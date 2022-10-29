Paul Pelosi, 82, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), was attacked by a hammer-wielding assailant in their San Francisco home early Friday, sending shockwaves through the political ecosystem amid fears of rising political violence.
News
Paul Pelosi attack: what we know about suspect David DePape and the assault
“The Pelosi family is extremely grateful to Mr. Pelosi’s entire medical team and law enforcement who responded to the assault.”
San Francisco police confirmed that Pelosi was “punched at least once” during the attack, Police Chief William Scott said at a press conference on Friday.
How did the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s home unfold?
San Francisco police say the suspect, later identified as David DePape, forced his way into the Pelosi home through a back door.
According to a person briefed on the matter, who spoke to The Washington Post on condition of anonymity to describe the details, DePape was looking for Speaker Pelosi when he walked in and shouted, “Where’s Nancy?”
Police were dispatched at 2:27 a.m. on Friday to a break-in at Pelosi’s home, Chief Scott said, adding that police knocked on his arrival and the front door was opened “by someone on the inside”.
Police saw the suspect grapple with Pelosi, with each man having “one hand on a single hammer”.
Police, watching from outside the door, told the two men to drop the hammer, at which point DePape “immediately pulled the hammer out” and “viciously attacked” Pelosi with it, Scott said.
Police then attacked and disarmed DePape and arrested him, while requesting paramedics and emergency assistance. Scott said DePape will be charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and burglary, among other offenses.
DePape was also taken to the hospital, where he remained Friday evening.
What did Pelosi call the police?
Police said Pelosi was “capable of calling 911.” However, it seems that he couldn’t speak freely during the call.
Instead, Scott says, the dispatcher “was able to read between the lines” and “essentially understood that there was something more to this incident than what he was being told.”
“It was a wellness check and she just knew there was more to it. So she alerted – she took that extra step – and because of that she sent it to a higher priority. high … which led to a faster response,” he said.
Scott declined to elaborate on what was said on the call, but praised the dispatcher’s “quick thinking” and “intuition”.
The Associated Press, citing a person familiar with the situation, said Pelosi told the intruder he needed to use the restroom, where his phone was charging.
What was the motive for the attack?
“It was not a random act. It was intentional,” Scott told reporters. However, he said police were not yet at a stage where they could publicly confirm what the motive was.
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said his team was working with law enforcement on the investigation and would file multiple felony charges on Monday and expect DePape to be arraigned on Tuesday. “DePape will be held accountable for his heinous crimes,” she added.
DePape yelled “Where’s Nancy?” when he entered the house, according to a person briefed on the matter – a startling echo of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack when a pro-Trump crowd could be heard chanting “Nancy, Nancy” and “Everything we want is Pelosi” as they ransacked the building and his office.
The assailant yelled “Where’s Nancy?” burglary at speaker’s home, attack on Paul Pelosi
Where was Nancy during the attack?
Nancy Pelosi raised funds and campaigned with Democrats across the country ahead of the midterm elections. When the attack happened, she was in Washington, according to US Capitol Police.
Earlier this week, the speaker had traveled to Croatia for a forum on Crimea and to Washington on Tuesday to meet the Israeli president. On Wednesday morning, she was briefly in San Francisco for an event at the Golden Gate Bridge before returning to Washington.
Youngkin sparks anger with Pelosi comment Democrats call insensitive
What do we know about the striker, David DePape?
DePape, 42, lives in Richmond, Calif., about 16 miles from Pelosi’s home.
The Washington Post confirmed that a voluminous blog written under DePape’s name and filled with deeply anti-Semitic writing and conspiracies — as well as pro-Trump and anti-Democratic posts — was posted to an address where DePape lives, according to neighbors.
In a single day earlier this month, the blog posted seven new posts. Headlines included: “Balcks Nda jEwS”, “Were the Germans so stupid?” “Who FUNDED Hitler’s Rise to Power” “The Gas Chamber Doors” and “I Guess It’s As Good A Time As Any.” The latter implored Trump to choose Representative Tulsi Gabbard as his running mate for 2024.
DePape’s stepfather, Gene DePape, said in a CNN interview that DePape was estranged from his family and grew up in Powell River, British Columbia, before leaving Canada decades ago for California.
Paul Pelosi, 82, is the owner of Financial Leasing Services, a San Francisco-based real estate and venture capital investment and advisory firm. He met his wife while studying at Georgetown University. She was then a student at Trinity College. The Pelosis have been married for 59 years and have five children.
He was in the public spotlight in August after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence and causing injury, following a car accident in May in northern California.
The Pelosis live in the leafy Pacific Heights neighborhood of San Francisco, home to multi-million dollar homes. They faced other incidents there, including in 2021 when it was spray painted and a pig’s head was left on the sidewalk – apparently in criticism of Congress for insufficient relief from the coronavirus pandemic.
What reaction was there?
President Biden condemned the attack as “despicable”, saying there was “too much hate, too much vitriol” in American politics.
He said at a Friday night fundraising dinner in Philadelphia that he spoke directly to Nancy Pelosi who told him her husband was “doing well…and he seems to be fine – he’s in good spirits,” he said. Biden said.
He said it was irresponsible for politicians to talk about ‘stolen’ elections and the coronavirus as a ‘hoax’ and not think such statements could ‘affect people who may not be so well balanced. He also pointed to seemingly similar sentiments toward Pelosi during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
“What makes us think this won’t corrode the political climate? Enough is enough is enough,” Biden said. “Everyone of good conscience should speak out clearly and unambiguously against violence in our politics.”
Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) tweeted that he was “horrified and disgusted” by the attack and “grateful to hear that Paul is on the right path to a full recovery”.
However, fellow Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin sparked anger after suggesting during the campaign trail that Republican voters would soon send the House Speaker home to be with her husband.
“There’s no place for violence anywhere, but we’re going to send her back to be with him in California,” he said. A spokeswoman for Youngkin later told the Post that the governor wishes Paul Pelosi “a full recovery and keeps the Pelosi family in their prayers.”
Annah Aschbrenner, Eugene Scott, Perry Stein, Paul Kane, Lisa Bonos, and Aaron C. Davis contributed to this report.
washingtonpost
News
Minnesota’s first Black judge honored with Ramsey County Law Library portrait
The Ramsey County Law Library in downtown St. Paul recently celebrated the donation of the first portrait of Stephen L. Maxwell, the first Black judge appointed to the Ramsey County bench and in the state of Minnesota.
The portrait was donated two years ago by Maxwell’s granddaughter, but the ceremony was delayed due to COVID-19, library director Shannon Stoneking said. The celebration was held Oct. 13 at the library on the 18th floor of the Ramsey County Courthouse building.
The Law Library Board of Trustees also chose to name a reading room in Maxwell’s honor, and his family has donated another framed picture of the judge and plaque for the room.
“There’s many portraits up on the walls within the law library, but as people walk in they kind of look around and see a lot of, to be frank, white dudes,” Stoneking said. “Having judge Maxwell’s portrait now up on the wall … we kind of made a special designation there.”
The judge’s granddaughter, Arianne Maxwell, said she decided to donate the portraits and the plaques due to her grandfather’s deep passion for education and community in addition to his great impact on Minnesota as a trailblazer.
ST. PAUL NATIVE
Maxwell, a St. Paul native, was born in 1921 and graduated from St. Paul Central High School. He started college at the University of Minnesota and obtained his bachelor’s degree from Morehouse College in Atlanta in 1942, according to his law library biography.
Along with work and military service, Maxwell also attended the St. Paul College of Law, which is now known as Mitchell Hamline School of Law, and in 1953 earned his bachelor of laws degree. He began his legal career in private practice, while also volunteering as legal counsel for the St. Paul NAACP.
He later worked in the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office and helped prosecute the infamous case of T. Eugene Thompson, a St. Paul attorney who hired a hit man to kill his wife in their Highland Park home.
Maxwell started his judicial career when he was appointed to the St. Paul municipal bench in 1967. He was then appointed to the Ramsey County District Court one year later, becoming the first Black district court judge in the state. He served in the second judicial district for 19 years until his retirement in 1987. He died in 2009.
‘POWER IN WORDS’
“Grandpa taught me how to argue. I’m not a lawyer, but he taught me,” Arianne Maxwell said. “I stood in front of him and I was always arguing and losing at the same time.”
They would always have a dictionary close by while intensely flipping through the pages to define different terms used in the arguments.
“There’s power in words and in this day and age … I think not only do you need logic, but you also need to tell a story so you can make people feel included,” Maxwell said.
Stoneking said around 50 people including family, law clerks, judges and more attended the portrait ceremony. They shared stories and experiences about Judge Maxwell, who was known as being tough on the bench, yet also showing a sense of humor to put people at ease.
Arianne Maxwell said the second donated portrait represents the grandfather she remembers most. She said it reminds her of his dry sense of humor he also had off the bench where “you never knew if he was making a joke or not.”
The theme of the event was that “everybody has a seat at the table” and it was important to give her grandfather recognition for his legacy, Maxwell said.
“Sometimes you have to be creative to get that seat,” she said. “You’ve got to think outside of the box to get that seat sometimes and it’s not fair, but you sometimes have to create the opportunity yourself.”
News
Book returned to library after 84 years
Representative image. News18
Sometimes people forget to return the library books they borrow. It’s not something new. They usually return the book after a while. But a bizarre incident occurred in which a grandson returned a library book from his grandfather’s collection after an extended period of 84 years. Incredible isn’t it? Paddy Riordan’s grandfather forgot to return a book he borrowed from the Earlsdon Carnegie Library. Paddy finally returned the book he had found in his grandfather’s collection. The library shared a detailed post about it on Instagram. The man was charged £18.27 (or Rs 1745.97) for returning the book late. A photo of Paddy’s grandfather, Captain William Harrison, was also shared in the post.
Take a look at this post here:
Users loved and appreciated the post. One user commented, “A moment in history. Marvellous?”
One individual wrote that this was great news and that the book should be treasured at the library.
According BBC, Captain William Humphries borrowed a copy of Red Deer by Richard Jefferies from the library in 1938. The book was due October 11 of that year. Paddy said jokingly BBC that he feels he erased his grandfather’s crime.
Surprisingly, this is not the first time such a case has occurred. In March, a book was returned to the library of University College London (UCL) after 50 years. The book was returned with the note that read, “Dear Librarian, I’m afraid this book is over 50 years out of date!” UCL News took to Twitter to post this incident.
Take a look at this tweet:
“Dear Librarian, I’m afraid this book is over 50 years out of date!” : An anonymous borrower finally returns his book to @UCLLibraries which was due in 1974 and could have resulted in fines of £1,254 – along with a handwritten note
— UCL News (@uclnews) March 30, 2022
The book was returned anonymously to the UCL library. According to the caption of the post, the book was due to be published in 1974 and could have resulted in a fine of £1,254 (or Rs 119,838.18).
According to London outlet Evening Standard, the book is the 1875 edition of a play called “Querolus”. According to the Evening Standard, the borrower returned the book late with a note asking the librarian not to throw it away because he had taken the time and trouble to return it.
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
firstpost
News
Technology has plugged leaks in transferring benefits to the poor: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Visakhapatnam:
The government’s adoption of technology for the transfer of benefits to targeted people has sealed leaks and ensured good governance, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.
Speaking at the NT Rama Rao Memorial Lecture on Friday, she said: “What Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi has done is by embracing technology that he has contained the leaky bucket process. There is no has no leaks, the beneficiary who should get this money gets it”. .
Technology has become a great instrument through which human folly and temptation are contained, she told the Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM).
“Today the way we have embraced technology ensures that the benefits reach the general public, one of the goals of good governance has been achieved,” Nirmala Sitharaman said in a GITAM press release, quoting Nirmala Sitharaman.
Earlier this month, Prime Minister Modi said that the government has so far transferred Rs 25 lakh crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).
“I’m not saying it’s foolproof. Ingenuity will have an element in which people will even know how to hack this, but now it’s certain that who should get what happens absolutely without any kind of theft. Good governance is to look for instruments with which you are able to implement the objectives,” she said.
Insisting on the mantra of government – minimum government, maximum governance, she said there should be adequate government presence where it is needed, and no more.
Building trust in people is crucial for good governance, she said.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
49ers’ 5 keys to beating Rams as McCaffrey helps replace Samuel
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch walked side by side in their suits, with bags strapped over their defeated shoulders, as they left the field at SoFi Stadium at 8:15 p.m. on January 30.
Hovering above them on the huge ring-shaped video board were the words: “SUPER BOWL LVI BOUND” followed by the painful reminder that it was the Rams, not the 49ers, who just won the NFC championship.
The 49ers return to the crime scene on Sunday.
A Super Bowl berth isn’t on the line, but this encounter is crucial in how the 49ers (3-4) and defending Super Bowl champion Rams (3-3) navigate their way through the rickety road from the NFC West.
It’s only the second time in 22 years that the 49ers-Rams series will go ahead of Halloween, with the other instance coming in 2020. The 49ers have won the last seven regular season meetings, including a home loss 24-9 on October 3. which, coach Kyle Shanahan said, “put to bed” any angst they had about their loss in the NFC Championship Game.
It’s the fifth time they’ve played in 50 weeks. This latest win gives the 49ers the confidence to match the motivation that remains after taking a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship Game.
As the Rams come out of their bye, the 49ers are looking to rebound from back-to-back losses to Atlanta and Kansas City, and here’s how they can do it:
5. HALF-TIME COFFEE
The 49ers are terrible at opening the second half of games. They were outscored 49-13 in the third quarter. Their inability to score or keep pace after half-time doomed them.
“Honestly, this is the first time I’ve heard that stat, so I’m not too sure of the reasoning behind that,” quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said, “but we definitely need to fix that. I think the third quarter is where a big momentum shift happens and we need to address that.
This problem is not new. It surfaced in their first game of the season, when a 10-0 halftime lead sank amid a 19-10 loss at Chicago. A 7-3 halftime lead in Denver led to an 11-10 loss two weeks later. They were shut out after halftime in a 28-14 loss at Atlanta, then were upstaged 30-10 in the second half of last Sunday’s 44-23 loss to the Chiefs.
Shanahan and his team need to make better adjustments and, conversely, players need to make plays rather than penalties or drops or blown assignments.
4. EXPLOSIVE GAMES
The 49ers’ third defense failed so badly last Sunday that the Chiefs had four conversions on 25 yards, including morale breakers on third-and-11 (57-yard catch) and third-and-20 (34-yard catch and -yard ).
Midway through the second quarter, the Fox show featured a graphic praising the 49ers for allowing the “fewest big plays” in the NFL. Then, well, life went pretty fast.
A week earlier, the 49ers’ six-yard pass rush allowed Marcus Mariota to escape for a 15-yard run on third-and-12, setting up the Falcons’ touchdown. Stopping this trend is a must.
As for the Rams’ struggles this season, they’ve moved away from their explosive play tendencies, and 49ers linebacker Fred Warner attributes that to rushing offense and off-defense coverage that invites under yards.
“It’s always a powerful offense with (coach) Sean McVay, Matt Stafford, Cooper Kupp, all the guys who are capable of a lot,” Warner added.
Warner said the Chiefs’ ability last Sunday “to hang 44 on our defense is embarrassing to say the least. But it’s also an opportunity to look yourself in the face and see how you can rise in adversity.
3. REFUSE DONALD
Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald “is a focal point for us every game,” said Chris Foerster, 49ers run-game coordinator and offensive line coach.
Foerster compared Donald’s ability to destroy the game to former stars such as John Randle, Warren Sapp and Reggie White, but also Grady Jackson and Chris Jones, who have indeed blighted the 49ers offense over the past two weeks for Atlanta and Kansas City, respectively.
The 49ers’ inside line — center Jake Brendel and guards Aaron Banks and Spencer Burford — got their first impression of Donald on the sidelines on Oct. 3. change its path more than ever.
The 49ers’ strategy, as usual, will be to cheat Donald in any way, and, well, run the ball away from his back chase.
In 17 games with the 49ers, Donald has 12 ½ sacks, 34 quarterback hits, 20 tackles for loss and one ejection in a 2016 game. He had no sacks in the NFC Championship Game of the last season, but he had Garoppolo within reach to rush a pass that was intercepted 69 seconds from time.
2. “COOPER KUPP SHOW”
When it comes to the Rams offense, “it’s always the Cooper Kupp Show. That hasn’t changed in the last two weeks,” 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans said.
Kupp had 14 catches for 122 yards on 19 targets in the Oct. 3 game, but he didn’t enter the end zone and he has just two touchdowns on 47 career receptions against the 49ers.
Jimmie Ward, not thrilled to return from nickel free safety, often covers Kupp and his sharp but confusing option routes, but his experience makes him a better option than Sam Womack III or Deommodore Lenior. Last meeting, Lenoir allowed 11 catches on 12 targets for 97 yards last game against Kupp and the Rams, whose quarterback Matthew Stafford has been sacked seven times.
Kupp was targeted when Talanoa Hufanga made a six pick, continuing a trend in which Fred Warner, Javon Kinlaw and Jimmie Ward have all returned interceptions for touchdowns against the Rams since 2019.
The 49ers must caution against being too preoccupied with Kupp, which means they will need tight coverage from everyone, including cornerback Charvarius Ward and safeties Talanoa Hufanga and Tashaun Gipson Sr. Jason Verrett is eligible for his debut, but the 49ers are considering limiting him to a cameo or holding him until after next week’s review. Thus, Lenoir should leave in place of Emmanuel Moseley, who had knee surgery at the end of the season on Wednesday.
1. THE McCATALYST
A week after trading for Christian McCaffrey, general manager John Lynch is even more convinced he made the right bet, especially after seeing McCaffrey’s explosiveness in practice and his 21-snap debut last Sunday.
“We think we’ve got the team and just put it together, and Christian can be a catalyst for that,” Lynch said Friday on KNBR 680-AM.
McCaffrey, indeed, is needed to fill the role previously occupied for much of the past two seasons by Deebo Samuel, who was ruled out of this game after not practicing all week due to a hamstring injury.
Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris expects “wrinkles” in the 49ers offense and McCaffrey to get the tunnel screen passes that previously went to Samuel.
The Rams just faced McCaffrey in their Panthers final two weeks ago when he had 69 rushing yards and 89 receiving yards. “It’s a headache trying to plan a game with all the pieces they already have,” Donald told Los Angeles-based reporters.
The extra element McCaffrey could add best is his receiving ability for a fast-throwing Garoppolo against Donald and the Rams pass rush. “Yeah, he throws a great ball. He’s connected,” McCaffrey said. “He is very fun to work with. It was fun getting to know him and I’m excited to continue playing with him.
California Daily Newspapers
News
Important events that took place on this day
Thomas Elva Edison’s first carbon light bulb was made on October 21, 1879. Image: Wikipedia
Thomas Alva Edison and his collaborators tested at least 3,000 different theories between the years 1878 and 1880 to create an efficient incandescent lamp. Edison was trying to develop a high resistance system that would use much less electricity than an arc lamp. In his laboratory in Menlo Park, New Jersey, on October 21, 1879, Edison created the first high-resistance incandescent electric lamp. It worked by supplying electricity to a thin platinum filament inside a glass vacuum bulb, delaying the melting of the filament.
On October 21, 1986, a group of American scientists reported that they had found strong evidence that the mysterious hole in the ozone layer above Antarctica was caused by a chemical process. The scientists added that information from recent atmospheric observations weakens any alternative theory of recurring ozone depletion in the southernmost part of the globe, according to remarks received by satellite from McMurdo Station in Antarctica. According to a statement from McMurdoo, the exhaustion was triggered by updrafts or intense solar activity, while the creation of the hole was primarily caused by a chemical process. This discovery later led to the Montreal Protocol, which called for the regulation of the use and production of ozone-depleting chemicals.
The devastating collapse of a mine dump, known as the Aberfan disaster, occurred on October 21, 1966. The dump, which covered a natural spring, was built into the side of a mountain above the Welsh village of Aberfan. Up to 116 children and 28 adults were killed when the tip suddenly fell downhill as slurry and buried Pantglas Primary School and a row of houses after a period of heavy rain caused a buildup of in the tip. The National Coal Board (NCB) was responsible for the spike, and the ensuing investigation blamed the organization and nine specific staff members for the disaster.
Here are some other notable events that happened on October 21:
- In 1959, the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Guggenheim Museum opened to the general public in New York City.
- In 2018, the Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, one of comedy’s biggest prizes, was officially awarded to American actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, for her work in sitcoms like Seinfeld and Veep.
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
firstpost
News
Game time: Fast facts, odds, injury report and key info for Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions
DOLPHINS (4-3) at LIONS (1-5)
Kickoff: 1 p.m., Sunday, Hard Rock Stadium
TV: CBS (Chs. 4 in Miami-Dade, Broward; 12 in Palm Beach); RADIO: WQAM (560 AM), KISS (99.9 FM), WQBA (1140 AM, Spanish), Westwood One
Coaches: The Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel is 4-3 in his first season as a head coach; Dan Campbell is 4-18-1 in his second season as Lions coach and went 5-7 as Dolphins interim coach in 2015.
Series: The Dolphins lead the all-time series with the Lions, 7-5, but Detroit has won the last three against Miami.
Weather: Dome.
Line: The Dolphins are a 3 1/2-point favorite; the over/under is 51 1/2.
Injuries: Dolphins — Questionable: CB Xavien Howard (groin), DE Emmanuel Ogbah (back), TE Durham Smythe (hamstring), P Thomas Morstead (illness), S Clayton Fejedelem (groin), TE Tanner Conner (knee); Reserve/PUP: CB Byron Jones (lower leg); Injured reserve: S Brandon Jones (knee), OT Austin Jackson (ankle), CB Nik Needham (Achilles), DE Trey Flowers (foot), TE Cethan Carter (concussion), CB Trill Williams (knee), TE Adam Shaheen (knee), FB John Lovett; Lions — Out: S DeShon Elliott (finger), DE Charles Harris (groin), CB Mike Hughes (knee), CB Chase Lucas (ankle), S Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle), T Matt Nelson (calf); Questionable: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion protocol), G Jonah Jackson (neck); Injured reserve: WR D.J. Chark (ankle) among eight players on IR.
Noteworthy: The Dolphins play the first of back-to-back road games against NFC North opponents, seeking a first win against the Lions since the 2006 Thanksgiving revenge game for quarterback Joey Harrington. It’s their first trip to Ford Field since 2014. …
Miami faces Dan Campbell for the first time as an NFL head coach. Campbell was Dolphins interim coach when Joe Philbin was fired early in the 2015 season. He was Miami’s tight ends coach from 2011 to 2015 and a coaching intern in 2010, his first year after retiring as a player. …
The Dolphins look to start a winning streak after snapping a three-game losing streak last Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Miami’s first six opponents enter Sunday a combined 27-14. The Lions are the second opponent in a five-game stretch of opponents with a combined 9-23-1 record entering Sunday. …
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa aims to shake off rust in his second game back from missing two and a half with a concussion. He was 21 of 35 for 261 yards and a touchdown. Although he wasn’t intercepted, he had multiple close calls and missed open receivers on a few occasions. …
Along with Campbell, the Lions have former Dolphins in defensive end Charles Harris, defensive tackle Benito Jones and center Evan Brown. Kicker Michael Badgley played for the University of Miami. Defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor played high school football at Miami Northwestern, practice-squad wide receiver and kick returner Maurice Alexander for Miami Booker T. Washington and FIU, and linebacker James Houston is a product of American Heritage, where he was coached by current Dolphins defensive assistant Patrick Surtain. …
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and CEO Tom Garfinkel are Michigan grads.
()
Paul Pelosi attack: what we know about suspect David DePape and the assault
Polygon (MATIC) Keeps Shining With Over 14% Gain In Value
Minnesota’s first Black judge honored with Ramsey County Law Library portrait
Book returned to library after 84 years
Technology has plugged leaks in transferring benefits to the poor: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Jack Dorsey Beta-Testing “Bluesky” App Amid Elon Musk’s Twitter Deal
49ers’ 5 keys to beating Rams as McCaffrey helps replace Samuel
Important events that took place on this day
Game time: Fast facts, odds, injury report and key info for Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions
Crowds gather in South Africa for the new coronation of the Zulu king
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Is your kid a couch potato? Here are 6 amazing activities to get them off the couch
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News4 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
-
Tech4 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Is your kid a couch potato? Here are 6 amazing activities to get them off the couch
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype