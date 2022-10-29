News
There could be ‘real signs’ of a Fed slowdown
CNBC’s Jim Cramer said Friday that next week of busy earnings and economic data releases could be good news for the Federal Reserve’s battle with inflation.
“This market is trading like next week we’ll see some real signs that the Fed is winning its war on inflation, so they can ease rate hikes going forward… I wouldn’t be at all surprised if the market has it all figured out,” he said.
Cramer named two major economic events he is watching next week: the upcoming FOMC meeting, which is expected to conclude with an interest rate hike of 0.75 percentage points, and the nonfarm payrolls report. .
“You can’t get a pay cut until you see a lot of people losing their jobs, and that’s what the Fed needs to see,” he said.
Cramer also previewed next week’s earnings slate. All earnings and income estimates are courtesy of FactSet.
Tuesday: Eli Lilly, Uber, Devon Energy, AMD
Eli Lily
- Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release at 6:25 a.m. ET; conference call at 9 a.m. ET
- Projected EPS: $1.91
- Projected revenue: $6.89 billion
The company has a chance to shine now that healthcare stocks are among the new market leaders, he said.
Uber
- Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release at 7:05 a.m. ET; conference call at 8 a.m. ET
- Projected loss: loss of 18 cents per share
- Projected revenue: $8.11 billion
Cramer said if the company reports that there are plenty of drivers but customers can’t afford rides, that will be great news for the Federal Reserve.
Devon Energy
- Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release at 4:05 p.m. ET; conference call on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. ET
- Projected EPS: $2.12
- Projected revenue: $4.16 billion
Although the company is doing well, investors should not buy oil company stocks when the economy weakens, he warned.
AMD
- Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release at 4:15 p.m. ET; conference call at 5 p.m. ET
- Projected EPS: 70 cents
- Projected revenue: $5.69 billion
Cramer said he wanted to know if AMD was losing market share to Intel.
Wednesday: Humana, CVS, Qualcomm
humane
- Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release at 6:30 a.m. ET; conference call at 9 a.m. ET
- Projected EPS: $6.27
- Projected revenue: $22.82 billion
SVC
- Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release at 6:30 a.m. ET; conference call at 8 a.m. ET
- Projected EPS: $2
- Projected revenue: $76.74 billion
“I fear CVS will be considered a Covid play. Humana is a post-Covid darling,” Cramer said.
Qualcomm
- Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release at 4:00 p.m. ET; conference call at 4:45 p.m. ET
- Projected EPS: $3.14
- Projected revenue: $11.33 billion
He said he wouldn’t be surprised if the stock rose even with a drop in guidance, given how Qualcomm’s shares have fallen this year.
Thursday: Starbucks, PayPal, DoorDash
Starbucks
- Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release at 4:05 p.m. ET; conference call at 5 p.m. ET
- Projected EPS: 72 cents
- Projected revenue: $8.32 billion
He said he expects the company to report a strong quarter.
PayPal
- Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release at 4:15 p.m. ET; conference call at 5:30 p.m. ET
- Projected EPS: 96 cents
- Projected revenue: $6.81 billion
“I think PayPal has a chance to regroup here because their days of decline are probably over,” Cramer said.
DoorDash
- Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release at 4:05 p.m. ET; conference call at 5 p.m. ET
- Projected loss: loss of 59 cents per share
- Projected revenue: $1.63 billion
He said DoorDash “causes skepticism” because people aren’t getting their food as often as they did during the height of the Covid pandemic.
Disclaimer: Cramer’s Charitable Trust owns shares of Eli Lilly, Devon Energy, AMD, Humana, Qualcomm and Starbucks.
Attacker wanted US House speaker in attack on husband: report
San Francisco:
An intruder attacked the husband of United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer, fracturing her skull, after breaking into their California home on Friday looking for her.
Paul Pelosi was “assaulted in his home by an assailant who acted forcefully and threatened his life while demanding to see the speaker,” Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said.
Paul Pelosi, 82 – who underwent surgery and is recovering in hospital – was home alone as his wife worked in Washington.
San Francisco police said officers found the attacker at the couple’s home just before 2:30 a.m. (0930 GMT), where he and Paul Pelosi were fighting over a hammer.
“The suspect ripped Mr. Pelosi’s hammer off and violently assaulted him with it,” San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott told reporters.
He named attacker David Depape, 42, but declined to answer questions and gave few further details.
US media, citing family sources, said the intruder told Paul Pelosi he would tie him up and wait for the speaker to come home.
The victim managed to dial 911 while the man was distracted, according to an account given to cable network MSNBC.
Local media had earlier reported that the intruder shouted “Where’s Nancy?” during the assault, but police told reporters a motive had yet to be determined.
Scott said Depape will be charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and other crimes.
“Mr. Pelosi was admitted to Zuckerberg General Hospital in San Francisco where he underwent successful surgery to repair a fractured skull and serious injuries to his right arm and hands,” the speaker’s spokesperson added. .
“His doctors expect a full recovery.”
Nancy Pelosi — who is the second-place presidential candidate — and the couple’s five children are said to be back in San Francisco to be by her side.
President Joe Biden called the Democrat, also 82, to express his support for the “horrific attack” and was praying for her husband, the White House said.
“He is … very pleased that a full recovery is expected. The President continues to condemn all violence and asks that the family’s desire for privacy be respected,” Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. , in a press release.
– ‘disgusted‘-
The intruder broke in through a sliding glass door, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed law enforcement officers, leaving him with head and body injuries.
He took far-right stances on social media, including Covid-19 conspiracy theories, one of the officers told the daily.
With less than two weeks to go before the crucial midterm elections in the United States, members of both parties have sounded the alarm over the potential for political violence.
According to Capitol Police in Washington, threats against lawmakers have more than doubled since 2017 to nearly 10,000 in 2021.
Members of both parties rallied in support of Pelosi on social media, with many suggesting the assault was the inevitable result of an increase in violent political rhetoric.
Adam Kinzinger, a Republican member of the House committee investigating the January 2021 attack on the US Capitol, blamed conspiracy theories propagated by Donald Trump and his far-right supporters for radicalizing some supporters.
“I want to be clear: when you convince people that politicians are rigging elections, drinking babies’ blood, etc., you will get violence. This must be rejected,” he said of the Friday attack.
Republican House Whip Steve Scalise said he was “disgusted” by the attack.
Paul Pelosi was convicted of impaired driving after an accident in May and sentenced to five days in jail.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
64-Year-Old Madonna Is Trending After Dropping Photos With Her Firm B***s Hanging
Madonna is 64 years old? Unbelievable! She isn’t letting these Instagram models and famewh-res win the n-de game—as she’s battling with them on the gram. Madonna is giving us a free show of her firm b***s for us to release some stress this Friday. Thank you, Madonna! You dropped these pictures at the right time… Read More »64-Year-Old Madonna Is Trending After Dropping Photos With Her Firm B***s Hanging
The post 64-Year-Old Madonna Is Trending After Dropping Photos With Her Firm B***s Hanging appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Could lessons learned from 2016 help Vikings avoid a drop off after another hot start?
In 2016, the Vikings started 5-0 and created Super Bowl talk in the Twin Cities. And why not? They had beaten NFC North rival Green Bay to open brand-new U.S. Bank Stadium and were outscoring foes by an average of 11.2 points per game.
Then came the bye week, and the Vikings never were the same that season under head coach Mike Zimmer. They returned to lose their next four games, stumbled to an 8-8 record and missed the playoffs.
Now, the Vikings are 5-1 under first-year coach Kevin O’Connell, their best start since 2016, and are coming off a bye week entering Sunday’s game against Arizona at U.S. Bank Stadium. And some holdovers from that team are working to make sure there is no repeat of what happened six years ago.
“Back then, we just came back (from the bye) thinking it’s going to be the same,” defensive end Danielle Hunter said Friday. “But, no, you got to restart, revamp and work on the little things.”
Hunter is one of four Vikings players remaining from 2016, along with wide receiver Adam Thielen, linebacker Eric Kendricks and safety Harrison Smith. Thielen said players from 2016 have brought up 2016’s collapse to teammates to help prevent any sort of repeat.
“There’s a few guys on this team that were on that team, and then to be able to use that experience, and there are guys from other teams that maybe have had similar stories or maybe the opposite where they started poorly and ended up really well,” Thielen said. “So, just using those experiences to talk to the young guys, to talk to the offense or the defense, the special teams, in meetings and say, ‘Hey, guys we can’t relax.’ We have to focus on the details.”
The Vikings lost starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to a season-ending knee injury in 2016, two days before the final preseason game. They quickly acquired Sam Bradford from Philadelphia to be his replacement.
Backup quarterback Shaun Hill started the opener, a 25-16 victory at Tennessee. Bradford then took over for the first regular-season game at U.S. Bank Stadium, and the Vikings defeated the Packers 17-14. Three more wins followed — 22-10 at Carolina, 24-10 at home over the New York Giants and 31-13 at home over Houston — and Minnesota was rolling.
But the Vikings lost 21-10 at Philadelphia in their first game after the bye. Current Minnesota linebacker Jordan Hicks played for the Eagles that day, and had a monster outing with 11 tackles, including a sack and two other tackles for loss, and with two passes defended.
The losses continued to pile up. And the Vikings were already eliminated from the playoffs before they closed the season with a 38-10 home win over Chicago.
“I feel at that time we were playing our very best football, the very best we could possibly play, and so there wasn’t really anywhere up from there being at 5-0,” Thielen said of the hot start in 2016. “Where I feel like right now, we’re 5-1 and have not played our best football, and I feel like there’s so much room for improvement. … We still have to go out there and practice and play every day and prove that we are what our record says we are.”
Kendricks said the quest to get better is one thing keeping players motivated. The Vikings were impressive in the opener, a 23-7 home win over the Packers. But even in their other four wins, there have been too many lulls.
“I think our best ball has yet to be played, for sure,” Kendricks said. “We’re searching for that.”
In their only loss, the Vikings were walloped 24-7 in Week 2 at Philadelphia. At 6-0, the Eagles are the NFL’s only undefeated team.
Overall, the Vikings have benefitted from a weak schedule. The Packers were expected to be strong, but they’re just 3-4 now, 2½ games behind the Vikings in the NFC North division.
Minnesota’s other wins are 28-24 over Detroit, 28-25 over New Orleans, 29-22 over Chicago and 24-16 at Miami. All close calls against not-great opponents. The Lions are 1-5, Saints 2-5, Bears 3-4 and Dolphins 4-3. But Miami was without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in that Oct. 16 game.
Now, the Vikings face the Cardinals, who are 3-4 and have yet to have a two-game winning streak this season. But Arizona does have elusive quarterback Kyler Murray, and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is back from a recent six-game NFL suspension.
Regardless of the foe, Hunter doesn’t expect the Vikings to let up coming out of the break. Perhaps some lessons learned from 2016 and passed on to teammates can help in that regard.
“We’ve just got to focus on doing the little things,” Hunter said. “Coming off a break, people tend to be complacent after awhile with everything going their way. So just focusing on the little things. Going to meetings on time. Doing the stuff that you normally do since the beginning of training camp. Just simple stuff like that.”
A teenager who violently attacked his pregnant Perth mother with a pram has been released on bail for violent burglaries
New twist in case of pregnant mum violently assaulted by 15-year-old girl as she pushed a pram carrying her two children
- A 15-year-old girl has been arrested for brutally assaulting and robbing a pregnant Perth mother
- The mother was taking her toddlers for a walk in their pram when a teenager attacked
- A teenager approached the pregnant mother and pulled her by the hair
The teenager who violently assaulted a pregnant mother as she pushed her children’s pram has pleaded guilty to the attack while arguing she should be freed despite committing the crime when she was out on bail.
The 15-year-old appeared in Perth Children’s Court on Friday, where she accepted responsibility for attacking the mother and attempting to rob her.
She has pleaded guilty to the sickening assault which happened on September 5 at Smallman Place, Ashfield.
The 15-year-old appeared in Perth Children’s Court on Friday, where she accepted responsibility for attacking the mother and attempting to rob her.
The court heard the girl, who was released on bail just two days before the attack in a series of violent burglaries, tried to get bail again – twice.
The court heard the girl, who was released on bail just two days before the attack in a series of violent burglaries, tried to get bail again – twice.
But her request was twice denied because she was seen as a threat to the community, 7News reported.
Shocking CCTV footage showed the girl riding a scooter as the unsuspecting 37-year-old mother came into view before the girl ambushed her, dragging her to the ground by her hair.
The pram overturned during the attack, but the mother clung to the pram as the teenager punched her and tried to steal her handbag.
The footage released by WA Police sparked outrage on social media, with many shocked at the violence and others concerned for the well-being of mother and children.
The twins found themselves hanging on their backs in their overturned pram as their mother tried to fend off her attacker, who rained blows on the mother’s head.
The teenager has pleaded guilty to the sickening assault which happened on September 5 at Smallman Place, Ashfield
The mother, who was five months pregnant at the time, suffered minor cuts and bruises during her ordeal.
The teenager has been in pre-trial detention since her arrest following the attack.
Footage of the teenager’s arrest showed her swearing at officers, screaming and crying as other family members shouted in the background.
She was charged with one count of theft and after pleading guilty she will be sentenced in November.
Earlier this month it was revealed that a second teenager, who was with the 15-year-old at the time of the September 5 attack, is being held for a surprisingly similar alleged crime.
The 14-year-old, who has not been charged in the pram attack, allegedly approached a 39-year-old woman as she was walking near a Curtin University parking lot around 4 p.m. on September 28 and allegedly snatched her purse after assaulting her.
Chicago Cubs are making another change at hitting coach: Dustin Kelly will replace Greg Brown
The Chicago Cubs are making another change at hitting coach.
Less than one year after hiring Greg Brown, the Cubs are not retaining the 42-year-old. They offered Brown a position elsewhere in the organization, but he has chosen to seek other opportunities.
Dustin Kelly, the organization’s minor-league hitting coordinator the last two years, will be promoted to replace Brown. The move cannot become official until after the World Series because Major League Baseball prohibits teams from making announcements during its marquee event.
Kelly is the Cubs’ eighth hitting coach in the last 12 seasons, a stretch that has included seven assistant hitting coaches. The team needs stability at the coaching position as the Cubs look to iron out offensive inconsistencies. Their production finished below league average in most notable areas in 2022, including weighted on-base percentage (16th), isolated power (17th), weighted runs created plus (20th), K% (21st), swinging strike% (25th), zone contact% (26th) and contact% (28th).
While some players improved, featuring Ian Happ’s all-around performance and Nico Hoerner’s offensive development, too often the Cubs endured stretches in which they struggled to string runs together. Improving the lineup in the offseason by acquiring better hitters certainly would help.
“We’ve talked about it year after year, we never have enough offensively,” team President Jed Hoyer said last month. “Despite the fact we played really well, we didn’t score enough. At times we were banged up, but that exposed a lack of depth. So that’s going to be a clear area of focus is making sure that our run-scoring takes a step forward because this year toward the end as we were playing better, we were lagging behind a bit.”
Kelly, 39, is a fast riser in the coaching ranks. His work in the minors has been part of building a hitting infrastructure within a system that has seen offensive breakthroughs and the maturation of young hitting talent over the last two seasons.
Kelly spent three seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a hitting coach at High-A Rancho Cucamonga (2019-20) and rookie-league Ogden (2018).
Before joining the Cubs organization, Brown spent two years as the Tampa Bay Rays’ minor-league hitting coordinator. By the time Brown was hired last November, MLB’s lockout was one month from being implemented, limiting how much he could connect with Cubs players until it ended March 10. The lack of contact prevented important relationship-building opportunities through the offseason, putting a time crunch on implementing any changes for hitters before the season.
“The emphasis that we’ve had, and this comes from the top down, is we want to have championship-style at-bats every night … and there’s been long stretches of our guys doing a really good job of competing and it’s playing the game that is watchable offensively,” Brown told the Tribune during the season’s final series. “Every night you’re working toward how can you be consistent every at-bat, so my perspective is we have opportunities to continue to develop in the offseason and build on the momentum that we had this year of what the offense can look like. When we face a (Jacob) deGrom, how do we beat him? Well, we get the kill shot and then we use the small game. Those are really important pieces. But if you’re asking a player who is more inclined to play the short game, why would we ask them to hit the long ball?
“That’s our goal as a staff — how do we make everybody flourish? And if they can flourish within their skill set, then we all win. That’s the ultimate goal.”
Attorneys General Say Jewel-Osco Parent Should Delay $4 Billion Dividend Until They Review Kroger Acquisition Plan – NBC Chicago
A bipartisan group of attorneys general is asking Albertsons, the parent company of Jewel-Osco, to delay paying $4 billion to its shareholders until they can complete a review of the chain’s planned acquisition of groceries by Kroger.
Kroger, the parent company of Chicago-area Mariano Groceries, announced earlier this month that it was paying $20 billion to buy Albertsons. The deal is expected to close in early 2024, if approved by the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice, and survives any legal challenges.
The merger agreement provided for a special dividend of up to $4 billion, or $6.85 per share, to be paid by Albertsons to its shareholders on November 7.
In an open letter sent to Albertsons this week, six attorneys general said the dividend, which is equivalent to nearly a third of Albertsons’ $11 billion market value, would rob the company of needed cash. to operate while regulators review the merger.
The letter also says it’s unclear whether the deal will be approved because federal and state laws prohibit mergers that significantly lessen competition. Together, Albertsons and Cincinnati-based Kroger would control about 13% of the U.S. grocery market.
“If a regulatory challenge to the merger succeeds, or if the parties abandon the transaction, Albertsons should continue to compete with other grocery stores, a goal that its decision to enrich its shareholders to the tune of $4 billion will have done much more. difficult to accomplish,” the letter read.
The letter was signed by the Democratic attorneys general of the District of Columbia, California, Illinois and Washington and the Republican attorneys general of Arizona and Idaho. Albertsons is based in Boise, Idaho.
In a statement, Albertsons said the announcement of the merger and the special dividend mark the successful completion of a strategic review begun in February into the future of the business. The company had nearly $29 billion in assets at the end of September, including $3.4 billion in cash and cash equivalents.
“We are confident that we will maintain our strong financial position as we work to close the merger,” Albertsons said.
Attorneys general have asked Albertsons to respond to his letter by Friday. A spokesman for District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine did not say Thursday whether Albertsons had responded, as the office does not comment on investigations.
But Racine said attorneys general will consider litigation to stop the dividend payment if Albertsons does not agree to a delay. Attorneys general can also take legal action to block a merger, alone or alongside the Justice Department, as they did in 2019 when T-Mobile bought its smaller rival Sprint.
Cerberus Capital Management, a private equity firm, is among those that could make the most of Albertsons’ dividend payout. Cerberus led a consortium of investors that bought Albertsons in 2006. He helped finance Albertsons’ purchase of the Safeway chain in 2015 and took Albertsons public in 2020. Cerberus owns nearly 30% of Albertsons’ shares .
