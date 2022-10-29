The Reverend Calvin O. Butts III, who for three decades pushed for social change with political savvy and sometimes combative tactics as leader of the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, died Oct. 28 in New York City. He was 73 years old.
Patrick Beverley gets loud ovation in return to Target Center
The Timberwolves went out of their way pregame to honor the guard who helped re-direct the franchise’s trajectory a season ago. Patrick Beverley’s energy and, more importantly, leadership was one of the biggest reasons for Minnesota’s ascension a year ago from cellar dweller to playoff team.
Minnesota aired a brief highlight video before calling out Beverley’s contributions from a year ago before announcing the point guard pregame ahead of the rest of the Lakers’ starters to allow for ample time for the Wolves’ fan base to express its appreciation.
It did so with a loud roar for the man who brought the arena to life last season. At his shootaround availability Friday, Beverley told reporters Target Center was half full at the start of the 2021-22 campaign. For the last third of the season and into the playoffs, it was one of the best environments in the entire league.
Beverley went as far as to say he helped restore downtown Minneapolis’ economy — he certainly contributed to more folks walking around the city late on game nights. On his podcast, Beverley has noted his dismay with the fact Timberwolves coach Chris Finch didn’t call to inform him of Minnesota’s decision to move the guard as part of the Rudy Gobert trade this offseason, but on Friday, Beverley expressed no ill will to the organization, noting Minnesota is a team experiencing a transition in ownership and likely wanted to go a different direction.
Who knows if another season of Beverley’s frenetic passion and energy would’ve served Minnesota well. But the Wolves are clearly appreciative of what he supplied during his one-year tenure.
“I think it’s pretty obvious what he did, the affect he had on individuals and the organization itself. I think everybody knows what he stood for and that everybody’s taken a little bit of something from Pat and is carrying it on and will probably keep it for their whole careers,” Wolves forward Taurean Prince said. “That’s the type of effect he had as a human, not just as a basketball player, but as a human.”
Beverley was the one who organized a postgame, team meeting amid Minnesota’s slow start last season in which he challenged every player to state his role and held each one to account to stick to it throughout the season. That meeting changed Minnesota’s season for the better.
“He changed our focus,” Wolves guard Jordan McLaughlin said. “I feel like that was our biggest thing. Going into every single game, being locked in, being ready to compete, following the game plan and doing a lot of things like that. Then off the court just the camaraderie. He’s a great guy. He communicates a lot. He’s a great guy to have around.”
McLaughlin missed Friday’s contest against the Lakers with heel soreness, while Kyle Anderson missed his fourth straight game with back spasms. Anderson is starting to participate in practices and appears to be nearing a return.
Reverend Calvin O. Butts III, pastor of iconic Harlem church, dies at 73
Although he never held elected office, Reverend Butts saw himself in the mold of one of his predecessors, Reverend Adam Clayton Powell Jr., who became a leading voice on rights civilians in Congress when he was pastor of Abyssinian.
Reverend Butts often recalled seeing Powell preach as a teenager.
“I was amazed,” he told The New York Times in 1987. “He was a larger-than-life figure and people were in love with him. He was a prophet, priest, and king.
In leading the Abyssinian, one of the oldest black churches in the country and the first in New York State, Reverend Butts has at times taken a combative approach to activism.
In 1990, he led a campaign to whitewash Harlem billboards that advertised cigarettes and alcoholic products, telling Fortune magazine that G. Heileman Brewing, a malt liquor maker behind some of the ads, “is obviously a business that makes no moral or social sense”. responsibility.”
Later in the decade, Reverend Butts branched out into rap music, threatening to use a bulldozer to roll over CDs and cassettes with lyrics that infuriated him by degrading women and dehumanizing black people. Instead, he and his followers dumped the music in front of Sony Records.
“It’s your trash,” he said. “Take it back.”
Reverend Butts was often unpredictable, especially when it came to politics. He frequently bickered with David Dinkins, New York’s first black mayor, accusing him of being unapproachable. In 1992, he endorsed independent candidate Ross Perot for president, saying Bill Clinton was “nothing more than a neocon trying to dress himself in liberal clothes.”
In the 2008 presidential election, he supported Hillary Clinton over Barack Obama, who became the nation’s first black president. The decision, he said, “was not and is not and will not become a race-based decision for me.”
But Reverend Butts was also politically savvy, working closely with elected officials on both sides of the aisle, particularly in his role as chairman of the Abyssinian Development Corp., an offshoot of the church that has developed over $1 billion in housing, real estate and convenience business, including a new high school in Harlem.
Reverend Butts hosted Cuban leader Fidel Castro. He also invited New York Governor George E. Pataki, a Republican, to speak. Pataki then appointed him to two state economic development boards. Reverend Butts was outspoken in favoring economic development over the preservation of social services, a reprehensible view for other clergy, who also worried about gentrification in Harlem.
“I think Republicans are in a great position to make the case and demonstrate that you can do as much through economic development as you can through social welfare programs — actually more,” he said. to the New York Times in 1995. “Because you break a cycle of dependency, you increase accountability, people have a greater sense of belonging, and you create jobs.
Calvin Otis Butts III was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on July 19, 1949, and grew up on New York’s Lower East Side and then in the borough of Queens. Her father was a cook and her mother worked in social services.
“My dad was one to say, ‘If a black man opens a store, go shop there,’” he told The New York Times in 1991.
After graduating from Flushing High School in 1967, Reverend Butts attended Morehouse College, a historically black university in Atlanta. It was the late 1960s and the country was mired in racial conflict. In 1968, after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., Reverend Butts joined in the riots and admitted to taking part in a store fire. He quickly swore never to resort to violence again.
Reverend Butts returned to New York after earning a degree in philosophy in 1971. He enrolled in Union Theological Seminary, which leaned toward liberals and supported gays and lesbians. Reverend Butts, in a sermon that shocked some of his classmates, argued that homosexuality was a sin – a view he continued to hold, telling Christian Century in 1991 that “gays and lesbians must be positive about who they are… We are all sinners saved by grace.
At 22, Reverend Butts landed a job as a junior minister in Abyssinian, doing house calls and arranging funerals. He became a pastor in 1989. He was credited with creating affordable housing, building shopping malls that provided jobs, and never wavered from his role as a strong advocate for Harlem. He was also president of SUNY College at Old Westbury.
Still, there were controversies.
In 1986, Reverend Butts refused to condemn Nation of Islam Minister Louis Farrakhan after he called Judaism a “gutter religion”. In protest at his silence, members of the New York Philharmonic Orchestra refused to play Abyssinian. Reverend Butts defended himself, saying no one asked him to condemn the remarks.
He told Jewish leaders, “I won’t be your boy,” according to The New York Times.
But Reverend Butts has also been praised for his role as a leading advocate for AIDS treatment and for supporting gays and lesbians despite his stated beliefs. In 1991, he criticized then-Cardinal John O’Connor for failing to condemn onlookers who mocked gay marchers at a St. Patrick’s Day parade.
“I happen to believe that the divine imperative does not permit homosexuality. But that said,” Reverend Butts told Newsday, “the homosexual person should not be discriminated against or be the victim of violence or ridiculous fools”.
Reverend Butts is survived by his wife, Patricia, three children and six grandchildren, according to The Associated Press.
During the coronavirus pandemic, even as his church was closed, Reverend Butts turned Abyssinian into a vaccination center, inviting the media to photograph him rolling up his sleeve to receive a vaccine – an image, he hoped, that would make people skeptical. African Americans. to follow his example.
“For those who might be a little skeptical about vaccinations,” he said, “good religion is better with a little common sense.”
Women’s hockey: No. 2 Gophers beat top-ranked Ohio State, 4-2
Taylor Heise tied the score with an unassisted goal, and Peyton Hemp scored the winner as No. 2 Minnesota scored twice in the third period to rally past top-ranked Ohio State 4-2 on Friday in Columbus, Ohio.
Abigail Boreen added a goal with 3:31 remaining as the Gophers remained undefeated (7-0-0) and passed their first big test of the young season.
Nelli Laitinen gave the Gophers a 1-0 lead in the first period, scoring an even-strength goal on assists by Grace Zumwinkle and Abbey Murphy. All three of those players competed in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing last February.
Sophomore goaltender Skylar Vetter made 41 stops for the Gophers.
Ohio State (8-1-0) took a 2-1 lead on a pair of second-period goals, the first on a power play by Jenna Buglioni, the second by defender Sophie Jaques, a finalist for the 2022 Patty Kazmaier Award won by Heise last spring.
The teams play again on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 2 p.m. CT.
Here’s a look at Chicago’s hottest and coldest Halloweens on record – NBC Chicago
While this year’s Halloween should be dry and pleasant during trick-or-treating hours, the Chicago area has seen an incredibly wide temperature range in the past on October 31.
Although temperatures are expected to stay in the 50s throughout the afternoon and evening this year, according to NBC 5’s Storm team, Chicago is just three years away from one of the coldest the city has ever known.
In 2019, nearly 3.5 inches of snow fell in Chicago with a freezing high of just 33 degrees, making it the third coldest Halloween in the city’s history.
With historical data from the National Weather Service, here’s a look at the historic Halloween highs and lows for the city of Chicago:
Top 10 Hottest Halloweens (Highs)
- 10. 1909: 74 degrees
- 9. 1900: 75 degrees
- 7. 1888 and 1915: 76 degrees
- 5. 1968 and 1974: 77 degrees
- 3. 1933 and 1935: 78 degrees
- 2. 1944: 79 degrees
- 1. 1950: 84 degrees
Top 10 Coldest Halloweens (Highs)
- 8. 1954, 1996, 2017: 40 degrees
- 5. 1874, 1906, 1930: 39 degrees
- 4. 1878: 37 degrees
- 3. 2019: 33 degrees
- 2. 1917: 32 degrees
- 1. 1873: 31 degrees
Top 10 Wettest Halloweens (Inches of Rainfall)
- 10. 1892: 0.5 inches
- 9. 1960: 0.55 inches
- 8. 1987: 0.59 inches
- 7. 1935: 0.62 inches
- 6. 1973: 0.65 inches
- 5. 1912: 0.75 inches
- 4. 2015: 0.77 inches
- 3. 2013: 1.04 inches
- 2. 1941: 1.27 inches
- 1. 1994: 2.26 inches
The 7 Halloweens in Chicago that saw snowfall
Snowfall has been detected on Halloween seven times in Chicago’s history, with only traces of snow detected five of the seven years. Here’s when it snowed on October 31 in Chicago:
- 1917: trace
- 1918: trace
- 1926: track
- 1955: trace
- 1993: trace
- 2014: 0.1 inch
- 2019: 3.4 inches
High school football Week 10 live: Seminole-Rams trade TDs
Week 10 of the high school football season concludes tonight with a number of games that play into the postseason picture.
Rain fell in the afternoon but conditions improved for kickoff time in most places.
Three Thursday night games were postponed due to inclement weather. That included the afternoon Lake Howell at East River game, where both teams paid tribute to Falcons quarterback Nick Miner, who was killed in a roadside accident on Sunday.
Winter Park’s bid to wrap up a district championship against Timber Creek was shifted to tonight at Showalter Field.
This is a live report that will be updated often as games progress, so keep checking back in. Also keep tabs on our live Scoreboard for the Week 10 schedule and results of all games played Monday, Tuesday Thursday and Friday.
Here is the Friday lineup. Rankings are from the Sentinel Super 16. All games kick off at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted:
No. 2 Seminole (7-1, 2-0) at No. 9 Lake Mary (5-2, 1-2)
Seminole leads 29-6 going into the final quarter.
Seminole answered with a 30-yard touchdown pass by sophomore David Parks to junior Michael Key. PAT is good and Seminole leads 29-6 with 1:30 remaining in the third quarter.
Seminole senior Luke Rucker, who returned from injury to start, has not been on the field since the first quarter.
Lake Mary’s Eli Straker forced a Seminole fumble that led to a Rams’ score. Carson Hinshaw caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Noah Grubbs to make it 22-6 at 6:21 of the third quarter.
Seminole led 22-0 at halftime.
Seminole’s Chasen Johnson blocked a Lake Mary’s field goal try and scooped up the loose ball and returned it for a long touchdown play. ‘Noles followed with a gadget play two-point conversion: offensive lineman Josiah Chenault throwing a pass to Darren “Goldie” Lawrence for a 22-0 lead with 39 seconds to go in the first half.
The Rams moved into scoring position by faking a punt and completing a fourth down pass to move the chains.
A 3-yard touchdown run by Lawrence increases Seminole lead to 14-0 with 5:06 to go in the second quarter. Lawrence also ran in a two-point conversion.
End of first quarter: Seminole 6, Lake Mary 0.
Lake Mary’s defense got a stop on a fourth down try in Rams territory by the ‘Noles.
Seminole scored on its first possession on a 3-yard TD run by Rory Thomas. Seminole senior Luke Rucker passed to Key for 61 yards on the second play of the game to set up the touchdown. Rucker sat out the past two games due to back spasms.
Seminole, ranked No. 2 in the Sentinel Super 16 and the FHSAA Class 4M (Metro) state rankings, has a Tuesday night makeup game to play at Apopka (6-2, 3-0) for the District 2 title on the line.
But it’s hard to imagine the ‘Noles looking past this rivalry game. Seminole vs. Lake Mary is always a big deal for the communities and programs.
Lake Mary is No. 4 in the FHSAA rankings and seems certain to receive a playoff invite.
The Seminoles won 29-12 in the regular season and 18-7 in a playoff rematch last season. That gives them an 11-9 edge in games played since 2002.
Orlando Sentinel staff writer JC Carnahan is covering this game.
Horizon (6-2, 0-2) at No. 3 Jones (6-2, 1-1)
Halftime: Jones leads 47-7.
And Jones got that running clock lead back on with the ensuing kickoff. James Chenault returned the kick 94 yards for the touchdown. Jones 47, Horizon 7 with 4:34 remaining in the half.
Horizon gets on the board to avoid the running clock for the moment as Trei Ginn runs 71 yards for a TD with 4:51 to go in the first half. Jones 40, Horizon 7
Tigers make it 40-0 on a 54-yard punt return TD by Tigers speedster Jamauri Sands. 6:50 to go in the first half. That’s the second touchdown punt return of the night for Sands.
Jones expands its lead to 34-0 on an 18-yard TD pass from Christopher Tooley to Derrick Rogers. 7:53 to go in the first half.
Tooley scores his second touchdown on a 65-yard keeper. Jones extends the lead to 28-0 with 10:50 left in the second quarter.
Jones leads 28-0 with 10:50 left in the first half.
Tigers 21, Hawks 0 heading into the second quarter.
Jones’ defense stops the Hawks and Sands took the ensuing punt 62 yards for a touchdown. Tigers lead 21-0 with 2:25 left in quarter number one.
Jones adds to it’s lead with a 50-yard TD run by Jayden Gillens. Jean-Denis added a two-point conversion run to make it 14-0 Tigers over Horizon at 4:32 of the first quarter.
Tigers took 6-0 lead with a a 27-yard TD run by backup quarterback Christopher Tooley. He scored with 6:47 to go in the first quarter.
Maxson Jean-Denis is on the sideline not playing tonight.
Jones is No. 3 in the FHSAA Class 3M (Metro) power rankings behind Edgewater and reigning state champion Fort Lauderdale Aquinas. That means the Tigers are in position to claim the second seed behind the Eagles, who have wrapped up the District 3 title.
Horizon stands to finish fourth in the rugged district behind Wekiva, unless it shocks Jones.But the Hawks are in position to receive an at-large playoff berth, as is Wekiva.
Steve Gorches is covering this game
Timber Creek (4-4, 2-1) at No. 6 Winter Park (7-1, 3-0)
Halftime: Winter Park 27-3.
Amaris Shaw runs 42 yards around left end for a touchdown that ups Winter Park’s lead to 27-3 with 1:16 go to in the first half. Shaw has 106 yards rushing with two TDs.
Winter Park Zion Gunn takes an interception back 76 yards for a pick-six touchdown. He weaved through traffic on an amazing runback. PAT kick was blocked by the Wolves. Wildcats lead 20-3.
Alex Davis kicks a 39-yard field goal to get Timber Creek on the board. Winter Park leads 14-3 early in the second quarter.
End of first quarter: Wildcats 14, Wolves 0.
Winter Park quarterback Aidan Warner hits Oliver Van Dyke on slant pass for 21-yard catch-and-run touchdown. Wildcats lead 14-0 with 5:06 to go in the first quarter.
Winter Park’s Hudson Gibbs intercepted a Timber Creek pass, setting up Amaris Shaw’s 11-yard TD run. Wildcats lead 7-0 just 25 seconds into the game.
Winter Park won its previous 4M District 3 games by a combined score of 114-0, including last week’s 35-0 thrashing of previously unbeaten Hagerty.
The Wildcats are district champs with a victory at fabled Showalter Field.
If Timber Creek pulls the upset it creates a three-way tie for first including Hagerty, which is done with district play at 3-1. That would keep the door open for all three to make the playoffs.
Winter Park and Timber Creek have met every year since 2011, including a playoff rematch in 2016. The Wildcats hold a 9-8 edge but lost by a 9-7 score last year on a last-second Timber Creek field goal.
Jeff Gardenour is covering this game
Playoff picture
Tohopekaliga (5-3, 1-1) at No. 4 Osceola (5-3, 2-0)
It’s 55-0 after Kowboys TD with 9:25 remaining in the third quarter.
Halftime: Osceola 49-0.
Osceola led 21-0 after one quarter, then scored early in the second to go up 28-0. Kowboys lead 42-0 in the second quarter.
Osceola, ranked No. 7 in 4S (Suburban), is heavily favored to wrap up its 18th football district title since 1982. The Kowboys won 45 consecutive district games (and nine straight titles) before a loss to West Orange last season. They are 48-1 in district play since 2011.
Tohopekaliga started 5-0 but has lost three straight, including a 21-20 defeat vs. Celebration on Monday.
The Tigers are 0-2 against Osceola, having been outscored 98-0 in games played the past two years.
No. 10 Oviedo (7-1, 3-0) at Winter Springs (0-8, 0-3)
Oviedo clinched the 3M District 2 championship with last week’s win against Lyman. The Lions are No. 6 in the FHSAA 3M rankings, third best in Region 1 behind Edgewater and Jones.
This is a school Hall of Fame inductioin night for Winter Springs.
No. 14 Hagerty (7-1) at Port Orange Spruce Creek (4-3)
Hagerty, coming off a lopsided loss to Winter Park on Monday, hopes to bounce back and lock down a likely at-large playoff berth. The Huskies are No. 5 in the 4M Region 1 rankings.
Centennial (5-3) at No. 15 Lake Brantley (4-4)
Halftime: Lake Brantley 27, Centennial 18.
Lake Brantley is on the bubble in 4M Region 1. A victory would help the Patriots stay in front of Timber Creek in the rankings.
Boone 43, Oak Ridge 0 (final)
The Braves (6-3, 4-0) led 37-0 at halftime against the host Pioneers (1-8, 0-4).
Boone wrapped up 4M District 4 by beating Lake Nona on Monday night. This was Boone’s third game in nine days.
Mount Dora (6-2, 2-0) at Eustis (3-4, 1-0)
Mount Dora is the 2S District 10 champion if it wins this rivalry game.
Eustis can clinch the title if it wins and Villages Charter loses to Umatilla. If the Panthers and Villages both win, Eustis would need to win its Tuesday game at Villages for the title.
Palm Bay Heritage (3-5, 1-1) at Harmony (5-3, 1-1)
Harmony lost 9-7 to 4S District 9 frontrunner Melbourne last week and is in a precarious position at No. 8 in the region rankings. Eight teams make the playoffs. Wins tonight and against St. Cloud next week might be needed.
Orlando Christian Prep (4-4, 3-0) at Trinity Prep (1-7, 0-2)
OCP is already the 1M District 4 champion.
Akelynn’s Angels (0-4) at The First Academy (7-1)
TFA leads 37-0 at halftime.
TFA sits at No. 8 in the FHSAA Class 1M power rankings and looks like a lock for a playoff berth.
The Royals have allowed more than one touchdown in a game only once – in their loss to OCP.
SSAC playoffs
Four Orlando area teams are in the top tier playoff bracket for the Sunshine State Athletic Conference. That includes undefeated teams Central Florida Christian Academy and reigning champion Lake Highland Prep, which is riding an 18-game winning streak after going 11-0 last season.
Here are the quarterfinal matchups, all kicking off at 7 p.m.
Gainesville Oak Hal (7-0) at Central Florida Christian Academy (7-0). CFCA leads 43-6 at the half.
Mount Dora Christian (4-4) at The Master’s Academy (5-3)
Fort Myers Canterbury (5-1) at Lake Highland Prep (7-0)
Jupiter Christian (5-3) at Fort Lauderdale Westminster (6-1)
Other games
Lake Howell (5-3, 1-2) at East River (3-5, 1-2), 2 p.m. (this game is final)
Cypress Creek (5-3, 1-2) at Freedom (3-5, 1-2). This game is tied 7-7 at halftime.
Lake Nona (3-5) at Winter Haven (5-3)
Gateway (2-5, 1-3) at Davenport (1-6, 1-3)
Tavares (0-8, 0-2) at Belleview (3-5, 1-1), 7:30
Liberty (0-8, 0-4) at Lake Region (3-5, 2-2)
South Lake (0-8, 0-3) at East Ridge (2-6, 1-2)
Celebration (1-7, 1-1) at St. Cloud (5-3, 0-2)
Pine Ridge (0-8, 0-1) at Deltona (5-3, 0-2)
West Oaks (2-5) at Foundation Academy (4-3)
Windermere Prep (4-3) at Orangewood Christian (1-6). Visiting Lakers lead 7-6 at the half.
The Villages (2-5, 0-1) at Umatilla (4-4, 0-2)
Ambassadors Christian (1-8) at Poinciana (5-2)
First Academy-Leesburg (1-7) at Berean Christian (1-7)
Faith Christian (3-5) at Eagle’s View (3-5)
This report was first published at Orlandosentinel.com. Varsity Content Editor Buddy Collings can be reached by email at [email protected].
Disney’s ‘Reflect’ features a young plus-size ballet dancer – and fans are thrilled
LOS ANGELES– Disney finally has its first plus-size young heroine, and fans on the internet are thrilled.
“Reflect” is a short film now on Disney+ about a young ballet dancer named Bianca who struggles with her body image. Although the film was first released on the platform in September as part of the studio’s Short Circuit Experimental Films series, many social media users are now celebrating “Reflect” as a victory for representation among young people. girls.
“I needed this Disney short at 16 before I quit ballet because I didn’t want to be the fat girl in class anymore,” one user tweeted. “I’m glad the little ones have this. 10/10 for Reflect!”
“I don’t think y’all get it, this is my Ariel,” one TikTok user said in a video, captioned, “(Disney+) you really got my feelings on me.”
Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN.
Body positivity is something director Hillary Bradfield strongly believes in, she said in an interview shown at the start of the short. Doing the film from a dancer’s perspective, she explained, felt natural.
“It’s part of the job to look at your posture and check things in the mirror, so it seemed like a really good way to put her in that environment where she has to look at herself and she doesn’t want to,” Bradfield said.
In the short, Bianca is able to overcome her negative feelings and dance freely. But body positivity and self-acceptance can be easier said than done, Bradfield said.
“When people watch the short, I hope they can have a more positive image of themselves and how they look, and feel good about the tough parts of their journey,” Bradfield said. . “Sometimes you go in the dark to get to the right place. And that makes the right place even more beautiful.”
Disney has taken several steps in recent years to improve the diversity of its characters in its animated films. Earlier this year, “Baymax,” a spinoff of “Big Hero 6,” featured a transgender character. In 2020, Disney’s Pixar released its first animated feature featuring a black character, with “Soul.”
These recent depictions deviate from those seen in many of the company’s earlier films. The 2008 Disney/Pixar movie “Wall-E” negatively portrayed human obesity as synonymous with environmental destruction – a lazy portrayal that some critics said lacked nuance.
Cornerback Patrick Peterson hands out ‘Edge Department’ T-shirts to Vikings’ pass rushers
When the Vikings’ outside linebackers arrived at the TCO Performance Center on Wednesday, a surprise was waiting for each one.
Placed in front of the locker for each was an Edge Department T-shirt. That is the position group nickname for the outside linebackers, who are also known as edge rushers.
“(Cornerback) Patrick Peterson made them for us as a gift,’’ Danielle Hunter said Friday. “We really appreciate it.”
The purple T-shirts have “Edge Department” written on the upper left-hand front. The gift came after the pass rushers had perhaps their best game of the year in a 24-16 win at Miami on Oct. 16. Za’Darius Smith and Patrick Jones each had two sacks and Hunter had one. Inside linebacker Jordan Hicks also had a sack.
The Vikings had a bye last week, so that gave Peterson some extra time to get the T-shirts made.
“That’s who we are, the Edge Department,’’ said D.J. Wonnum. “There’s no better way to show that to the world than by rocking a T-shirt. That was a class act (by Peterson). He’s an honorary member of the Edge Department.’’
The Edge Department name was given by defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. Hunter said the sign outside their meeting room still reads “Outside Linebackers” but players have put a sign up inside that reads “Edge Department.”
Hunter said all six edge rushers on the active roster and Chris Garrett on the practice squad got T-shirts.
While Hunter appreciates Peterson’s gesture, he said the Edge Department also plans to come up with some T-shirts.
“We’re trying to figure out the design,’’ he said.
Smith leads Minnesota with 5 1/2 sacks. Head coach Kevin O’Connell said Friday he “plays every snap a thousand miles an hour.”
INJURY DISPARITY
With the Arizona Cardinals facing the Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, there’s quite an injury disparity between the two teams.
The only player listed on the final injury report for Minnesota was defensive end Jonathan Bullard, who missed practice Friday due an illness and was listed as questionable. O’Connell said Bullard was “under the weather” Friday morning but was “feeling better” in the afternoon and he is “hoping to have him this weekend.’’
Meanwhile, the Cardinals listed five players, including four starters, as out and four as questionable. Listed as out were running back James Conner (ribs), offensive linemen Max Garcia (shoulder) and Rodney Hudson (knee), linebacker Dennis Gardeck (ankle) and cornerback Christian Matthew (hamstring), the only reserve among that bunch. Listed as questionable were offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (back), cornerback Byron Murphy (back), kicker Matt Prater (hip) and running back Darrell Williams (knee)
The bye week helped the Vikings get heathy. The Cardinals are very banged up even though they haven’t played since Oct. 20.
GRIDDY HOODIE
During his press conference Friday, O’Connell wore a hoodie with an emblem on the front of Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson doing the Griddy.
“I’ll probably get in trouble for wearing it somehow, some way,’’ O’Connell said lightheartedly. “We’ve got some superstars with their own clothing lines around here, and it’s not just J.J., so I try to be supportive of the guys. As I tell them, ‘I’m a big fan of free gear,’ so it shows up on my desk, I’m going to try to find a way to wear it, maybe not always at the press conferences.’’
