Third party candidates also on ballot for MN governor
FAIRMONT, Minn. — Much of the conversation in the 2022 gubernatorial election has centered on the contest between Republican nominee Scott Jensen and incumbent DFL Gov. Tim Walz.
But a total of six candidates for governor are appearing on the ballot, including one each from the state’s two pro-legal marijuana parties, an advocate for an alternative democratic system and a candidate for the Socialist Workers Party.
Three of them appeared in a public forum Thursday held by the southern Minnesota city of Fairmont’s chamber of commerce. It was billed by the Independence-Alliance Party as the “other guys” debate, as third parties have not had an opportunity to appear for forums on any of the state’s major media outlets.
Independence-Alliance candidate Hugh McTavish, Socialist Workers Party candidate Gabrielle Prosser, and Steve Patterson with Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis took part in the forum. James McCaskel with Legal Marijuana Now did not appear.
While the candidates who participated in the forum presented a wide range of views on the best way to tackle issues like public safety and inflation, there was one central point of agreement: The two-party system is not equipped to tackle Minnesota’s problems.
Third-party candidates played a significant role in recent Minnesota political history, but have become less prominent over the past decade. Jesse Ventura famously won the governor’s race in 1998 as a Reform Party candidate — the party that later changed its name to the Independence Party.
The Independence Party performed strongly through the 2000s, though has almost completely diminished in the past decade after gaining more than 10 percent of the vote in the 2010 governor’s race. In recent years, the two legal marijuana parties have grown in support — in fact, both are the only alternative parties in Minnesota that currently have “major party” status.
Most polls in the governor’s race have placed Walz in the lead against Scott Jensen, though the gap has closed in recent weeks. Alternative parties’ gubernatorial candidates garnered less than 4 percent of the vote in the 2018 election, and it’s hard to say if the 2020 candidates will have any sway over the outcome.
Here’s a look at what candidates who participated in Thursday’s forum had to say:
Hugh McTavish
Biochemist and pharmaceutical CEO Hugh McTavish with the Independence-Alliance Party, the current iteration of former Gov. Ventura’s party, is running on the concept of “jury democracy.”
In a jury democracy, randomly selected panels of 500 to 2,000 everyday citizens would be summoned to view arguments presented by different sides of a policy debate and come to a consensus on which policies to adopt.
Keeping true to the central concept of his campaign, McTavish mostly responded to policy-related questions posed by the forum by answering that decisions would be best left up to randomly selected pools of citizens.
McTavish did have a few proposals, however. In regard to public safety, he suggested making it easier for police departments to fire officers by allowing chiefs to directly terminate rather than sending issues to arbitration.
Besides supporting jury democracy, McTavish suggested a policy where all Minnesotans would be encouraged to wear name tags and take a walk at 2 p.m. every Thursday to meet with their neighbors as a way to foster greater social understanding.
He also threw out a proposal to reclaim vast swaths of state land for nature.
“I want to convert half the state to nature. I’d like to have buffalo roaming wild in the southern half of our state again,” he said. “I’d like to have wolves in every corner of the state.”
Steve Patterson
Steve Patterson, with Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis, is a small-business owner with a bar and grill in Austin and a brewery in Rochester that could never open due to pandemic restrictions. He said COVID-19 lockdowns and their disproportionately negative impact on small businesses was what motivated him to seek office.
Besides running to “be the voice of small business,” Patterson laid out priorities centered around personal freedom.
“To put my campaign simply, I’m pro-guns, pro-weed and pro-choice,” he said in his opening statement. “When I say I’m ‘pro-choice,’ that’s not exclusive to abortion laws. I believe in all medical freedom as well. I do not think that we should be able to force vaccines on people.”
On public safety, Patterson said he is pro-police and called for holding lawmakers accountable for bad rules rather than the people enforcing them.
Patterson also railed against Gov. Walz’s adoption of California’s clean vehicle standards for Minnesota, arguing it would not be practical for the state, particularly for farmers.
He proposed the idea of an individual income tax exemption for every hour worked past the 40-hour workweek as an incentive to reward hard work.
Gabrielle Prosser
Prosser, with the Socialist Workers Party, is a union member who works at a bakery in north Minneapolis. The vision she presented at the forum did not offer many specifics on policies, but rather a broader call for worker solidarity and organization against the existing capitalist order.
“Our living and working conditions have been deteriorating, as the wealth of the ruling class families grow. The prospect for young people to move out, let alone raise a family is being undermined by the current moral, economic and social crisis of capitalism,” she said. “We cannot look to either party, Democrats or Republicans, for political leadership.”
Prosser in the forum advocated for a public works program to help people find employment at union wages, covering the costs of production for farmers, and nationalization of private lands.
In a June story from The Militant, a socialist news website, Prosser said she supports abortion rights, universal health care, and affordable child and elder care.
Six people are shot and injured, one critically, outside a funeral in Pittsburgh
Six people are shot and injured – one critically – outside Pittsburgh funeral for 20-year-old man killed in shooting: Cops hunt last fugitive suspect
- Multiple shots were fired in Pittsburgh on Friday, with police confirming that six people, including one in critical condition, were hit outside a church funeral
- Multiple police departments responded to a ShotSpotter alert around midday in the 3700 block of Brighton Road
- Five victims are being treated at Allegheny General Hospital, with one in critical condition
- A sixth person was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital after the shooting
- The funeral service is believed to have been held at Destiny of Faith Church for John Hornezes, 20
- Hornezes was one of three people killed in a North Side shooting at the Sunoco gas station on Cedar Avenue on Oct. 15
Six people were shot and injured, one seriously, as a gunman remains at large in Pittsburgh.
Several shots were fired in Pittsburgh on Friday outside the Destiny of Faith Church in Brighton Heights where a funeral was taking place.
The funeral service is believed to have been held for 20-year-old John Hornezes, according to 90.5 WESA.
Hornezes was one of three people killed in a North Side shooting at the Sunoco gas station on Cedar Avenue on Oct. 15.
Police have identified the other two people killed in the Oct. 15 incident as innocent victims and said Hornezes was the likely target of the shooting.
On Friday, Pittsburgh public safety officials tweeted that “multiple shots were fired in the area of the 3700 block of Brighton Road.”
Six people were shot and injured, one critically as a gunman remains at large in Pittsburgh
The funeral is believed to have been for John Hornezes, 20 (pictured)
Hornezes was one of three people killed in a North Side shooting at the Sunoco gas station on Cedar Avenue on Oct. 15
Five victims are being cared for at Allegheny General Hospital, one of whom is in critical condition. A sixth person was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital after the shooting
Pittsburgh public safety officials earlier tweeted that ‘multiple shots fired in area of 3700 block of Brighton Road’
A woman emerging from the church in Brighton Heights where the shooting took place says the violence in the area is ‘spinning out of control’
Five victims are being cared for at Allegheny General Hospital (AGH), with one in critical condition. A sixth person was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital after the shooting.
Dan Laurent, a spokesperson for the Allegheny Health Network, told CNN the patients were brought to AGH around 12:45 p.m. — but Laurent had no information about their condition or the nature of their injuries.
Police Commander Richard Ford said authorities are still investigating the motive for the shooting.
At this time, no information on the suspects has been released as police maintain a heavy presence in the area.
A woman coming out of the church in Brighton Heights where the shooting took place has told WPXI things were “getting out of control”.
“We have to stop this violence, we have to love each other, we have to communicate with each other, we have to reason with each other, this is not the right way,” she said.
Tory Lanez Under House Arrest Until Megan Thee Stallion’s Trial After Allegedly Assaulting August Alsina
Tory Lanez appears to enjoy childish acts despite his age and it becomes frightening! Tory Lanez seems to have a lot of BS going on with him as he is set to appear before a court on November 28, for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion. And presently, he is under house arrest for allegedly beating… Read More »Tory Lanez Under House Arrest Until Megan Thee Stallion’s Trial After Allegedly Assaulting August Alsina
The post Tory Lanez Under House Arrest Until Megan Thee Stallion’s Trial After Allegedly Assaulting August Alsina appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Miami Dolphins at the trade deadline: Buyers, sellers or observers?
As the halfway point of the season approaches, the Miami Dolphins find themselves in the thick of the AFC playoff picture. In fact, at this point they’re in the playoffs as a wild card team.
However, injuries could change things in a hurry as the Dolphins learned during their recent three-game losing streak.
The trade deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesday and there are questions whether the Dolphins will be buyers, sellers, or observers.
The Dolphins could use help in the secondary and on the offensive line, and either could be obtained through a trade. And as they’re looking, perhaps someone calls the Dolphins about acquiring tight end Mike Gesicki or quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.
Coach Mike McDaniel said he’s talked to players whose names are in trade rumors.
“The reason why there’s a head coach and a general manager is because that’s how much is going on,” McDaniel said. “The head coach has to worry about the football, and the general manager is talking to other teams incessantly about how to make the roster the very best from a business standpoint. And it’s misleading when people’s names are out there because there’s a lot of discussions about stuff.”
While it seems the Dolphins would be more likely to acquire a player than send a player to another team, you could also argue the Dolphins think the answers to their problems are on their roster or could be found in free agency.
The Dolphins have seven draft picks in 2023 among one in the first round (the one obtained from San Francisco in 2021; they lost their own in the tampering case), one in the second round, two in the third round (it obtained one from New England in the DeVante Parker trade), and one each in the fifth through seventh rounds.
Perhaps Washington Commanders cornerbacks William Jackson, an expensive option considering he’s in the second year of a three-year, $42 million deal, or Kendall Fuller have some appeal. The Dolphins lost Nik Needham (Achilles) for the season and Byron Jones (Achilles) hasn’t yet played after having surgery in March. But this is an area where the Dolphins seem to be comfortable finding help on the roster.
Last week it was special teams ace/cornerback Justin Bethel that excelled at the “next man up” thing. He had an interception in the first quarter of the Dolphins’ 16-10 victory over Pittsburgh while filling in at nickel/slot cornerback. Fellow cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, who has also answered the call as an injury replacement, had a game-sealing interception in the fourth quarter. Before that, it was undrafted rookie Kader Kohou and another special teams ace, Keion Crossen, who did good work.
Elsewhere in the secondary, perhaps Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson, a product of Boyd Anderson High School, could be brought home via trade. Last week the Dolphins lost safety Brandon Jones (knee) for the season.
But this is another area where the Dolphins found answers on their roster, at least for the remainder of the Steelers game, with guys such as special teams ace Clayton Fejedelem and undrafted rookie Verone McKinley.
New England right tackle Isaiah Wynn, who is usually a left tackle and currently believed to be in the doghouse, has been rumored as a player possibly available to others, but don’t count on an in-season trade between the Dolphins and Patriots, who are AFC East rivals.
Plus, veteran right tackle Brandon Shell might solidify the job for the short-term as the Dolphins await Austin Jackson’s return from an ankle injury. And if Jackson doesn’t return soon, perhaps the Dolphins feel good about staying with Shell.
On the interior offensive line, left guard Liam Eichenberg has struggled but he had one of his best games of the season last week when left tackle Terron Armstead returned from a one-game absence due to a toe injury. Eichenberg might be OK if Armstead is there, but Armstead has missed an average of 5.5 games per season for the previous five seasons. Regardless, it appears the Dolphins want to give Eichenberg, a 2021 second-round pick who is transitioning to guard from tackle, at least one more season.
As for Gesicki or Bridgewater departing, they both fill valuable roles. Gesicki is playing on a $10.9 million franchise player tag, but headed for career lows in receptions and receiving yards. He doesn’t seem to fit the offense but on the other hand he could play a role for the Dolphins for the remainder of the season considering the offense is struggling to put up points consistently.
Bridgewater is the backup to starter Tua Tagovailoa but the Dolphins seem to like rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson, the seventh-round pick from Kansas State, so they might listen intently if they get calls on Bridgewater.
No one knows whether the Dolphins will make a trade deadline move, but they’ll be watching and listening.
Hassan drops ad sheriff after department sexual harassment investigation
Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan’s (D-NH) campaign reportedly rescinded the Merrimack County sheriff’s endorsement in its ad after an October sexual harassment investigation was launched in the department.
Merrimack County Sheriff David Croft was not listed in the Hassan police mail after the department received eight complaints filed and 41 employee departures, according to Patch. Croft has not been charged with any wrongdoing.
After Republican challenger General Bolduc was endorsed in September by the New England Police Benevolent Association, Hassan launched a television ad campaign featuring endorsements from two Democratic sheriffs, David Croft in Merrimack County and Jeff Stiegler in Grafton County. Sheriffs have touted Hassan’s ties to law enforcement.
“As law enforcement, we want the best for our neighbors. Maggie Hassan knows it, and so does she,” Stiegler said in the ad. Croft and Stiegler represent just two of New Hampshire’s four statewide Democratic sheriffs.
Breitbart News
Tekashi 6ix9ine Denies Sleeping With Pop Smoke’s Ex-girlfriend, Alyssa Danielle, And Jada Is Free After Her Public Outburst
Tekashi 6ix9ine took to his Instagram to deny rumors of him making out with Pop Smoke‘s ex-girlfriend Alyssa Danielle despite the cozy nature of their relationship then. I’m no fan of 6ix9ine but I believe him because 6ix9ine will do any f***ing thing for fame, including calling out b-tches he has slept with, so just… Read More »Tekashi 6ix9ine Denies Sleeping With Pop Smoke’s Ex-girlfriend, Alyssa Danielle, And Jada Is Free After Her Public Outburst
The post Tekashi 6ix9ine Denies Sleeping With Pop Smoke’s Ex-girlfriend, Alyssa Danielle, And Jada Is Free After Her Public Outburst appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Intruder beat Pelosi’s husband with hammer in their home
By COLLEEN LONG, OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ, LISA MASCARO and MICHAEL BALSAMO (Associated Press)
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An intruder attacked and severely beat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer in the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday while searching for the Democratic leader and chillingly shouting: “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?”
Police were called to the home to check on Paul Pelosi at about 2:30 a.m. when they discovered the 82-year-old and the suspect, 42-year-old David Depape, both grabbing onto the hammer, said Police Chief William Scott. The intruder yanked it from Pelosi and began beating him before being subdued and arrested by officers.
The speaker was in Washington, where she had been scheduled to appear with Vice President Kamala Harris at a fundraising event Saturday night for the LGBTQ group Human Rights Campaign, 11 days before congressional elections that have been filled with harsh, sometimes violent rhetoric. Pelosi canceled her appearance.
The intruder’s shouts in Pelosi’s California home were an unsettling echo of the chants during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol, when rioters trying to stop Joe Biden’s election searched menacingly through the halls for the speaker. Police said a motive for Friday’s intrusion was still being determined, but three people with knowledge of the investigation told The Associated Press that Depape targeted Pelosi’s home. Those people were not authorized to talk publicly about an ongoing probe and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Police gave few details on the suspect or his motives. But the attack raised questions about the safety of members of Congress and their families. Threats to lawmakers are at an all-time high almost two years after the Capitol insurrection. In the current midterm election campaigns, crime and public safety have emerged as top concerns among Americans.
Paul Pelosi was severely beaten, suffering blunt force trauma after he was struck several times in the head. He was admitted to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital for his injuries, the hospital confirmed. His condition was not immediately available, but Pelosi’s spokesman has said he would recover.
Lawmakers from both parties reacted with shock and expressed their well wishes to the Pelosi family.
“What happened to Paul Pelosi was a dastardly act,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. “I spoke with Speaker Pelosi earlier this morning and conveyed my deepest concern and heartfelt wishes to her husband and their family, and I wish him a speedy recovery.”
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Twitter, “Horrified and disgusted by the reports that Paul Pelosi was assaulted in his and Speaker Pelosi’s home last night. Grateful to hear that Paul is on track to make a full recovery and that law enforcement including our stellar Capitol Police are on the case.”
In 2021, Capitol Police investigated around 9,600 threats made against members of Congress, and several members have been physically attacked in recent years. Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., was shot in the head at an event outside a Tucson grocery store in 2011, and Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., was severely injured when a gunman opened fire on a Republican congressional baseball team practice in 2017.
Members of Congress have received additional dollars for security at their homes, but some have pushed for yet more protection as people have shown up at their homes and as members have received an increasing number of threatening communications. Nancy Pelosi, who is second in line of succession to the president, has a protective detail that was in Washington with her. She’d just returned this week from a security conference in Europe.
Often at Nancy Pelosi’s side during formal events in Washington, Paul Pelosi is a wealthy investor who largely remains on the West Coast. The couple have five adult children and many grandchildren. They have been married 59 years.
Earlier this year, Paul Pelosi pleaded guilty to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May crash in California’s wine country and was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation.
The Pelosi home in the wealthy Pacific Heights neighborhood has been the scene of several protests in the past few years. After Nancy Pelosi was seen on video getting her hair done at a salon while many were shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, stylists protested outside with curling irons. Members of the Chinese community protested outside recently before Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan.
And during debates over the federal stimulus package protesters scrawled anarchy signs in black paint across the garage door, along with “cancel rent,” and “we want everything.” They left a pig’s head on the driveway.
Meanwhile, wishes of support and concern poured in.
“We have been to many events with the Pelosis over the last 2 decades and we’ve had lots of occasions to talk about both of our families and the challenges of being part of a political family. Thinking about the Pelosi family today,” tweeted Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Biden had also been in contact with Nancy Pelosi.
“The president is praying for Paul Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi’s whole family,” Jean-Pierre said. “This morning he called Speaker Pelosi to express his support after this horrible attack. He is also very glad that a full recovery is expected. The president continues to condemn all violence, and asks that the family’s desire for privacy be respected.”
At the Capitol, Democratic Sen. Pat Leahy of Vermont, the Senate president who is third in the presidential line of succession, said he had known Paul Pelosi “forever.” He said, “It’s just horrible.”
Congressional correspondent Lisa Mascaro and AP writers Colleen Long and Michael Balsamo reported from Washington. AP writers Kevin Freking and Mary Clare Jalonick contributed from Washington, Juliet Williams from San Francisco, Stefanie Dazio from Los Angeles and News Researcher Jennifer Farrar from New York.
