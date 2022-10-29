Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announce divorce





Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced Friday that they are divorcing after 13 years of marriage.

“We have come to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we have spent together. We are blessed to have beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always make sure they receive the love and attention they deserve,” Brady wrote on his Instagram Story. “We have come to this decision to end our marriage after careful consideration.”

Bündchen echoed with a statement of his own.

“With great gratitude for the time we spent together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will remain our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting for their give the love, care and attention they so sorely deserve,” she wrote. “The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have separated and even though it is of course hard to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we spent together and I always wish Tom the best.”

“We only wish the best for each other as we pursue the new chapters of our lives that are yet to be written,” Brady added in his post.

CNN previously reported that Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback who currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and his wife, Bündchen, a model, hired divorce attorneys and had to deal with ” marital problems,” according to a source close to the couple.

The two “lived apart,” a source close to Bündchen told CNN in September.

Brady, 45, had retired from the NFL in February, only to later reverse that decision. He took an 11-day break from training camp in August to “take care of personal things”, according to his head coach Todd Bowles.

In an interview with Elle magazine published last month, Bündchen, 42, said she had “concerns” about her husband’s return to the field after his initial retirement last winter.

“It’s a very violent sport, and I have my kids and I wish it had more of a presence,” Bündchen told the publication. “I’ve certainly had these conversations with him over and over again. But at the end of the day, I think everyone has to make a decision that works for them. [them]. He must also follow his joy.

In a recent conversation on his podcast, Brady talked about some of the personal costs of playing in the NFL for two decades.

“I haven’t had Christmas in 23 years and I haven’t had Thanksgiving in 23 years, I haven’t celebrated a birthday with people who are dear to me and who were born to August to the end of January. And I can’t be at funerals and I can’t be at weddings,” Brady said. “I think there comes a time in your life when you say, ‘You know what? I’ve had enough and it’s enough and time to continue, to move on to other aspects of life.

CNN has reached out to reps for Brady and Bündchen for further comment.