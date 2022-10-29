Connect with us

Royal Canadian Navy clicks unique graduation photo, all go underwater

Royal Canadian Navy Clicks Unique Graduation Photo, All Go Underwater
Royal Canadian Navy graduation ceremony. Facebook/ Atlantic Fleet Diving Unit

After years of pursuing studies, graduation day holds a special place in everyone’s heart. As the momentous occasion deserves to be documented, graduation photos help keep the memory fresh. That said, as students embrace different ideas to capture the perfect moment in time, they also invest in different props, backgrounds, and angles to look their best. However, we have now come across another graduation image that is not only unique but also an ode to the course.

It was at the Royal Canadian Navy graduation ceremony that a recent class of clearance divers graduated after completing their one-year training. While searching for a special method to capture their moment, they came across an idea that was perfect for the occasion. What could be better for certified divers than a photo taken underwater?

Yes, you heard right. The group of students and their teachers planned accordingly and dove into a pool to get clicked. As they stood in two rows, there was also a vintage diving bell in the front with a Royal Canadian flag in the background.

The photo was also shared by a Facebook page named Fleet Diving Unit Atlantic.

Additionally, in the caption, while providing details of the students, it read: “Bravo Zulu to the 9x Clearance Divers and 1x Clearance Diving Officer Series 0017, who successfully completed their training and were assigned to their respective units.The one-year Clearance Diver course is one of the most physically and mentally challenging programs in the CAF.

Meanwhile, the photo also caught the attention of many social media users. Along with the congratulatory messages that poured in, many also liked the idea of ​​the photo. One commented, “Simply the coolest course photo we’ve ever seen!” while another user wrote: “Great pic!! And congratulations!”

A third user also wrote, “That’s so cool. Good work!”

Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Adam Gilchrist's passionate handshake with Virat Kohli during the T20 World Cup is going viral. look

Adam Gilchrist'S Passionate Handshake With Virat Kohli During The T20 World Cup Is Going Viral. Look
Video of Adam Gilchrist’s passionate handshake with Virat Kohli goes viral©Twitter

Virat Kohli is at his best in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. The star hitter kicked off his campaign at the mega event with a magical 82 on 53 against rivals Pakistan, then scored a 62 on 44 against the Netherlands on Thursday. Although runs have already come out of Kohli’s bat since his impressive show at the Asian Cup this year, the ongoing T20 extravaganza in Australia has certainly gotten the best out of Kohli.

The whole world was impressed with the sensational shot Kohli played against Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket last week. From former cricketers to his teammates, Kohli has received praise for his game-winning shot from around the world.

On Thursday, former Australian fly-half Adam Gilchrist passionately shook hands with the player, presumably congratulating him on the memorable blow against Pakistan.

Before India’s match against the Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Kohli was chatting with former South African point guard Dale Steyn when Gilchrist walked up to him, shook his hand energetically, then lifted thumbs up to the player.

Here is the video:

Speaking of the match, India skipper Rohit Sharma won the coin toss and opted to strike first in the game against the Netherlands. Riding on Kohli’s stroke and a 51-for-25 by Suryakumar Yadav, India posted 179 for 2 of 20 overs.

In response, the Netherlands were limited to 123 for 9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin claimed two wickets each while Mohammed Shami scalped one.

Singer Eric Burton botches National Anthem lyrics ahead of Game 1

Singer Eric Burton Botches National Anthem Lyrics Ahead Of Game 1
It was a botched banner!

Six-time Grammy-nominated singer Eric Burton forgot the words to “The Star-Spangled Banner” as he opened Game 1 of the World Series between the Phillies and the Astros.

The 33-year-old Texas native, who is the lead singer of the band, The Black Pumas, delivered a performance of the national anthem on Friday night riddled with lyrical errors and off-court moments.

During the pre-game ceremony at Minute Maid Park in Houston, as the players lined up on the field and a gigantic American flag was draped across the outfield, Burton was just a line away. the anthem before raising a few eyebrows.

“What we so proudly hailed in the last trickle of twilight,” Burton sang instead of the correct word, “shining.”

After going on and correctly singing “Whose broad stripes and shining stars cross the perilous fight”, he went back to the previous error, again singing “What we so proudly hailed on the last twilight stream”.

Burton then jumped on “And the rocket’s red burst, the bombs bursting through the air” and properly finished the rest of the anthem.

The crowd was seemingly out of phase with Burton’s mistakes, bursting into cheers as he finished the rest of the anthem without error.

There were mixed reactions on Twitter. Some felt empathy towards Burton, while others were shocked that he messed up the lyrics.

Burton’s last major event at which he performed was the Biden inauguration.
MLB Photos via Getty Images

“It’s more than a little scary to be there. Yeah, he was wrong. Big deal. He honored everything else very, very well…and sang the loudest and most beautiful of them,” a read Tweet.

“Eric Burton just sang the national anthem in four different keys, with three different tempos, and rearranged half the words.” another one A Twitter user wrote.

Burton and his band, The Black Pumas, have been nominated for six Grammy Awards and won Best New Artist of 2020.

Burton’s most notable performance before this anthem mishap was when he sang at a concert for President Biden’s inauguration.

New York Post

Bernie Sanders suggests Democrats could levy a new windfall tax on businesses he accuses of inflation

Bernie Sanders Suggests Democrats Could Levy A New Windfall Tax On Businesses He Accuses Of Inflation
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont suggested Friday night that Democrats could levy a one-time tax on corporations that have taken advantage of inflation to fight rising costs.

Speaking at a rally hosted by NextGen America in Las Vegas, Sanders also accused Republicans who criticize Democratic policy for fueling inflation of “lying.”

It was one of three events that made headlines for Sanders in Nevada on Friday. The Senate seat there, held by Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto, is among the most competitive in the entire 2022 election cycle.

It could also be the critical race to decide which party controls the Senate during the second half of President Joe Biden’s term.

For months, Sanders has urged Democrats to focus more on inflation on the campaign trail — an issue that has quietly crushed them in the polls amid a flurry of Republican attacks.

The tactic was in the spotlight Friday night when he urged his progressive audience to come out and vote for Cortez Masto, who is being challenged by a Donald Trump-backed candidate named Adam Laxalt.

She’s doing a hell of a job in Nevada. Let’s see she gets back to Washington,’ Sanders said to applause. “But what we’re dealing with is not just people trying to undermine democracy, not just people trying to deny a woman the right to control her own body, not just the issue of climate change, etc. .”

“What we are dealing with right now is an economy that is failing the working class of this country.”

On Friday, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders Held Three Rallies In Nevada As Part Of A Multi-State Swing In The Final Midterms Sprint

On Friday, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders held three rallies in Nevada as part of a multi-state swing in the final midterms sprint

He Suggested One Way To Tackle The Inflation People Are 'Struggling' With Would Be A One-Off Tax On Record Corporate Profits During The Pandemic.

He Suggested One Way To Tackle The Inflation People Are 'Struggling' With Would Be A One-Off Tax On Record Corporate Profits During The Pandemic.

He suggested one way to tackle the inflation people are ‘struggling’ with would be a one-off tax on record corporate profits during the pandemic.

He Is Pictured Shaking Hands And Taking Photos With Voters After The Friday Night Speech

He Is Pictured Shaking Hands And Taking Photos With Voters After The Friday Night Speech

He is pictured shaking hands and taking photos with voters after the Friday night speech

Americans have faced decades of high inflation rates for much of the year, and it shows no signs of significantly slowing down. While the September inflation data indicated a slight decline in inflation from the previous month, it also showed that underlying inflation – more rigid costs that exclude volatility in food prices and energy – increased by more than 6%, its highest level in 40 years.

But Sanders dismissed the idea that today’s high cost of living is due to Biden’s spending bills — specifically, the COVID-era U.S. bailout.

Several economic experts have suggested that Biden’s stimulus bill and the first passed under Trump are largely responsible for the state of the economy.

“My fellow Republicans, all over the country, and they’re saying, you know, inflation is caused by Joe Biden, by Bernie Sanders, by others who embraced the US bailout,” Sanders said. “Well, you know what, they lie.”

He echoed the defense often used by Democrats that inflation is a global trend.

“Inflation in many countries is higher than in the United States because the causes of inflation are global,” Sanders said.

“They have to do with the pandemic and the breakdown of supply chains. They have to do with the terrible, terrible disruptive war in Ukraine, the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He added: “And I want to tell you what else inflation has to do: it has everything to do with corporate greed.”

Sanders Hit Out At Republicans — And Some Financial Pundits — Blaming President Biden's Covid-19 Stimulus Bill For Today's Rising Costs

Sanders Hit Out At Republicans — And Some Financial Pundits — Blaming President Biden's Covid-19 Stimulus Bill For Today's Rising Costs

Sanders hit out at Republicans — and some financial pundits — blaming President Biden’s COVID-19 stimulus bill for today’s rising costs

Core Inflation, Which Excludes Volatility In Food And Energy Prices, Hit Its Highest Level In 40 Years

Core Inflation, Which Excludes Volatility In Food And Energy Prices, Hit Its Highest Level In 40 Years

Core inflation, which excludes volatility in food and energy prices, hit its highest level in 40 years

Sanders accused energy and pharmaceutical companies of raising prices as millions of Americans were left vulnerable by the pandemic – and suggested the Democratic-controlled Congress could impose a one-time fee to punish them.

“Think about the moral aspect, in the midst of all the crises we’re facing, they’re saying we can raise prices to the highest level and no one will notice,” the senator said.

“Well, I noticed, and that’s why I think we’re going to put a windfall tax on them.”

Such a tax would have virtually no chance of passing under a Republican-controlled Congress.

And unfavorable projections for Democrats as well as tight races across the country are worrying their supporters.

“Honestly, I think, to be quite frank, the Democratic message has been terrible,” Zee Cohen Sanchez, 31, told DailyMail.com.

Sanchez, who runs a campaign firm, said Sanders brought new “energy” to revitalize the party, but said Democrats have since “wasted” that momentum.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., Center, Votes At A Polling Place Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 In Las Vegas. She Is Considered One Of The Most Vulnerable Democrats In The 2022 Election Cycle

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., Center, Votes At A Polling Place Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 In Las Vegas. She Is Considered One Of The Most Vulnerable Democrats In The 2022 Election Cycle

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., center, votes at a polling place Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 in Las Vegas. She is considered one of the most vulnerable Democrats in the 2022 election cycle

Adam Laxalt Is In The Running With An Endorsement From Donald Trump. Trump Said Of The Former Republican Attorney General: “He Fought Valiantly Against Voter Fraud, Which Took Place In Nevada. He's Strong On Secure Borders And Defending America Against The Radical Left. Adam Has My Complete And Total Approval!'

Adam Laxalt Is In The Running With An Endorsement From Donald Trump. Trump Said Of The Former Republican Attorney General: “He Fought Valiantly Against Voter Fraud, Which Took Place In Nevada. He's Strong On Secure Borders And Defending America Against The Radical Left. Adam Has My Complete And Total Approval!'

Adam Laxalt is in the running with an endorsement from Donald Trump. Trump said of the former Republican attorney general: “He fought valiantly against voter fraud, which took place in Nevada. He’s strong on Secure Borders and defending America against the radical left. Adam has my complete and total approval!’

She told DailyMail.com that she wanted to know more from her party about inflation and abortion rights.

“People just don’t show up because they don’t believe in it anymore. And we can change it, like Democrats can change the message,” the activist offered.

‘At present. It’s just like, don’t vote for them, don’t vote for Republicans. It’s not enough.’

Joshua Mathisen, 18, a University of Las Vegas student and former NextGen America volunteer, said he was “nervous” that the battleground state Senate race would be so close, given the more marginal positions of Laxalt.

The former Republican Nevada attorney general has previously expressed support for state jurisdiction over abortion and repeated Trump’s 2020 voter fraud plots.

“Adam Laxalt is, like, an extremist at the end of the day. I don’t – I really don’t understand why anyone would want to re-elect Catherine Cortez Masto given her record,” Mathisen said.

‘But I- you know, I’ve seen the polls. I know how it goes.

'I weigh about 265 pounds' – UFC superstar Conor McGregor tells Yoel Romero he's the same weight as Francis Ngannou after putting on weight through injury

'I Weigh About 265 Pounds' - Ufc Superstar Conor Mcgregor Tells Yoel Romero He'S The Same Weight As Francis Ngannou After Putting On Weight Through Injury
Former two-weight champion Conor McGregor has joked that he’s bigger than almost every heavyweight in the UFC after getting seriously fat.

‘Notorious’ hasn’t fought since fracturing his tibia and fibula at UFC 264 in July 2021, but has been training hard ahead of his return to action in 2023.

@thenotoriousmma – instagram

‘Notorious’ weighs over 190 pounds before comeback

The former featherweight and lightweight titleholder is currently preparing for a run in the welterweight division that he hopes will result in a historic third UFC belt.

McGregor previously claimed to weigh 190 pounds, but in a recent Instagram Live session he told former UFC middleweight contender Yoel Romero he was much bigger than that and approaching now of the heavyweight limit.

He said: “Yoel Romero: How much do I weigh right now?”

“I don’t know. Dee, keep it to myself,” the 34-year-old added before handing his phone to longtime partner Dee Devlin, who filmed him flexing.

When he was done laughing, McGregor concluded, “I don’t know, mate. But big! Big anyway. I would say I weigh about 265 pounds, yeah! In the bank, I am heavy in the bank that I am.

Of course, the Irishman was joking about being 18.9 stone – the same weight that Francis Ngannou reduced for the UFC heavyweight title fights against Stipe Miocic and Ciryl Gane.

Regardless of his weight, McGregor is certainly proud of his new physique which came in handy while filming his movie debut in the Dominican Republic.

Yoel Romero Is One Of The Craziest Fighters In Mma History

Getty Images – Getty

Yoel Romero is one of the craziest fighters in MMA history

Mcgregor Joked He Was Borderline Heavyweight

@thenotoriousmma – instagram

McGregor joked he was borderline heavyweight

“Mystic Mac” is set to star alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in a remake of the 1980s classic Road House and has been shooting scenes with the Hollywood star since September.

Once McGregor’s film is complete, he will return to camp and begin preparing for his highly anticipated comeback which many had hoped would take place in the first quarter of 2023 but may now be delayed.

It was recently revealed that the UFC icon has not been subjected to a single drug test by United States Anti-Doping [USADA] in 2022 – unlike UFC light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka, who submitted 51 samples.

As a result, McGregor will have to undergo six months of USADA testing before being allowed to return to the Octagon, meaning the earliest he can fight again is late April.

However, fans could wait even longer if McGregor chooses to lay off before re-enrolling in the UFC’s drug testing program.

Kyrie Irving promotes anti-Semitic film on Twitter

Kyrie Irving Promotes Anti-Semitic Film On Twitter
Kyrie Irving continues to be questionable.

On Friday night, the Brooklyn Nets guard tweeted an Amazon Prime Video link to the 2018 film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.”

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets reacts after hitting a field goal against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half of the NBA Play-In Tournament opener basketball game on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in New York City.
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The film “uncovers the true identity of the children of Israel” and uncovers “what Islam, Judaism and Christianity have concealed for centuries regarding the true biblical identity of the so-called ‘nigger’ in this film filled with tons of research.”

The book also notes that “Ever since European and Arab slave traders set foot in Africa, black people have been told lies about their heritage.”

BARACK OBAMA INVOLVED IN GROUP INTERESTED IN BUYING SUNS: REPORT

A Nets spokesperson told the New York Post, “The Brooklyn Nets strongly condemn and have zero tolerance for the promotion of any form of hate speech. We believe that in these situations, our first action must be dialogue. open and honest We thank those, including the ADL [Anti-Defamation League]who supported me during this time.

According to The Rolling Stone, the film is based on the 2015 book of the same name, and several passages in the book have been proven to be false.

Kyrie Irving #11 Of The Brooklyn Nets Looks On During Game 4 Of Round 1 Of The 2022 Nba Playoffs On April 25, 2022 At Barclays Center In Brooklyn, New York.

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during Game 4 of Round 1 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 25, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
(Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Irving sent the tweet hours before the Nets’ overtime loss to the Dallas Mavericks at Barclays Center.

Hobbs HQ break-in suspect allegedly committed other burglaries nearby

Hobbs Hq Break-In Suspect Allegedly Committed Other Burglaries Nearby
Police say the suspect who allegedly broke into the campaign headquarters of Arizona Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs was “known to officers” and is believed to have committed other burglaries near her office.

On Thursday, NBC News reported that there does not appear to be evidence that politics was the motivation behind 36-year-old Daniel Mota Dos Reis’ alleged burglary at Hobbs headquarters in Phoenix, AZ. Hobbs’ campaign released a statement on the issue that invoked his Republican opponent Kari Lake, and the Arizona Democratic Party later blamed Lake for the incident, saying she somehow instigated him. .

Phoenix Police Department (PPD) Sergeant Phil Krynsky told Breitbart News in a statement that the department “cannot speculate on the motive,” although he noted that “the suspect was known to law enforcement officers. area and was arrested for unrelated commercial burglaries in the area.”

PPD said Dos Reis was already in custody for another alleged commercial burglary when he was arrested, as Reuters’ Gram Slatterly reported. An officer saw a news report that showed Hobbs’ attacker being watched and recognized him as Dos Reis.

Ancient Arizona Republic Journalist Megan A. Taros tweeted that she lives in the same apartment complex as Dos Reis. She claimed he “was in a lot of trouble” and said she didn’t believe “politics played a part”.

“Really cringe watching the lopsided takes on Daniel Mota Dos Reis,” she wrote in a post. I’m not going to share what isn’t mine, but anyone who thinks politics played a role should tune out.

“Dude has a lot of problems”, she wrote in a follow-up tweet replying to another user. “There are a lot of stories from people in my old neighborhood about strange/deviant behavior. He didn’t seem to agree.

When another user asked about his political affiliation, Taros replied that she thought he was apolitical.

“I doubt he is either,” she said. “There were a lot of conversations with neighbors where he could have made that known and he was an ‘I don’t pay attention to politics’ guy. I’d be surprised if he had a motive that honestly makes sense.

Lake blasted Hobbs, the Arizona Democratic Party and the media at a press conference Thursday.

“She made a defamatory statement, and you all ran with it,” Lake said. “You haven’t done your duty as a journalist; it was journalism malpractice the likes of which I had never seen before, and it was an effort, I believe, to influence this election.

Lake noted that DeMont’s statement came after a poll released earlier in the day showed the Republican with an 11-point lead.

“We are 11 points ahead. You are in a frenzied panic because the candidate you have chosen does not win. You didn’t want to cover that, so you had to run with a completely shitty, shitty story,” the former Fox 10 Phoenix presenter said. “Shame on all of you.”

Lake also joked that she had evidence that Hobbs had barged into her campaign earlier in the day before featuring an image of a chicken. Lake’s campaign linked Hobbs with the chickens because she refuses to debate.

