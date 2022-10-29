News
RJ Barrett will break the crisis at 3 points
MILWAUKEE, Wis. “RJ Barrett doesn’t seem worried, and neither does Tom Thibodeau.
Eventually, the Knicks’ fourth-year guard and his coach agreed that the 3-pointers will go down. They just haven’t fallen yet.
“Let go. You’re open, shoot,” Thibodeau said after the Knicks’ 119-108 loss to the Bucks at Fiserv Forum, in which Barrett went just 1 for 7 on 3-point attempts to drop to 4. for 28 from beyond the arc this season.” The more he does, the better he will be. Great confidence in him. »
When Thibodeau was asked if the Knicks are asking more of Barrett this year as the best perimeter defenseman compared to previous seasons, he replied, “It’s comical.”
Barrett, who scored 20 points, had a more muted response when told he came on Friday night after averaging 2.76 miles per game and 1.31 miles on defense, according to NBA.com .
Both are among the best numbers in the league – he was seventh in the first stat and fifth in the second – an example of how much energy Barrett expends on a game-by-game basis. But he will not attribute his shooting problems to all those kilometers covered so far.
“I feel like I’m keeping people last year, I ended up doing pretty well, finding [my] pace,” he said. “I could definitely play better offensively and I feel my rhythm coming back after not playing for a while. But my rhythm [is] slowly coming back every game so it will be fine.
The Knicks really have no choice but to depend on Barrett as a perimeter defensive stopper, especially because their next best wing defenseman, Quentin Grimes, is still out with lingering pain in his left foot.
When the Knicks let Reggie Bullock walk before last season, opting for Evan Fournier’s offense instead, Barrett became the defensive guy. As Barrett said, his shot came last year, when he averaged a career-best 20 points per game. He expects the same to happen this season.
Thibodeau has seen Barrett put in the extra work at night, and is sure those reps will soon pay off. Barrett too.
“I’ve been in the gym, I’m going to continue to be in the gym. It’s going to happen,” Barrett said. “I’m not worried about that.”
New York Post
News
Walker holds 3-point lead over Warnock in Georgia Senate battle
Republican Herschel Walker continues to hold a narrow lead over Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in the battleground race for the U.S. Senate in Georgia, according to a poll released Friday.
The poll, conducted by InsiderAdvantage and Fox 5 Atlanta among 550 likely voters, found Walker three points ahead of Warnock. Walker received 48%, Warnock received 45%, Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver received 2%, and 5% of respondents said they were undecided.
The poll, which has a margin of error of 4.2 percentage points, is the fifth in a row to show Walker with a one-point advantage over Warnock, indicating Walker is soaring in the final weeks of the race.
Walker, a University of Georgia football legend and former NFL player, seeks to unseat Warnock, a longtime pastor and one of the nation’s top-funded Democrats. The race has been fiercely competitive from the start and is widely seen as the one that could determine which party controls the US Senate next year.
The poll was taken Oct. 27, a day after high-profile feminist lawyer Gloria Allred held a press conference on behalf of an unnamed client, who brought new charges against Walker. The accuser was one of two women to come forward in October with allegations Walker, who is vocally pro-life, urged them to have abortions.
The poll results indicate that the charges had no negative impact on Walker’s campaign. The latest InsiderAdvantage poll, conducted Oct. 16, had Walker behind Warnock by two points, meaning Walker saw a five-point swing in his favor in less than two weeks.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was filmed the same day the poll was taken telling President Joe Biden, “The state we’re going down is Georgia. Schumer’s remark was echoed by Senate Republican campaign arm spokesman Chris Hartline:
Journalists who don’t believe me when I say @HerschelWalker is booming in Georgia…do you believe Chuck Schumer?
— Chris Hartline (@ChrisHartline) October 27, 2022
The poll also tested the hotly contested and expensive governors rematch between Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Democrat Stacey Abrams and found Kemp leading Abrams by seven points.
Kemp maintained a commanding lead over Abrams, another well-funded Democrat, for months despite Abrams outpacing governor. Kemp dubbed Abrams “celebrity Stacey” amid revelations that the majority of Abrams’ donations came from outside of Georgia, that she had campaigned with Oprah Winfrey and had been nominated as a presidential candidate. presidential election in 2024.
The poll comes as early voting in Georgia is already well underway. Turnout shattered midterm election records, according to Secretary of State Gabriel Sterling, who Noted Friday that 1.5 million Georgians had voted ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
Breitbart News
News
Affirmative Action in College Admissions Tried Again in Supreme Court: NPR
Annelise Capossela for NPR
On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court will begin hearing two cases — one involving Harvard University and the other the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill — challenging the constitutionality of gender-conscious admissions policies. breed.
In the Harvard case, the court will consider whether the school discriminated against Asian American students in the admissions process. Along with UNC, the court will consider whether the school uses racially aware admissions in a sufficiently limited way.
The admissions race has been the subject of numerous lawsuits, including at the Supreme Court level. And if the court decides to overturn more than 40 years of legal precedent, it could impact how race is used in higher education beyond just admissions.
The last time the court ruled on affirmative action was in 2016, when it said colleges box consider race in admissions. But the composition of the court is very different today than it was then.
“I can’t think of so many people who expect race-conscious admissions policies to be adhered to,” says Dominique Baker, professor of educational policy at Southern Methodist University. “So the question is how far do they cut it?”
The conservative activist group Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) is behind the Harvard and UNC cases. The lawsuits claim that Harvard and UNC admissions practices discriminate against race.
While very similar, the cases represent two very different admissions environments: UNC is a public school that heavily favors out-of-state students (it is only allowed to admit 18% of UNC freshmen out of state) while Harvard is a very selective private school. school that admits less than 5% of applicants (it’s just under 2,000 students this fall).
Affirmative action in admissions has been considered (and reconsidered) many times
Prior to that 2016 decision, in which the Supreme Court determined that the University of Texas’ use of race in admissions did not violate the Equal Protection Clause, the court had already ruled on the lawsuit several times. positive.
In 1978, the court ruled on a case involving a white man who had been denied admission to medical school at the University of California, Davis. In this decision, the court concluded that the race could be used as a factor in the admissions process, but racial quotas were not allowed.
However, positive discrimination has not always prevailed. In 2003, the Supreme Court upheld the University of Michigan Law School’s affirmative action policies, but ruled that the school’s undergraduate admissions officers could not use racial bonuses, such as additional points for black, Hispanic, or Native American applicants on an admissions grading scale.
A few years later, in 2006, Michigan voters approved an amendment to the state constitution that banned affirmative action programs in higher education.
Michigan is one of eight states to ban such bans, including California, which banned the use of race in admissions in 1996. That state later attempted to overturn the ban through a ballot initiative in 2020. Voters chose to keep the ban in place.
There are other ways to diversify student numbers, but they are not always as effective
Using race in admissions isn’t the only way states and colleges have tried to diversify their incoming classes.
After California banned race-conscious admissions in 1996, the proportion of black and Latino students at the University of California, Los Angeles dropped drastically. In 2006, a decade later, only 96 black students enrolled in a freshman class of nearly 5,000. They became known as the “Infamous 96”.
UCLA responded to these numbers by revamping its admissions policies to take a more “holistic” approach, taking into account several factors, including whether students were the first in their families to go to college, in which high school they went to and their family’s income.
Other ideas include admitting a percentage of in-state high school students, such as the University of Texas at Austin which automatically admits Texas students into the top 6% of their high school graduating class. Lotteries have also been offered, where highly qualified eligible students are randomly selected for acceptance.
But so far, according to the researchers, none of the alternatives have been as effective as race-aware admissions.
“Nothing is as good at helping enroll a more racially equitable class as using race. Nothing comes close,” says Baker, of Southern Methodist University. “There are other tools. Other ideas. But if race is not taken into account, these different types of techniques and tools do not replicate what race-conscious admissions policies do. “
In two amicus briefs filed ahead of Harvard-UNC’s Supreme Court arguments, the University of Michigan and the University of California, Berkeley both admitted that their efforts to achieve their diversity goals without using race were insufficient.
But not all schools say they struggle to achieve diversity without race-conscious admissions. Oklahoma’s attorney general filed a brief on behalf of several states in favor of the SFFA, stating, “The University of Oklahoma, for example, remains just as diverse today (if not more) than it was when Oklahoma banned affirmative action in 2012.”
Liliana Garces, a professor of education law at UT Austin, says the debate over race in admissions mirrors the “race debate in America.”
“Are we ending and combating racial discrimination by recognizing the ways it plays a role in our society, and are we addressing those ways [in higher education]?” asks Garces. “Or do we just end up [racial discrimination] by prohibiting institutions from considering race completely? It is the misconception and the incorrect presumption that would only exacerbate these inequalities.”
Garces joined more than 1,200 social scientists to write an amicus brief supporting Harvard’s admissions practices. “Preventing institutions from taking race into account,” she says, “is actually making the situation worse.”
Other race-conscious education efforts could also be in play
There are nearly 4,000 colleges and universities in the United States, and only a small fraction – just over 200 – have highly selective admissions where less than 50% of applicants enter. That’s just over 200 schools where a race-conscious admissions process could make a significant difference in who gets in.
And yet, despite how few students these policies would actually impact, “what the Harvards of the world are doing matters a lot,” Tiffany Jones told NPR in 2019, when she was director of education policy. superior to the Education Trust.
“We have to think beyond the simple question of who enters and who can register”, explains Dominique Baker. “It affects things like if there are additional groups, community events, if there are additional scholarships in any kind of race-conscious policies, that they might be on the chopping block depending on those decisions. .”
Baker wonders if a program designed to increase the number of black doctors — with support to complete the pre-med program and enter medical school — could be challenged.
Mitchell Chang, who studies diversity in education at UCLA, says that’s what happened in states that have banned race-conscious admissions by ballot. Michigan, California and Washington all moved to modify what was once again targeted at “race-conscious scholarship, race-conscious programming, race-conscious recruiting,” he says. “So it can have a much wider sweep, actually, than just with admissions.”
“I am deeply concerned about ending the use of race in any educational setting,” says OiYan Poon, visiting professor of education at the University of Maryland, College Park.
She points to the first documents filed in court by the SFFA claiming that “any use of race or ethnicity in education” is unconstitutional – not just in admissions.
“Will this mean the closure of Asian American cultural centers?” Poon wonders. “Will this mean the end of Native American studies on college campuses? Will this mean the end of historically black colleges and universities? [and] designations of institutions serving minorities? »
On Monday, when oral arguments begin in the Supreme Court, Poon will listen from the court steps with her 7-year-old daughter. She will be more open to questions from judges – to better understand the potential implications on the colleges.
NPR News
News
How brands part ways with celebrity partners
Adidas AG this week became the biggest brand to end a partnership with Kanye West after the rapper and designer’s anti-Semitic outbursts.
Adidas said it had severed ties with Mr West, who goes by the name Ye, at considerable cost to its own business because his recent comments and actions had been “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the values of the company on diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.
Mr. West could not immediately be reached for comment.
Some like-minded observers and writers have questioned why it took Adidas so long to announce its conclusion, more than two weeks into the partnership review.
“Every day you delay can hurt your brand,” Alan R. Friedman, a partner at entertainment industry law firm Fox Rothschild, said of such situations.
An Adidas spokesperson declined to comment beyond the company’s initial statement. But the process of separating a company from a famous business partner can be more complicated than it seems.
Bureaucracy can slow decision-making in times of crisis, said Mark DiMassimo, founder of New York-based ad agency DiMassimo Goldstein.
““When something comes along that requires quick, humane and unambiguous action, very few companies are prepared.””
Brands often ask their ad agencies to gauge public opinion and determine whether to act while simultaneously working internally on potential responses, DiMassimo said. The resulting competing narratives may facilitate more delays, he said.
“When something happens that requires quick, humane and unambiguous action, very few companies are prepared,” DiMassimo said. “Customers can be like frogs in the proverbial pot of heating water.”
Marketers who have made up their mind can often quietly terminate a contract if it is relatively basic, such as those requiring a celebrity to appear at an event or allowing brands to use the name and likeness of someone for promotional purposes, said Christopher R. Chase, a specialist partner. in advertising and entertainment law at Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.
But cases in which celebrities help design products that bear their name and may even own some equity in the company are harder to solve, he said.
“If the talent retains some ownership, then you have to stop making the product entirely instead of just taking the name off,” Chase said. “It literally shuts down the factory to some extent.”
““If the talent retains some ownership, then you have to stop making the product entirely instead of just removing its name.””
Brands are increasingly relying on so-called morality clauses, which give them the right to terminate a contract when a spokesperson behaves in a way that could be perceived as damaging the reputation of the customer.
Offensive behavior may be specific to the company in question; Liquor brands typically include contract clauses prohibiting DUI arrests or drunken and disorderly behavior among their representatives, Chase said.
But moral clauses widened during the #MeToo movement, as backers of projects promoted by celebrities accused of sexual misconduct insisted on rewriting contracts so that any behavior deemed inconsistent with a brand’s stated values could trigger the termination, Mr. Fridmann said.
At the same time, vaguely worded moral clauses can lead to costly and potentially damaging litigation as lawyers argue over whether a spokesperson’s behavior constitutes a violation. While a brand may wish to terminate a contract if a spokesperson’s behavior does not please them, the celebrity legal team often argues that the language should only apply to much more specific breaches, as an arrest, Mr. Chase said.
Brands can also try to insure against potential monetary loss with liquidated damages clauses, which require the spokesperson to reimburse the company a certain amount as compensation for breach of contract. But these types of clauses aren’t particularly common, because the language defining the types of offenses that warrant such action must be very specific to be taken seriously by the courts, Chase said.
Brands should also carefully assess the risk when considering signing a spokesperson with a history of erratic or offensive behavior, especially if the person will play an outsized role in their marketing efforts. And it’s not just because such behavior could happen again, Chase said.
A brand may struggle to justify voiding a contract over new behavior when a celebrity’s legal team can point to similar instances that predated the agreement, Chase said.
“The talent lawyers said, ‘Look, you hire her because she’s kinda out there, so I’m not going to let you fire her because she’s doing something that’s kinda out there’” , did he declare.
Write to Patrick Coffee at [email protected]
Copyright ©2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8
wsj
News
Jim Kerr: “I spent a night in the cells after climbing the walls of the Russian embassy while tripping on LSD” | simple minds
BGlasgow-born Jim Kerr, 63, formed Simple Minds with Charlie Burchill in the late 1970s. The group had hits with Promised You a Miracle and Don’t You (Forget About Me) – which featured in the 1985 film The Breakfast Club – and had five UK No. 1 albums. Their new album is called Direction of the Heart. Kerr has two children with his former wives Chrissie Hynde and Patsy Kensit. He lives in Sicily.
What is your biggest fear?
I have a slight fear of not being grateful enough for the chance that has come my way. It is more or less that.
Which living person do you most admire, and why?
A friend named Paul Hill [one of the Guildford Four] spent 15 years in prison serving sentences for crimes he did not commit. We communicate almost every day. I admire him to no end.
What trait do you most deplore about yourself?
I learned to give myself a break. Everyone should.
What was your most embarrassing moment?
Once I fell on a big stage in Holland. Chipping my collarbone and front teeth was painful. Not as much as embarrassment, however.
What makes you unhappy?
I hate to feel like we haven’t fully delivered during a live performance.
What do you dislike the most about your appearance?
Don’t get me started.
What is the worst thing someone did you say?
“Oh it’s you! I love you! Uh… What’s your name again? You’re the lead singer of Simply Red. Right?”
Who is your favorite star?
Michael Sheen.
If you could bring something dead back to life, what would it be?
Jim Morrison.
What is your most unpleasant habit?
I tend to fall asleep no matter what company I’m in.
What scares you about getting old?
I would like to think that I have made peace with all that is inevitable.
What book are you ashamed of not having read?
Ulysses. Boy oh boy, how I tried!
What did you want to be when you were growing up?
At the Beatles.
What does love look like?
Like Celtic hitting the back of the net in the 90th minute of a Champions League football game.
What was the best kiss of your life?
Bruce Springsteen gave me both a bear hug and a kiss on the cheek backstage at his Broadway show.
What was your biggest disappointment?
I traveled to the Arctic Circle to see the Northern Lights, then fell asleep and missed it.
What do you consider your greatest achievement?
It’s easy. I constantly punched above my weight.
What was your closest run-in with the law?
The day before we started recording our album Sons and Fascination, I spent a night in the cells after being caught climbing the walls of the Russian Embassy in London. To make matters worse, I was tripping on LSD. I couldn’t determine if what was happening was really happening. Unfortunately, it was! Fortunately, no charges were laid.
What keeps you up at night?
Not a lot. Since I’m up and active most mornings around 5am, I’m tired of everything by 9pm.
What happens when we die?
We make room for others.
theguardian
News
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral leaves at least 6 injured, police arrest two people of interest
At least six people were injured when gunfire erupted outside a funeral in the Brighton Heights neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Friday, police said.
Pittsburgh Police Commander Richard Ford told reporters one victim was in critical condition and five others were stable after a shooting outside Destiny of Faith Church around 12:04 p.m.
“At this time, we have no information regarding the suspects we are going to release,” Ford told a news conference.
He added that there was “most likely” more than one suspect.
Later that evening, at around 11:35 p.m., Pittsburgh Public Safety said two people of interest had been arrested in connection with the shooting.
AT LEAST 3 KILLED IN ST. SHOOTING AT LOUIS HIGH SCHOOL
Pittsburgh Public Safety said there were a total of six casualties after gunfire broke out in the area of the 3700 block of Brighton Road. Five of the victims suffered gunshot wounds.
“First responders found a victim with gunshot wounds in the immediate area of Destiny of Faith Church. Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition,” Public Safety said.
“Four other people were also shot. Three self-transported to local hospitals and another victim was found in the Langtry Street area and transported by EMS,” the statement continued.
“A sixth person was also injured and treated in hospital. It was later determined that he was not shot, but injured while trying to escape,” officials added.
A staff member at Destiny of Faith Church told Fox News Digital that the shooting happened during a funeral service.
“It was a funeral. It was outside the church. All of our staff are fine,” Reverend Nicita Moses said.
According to Action News 4, the funeral service was for John James Hornezes Jr., who was killed in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Uptown on Oct. 15.
RISE IN JUVENILE CRIME IS A “PROBLEM THAT STARTS AT HOME”: JACK BREWER
A witness reportedly said that someone drove past the church in a vehicle and fired shots.
Police could not confirm it was a drive-by shooting and said the matter is still under investigation.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“I just pray to God, whoever it is, whatever it is, they’re going to repent,” said Page Davis, Hornezes’ godmother. She was reportedly inside the church when shots rang out.
“They better get down on their knees and repent. God is sitting high, looking down, and everyone will reap what he has sown. It’s so devastating for families,” she added. .
LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS SOUND THE ALARM ABOUT POLICE EXODUS AMPLIFYING CRIMINAL CRISIS
Another witness told Channel 11 News the shooting was “senseless”.
“We have to stop with this violence. We have to love each other. We have to communicate with each other. We have to reason with each other. It’s not the way. It’s not the way, it’s out of hand” , she says.
The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS, and Pittsburgh Emergency Management & Homeland Security also responded to the initial scene.
Fox
News
Matignon disavows Dupond-Moretti and refuses to sanction the PNF judges – RT in French
The Prime Minister followed the opinion of the Superior Council of the Judiciary and considered that there was no need to sanction the PNF magistrates prosecuted in the case of the “fadettes”, launched by Eric Dupont-Moretti when he joined. to the government.
Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne decided to “follow the opinion of the Superior Council of the Judiciary” which had considered that there was “no need” to sanction two magistrates of the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) suspected of “breaches” in the affair of the “fadettes”, indicated Matignon to AFP on October 28.
The decision, which fell to the head of government, balances the proceedings initiated by the Keeper of the Seals Eric Dupond-Moretti shortly after his entry into the government, when he had been targeted as a lawyer by telephone records (“fadettes” ) ordered by these magistrates in an instruction, which is now worth prosecution for “illegal taking of interest”.
In two separate opinions issued ten days ago, the Superior Council of the Judiciary (CSM) considered that the former director of the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office, Eliane Houlette, and her current number two, Patrice Amar, had “committed no disciplinary fault” and that there was “no need” to sanction them.
The final decision belonged to the Prime Minister, while this double opinion already sounded like a disavowal for Eric Dupond-Moretti. Just before arriving Place Vendôme, the lawyer had denounced the methods of “barbouzes” of the PNF who had gone through some of his telephone records during investigations aimed at flushing out a mole who had been able to inform Nicolas Sarkozy that he was wiretapped .
Dupond-Moretti referred to the CJR
Opened under the supervision of Eliane Houlette and dismissed in 2019, this controversial investigation was carried out on the sidelines of the so-called “Bismuth” corruption case, involving the former head of state, his lawyer Thierry Herzog and a senior magistrate. All three were convicted at first instance and will be retried on appeal at the end of the year.
Accusing Eric Dupond-Moretti of having used his ministerial functions to settle scores linked to his past as a lawyer, magistrates’ unions and the Anticor association had filed a complaint against him at the end of 2020, triggering the opening of an investigation. which led to his referral to the Court of Justice of the Republic for “illegal taking of interests”.
The minister appealed against this unprecedented decision and affirmed that his resignation was “not on the agenda”. Emmanuel Macron, for his part, defended himself by considering that the lawsuits against him did not concern “in any way, obviously, what he did as minister”.
RT All Fr Trans
RJ Barrett will break the crisis at 3 points
Walker holds 3-point lead over Warnock in Georgia Senate battle
Affirmative Action in College Admissions Tried Again in Supreme Court: NPR
How brands part ways with celebrity partners
Jim Kerr: “I spent a night in the cells after climbing the walls of the Russian embassy while tripping on LSD” | simple minds
Dogecoin Records 10-Week Peak, ETH Gains Momentum And Other Altcoins Gain
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral leaves at least 6 injured, police arrest two people of interest
Matignon disavows Dupond-Moretti and refuses to sanction the PNF judges – RT in French
RHOC Alum Alexis Bellino Provides Miles Update on Transgender Sons
El Salvador Signs MoU With Lugano to Boost Bitcoin Adoption
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News4 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
-
Tech4 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Is your kid a couch potato? Here are 6 amazing activities to get them off the couch
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype