee ballot.” But the law does not appear to authorize a clerk to spoil a ballot that’s already been cast and issue a new one, the appeals court said.
This story has been corrected to show that the number of absentee ballots cast to date is over 397,000, not more than 490,000.
Associated Press writer Harm Venhuizen contributed to this report.
News
Big Tech fails on Q3 2022 results as Meta experiences worst week ever
Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks about the Facebook News feature at the Paley Center For Media in New York City on October 25, 2019.
Drew Anger | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Other than Appleit was a brutal results week for Big Tech.
Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft handsets lost more than $350 billion in market capitalization after offering commentary on the third quarter and the rest of the year. Between slowing revenue growth — or decline in Meta’s case — and efforts to control costs, the tech giants have found themselves in an uncharted waters position after rampant growth over the past decade.
This week’s third-quarter results came amid soaring inflation, rising interest rates and a looming recession. Apple bucked the trend after beating revenue and profit expectations. Friday’s action had its best day in more than two years.
At the other end of the spectrum was Meta, which saw its share price crash in 2022. Facebook’s parent company missed out on profits, recorded its lowest average revenue per user in two years and said Fourth-quarter sales would likely decline for a third consecutive period.
“There’s a lot going on right now in the business and in the world, and so it’s hard to have a simple, ‘We’re going to do this thing, and that’s going to solve all the problems,’” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Wednesday during the company’s earnings call.
Meta’s stock had its worst week since the company went public in 2012, plunging 24% in the past five days. Microsoft fell 2.6% for the week, driven by a 7.7% decline on Wednesday after the company gave weak guidance for the year-end period and missed cloud revenue estimates.
Things were also bleak at Amazon, which fell 13%. A bleak outlook for the fourth quarter along with a dramatic slowdown in its cloud computing unit were largely responsible for the selloff.
While Amazon Web Services saw expansion slow to 27.5% from 33% in the prior period, Google’s significantly smaller cloud group accelerated growth to almost 38% from around 36 %. Google plans to continue spending on the cloud, although it intends to curb overall headcount growth in the coming quarters.
“We are excited about this opportunity, given that businesses and governments are still in the early days of public cloud adoption, and we continue to invest accordingly,” said Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat on Tuesday. , during a conference call with analysts. “We remain focused on the longer-term path to profitability.”
However, the results of the rest of Google parent Alphabet were less impressive. The company’s core advertising business grew only slightly, and YouTube’s ad revenue fell from a year earlier. The reverse was true for Amazon, which is catching up with Google and Facebook in digital advertising. In Amazon’s advertising business, revenue growth accelerated from 21% to 30%, beating analysts’ estimates.
“Advertisers are looking for effective advertising, and our advertising is at the point where consumers are willing to spend,” said Brian Olsavsky, the company’s chief financial officer. “We have a lot of benefits that we believe will help both consumers and our partners like sellers and advertisers.”
Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler lowered his Amazon stock price target to $130 from $164 after the results. But he maintained his equivalent of a buy rating on the stock and said the company’s “robust advertising growth” had the potential to help Amazon boost its margin.
As investors continue to move away from technology, they are finding lucrative opportunities in other parts of the market that previously lagged behind software and internet names. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3% this week, the fourth consecutive weekly gain for the index. Prior to 2021, the Dow had underperformed the Nasdaq for five consecutive years.
LOOK: Wall Street set to open in the red as investors digest disappointing tech earnings
