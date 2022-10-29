News
Singer Eric Burton botches National Anthem lyrics ahead of Game 1
It was a botched banner!
Six-time Grammy-nominated singer Eric Burton forgot the words to “The Star-Spangled Banner” as he opened Game 1 of the World Series between the Phillies and the Astros.
The 33-year-old Texas native, who is the lead singer of the band, The Black Pumas, delivered a performance of the national anthem on Friday night riddled with lyrical errors and off-court moments.
During the pre-game ceremony at Minute Maid Park in Houston, as the players lined up on the field and a gigantic American flag was draped across the outfield, Burton was just a line away. the anthem before raising a few eyebrows.
“What we so proudly hailed in the last trickle of twilight,” Burton sang instead of the correct word, “shining.”
After going on and correctly singing “Whose broad stripes and shining stars cross the perilous fight”, he went back to the previous error, again singing “What we so proudly hailed on the last twilight stream”.
Burton then jumped on “And the rocket’s red burst, the bombs bursting through the air” and properly finished the rest of the anthem.
The crowd was seemingly out of phase with Burton’s mistakes, bursting into cheers as he finished the rest of the anthem without error.
There were mixed reactions on Twitter. Some felt empathy towards Burton, while others were shocked that he messed up the lyrics.
“It’s more than a little scary to be there. Yeah, he was wrong. Big deal. He honored everything else very, very well…and sang the loudest and most beautiful of them,” a read Tweet.
“Eric Burton just sang the national anthem in four different keys, with three different tempos, and rearranged half the words.” another one A Twitter user wrote.
Burton and his band, The Black Pumas, have been nominated for six Grammy Awards and won Best New Artist of 2020.
Burton’s most notable performance before this anthem mishap was when he sang at a concert for President Biden’s inauguration.
New York Post
News
Bernie Sanders suggests Democrats could levy a new windfall tax on businesses he accuses of inflation
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont suggested Friday night that Democrats could levy a one-time tax on corporations that have taken advantage of inflation to fight rising costs.
Speaking at a rally hosted by NextGen America in Las Vegas, Sanders also accused Republicans who criticize Democratic policy for fueling inflation of “lying.”
It was one of three events that made headlines for Sanders in Nevada on Friday. The Senate seat there, held by Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto, is among the most competitive in the entire 2022 election cycle.
It could also be the critical race to decide which party controls the Senate during the second half of President Joe Biden’s term.
For months, Sanders has urged Democrats to focus more on inflation on the campaign trail — an issue that has quietly crushed them in the polls amid a flurry of Republican attacks.
The tactic was in the spotlight Friday night when he urged his progressive audience to come out and vote for Cortez Masto, who is being challenged by a Donald Trump-backed candidate named Adam Laxalt.
She’s doing a hell of a job in Nevada. Let’s see she gets back to Washington,’ Sanders said to applause. “But what we’re dealing with is not just people trying to undermine democracy, not just people trying to deny a woman the right to control her own body, not just the issue of climate change, etc. .”
“What we are dealing with right now is an economy that is failing the working class of this country.”
On Friday, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders held three rallies in Nevada as part of a multi-state swing in the final midterms sprint
He suggested one way to tackle the inflation people are ‘struggling’ with would be a one-off tax on record corporate profits during the pandemic.
He is pictured shaking hands and taking photos with voters after the Friday night speech
Americans have faced decades of high inflation rates for much of the year, and it shows no signs of significantly slowing down. While the September inflation data indicated a slight decline in inflation from the previous month, it also showed that underlying inflation – more rigid costs that exclude volatility in food prices and energy – increased by more than 6%, its highest level in 40 years.
But Sanders dismissed the idea that today’s high cost of living is due to Biden’s spending bills — specifically, the COVID-era U.S. bailout.
Several economic experts have suggested that Biden’s stimulus bill and the first passed under Trump are largely responsible for the state of the economy.
“My fellow Republicans, all over the country, and they’re saying, you know, inflation is caused by Joe Biden, by Bernie Sanders, by others who embraced the US bailout,” Sanders said. “Well, you know what, they lie.”
He echoed the defense often used by Democrats that inflation is a global trend.
“Inflation in many countries is higher than in the United States because the causes of inflation are global,” Sanders said.
“They have to do with the pandemic and the breakdown of supply chains. They have to do with the terrible, terrible disruptive war in Ukraine, the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
He added: “And I want to tell you what else inflation has to do: it has everything to do with corporate greed.”
Sanders hit out at Republicans — and some financial pundits — blaming President Biden’s COVID-19 stimulus bill for today’s rising costs
Core inflation, which excludes volatility in food and energy prices, hit its highest level in 40 years
Sanders accused energy and pharmaceutical companies of raising prices as millions of Americans were left vulnerable by the pandemic – and suggested the Democratic-controlled Congress could impose a one-time fee to punish them.
“Think about the moral aspect, in the midst of all the crises we’re facing, they’re saying we can raise prices to the highest level and no one will notice,” the senator said.
“Well, I noticed, and that’s why I think we’re going to put a windfall tax on them.”
Such a tax would have virtually no chance of passing under a Republican-controlled Congress.
And unfavorable projections for Democrats as well as tight races across the country are worrying their supporters.
“Honestly, I think, to be quite frank, the Democratic message has been terrible,” Zee Cohen Sanchez, 31, told DailyMail.com.
Sanchez, who runs a campaign firm, said Sanders brought new “energy” to revitalize the party, but said Democrats have since “wasted” that momentum.
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., center, votes at a polling place Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 in Las Vegas. She is considered one of the most vulnerable Democrats in the 2022 election cycle
Adam Laxalt is in the running with an endorsement from Donald Trump. Trump said of the former Republican attorney general: “He fought valiantly against voter fraud, which took place in Nevada. He’s strong on Secure Borders and defending America against the radical left. Adam has my complete and total approval!’
She told DailyMail.com that she wanted to know more from her party about inflation and abortion rights.
“People just don’t show up because they don’t believe in it anymore. And we can change it, like Democrats can change the message,” the activist offered.
‘At present. It’s just like, don’t vote for them, don’t vote for Republicans. It’s not enough.’
Joshua Mathisen, 18, a University of Las Vegas student and former NextGen America volunteer, said he was “nervous” that the battleground state Senate race would be so close, given the more marginal positions of Laxalt.
The former Republican Nevada attorney general has previously expressed support for state jurisdiction over abortion and repeated Trump’s 2020 voter fraud plots.
“Adam Laxalt is, like, an extremist at the end of the day. I don’t – I really don’t understand why anyone would want to re-elect Catherine Cortez Masto given her record,” Mathisen said.
‘But I- you know, I’ve seen the polls. I know how it goes.
dailymail us
News
‘I weigh about 265 pounds’ – UFC superstar Conor McGregor tells Yoel Romero he’s the same weight as Francis Ngannou after putting on weight through injury
Former two-weight champion Conor McGregor has joked that he’s bigger than almost every heavyweight in the UFC after getting seriously fat.
‘Notorious’ hasn’t fought since fracturing his tibia and fibula at UFC 264 in July 2021, but has been training hard ahead of his return to action in 2023.
The former featherweight and lightweight titleholder is currently preparing for a run in the welterweight division that he hopes will result in a historic third UFC belt.
McGregor previously claimed to weigh 190 pounds, but in a recent Instagram Live session he told former UFC middleweight contender Yoel Romero he was much bigger than that and approaching now of the heavyweight limit.
He said: “Yoel Romero: How much do I weigh right now?”
“I don’t know. Dee, keep it to myself,” the 34-year-old added before handing his phone to longtime partner Dee Devlin, who filmed him flexing.
When he was done laughing, McGregor concluded, “I don’t know, mate. But big! Big anyway. I would say I weigh about 265 pounds, yeah! In the bank, I am heavy in the bank that I am.
Of course, the Irishman was joking about being 18.9 stone – the same weight that Francis Ngannou reduced for the UFC heavyweight title fights against Stipe Miocic and Ciryl Gane.
Regardless of his weight, McGregor is certainly proud of his new physique which came in handy while filming his movie debut in the Dominican Republic.
bored
Askren rips inactive McGregor after Makhachev call, Twitter spit and gym invite
MOUNTAIN PEAK
Kattar vs Allen LIVE: UK start time, undercard and how to follow Ipswich’s ‘Almighty’
test
Hasbulla practices ring walking after signing UFC deal amid Conor McGregor feud
customer
Conor McGregor hits back at UFC rival who says Irishman will never win again
HARD
Arnold Allen anticipates tough road to UFC belt ahead of Kattar title eliminator
anomaly
The Prochazka drug has been tested 51 times in 2022 – 36 times more than any other UFC fighter
“Mystic Mac” is set to star alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in a remake of the 1980s classic Road House and has been shooting scenes with the Hollywood star since September.
Once McGregor’s film is complete, he will return to camp and begin preparing for his highly anticipated comeback which many had hoped would take place in the first quarter of 2023 but may now be delayed.
It was recently revealed that the UFC icon has not been subjected to a single drug test by United States Anti-Doping [USADA] in 2022 – unlike UFC light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka, who submitted 51 samples.
As a result, McGregor will have to undergo six months of USADA testing before being allowed to return to the Octagon, meaning the earliest he can fight again is late April.
However, fans could wait even longer if McGregor chooses to lay off before re-enrolling in the UFC’s drug testing program.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Kyrie Irving promotes anti-Semitic film on Twitter
Kyrie Irving continues to be questionable.
On Friday night, the Brooklyn Nets guard tweeted an Amazon Prime Video link to the 2018 film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.”
The film “uncovers the true identity of the children of Israel” and uncovers “what Islam, Judaism and Christianity have concealed for centuries regarding the true biblical identity of the so-called ‘nigger’ in this film filled with tons of research.”
The book also notes that “Ever since European and Arab slave traders set foot in Africa, black people have been told lies about their heritage.”
BARACK OBAMA INVOLVED IN GROUP INTERESTED IN BUYING SUNS: REPORT
A Nets spokesperson told the New York Post, “The Brooklyn Nets strongly condemn and have zero tolerance for the promotion of any form of hate speech. We believe that in these situations, our first action must be dialogue. open and honest We thank those, including the ADL [Anti-Defamation League]who supported me during this time.
According to The Rolling Stone, the film is based on the 2015 book of the same name, and several passages in the book have been proven to be false.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Irving sent the tweet hours before the Nets’ overtime loss to the Dallas Mavericks at Barclays Center.
Fox
News
Hobbs HQ break-in suspect allegedly committed other burglaries nearby
Police say the suspect who allegedly broke into the campaign headquarters of Arizona Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs was “known to officers” and is believed to have committed other burglaries near her office.
On Thursday, NBC News reported that there does not appear to be evidence that politics was the motivation behind 36-year-old Daniel Mota Dos Reis’ alleged burglary at Hobbs headquarters in Phoenix, AZ. Hobbs’ campaign released a statement on the issue that invoked his Republican opponent Kari Lake, and the Arizona Democratic Party later blamed Lake for the incident, saying she somehow instigated him. .
Unfortunately, Katie and so many other elected officials fall victim to threats and bullying tactics like this. Make no mistake – this is a direct result of Kari Lake and fringe Republicans spreading lies, hatred and inciting violence – and it’s despicable.
— Arizona Democratic Party (@azdemparty) October 27, 2022
Phoenix Police Department (PPD) Sergeant Phil Krynsky told Breitbart News in a statement that the department “cannot speculate on the motive,” although he noted that “the suspect was known to law enforcement officers. area and was arrested for unrelated commercial burglaries in the area.”
PPD said Dos Reis was already in custody for another alleged commercial burglary when he was arrested, as Reuters’ Gram Slatterly reported. An officer saw a news report that showed Hobbs’ attacker being watched and recognized him as Dos Reis.
Ancient Arizona Republic Journalist Megan A. Taros tweeted that she lives in the same apartment complex as Dos Reis. She claimed he “was in a lot of trouble” and said she didn’t believe “politics played a part”.
Really cringe to watch the lopsided takes on Daniel Mota Dos Reis. I lived for a while in the same complex as him, I saw him all the time, a great talker. I’m not going to share what isn’t mine, but anyone who thinks politics played a role should tune out.
— Megan A. Taros (@megataros) October 27, 2022
“Really cringe watching the lopsided takes on Daniel Mota Dos Reis,” she wrote in a post. I’m not going to share what isn’t mine, but anyone who thinks politics played a role should tune out.
“Dude has a lot of problems”, she wrote in a follow-up tweet replying to another user. “There are a lot of stories from people in my old neighborhood about strange/deviant behavior. He didn’t seem to agree.
When another user asked about his political affiliation, Taros replied that she thought he was apolitical.
I doubt he is either. There were plenty of convos with neighbors where he could have made it known and he was an “I don’t pay attention to politics” type. I’d be surprised if he had a motive that honestly makes sense
— Megan A. Taros (@megataros) October 27, 2022
“I doubt he is either,” she said. “There were a lot of conversations with neighbors where he could have made that known and he was an ‘I don’t pay attention to politics’ guy. I’d be surprised if he had a motive that honestly makes sense.
Lake blasted Hobbs, the Arizona Democratic Party and the media at a press conference Thursday.
“She made a defamatory statement, and you all ran with it,” Lake said. “You haven’t done your duty as a journalist; it was journalism malpractice the likes of which I had never seen before, and it was an effort, I believe, to influence this election.
Lake noted that DeMont’s statement came after a poll released earlier in the day showed the Republican with an 11-point lead.
.@KariLake to the Fake News: “You are in a frenzied panic because the candidate you have chosen does not win. You didn’t want to cover [new polls] so you had to run with a completely shitty story pic.twitter.com/ruCEBRAyVA
— Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 27, 2022
“We are 11 points ahead. You are in a frenzied panic because the candidate you have chosen does not win. You didn’t want to cover that, so you had to run with a completely shitty, shitty story,” the former Fox 10 Phoenix presenter said. “Shame on all of you.”
Lake also joked that she had evidence that Hobbs had barged into her campaign earlier in the day before featuring an image of a chicken. Lake’s campaign linked Hobbs with the chickens because she refuses to debate.
Breitbart News
News
Why retailers are bullish on New York’s luxury hallways
Midtown is booming, brokers say, thanks to the return of office workers and tourists.
“We are totally back,” said Steven Soutendijk, executive managing director at Cushman & Wakefield.
Retailers around Midtown office corridors “live and die with office density, and we’re seeing a noticeable difference,” said David LaPierre, vice president of CBRE.
Now, there doesn’t seem to be a shortage of old and new concepts.
“It’s like the city and retailers have woken up,” said Jared Epstein, president and chief executive of Aurora Capital Associates. “We had stock on just about everything from Soho to the Meatpacking District, West Village, Midtown and Brooklyn. There’s clothing, food, fitness, healthcare, and interest at every level, with spaces filling up fast.
At Madison Avenue on the Upper East Side, two clients represented by Brandon Charnas of Current Real Estate Advisors opened on the same block.
The first, Something Navy, owned by Charnas’ wife Arielle, is at 1055 Madison on the northeast corner of East 80th St. next to Reformation, which sells reinvented vintage.
There’s only one 2,000 square foot vacancy left in that building, and then his other client, Bandier, is open at the adjacent 1061 Madison. LoveShackFancy has an outpost across the street.
Meanwhile, Valentino has signed for 26,300 square feet at 654 Madison, which once owned Calvin Klein. Nearby, Hermès has just completed its new boutique at 706 Madison and inaugurated it with a block party at the end of September.
“Luxury as a category is on fire and this consumer is completely unaffected by what is happening in the market,” said Richard Hodos, who recently joined JLL as Vice President, Retail Brokerage, after 15 years at CBRE. “Those with a penchant for buying expensive handbags and shoes will continue to buy.”
It’s one of the reasons luxury retailers are once again sniffing around Fifth Avenue. “I expect Fifth Avenue to have a busy 2023,” Soutendijk said. Victoria’s Secret and its Pink store have reopened at 640 Fifth Ave. bringing this block back to life. Mango is open at 711 Fifth Ave. in the former space Ralph Lauren and Swarovski are working hard to transform the interior of The Gap at 680 Fifth Ave., but will be missing this holiday season. Aritzia has signed on for 33,000 square feet over three levels at 608 Fifth in a former Topshop spot.
Louis Vuitton celebrates the 200th anniversary of its namesake founder by renting the former Barney’s at 660 Madison Ave. for an end-of-year museum experience and an exhibition of 200 trunks decorated by world “names”.
But at 767 Fifth Ave., where the Apple Cube store is next door, Under Armor’s 25,000 square feet are still subleased. The asking rent is $17 million a year.
At the lower end, dollar-type stores and Target are also doing well, Hodos said. “It’s submarket specific,” said Jack Terzi of JTRE Real Estate, which leased 958 Broadway to cannabis company Cookies.
In Soho, 427 Broadway turns into the House of Cannabis, aka THCNYC. A|X Armani Exchange has just sublet 536 Broadway, while Glossier will open at 72 Spring St. and Athletic Propulsion Labs, aka APL, has leased 8,000 square feet at 75 Prince St from Aurora.
Downtown, there’s plenty of activity with the Life Time Fitness Center now open in Macklowe’s One Wall St., where Whole Foods and the city’s first spring will open on 54,000 square feet.
But “Flatiron is probably the most active submarket,” said Soutendijk, executive managing director.
Instagram sleeping fav Avocado Mattress is now open at 135 Fifth Ave. at 20th Street in the Flatiron District, while clothing retailer Psycho Bunny rented a maze in the old Aveda at 140 Fifth Ave. at the southwest corner of 19th Street, as well as a store at Hudson Yards via CBRE. Bag from the Herschel Supply Co. brand signed at 138 Fifth.
Newmark brokers market the current Nike store at 156 Fifth Ave., where the lease expires in May. Meanwhile, industry sources say Nike has explored other area openings, including the ground floor of the Flatiron Building, which is being completely revamped and, for now, has a T-store. Mobile occupying its glass “bow”.
Just north, Moinian has 3,700 square feet on the ground and 8,000 below for the corner of East 28th Street at 245 Fifth Ave. with an asking rent of $175 for the land.
The Meatpacking District is also getting an influx of offers, including a Sisley-Paris spa at 652 Hudson, around the corner from Gansevoort Street.
In mid-2023, Leica will open a flagship gallery at 406 W. 13th St. to showcase both cameras and images with VIP events on their patio.
“It’s great to see a company doing something like this in Meatpacking, let alone a side street,” said Epstein of Aurora Capital Associates, which represented the property.
Another photo-related non-profit has purchased its retail space. Adelaide Polsinelli, Vice President of Compass, represented a retail condo at 380 Columbus Ave., West 78th Street, which was sold to Aperture, a photography education provider for $8.9 million.
“You can’t really have a good brand without these social media influencers coming into the store and posting,” said Peter Braus, managing director of Lee & Associates NYC.
“They do it in stores in Soho, Meatpacking or the Lower East Side.”
New York Post
News
Biden and Harris Rally Democrats for John Fetterman: ‘John is in Pennsylvania’
President Joe Biden showed off his World Series socks on Friday as he attended a dinner with Pennsylvania Democrats in Philadelphia to show his support for the candidates.
The president stressed his support for Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman, despite his disastrous debate performance earlier in the week that alarmed Democrats nationwide.
“Imagine Casey and Fetterman as partners in the U.S. Senate,” Biden told the cheering crowd during his speech, referring to Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) and Lt. Governor Fetterman.
He praised Fetterman’s “integrity” adding that “John leaves no one behind”.
“You know who he is, you know where he is, you also know John is in Pennsylvania,” Biden added.
The president appeared with prominent Democrats in Philadelphia for the state’s 3rd annual Democratic Party Independence Dinner.
“God, I love Philly. I love Philly so much, I married a girl from Philly,” he said, referring to first lady Jill Biden.
Rolling up his pant leg, the president showed off his socks which featured the Phillies baseball team, indicating his support for their run in the World Series.
“We have a good year! ” He shouted. “The Phillies and the Eagles!
Biden thanked Vice President Kamala Harris for joining him at the event.
“Thank you for great Vice President Kamala Harris,” he said. “She makes me look good.”
“God loves him. She looks more like my girlfriend and my sister, but I entrust my life to her. I trust him completely.”
Fetterman also spoke at the event.
“It’s so much nicer to spend a night with you all than with Dr. Oz,” he said with a smile, referring to Tuesday’s debate.
“Doing the debate, we knew it wasn’t going to be easy — certainly after five weeks, excuse me, five months after having a stroke,” Fetterman said, before continuing with his usual stump speech.
An Insider Advantage poll released after the debate shows Oz leading Fetterman by three points.
Breitbart News
Singer Eric Burton botches National Anthem lyrics ahead of Game 1
Bernie Sanders suggests Democrats could levy a new windfall tax on businesses he accuses of inflation
‘I weigh about 265 pounds’ – UFC superstar Conor McGregor tells Yoel Romero he’s the same weight as Francis Ngannou after putting on weight through injury
Kyrie Irving promotes anti-Semitic film on Twitter
Bitcoin Breakouts the Slope and Sets Best Week in Three Months –
Hobbs HQ break-in suspect allegedly committed other burglaries nearby
Why retailers are bullish on New York’s luxury hallways
Biden and Harris Rally Democrats for John Fetterman: ‘John is in Pennsylvania’
Carbon capture projects take off. This is how they hide greenhouse gases.
‘I’m a bloated, overrated Hollywood guy’: White Lotus creator Mike White on sex, God and not loving success | Television
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News4 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
-
Tech4 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Is your kid a couch potato? Here are 6 amazing activities to get them off the couch
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype