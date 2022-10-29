Pelosi attack suspect David DePape shared conspiracy theories

In the months leading up to the police charge of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband on Friday morning, David DePape had delved further into the world of far-right conspiracies, anti-Semitism and hatred, according to a Times review of its online accounts.

In a personal blog maintained by DePape, posts include such topics as “History Manipulation”, “Holohoax”, and “It’s OK to be white”. He mentioned 4chan, a favorite far-right message board. He posted videos about conspiracies involving COVID-19 vaccines and the war in Ukraine being a ploy to get Jews to buy land.

DePape’s screeds included articles about QAnon, an unfounded theory that former President Trump is at war with a cabal of Satan-worshipping elites who run a pedophilia ring and control the world. In an Aug. 23 entry titled “Q,” DePape wrote, “Either Q is Trump himself, or Q is the deep moles of Trump’s inner circle.

DePape’s daughter, Inti Gonzalez, told The Times that her father wrote the blog. She said she and her mother were shocked by the news that DePape had been arrested in connection with the attack on Paul Pelosi.

“I’m a little shocked,” she said, “but not really shocked, in all honesty.”

Authorities have not released the motive for the attack at the Pelosi home in San Francisco on Friday morning. But police sources said the attacker shouted: ‘Where’s Nancy? Where is Nancy? before confronting Paul Pelosi, and San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott called the attack “intentional”.

Several lawmakers have blamed hyper-partisanship and divisive political rhetoric for an increase in political violence and security incidents in recent years, particularly after the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

Scott said after a 911 call to the Pelosi residence, officers found a man – later identified as DePape – and Paul Pelosi “both holding a hammer”. The intruder pulled the hammer out of 82-year-old Pelosi and then began punching him, Scott said. Officers grappled with the suspect, disarmed him and took him into custody.

DePape, 42, was taken to hospital and later convicted of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary and destruction of a cellphone to stop someone from asking for help. help, authorities said.

Paul Pelosi underwent surgery on Friday after the attack. Drew Hammill, a spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi’s office, said in a statement that Pelosi suffered a fractured skull and serious injuries to her right arm and hands. “His doctors expect a full recovery,” the statement said.

DePape has followed a number of conservative creators online, including Tim Pool, Glenn Beck, DailyWire+ and Epoch Times. He also followed an account on YouTube called Black Pilled and reposted several of his videos on his blog. “Blackpilling” is Internet slang for coming to believe supposedly unacceptable facts about society, and reposted videos include accusations such as the FBI covering up child rape.

Three of DePape’s relatives — including his father — declined to be interviewed for this article. They said they had not been in contact with DePape in years and he was not in contact with his family. DePape grew up in British Columbia and moved to California more than 20 years ago, one said.

DePape was mentioned in a 2013 San Francisco Chronicle article and was described as a “father figure” to Gypsy Taub, a nudist who lived in a three-bedroom Victorian apartment in Berkeley with her then-fiancé and three children. . DePape, who was “a hemp jewelry maker,” was best man at Taub’s wedding.

When DePape was talking about QAnon, he posted, “Remember when the UK arrested parents for trying to save their kids from a gang bang at pedo rape parties and f— LET the pedos CONTINUE their orgies of child rape,” he continued.

Another article referred to “pizzagate”, a bogus conspiracy theory which postulated that children were trapped in a sexual abuse ring at a Washington, DC pizzeria run by Hillary Clinton and a chief aide.

“Pizza Gate is connected to Epstien hahahahha,” read an Aug. 23 post. “My friends would be like the pizza door has been debunked, there are NO elite pedophile sex rings and I’m like HELLO Epstein what planet are you on?”

In another, he called “equity” a leftist whistle “for the systematic oppression of white people” and “diversity” a “dog whistle for the genocide of the white race.” In others, he posted separate videos questioning the Holocaust and alleging that Jewish bankers were responsible for Hitler’s rise to power.

DePape also ran a WordPress blog with the domain “godisloving.wordpress.com,” which included racial slurs and far-right conspiracy theories, according to reports. A spokesperson for WordPress.com, which is owned by Automattic, confirmed that DePape’s blog was taken down on Friday “for violating our Terms of Service.”

DePape also shared intimate emails and text messages with family members, peppering them with xenophobic ideas and conspiracy theories. Even the non-political posts, like the one about a visit to a movie theater to watch “Black Adam,” were laden with conspiracy theories and ideas about racial tensions.

For memory : A previous version of this article referred to “Black Adam” as a Marvel movie. Black Adam is a DC Comics character.

“Critics are f— gatekeepers of the commies,” reads an article written two days before the attack on Pelosi. He writes that he “enjoyed” the superhero film. “Fantastic performance from Mr. ‘The Rock’, he carried the film.”

But the writing quickly shifted to a plot that the film’s plot isn’t about comedic superhero Black Adam, but about an effort to push hatred against white people. “The real plot of the story was to kill all white people,” DePape wrote. “Black Adams [sic] was just a plot for Hollywood to push their white hate narrative.

A few days after Kanye West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were locked due to anti-Semitic remarks, DePape created a subsection of his personal blog devoted to articles about Jewish people. He attempted to debunk the Holocaust and repeated anti-Semitic sentiments in nearly 20 posts over a 10-day period.

He also posted personal conversations with his daughter. Their conversations sometimes focused on simple moments, including the chirping of birds, while others were darker, angry moments between DePape, Gonzalez and his mother.

Gonzalez said she knew her father posted some of their text conversations on the blog, but said she didn’t pay close attention to the rest of the content.

“I knew he was posting stuff like that, but I didn’t know he was posting anything I sent him,” she said. “But I don’t really care.”

She had been in contact with her father, she said, but said her family did not want to talk about it at this time.

DePape posted videos on Facebook by MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell saying the 2020 presidential election was stolen, according to reports.

He also linked to sites reporting COVID-19 vaccine mortality.

“Promoted death rates are what ‘THEY’ want to be promoted for death rates,” one article read.

DePape’s Facebook page appeared to be down Friday. Facebook parent Meta did not immediately respond to a request for information.

