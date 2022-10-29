News
See Chris Hemsworth, J.Lo and More React to People’s Choice Awards Nominations
These stars owe everything to their fans. The nominations for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards are finally out, and some of this year’s biggest nominees have taken to social media to celebrate the big…
Almost half of Britons struggle to pay their bills – ONS – RT Business News
Renters, people with disabilities and low-income people hardest hit, says official statistical report
Almost half of UK adults are struggling to pay their energy bills, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a report released earlier this week.
According to the publication, 45% of respondents who pay bills said they found it “very or quite difficultto afford them, and about 30% of people paying rent or a mortgage also said they had difficulty.
Figures vary for different population groups. For example, more than half of people with disabilities (55%) have difficulty paying their energy bills and 36% have difficulty paying for housing.
Renters and low-income people have more difficulty with their bills than others. Around 60% of those who do not own a home said they struggled to pay their energy bills, compared to 43% of homeowners.
UK economic outlook reduced to ‘negative’
Half of those with a personal income of less than £20,000 ($22,620) a year struggle to pay their energy bills, while just 23% of those earning £50,000 or more reported the same problem.
Northern California murder suspect dies by suicide in prison, authorities say
A 73-year-old man who was arrested Friday on suspicion of orchestrating the murder of his girlfriend has committed suicide in a northern California jail, authorities said.
Nelson Chia of Oakland was arrested more than two months after Lili Xu, 60, was fatally shot in the city’s Little Saigon neighborhood.
Chia was sentenced at around 2 p.m. to Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, east of Oakland, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday evening. He was placed in a single-person holding cell pending treatment and housing assignment.
“When deputies performed a routine sighting check on Chia, they noticed he was motionless and unresponsive,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
Prison medical staff and other medical personnel responded to the cell but were unable to revive Chia.
“It appears that Chia committed suicide in the single-occupancy holding cell,” the department said. “There are no indications of foul play or any other suspicious activity.”
The sheriff’s office did not say what time Chia was found or how it appeared he was dead.
The incident is being investigated and the Oakland Police Department and the California Department of Justice have been notified.
Chia was to be charged Monday with murder with the special circumstance of murder for profit, Alameda County Dist. Atti. Nancy O’Malley said at a news conference around 2:30 p.m. Friday.
It does not appear that O’Malley or Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong knew about Chia’s death at the conference.
Investigators have found “substantial evidence” that Chia arranged Xu’s murder in “what appears to be a murder for hire”, Armstrong said. He did not provide further details.
Hasheem Bason, 33, of Stockton was also arrested on Friday and is expected to face the same charges as Chia, O’Malley said. He might face an additional special circumstance to be on the prowl.
Xu was getting out of her vehicle in Little Saigon on August 21 when another car pulled up next to her, investigators said. Someone got out of the second car and shot Xu several times. She died after being taken to hospital.
Surveillance footage of the shooting showed investigators that something was “wrong with the way it happened,” Armstrong said.
“It didn’t appear to be the typical robbery-related homicide,” he said. “It was not normal for what we expected in a situation like this.”
Armstrong and O’Malley shared a few additional details about the case, and they declined to answer questions about a potential motive or how Chia and Bason were associated.
As Brazil cracks down on fake news, Bolsonaro’s new move is straight out of Trump’s playbook
After Donald Trump’s failed 2020 re-election bid, some supporters claimed the media and social media had been unfair to the former president – a narrative that continues to resonate among his base today .
Similar claims now echo thousands of miles south in Brazil, where right-wing populist President Jair Bolsonaro’s allies claimed he was a ‘victim’ even before the October 30 ballot for the presidency began – offering a glimpse of how Bolsonaro could challenge a possible victory for his rival, former president Luis Inácio Lula da Silva.
“Bolsonaro is the victim of the greatest electoral fraud ever,” Bolsonaro’s son, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, tweeted on Wednesday.
Right-wing Senator Lasier Martins meanwhile called for the election to be postponed – a chilling suggestion in a country that still bears the scars of military dictatorship.
Both were reacting to a decision by Brazil’s electoral authority on Wednesday to dismiss a complaint that Bolsonaro’s ads had received less airtime than those of Lula da Silva, in an alleged violation of campaign laws.
Late Wednesday night, Bolsonaro called a last-minute press conference in Brasilia where he made the same allegations of airtime violations, and vowed to appeal the decision.
“Tens of thousands of ads for the other side, and for our side we haven’t seen, on the radio we’ve seen almost none,” he said.
“We know it’s at the last minute, the elections are approaching (…) but that’s why the urgency and why we are appealing,” Bolsonaro added, perhaps aware of the optics of desperation.
Alexandre de Moraes, chief justice of the Supreme Electoral Court, defended the ruling, saying it is not the role of the court to monitor political ad placements – and even called for an investigation into Bolsonaro’s campaign to allegedly attempting to muddy the waters of the election by submitting a baseless complaint so close to election day.
Brazilian authorities have aggressively stepped up a crackdown on disinformation ahead of Sunday’s runoff between the two political titans – a move that has drawn overbroad criticism.
Brazil’s Supreme Electoral Court saw complaints of online false information increase by 1,600% during the 2020 election. Bolsonaro and da Silva both filed complaints about their opponents’ attack ads during this electoral cycle. The ads linked Bolsonaro to cannibalism and pedophilia, and da Silva to satanic cults and organized crime.
To deal with the avalanche, Brazil’s Supreme Court issued a ruling on Tuesday that allows its electoral authority to order the removal of specific posts and videos containing false information within an hour of their publication.
On Friday, with the new ruling already in effect, Moraes ordered the removal of 135 posts deemed disinformation and the closure of two Telegram channels that carried messages of political violence, CNN Brasil reported.
But Bolsonaro’s supporters argue that the crackdown itself constitutes unfair interference – and that if his campaign was allowed to continue to speak freely, it would win the election.
His opponents fear a similar argument will be taken up by Bolsonaro himself after Election Day; if he loses, he could focus his anger on the claim that election officials “blocked” him from spreading information.
Bolsonaro pledged Friday to respect the election result, saying after a televised debate with Lula da Silva that “that’s democracy, whoever has the most votes wins.”
Even so, it did little to reassure his detractors.
Whether the right-wing incumbent wins or loses the election, a Trump-like strategy could still prevail; by the end of this electoral cycle, Bolsonaro will have introduced into Brazilian democracy the idea that democratic institutions – even those established to protect the fairness of elections – are not to be trusted.
If today’s rhetoric in America, two years after the 2020 election, is any indication, Brazil should be bracing for deeper division for some time to come.
Community leaders and neighbors come together to fight violence in Hamilton
Leaders, pastors and community members are mobilizing to create change in Hamilton.
It comes after two people were killed and two others injured, including a toddler, in a shooting on Tuesday night.
“We want the community to understand that we’re taking a stand. We’re going to do everything we can and you can’t do it just by saying stop,” Pastor Victor L. Davis said.
On Tuesday, a 22-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were shot and killed. Two others survived, including a 3-year-old girl who was hit by bullet shrapnel while outside with her mother.
“Someone said something about the water. I don’t know about the water, but I know something is different,” Bishop Greg Andrews said.
Through partnerships, presence and programs, these groups are joining forces to help curb growing violence. On Thursday, various members of Hamilton gathered in Bailey Square to bring about change.
“It’s going to be a process and we need those who are truly concerned to help join us in the process,” Pastor Andrew Smith said.
Messages like “love rather than hate” and “peace in our city” struck a chord with many of those attending Thursday’s vigil.
“We are all victims because these are all our communities. Whether you live directly in the community, outside the community, it affects all of us,” Davis said. “It’s almost impossible in this community to talk to a family that hasn’t had someone affected by the violence.”
Although there is a lot of work to be done, these various members of Hamilton believe this is a step in the right direction.
“We can’t worry about who’s not there. As long as we’re consistent in what we’re doing and have to keep it in front of everyone. Let it affect everyone,” Davis said.
‘Nothing has been easy in my career’ – Arnold Allen expects a tough road to become Britain’s third UFC champion after legendary victories over Michael Bisping and Leon Edwards
Featherweight contender Arnold Allen is believed by many to be the next fighter from British shores to hold UFC gold.
The 28-year-old put together an impressive eight-fight winning streak to secure the biggest fight of his career against perennial contender Calvin Kattar who he faces at UFC Vegas 63 on Saturday night.
A win could put him next in line for a shot at longtime champion Alexander Volkanovski who recently flirted with the idea of upping his weight to fight for the lightweight title won by Islam Makhachev at UFC 280. .
With the 145-pound title picture currently uncertain, ‘Almighty’ predicts he will have to overcome a few more hurdles after Kattar to become Britain’s third UFC champion.
“It will probably be a long and difficult road. Nothing has been easy in my career. I had to be patient and wait for everything,” Allen told talkSPORT.
Leon Edwards recently became the second British fighter to win MMA’s first world title after viciously knocking out Kamaru Usman in August at UFC 278.
Prior to that, fighting legend Michael Bisping was Britain’s only UFC champion after claiming the title in 2016 with a first-round knockout victory over Luke Rockhold.
“The Count” went on to defend the belt against Dan Henderson before handing it over to Georges St-Pierre and retiring in 2018 for a life in the UFC commentary booth.
Lately a new wave of British UFC fighters have come to the fore after two epic events at London’s O2 Arena earlier this year, but Allen is way ahead of them when it comes to being a real contender for the title.
For now, he is only focused on getting Kattar who he believes will bring out the best in him due to their mutual love of punching.
“He’s really good. I watched a lot of his fights, followed his career and all that. That’s why I asked for it after the [Dan] Hooker just fights because I like the match-up,” Allen added.
“Two predominantly boxers make for an exciting fight. He’s someone who doesn’t try to put me down and will probably bring out the best in me.
“The way you saw him with Hooker, the style he fought with forced me to put out my best game. I think all the things he does will bring out my best, that’s why I wanted the fight.
Falcons outlast Tanks in 38-0 playoff win
CHILLICOTHE — With a strong will to open the game, Clinton-Massie flexed her postseason muscle on Friday night in a 38-0 win over No. 4 Unioto in the first round of the Division IV playoffs Region 16.
Clinton-Massie (6-5) advances to the second round to play No. 5 Urbana (9-2) at 7 p.m. Friday. Urbana beat Graham 42-35 in the first round.
The Falcons won the toss and took the ball to start the game. What followed was classic triangle football. With Keegan Lamb back in the lineup at quarterback, Massie embarked on a 12-play, 73-yard opener that chewed 6:40 off the clock.
Logan Chesser danced to the end zone as Massie took a 7-0 lead after Ean McGuinness’ extra kick.
Ultimately, those were all the points the Falcons would need to post the playoff shutout.
“That first practice was really big,” Massie head coach Dan McSurley said. “I think it cost them a lot.”
After the defense stopped the Tanks on the next drive, the offense continued on a 10-play, 75-yard drive with Gavan Hunter slashing his way to the dirt at 8:42 of the second period. Ball game.
Chesser added a 60-yard canter for another score after a defensive effort that included a 21-yard sack and an interception by Brighton Rodman.
“Our defense has really strengthened,” McSurley said. “They have really good talented players.”
With Hunter and Brody Clutter posting touchdowns in the second half and the defense offering a Miles Theetge interception and a Hunter Monds interception to close it out, the Falcons won their seventh straight postseason game.
“Right now we’re playing with house money,” McSurley said. “It’s fun. It was a great atmosphere. There’s no pressure on this team and we’ll just go out and have fun.
SUMMARY
October 28, 2022
@Unioto High School
Clinton-Massie 38, Unioto 0
RATING
CM^7^17^7^7^^38
U^0^0^0^0^^0
first quarter
MC: Logan Chesser 7-yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT) 5:27
second quarter
CM: Gavan Hunter 6-yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT) 8:42
CM: Logan Chesser’s 60m run (Ean McGuinness PAT) 5:39
CM: Ean McGuinness 28 yards field goal, 0:26
Third quarter
CM: Gavan Hunter 1 yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT) 8:12
Fourth trimester
CM: Brody Clutter 2-yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT) 6:49
STATISTICS
Passing: CM (0-3) Keegan Lamb 0-3; U (10-25-3, 110 yards) Newton Hoops 10-25-3, 110 yards
Rushing: CM (46-343) Brody Clutter 12-60 Logan Chesser 15-169 Gavan Hunter 16-83 Gabe McDowell 2-13 Keegan Lamb 1-19; U (27-128) Matt Griffin 8-59 Cody Tuttle 6-35 Corbin Demint 7-25 Holden Neukircher 1-22 Casey Dray 2-15 Conner Dollison 2-3 Newton Hoops 2-(-24)
Receive: CM(0); U (10-110) Maddox Fox 3-36 Blake Hoops 2-30 Conner Dollison 2-18 Casey Dray 1-11 Corbin Demint 1-7 Cody Tuttle 1-6
Tackles: CM Gavan Hunter 12 Elijah Groh 5 Brighton Rodman 5 (o.5 for loss) Tristen Trampler 4 Brandon Updike 4 (o.5 for loss) Nolan Phipps 4 Brodie Green 4 (o.5 for loss) Gabe McDowell 3 Cooper Carmacak 3 (1 for loss) Peyton Brewer 3 Eli Muterspaw 3 Ty Clutter 3 (o.5 for loss) Jack Elkins 2 Miles Theetge 2 Hunter Monds 2 Owen Trick 1 Logan Chesser 1 Adam Frisch 1 Brady Russell 1 Marshall Hunter 1
Interceptions: Brighton Rodman 1 Miles Theetge 1 Hunter Monds 1
