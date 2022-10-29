Connect with us

Blockchain

Shiba Inu Gains 15% As Price Breaks Out Of Range; Will Price Perform Like DOGE?

Shiba Inu
  • SHIB’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range price rallied to a high of $0.0000122 with eyes set on $0.0000135. 
  • SHIB could rally more as the price creates more bullish bias breaking out of its range channel with good volume as SHIB army could push the price to $0.0000135. 
  • SHIB’s price remains strong on the daily timeframe above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as the price aims for more rallies.

The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB)has had a tough time dealing with this current bear market, with the price suffering so much decline in the past six months. The crypto market is looking increasingly welcoming as many altcoins continue producing over 30% gains. The likes of DOGE have seen some great runs in recent times rallying from a low of $0.055 to a high of $0.1 after the news broke out of Elon Musk taking over Twitter, considering he is referred to as DOGE father. This has affected DOGE positively, with many speculating if Shiba Inu (SHIB) can follow in the footstep of DOGE. (Data from Binance)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.

SHIB has struggled to regain its bullish momentum in recent times; despite the uncertainty that has befallen the crypto space, the price of SHIB hasn’t enjoyed a measure of relief after showing so much strength on the weekly to how its key support zone of around $0.00000850.

After the price of SHIB rallied to a high of $0.00004, the price has faced rejection to break higher to a region of $0.00007, and the price has continued to struggle to stay afloat, considering how tough the crypto market has been lately.

The price of SHIB dropped to a low of $0.00000800 after rejection from the high of $0.00004; the price of SHIB bounced from that region to a high of $0.000017, where the price was rejected into a range channel. 

Weekly resistance for the price of SHIB – $0.00002.

Weekly Support for the price of SHIB – $0.00000800.

Price Analysis Of SHIB On The Daily (1D) Chart

Daily SHIB Price Chart | Source: SHIBUSDT On Tradingview.com

In the daily timeframe, the price of SHIB continues to look strong as the price narrowly broke out of its range; it has found itself for the past few days. 

SHIB currently trades at $0.00001220, just above its key Support formed at 50 EMA after forming a range channel as the price builds more strength to break out for a rally.  

The price of SHIB needs to hold above $0.000012 for the price to trend higher to a region of $0.000013 and possibly $0.00002, which is a key supply zone for most traders. 

Daily resistance for the SHIB price – $0.000013.

Daily Support for the SHIB price – $0.00000950.

Featured Image From Adobe, Charts From Tradingview

Blockchain

Polygon (MATIC) Keeps Shining With Over 14% Gain In Value

Matic
MAtPolygon (MATIC), the Ethereum layer-2 protocol, is swimming in gains throughout October. The last seven days alone have seen the coin increase by over 12% and currently sits at a value of $0.941. Polygon is one of the highest-performing coins on CoinMarketCap, with a market cap of just above $8 billion.

Polygon suffered a devastating dip in price this June. However, it has slowly recovered since then, reaching a peak of $1.04 in the middle of August. The MATIC price reached $0.95 on October 26th, close to its August all-time high. This was possible thanks to significant community support, strategic alliances, new product releases, and developer activity.

The coin has now stabilized in price, trading around $0.94 at press time. But this makes it something of an exception in the red crypto market.

MATIC Looks Pretty With Weekly/Monthly Gains

In the past week and month, MATIC has gained more than 12% and 26%, respectively. Polygon’s favourable price performance in this period has been driven by dramatically increased user activity. According to CryptoSlate’s analysis, the number of unique IP addresses on the network has increased significantly, reaching levels not seen since July.

There has been a rise in Polygon’s user base, but this hasn’t resulted in a MATIC sell-off just yet. More and more MATIC is being withdrawn from exchanges, suggesting that users are shifting their attention away from trading. They are now using the tokens on the many dApps and services sprouted on the Polygon platform.

According to CryptoSlate data, the highest exchange outflow for MATIC occurred in April 2021. This was exactly when MATIC’s rapid surge brought its price to an ATH of $2. The growth in Polygon’s user base in October is a direct outcome of the platform’s overall popularity. It has quickly become the preferred platform for various organizations, services, and products, including Reddit and its ambitious NFT plans.

MATIC’s price is currently trading around $0.94. | Source: MATICUSD price from TradingView.com

Polygon (MATIC) Price Analysis: Where Is the Token Headed?

Polygon has been flat since August, but there has been an uptick in bullish activity as of late. After gaining over 12% over the past week, the price is once again testing the critical resistance level at $1. In the event that MATIC can rise beyond $1, this prolonged consolidation period will come to an end.

So far, traders have been successful in keeping the price above the important support level of $0.86. If current momentum continues, we could see a test of the critical resistance as soon as the first week of November. Although the bears were able to push the price down in August, a repeat of that low might be seen as favourable.

The future seems bright for MATIC since its price grew by over 20% in October. This token may enter a continuous rally in November, which may take it to $1.3, which will be the next target. However, this might only happen if the bulls can maintain the strong momentum it has been experiencing throughout the month.

Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com

Blockchain

Jack Dorsey Beta-Testing “Bluesky” App Amid Elon Musk’s Twitter Deal

Jack Dorsey Beta-Testing “Bluesky” App Amid Elon Musk’s Twitter Deal
Altcoin News
  • Bluesky, a decentralized social network, is aiming for the beta test.
  • Bluesky would act as a robust and transparent norm for public conversation.

Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and former CEO of Twitter is beta-testing a new social networking platform. Dorsey had announced that his decentralized social service Bluesky was calling for beta testers a week before Elon Musk took complete control of Twitter.

In February, the company reported that establishing Bluesky PBLLC, a Public Benefit LLC will implement that strategy as an independent organization.

And, Jack Dorsey said in a recent statement that;

It requires coordination from many parties once a network is deployed, so we’re going to start in private beta to iron out issues.

Twitter to Bluesky-Where it Started

At first, Twitter established Bluesky in 2019 to aid in the creation of a related decentralized concept for the dominant social media platform. Bluesky’s most significant and long-term aim is to launch a robust and transparent norm for public discussion. But currently, Bluesky is not owned by any specific firm.

Further, Dorsey resigned as CEO of Twitter in November 2021, following that, Musk made a takeover proposal for the social network in April. After a long battle, Elon Musk took control of Twitter on Thursday and immediately fired its CEO Parag Agrawal and two other top executives.

However, Bluesky would utilize the federated social network known as the Authenticated Transfer Protocol (AT Protocol). The AT protocol is managed by multiple sites rather than just one. Moreover, Bluesky would enhance the protocol specifications and reveal details about how it functions as it performs beta tests. In addition, Jack Dorsey joins support to the Zion v2 Project which is building on Web5. 

Blockchain

Shiba Inu On An Upswing For Weeks

Shiba Inu
Shiba Inu (SHIB) momentarily moved out of its bearish streak that’s been going for the past few weeks on October 25 when the crypto market made a rally to reclaim the $1 trillion market cap turf.

  • SHIB went up by 10% since October 25 before its recent price correction
  • Shiba Inu lost 2% of its value over the last 24 hours
  • The crypto is still up by almost 8% for the past week

In doing so, the Dogecoin spin-off crypto managed to upend weeks of being in a downward trend that’s been very brutal to the 14th ranked cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization.

SHIB, however, wasn’t able to sustain its upward trajectory as it once again made a step back for the past 24 hours.

At press time, according to tracking from Coingecko, Shiba Inu is trading at $0.00001070. It’s been down by 2% over the last day but is still up by 7.9% for the past week.

Shiba Inu Price Chart Hints At Another Price Correction

SHIB’s 12-hour chart shows price trend is swinging sideways and there is no definite consolidation on a bullish region.

Source: TradingView

The altcoin did manage to increase by up to 10% since October 25 but has suffered price correction over the last few hours.

Its Relative Strength Index (RSI) was leaning towards a bullish movement during that time but the current price movement says otherwise.

If Shiba Inu fails to rebound from this minor price dump, the crypto might find itself on a downward movement once again.

It’s also a surprise that Dogecoin’s momentum is no longer helping SHIB right now considering DOGE witnessed a significant price surge just moments after Tesla CEO Elon Musk took over Twitter.

Three Main Hurdles For SHIB

Frustratingly, Shiba Inu repeatedly tried and eventually failed to build up enough momentum to push its price to higher levels.

Experts believe there are three problems that are standing in the way of SHIB to move even just an inch closer in realizing its developers’ dream to flip Dogecoin. 

The first issue is that its circulating supply remains highly concentrated as more than 63%of all available SHIB tokens are being held by just 10 wallets which could be owned by fewer than 10 individuals or all by one person.

Shiba Inu still has limited case uses as of this time as its most significant use is being a method of exchange. Moreover, there are only 112 merchants that accept the altcoin as a mode of payment.

The asset’s network development roadmap is also not clear as there is no definite direction for where it is headed.

It’s probably one of the reasons why investors are veering away of the crypto, shifting their focus and resources to assets with well-planned path that ensures ROI and profit.

Shiba Inu On An Upswing For Weeks

SHIB market cap at $6.41 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from CryptoGlobe, Chart: TradingView.com

Disclaimer: The analysis represents the author's personal knowledge and should not be construed as investment advice.

 

Blockchain

Binance Endorsed $500 Million Investment in Musk’s Twitter Takeover

Binance Ceo Said The Metaverse Will Be Mainstream In 5 To 10 Years
