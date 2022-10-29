Top 3 Altcoin Performers Of The Week- DOGE, KLAY, MATIC

DOGE’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range price rallied to a high of $0.088 with eyes set on $0.1.

MATIC could rally more as the price creates more bullish bias breaking out of its descending triangle with good volume as the price could rally to $1.

KLAY’s price remains strong on the daily timeframe above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as the price aims for more rallies.

The top 3 altcoin performers for the week have been MATIC, DOGE, and KLAY, considering how these altcoins held their key support and showed resilience in the early part of October with so many possibilities of a downtrend and losing their support to trend lower. The past few days have seen the crypto market has looked more decent, with the likes of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) showing some great price movement in recent times. With the price of DOGE, MATIC, and DOGE showing some great price actions, let’s look at these top 3 altcoin performers. (Data from Binance)

Top 3 Altcoin Performers – Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Analysis On The Daily Chart

DOGE has struggled to regain its bullish momentum in recent times as the price has had a more quiet time, ranging in a weekly low of $0.055; despite the uncertainty that has befallen the crypto space, the price of DOGE held its ground as price defended its key support area of $0.055.

After trading in a range for weeks as the price appeared difficult to trade due to little to no volume to push the price higher as the price stagnated, the price of DOGE finally showed some movement after its rejuvenated strength as a result of the current market. Elon Musk Twitter takeover has positively affected the price of DOGE.

The price of DOGE trades at $0.086, clearing key resistance and holding the price from rallying higher; we could see the price of DOGE going to a high of $0.1

Daily resistance for the price of DOGE – $0.1.

Daily support for the price of DOGE – $0.068.

Price Analysis Of MATIC On The Daily (1D) Chart

The price of MATIC remains bullish, having rallied to a high of $0.95 after breaking out of its descending triangle with good volume. However, the price of MATIC faces resistance to the trend to the $1 region.

The Fibonacci retracement (Fib) value of 78.6% indicates that MATIC’s price was rejected as it attempted to break above this key value. The $0.96 price corresponds to a Fib value of 78.6%. If MATIC closes above this level, the price could rally to $1 and possibly $1.2.

Daily resistance for the MATIC price – $1.

Daily support for the MATIC price – $0.85.

Top 3 Altcoin Performers- Price Analysis Of KLAY On The Daily (1D) Chart

The price of KLAY remains bullish, having rallied to a high of $0.28 after breaking out of its descending triangle with good volume. However, the price of KLAY faces resistance to the trend to the $0.3-$0.4 region.

KLAY’s volume suggests if the crypto market maintains its structure, KLAY could rally to the high of $0.3-$0.4.

Daily resistance for the KLAY price – $0.3-$0.4.

Daily support for the KLAY price – $0.21.