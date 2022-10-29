Paul Pelosi attack: what we know about suspect David DePape and the assault

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch walked side by side in their suits, with bags strapped over their defeated shoulders, as they left the field at SoFi Stadium at 8:15 p.m. on January 30.

Hovering above them on the huge ring-shaped video board were the words: “SUPER BOWL LVI BOUND” followed by the painful reminder that it was the Rams, not the 49ers, who just won the NFC championship.

The 49ers return to the crime scene on Sunday.

A Super Bowl berth isn’t on the line, but this encounter is crucial in how the 49ers (3-4) and defending Super Bowl champion Rams (3-3) navigate their way through the rickety road from the NFC West.

It’s only the second time in 22 years that the 49ers-Rams series will go ahead of Halloween, with the other instance coming in 2020. The 49ers have won the last seven regular season meetings, including a home loss 24-9 on October 3. which, coach Kyle Shanahan said, “put to bed” any angst they had about their loss in the NFC Championship Game.

It’s the fifth time they’ve played in 50 weeks. This latest win gives the 49ers the confidence to match the motivation that remains after taking a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship Game.

As the Rams come out of their bye, the 49ers are looking to rebound from back-to-back losses to Atlanta and Kansas City, and here’s how they can do it:

5. HALF-TIME COFFEE

The 49ers are terrible at opening the second half of games. They were outscored 49-13 in the third quarter. Their inability to score or keep pace after half-time doomed them.

“Honestly, this is the first time I’ve heard that stat, so I’m not too sure of the reasoning behind that,” quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said, “but we definitely need to fix that. I think the third quarter is where a big momentum shift happens and we need to address that.

This problem is not new. It surfaced in their first game of the season, when a 10-0 halftime lead sank amid a 19-10 loss at Chicago. A 7-3 halftime lead in Denver led to an 11-10 loss two weeks later. They were shut out after halftime in a 28-14 loss at Atlanta, then were upstaged 30-10 in the second half of last Sunday’s 44-23 loss to the Chiefs.

Shanahan and his team need to make better adjustments and, conversely, players need to make plays rather than penalties or drops or blown assignments.

4. EXPLOSIVE GAMES

The 49ers’ third defense failed so badly last Sunday that the Chiefs had four conversions on 25 yards, including morale breakers on third-and-11 (57-yard catch) and third-and-20 (34-yard catch and -yard ).

Midway through the second quarter, the Fox show featured a graphic praising the 49ers for allowing the “fewest big plays” in the NFL. Then, well, life went pretty fast.

A week earlier, the 49ers’ six-yard pass rush allowed Marcus Mariota to escape for a 15-yard run on third-and-12, setting up the Falcons’ touchdown. Stopping this trend is a must.

As for the Rams’ struggles this season, they’ve moved away from their explosive play tendencies, and 49ers linebacker Fred Warner attributes that to rushing offense and off-defense coverage that invites under yards.

“It’s always a powerful offense with (coach) Sean McVay, Matt Stafford, Cooper Kupp, all the guys who are capable of a lot,” Warner added.

Warner said the Chiefs’ ability last Sunday “to hang 44 on our defense is embarrassing to say the least. But it’s also an opportunity to look yourself in the face and see how you can rise in adversity.

3. REFUSE DONALD

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald “is a focal point for us every game,” said Chris Foerster, 49ers run-game coordinator and offensive line coach.

Foerster compared Donald’s ability to destroy the game to former stars such as John Randle, Warren Sapp and Reggie White, but also Grady Jackson and Chris Jones, who have indeed blighted the 49ers offense over the past two weeks for Atlanta and Kansas City, respectively.

The 49ers’ inside line — center Jake Brendel and guards Aaron Banks and Spencer Burford — got their first impression of Donald on the sidelines on Oct. 3. change its path more than ever.

The 49ers’ strategy, as usual, will be to cheat Donald in any way, and, well, run the ball away from his back chase.

In 17 games with the 49ers, Donald has 12 ½ sacks, 34 quarterback hits, 20 tackles for loss and one ejection in a 2016 game. He had no sacks in the NFC Championship Game of the last season, but he had Garoppolo within reach to rush a pass that was intercepted 69 seconds from time.

2. “COOPER KUPP SHOW”

When it comes to the Rams offense, “it’s always the Cooper Kupp Show. That hasn’t changed in the last two weeks,” 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans said.

Kupp had 14 catches for 122 yards on 19 targets in the Oct. 3 game, but he didn’t enter the end zone and he has just two touchdowns on 47 career receptions against the 49ers.

Jimmie Ward, not thrilled to return from nickel free safety, often covers Kupp and his sharp but confusing option routes, but his experience makes him a better option than Sam Womack III or Deommodore Lenior. Last meeting, Lenoir allowed 11 catches on 12 targets for 97 yards last game against Kupp and the Rams, whose quarterback Matthew Stafford has been sacked seven times.

Kupp was targeted when Talanoa Hufanga made a six pick, continuing a trend in which Fred Warner, Javon Kinlaw and Jimmie Ward have all returned interceptions for touchdowns against the Rams since 2019.

The 49ers must caution against being too preoccupied with Kupp, which means they will need tight coverage from everyone, including cornerback Charvarius Ward and safeties Talanoa Hufanga and Tashaun Gipson Sr. Jason Verrett is eligible for his debut, but the 49ers are considering limiting him to a cameo or holding him until after next week’s review. Thus, Lenoir should leave in place of Emmanuel Moseley, who had knee surgery at the end of the season on Wednesday.

1. THE McCATALYST

A week after trading for Christian McCaffrey, general manager John Lynch is even more convinced he made the right bet, especially after seeing McCaffrey’s explosiveness in practice and his 21-snap debut last Sunday.

“We think we’ve got the team and just put it together, and Christian can be a catalyst for that,” Lynch said Friday on KNBR 680-AM.

McCaffrey, indeed, is needed to fill the role previously occupied for much of the past two seasons by Deebo Samuel, who was ruled out of this game after not practicing all week due to a hamstring injury.

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris expects “wrinkles” in the 49ers offense and McCaffrey to get the tunnel screen passes that previously went to Samuel.

The Rams just faced McCaffrey in their Panthers final two weeks ago when he had 69 rushing yards and 89 receiving yards. “It’s a headache trying to plan a game with all the pieces they already have,” Donald told Los Angeles-based reporters.

The extra element McCaffrey could add best is his receiving ability for a fast-throwing Garoppolo against Donald and the Rams pass rush. “Yeah, he throws a great ball. He’s connected,” McCaffrey said. “He is very fun to work with. It was fun getting to know him and I’m excited to continue playing with him.