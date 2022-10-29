Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral leaves at least 6 injured, police arrest two people of interest

ORLANDO, Florida. – As a public figure, News 6 presenter Matt Austin is used to being in the limelight and potentially exposing himself to criticism, ranging from comments on his news delivery to viewers l encouraging people to change their haircut.

However, Austin was far from the studio lights and the cameras of a live broadcast when he found himself faced with a line of finger movements he hadn’t expected – dozens of comments questioning his parenthood and the decency of her daughters’ attire.

“I thought it was innocent,” he said. “I just posted a photo of me with two of my daughters. It’s the first time they’ve both been home – because one is a freshman, the other is a senior. I always post a picture, whether it’s homecoming or prom, and I didn’t shy away from it.

The post ended up receiving hundreds of comments on Facebook, some of which turned very ugly.

“I look inside and see the people who say, ‘I would never let my daughter go out in it,’ ‘My dad wouldn’t let me,’ ‘I would never be in that kind of outfit with my dad’ – implying that I’m a bad dad,” Austin said.

[TRENDING: Ye kicked out of Skechers’ headquarters in California | Airport board votes to start sale for new Melbourne Crystal Lagoons project | Become a News 6 Insider]

The backlash toward the Austin children infuriated him, both at what was said and that he had been the one to expose his daughters to such vitriol.

“I tried not to post anything that would put them in a light where people would shoot at them and unfortunately…I felt a bit responsible at first and guilty and then I was like, ‘There’s nothing wrong with that’” he said.

To vent his frustrations, Austin again took to social media. This time he had a message for the people who had attacked his family.

“So I posted what I thought was a fairly innocuous message about my girls being beautiful for homecoming, but you’d be shocked at some of the comments,” Austin’s TikTok post begins.

The video then cuts to several of the negative comments left on her Facebook post.

“One thing that’s always pissed me off as a father of girls is when people say things like, ‘Oh, those girls have to dress up so they don’t distract the boys,’ or even worse, ‘They dress in a way they ask,” the video continues. “Let’s be clear now, it’s not my daughter’s job to make sure your son is focused in school. neither is it its job for her to dress hideously enough that your son doesn’t mug her.

Austin ends the video by turning the criticism back on the trolls who had preyed on his family.

“You know what would really disappoint me? If my daughters have grown up to be the kind of adult who goes on social media and puts down the looks of a teenager on her dad’s Facebook page. That’s what I call trash,” he said.

Before posting the video, Austin got his daughters’ blessing.

“I said, ‘What do you think? I don’t know what’s going to happen with this, but I don’t want to embarrass you,’” he said. I received was, ‘It may be a bit awkward, but you’re right, go ahead and do it.’”

Austin’s original post was seen by hundreds of his followers, but his reply on TikTok has been viewed more than 5 million times and received more than 35,000 comments, largely in favor of him and his daughters. .

“It’s really impossible to keep up,” Austin said. “Every few seconds there are five more comments. It was weird. I’m used to people commenting on my stuff, but usually my focus is on social media, it’s someone else’s story. So focusing on me and my family has been a bit disjointed.

Disjointed, but not disappointing.

“I was overwhelmed with positivity,” he said.

Austin added that as a father of girls, he hasn’t always been willing to let his children express themselves through their clothes. There was a time when he made them dress more modestly, but there was a time when he realized that would lead to bigger problems.

“It was my daughter’s first homecoming,” he says. “I always see her as this little baby in my arms and she’s like, ‘OK, I’m going to try on this dress,’ and she picked out her favorite dress to come out and show me.”

The revelation was more than he was prepared for as a father.

“She’s all excited. She’s in her little heels, has a big smile on her face and she walks out and all I see is this woman,” Austin said. “It was so shocking to me that I was like ‘No, turn around’. You’re not going in there, go try the next one.’”

He saw his eldest daughter instantly chicken out and walk away to change.

“My wife was like, ‘Do you feel good about this?’” Austin said. “I didn’t, it sucked. It taught me a lesson. You know, like who do I wanna be? What are my priorities in this daddy thing.

As a father of daughters, Austin said it bothers him to see the double standard they are held to in school and in society.

“I think our society has for far too long placed the burden of sexual assault on women,” he said. “For girls there’s just this extra expectation and we’ve been doing that for a long time in society where it’s their fault if something happens and as a father of girls it drives me crazy.”

Despite the attention, both positive and negative, Austin thinks it ended up being a good experience for him and his daughters.

“My biggest worry is always what my daughters think in a situation like this,” he said. As the opinions piled up and the comments piled up, I think what they realize is that their dad will always have their back, no matter what. No matter the internet trolls, no matter the human being or creature that stands against them, their father will always support them.

For his part, Austin said he appreciates the support of the News 6 team, especially its bosses.

“My bosses have been very supportive of me,” he said. “In a public role like I have, I worry. The things you say on social media can affect your work if you don’t have the right bosses and my bosses have been very supportive. .

Austin added that his role as a father is paramount in his life and that it is this work that is closest to his heart.

“When I die, if people think I’m a good news anchor or a bad news anchor, it doesn’t matter,” he said. “I don’t identify as that. I’m a dad. This is the most important thing for me.