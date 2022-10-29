News
Trevor Noah insists he never said ‘the whole UK is racist’ after Rishi Sunak row | Trevor Noah
Comedian Trevor Noah has said he did not claim ‘all of Britain is racist’ after a row over his skit about Rishi Sunak’s nomination as British Prime Minister.
Noah told US news program The Daily Show earlier this week that there had been a “backlash” over Sunak, comments which were widely criticized in the UK. Former Chancellor Sajid Javid said Noah was “simply wrong”.
The comedian, however, has now defended his segment, saying he was reacting to racists: “That’s why I said ‘some people’.”
Sunak, who was born in Hampshire to Indian parents, is the UK’s first Anglo-Asian prime minister and the first Hindu to assume the role. He officially took office as Conservative leader and Prime Minister on Tuesday.
In the original comments on the US programme, Noah – who is South African and grew up during apartheid – said: “You hear a lot of people say, ‘Oh they’re taking over, now the Indians are going to take over Britain and what’s next?
“And I always find myself saying ‘So what? What are you afraid of? I think it’s because a lot of people don’t realize what they’re saying, it’s because we don’t want to not that these people who were previously oppressed come to power because then they could do to us what we did to them.’”
During his sketch, Noah played an LBC radio clip of the Tory leadership race a week ago when a caller falsely claimed Sunak was ‘not even British’.
Javid tweeted in response that Noah’s comments were “so wrong” and that Britain “is the most successful multi-racial democracy on earth and proud of this historic achievement”.
Former Tory leadership candidate Rory Stewart said Noah’s remarks were “completely bizarre” and an example of “lazy stereotyping”.
Downing Street said on Thursday that Sunak did not believe Britain was a racist country.
Presenter Piers Morgan also tweeted that the US media was “misrepresenting Britain as a racist country”.
Noah responded Friday night. “Come on Piers, you’re smarter than that,” he said.
“I wasn’t saying ‘all of the UK is racist’, I was responding to racists who don’t want Rishi as Prime Minister because of his race. That’s why I said some people.
Noah has long spoken about racial inequality. He published a book in 2017 called Born a Crime, a reference to the fact that he was born in South Africa to a white Swiss father and a black Xhosa mother at a time when such a relationship was punishable by imprisonment. .
He began his career in South Africa, releasing a series of television specials and hosting a late night talk show before moving to the United States in 2011.
He has hosted The Daily Show – a late-night talk and satirical news show – since 2015, but announced last month that he would step down.
theguardian
News
A timeline of Supreme Court cases on affirmative action in college admissions
Since President John F. Kennedy first signed an executive order directing the use of affirmative action in the federal government in the 1960s, it has been embraced by organizations and educational institutions across the country. Shortly after affirmative action was passed, however, it began to be challenged in the court system, leading to the Supreme Court ruling on the issue several times.
MAJORITY OF AMERICANS SUPPORT BAN ON CONSIDERATION OF RACE IN COLLEGE ADMISSIONS: POLL
The first Supreme Court affirmative action case was in 1974, when a white man, Marco DeFunis, sued the University of Washington Law School after being denied admission, claiming that the school had given priority to less qualified minority applicants. He was later admitted to the school, and by the time the case reached the Supreme Court, it was declared moot.
Just four years later, in 1978, the court again took up the issue of affirmative action, after Alan Bakke was dismissed from medical school at the University of California, Davis, who had put in introduces a quota system for minority students. Although the court ruled that the quota system violated civil rights law, it also established the court’s position on affirmative action, determining that race could be considered in college admissions, but had to be narrowly tailored and serve a compelling government interest.
REPRESENTING. MICHELLE STEEL INTRODUCES BILL TO HOLD COLLEGES RESPONSIBLE FOR USE OF ‘PERSONALITY TRAITS’ IN ADMISSIONS
In 2003, the Supreme Court announced two decisions in affirmative action cases on the same day, but with very different results. In Grutter v. Bollinger, the court reaffirmed its previous ruling that race could be used as a factor in an admissions process. However, in Gratz v. Bollinger, the court ruled that a points system, which awarded a specified number of points to minority students, failed to meet the strict standard of review set in previous cases because it was “not closely adapted to achieve the interest in educational diversity which, according to the respondents, justifies their program.
YOUNG KIM ON FIGHTING HARVARD ADMISSIONS POLICIES, CRIME TARGETING ASIAN AMERICANS: ‘ARE NOT COMPLACING’
Writing the opinion in the Grutter case, however, Judge Sandra Day O’Connor wrote that “racially-conscious admissions policies must be time-limited” and added that “we anticipate that 25 years from now, the use of racial preferences is no longer necessary.”
Now, nineteen years later, the Supreme Court is due to hear oral arguments on Monday in two affirmative action cases alleging that Harvard and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill penalize Asian Americans in their processes of admission. The cases could reverse decades of precedent and prevent every college campus nationwide from using race in their admissions process.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The Supreme Court is expected to rule on these cases in 2023.
Fox
News
The conflict in Ukraine exacerbates international tensions in the space field – RT in French
During recent discussions at the UN on how to preserve outer space from an arms race, the Russian delegation denounced the use of civilian space by Washington and its allies in the context of the Ukrainian conflict.
As the military conflict in Ukraine enters its ninth month, Konstantin Vorontsov, deputy head of the Russian permanent mission to the UN, denounced “the use, by the United States and its allies, of infrastructure elements civil […] in outer space for military purposes.
Quasi-civilian infrastructure can become a legitimate target of retaliation
“These states do not realize that such actions in fact constitute indirect participation in military conflicts”, added the senior Russian diplomat during discussions organized on October 26 and 27 within the framework of the “First Committee” of the United Nations, whose work focuses exclusively on issues of disarmament and international security. Delegations from around 30 countries were present, contributing to the debate on how to preserve outer space from any arms race.
“Quasi-civilian infrastructure can become a legitimate target of reprisals,” warned Konstantin Vorontsov. For its part, the Ukrainian delegation accused Moscow of wanting to create “a new anti-missile defense system with an anti-satellite component”, assuring that the actions of Russia constituted “an existential threat” which, according to it, required “an immediate response”. .
In fact, the conflict in Ukraine has a significant spatial dimension, as evidenced by the use by the Ukrainian armed forces of the Starlink satellite network. It works on site thanks to the deployment of numerous satellite dishes provided since the beginning of the year in kyiv by the American company SpaceX, with the financial assistance of several countries, the United States in mind. The network is used in particular for telephone communications, the transmission of videos or the piloting of drones.
“The adoption of military doctrines considering space as a place of military confrontations has raised the concern of countries calling for restraint and the continuation of UN efforts on the pacification of space”, reported the UN. at the end of the last discussions on this subject, marked by divergent assessments of the situation.
The preservation of space at the heart of the discussions
As can be seen on the United Nations website, the American delegation considered that “the most urgent space threat to be eliminated” was that of “the destruction of satellites from Earth and into space”.
She stressed Washington’s commitment to this and announced a draft resolution aimed at not generating new space debris. To which the Chinese delegation replied that the United States already had very powerful anti-satellite capabilities “so that they no longer need to carry out tests in this area”. The representative of China further assured that Beijing shares the priorities of the Non-Aligned Movement regarding the prevention of an arms race in outer space and the maintenance of its peaceful status.
In addition, the senior diplomat defended a draft resolution in partnership with Russia, on “the non-first deployment of weapons in space”. It should be noted that this is not the first joint initiative of the two countries in this area, since in 2008, for example, Russia and China had proposed to conclude, through negotiation, “a new international legal instrument aimed at preventing [une] arms race in outer space”. Also as a reminder, Washington is for its part at the origin of the Artemis agreements which currently bring together around twenty signatories (including now France). They constitute a series of principles and rules enacted by the United States for the exploration and exploitation of the stars, and are particularly criticized by Beijing and Moscow, who see in them Washington’s desire to preserve its hegemony in the world at all costs. spatial domain.
In general, the delegations present during the last discussions at the UN supported the adoption of a legally binding international instrument in order to empower countries benefiting from access to outer space. Although no one obviously opposed the need to preserve space from an arms race, the disagreements mainly concerned the means to be implemented to achieve this. The South Korean delegation summed up its analysis of the situation in these terms: “While the Member States all share the objective of maintaining peace in outer space, we must not turn a blind eye to the reality that there are divergent views on how to achieve this common goal and on the urgent priorities in these areas.”
While everyone is now pointing out the dangers of an escalation of tensions in the space domain (the military dimension of which has always been predominant), this nonetheless remains closely linked to the defense issues of the time. Witness, for example, the official speech of the American “Space force” which, in a short video published on social networks in October 2020, declared: “Earth is only half the battle. Today, space is essential, not only for our way of life, but also for the modern way of warfare.”
RT All Fr Trans
News
Halloweentown: Find out what the stars are up to so far
Kimberly J. Brown
So: Before landing his role Halloween Town, Kimberly J. Brown found success as a model child and on the soap opera guiding light, which earned him a Daytime Emmy nomination. However, Kimberly is still best known for playing 13-year-old witch Marnie Piper opposite movie legend Debbie Reynolds on Disney Channel. Halloween Town.
Brown portrayed Marnie in three of the four Halloween Town movies, including Halloween Town, Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge and Halloweentown High.
Now: Following its success in the Halloween Town movies, Kimberly went on to act and landed roles in Be cool, low winter sun and other projects. According to her IMDB page, Kimberly is currently in pre-production for Kidnapped?a thriller that lists Billy Ray Cyrus as a co-star. She also plays nurse Chloe Jennings (aka Marie Hopkins) in general hospital.
Not to mention that after graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Commerce, Kimberly and a friend started an Etsy shop, which offers Halloween Town– goods centered. Oh, and let’s not forget the children’s book she wrote with Diane Yslasentitled Poppin’s Pumpkin Parade.
As for his personal life? Kimberly got engaged to Daniel Kountzaka Kal, his sworn enemy in Halloween Town IIin June 2022, with their magical love story delighting fans of the franchise.
“It was pretty fun to see the fan reactions over the years,” Kimberly exclusively told E! News in 2021 in their first joint interview as a couple. “It cracks us up.”
Entertainment
News
Happy Meal inventor says McDonald’s didn’t want it at first
New York
CNN Business
—
McDonald’s said this week it sold out half of its new Adult Happy Meals in just four days. But four decades ago, when the first Happy Meal debuted, the company didn’t quite get it.
“They were a bit reluctant. They didn’t immediately embrace it,” Bob Bernstein, an advertising executive who created the Happy Meal in the late 1970s, said in a video interview from his Kansas City office, which is adorned with Happy Meal memorabilia. Meal and original artwork. “It took a bit of convincing on our part.”
Bernstein, whose ad agency handled marketing for McDonald’s (MCD) in multiple cities, had worked with McDonald’s (MCD) for a decade before the Happy Meal launched.
He specialized in children’s marketing and had invented several promotional gifts that McDonald’s gave to children, such as the Happy Cup showing Ronald McDonald with a flying hamburger, the Sippy Dipper Straw shaped like McDonald’s golden arches, and puppets in pencil.
But McDonald’s was losing its grip on the kids and families market.
McDonald’s had changed its store design from red-and-white-tiled buildings to brick in the 1970s, which kids hated, and competitors like Burger Chef were winning over kids with gifts. Burger King had also started using its “King” persona to appeal to children.
McDonald’s therefore asked Bernstein and his team to develop a concept to appeal to families again.
“We were losing our kids’ approval,” he said. “We wanted to recover with the kids and the family and say we were child friendly.”
Bernstein watched his young son eat cereal every day and noticed that every morning he was holding the cereal box and going around it day after day. It was kind of a revelation, and he realized that “kids want something to do when they eat.”
Bernstein and his team therefore decided to create a children’s lunch box for McDonald’s, with the company’s golden arches as handles and puzzles, riddles, games and comics on the outside for children to engage in during that they ate. Bernstein and his team brought in illustrators from across the country to make the boxes stand out.
The meal’s name was an offshoot of a 1960s McDonald’s jingle, in which it was called the “happy place”. “It’s such a happy place / Hap, hap, hap, happy place”, let’s go.
In 1977, the Happy Meal, which included a full-size hamburger, fries, Keebler cookies, soda, and a surprise Cracker Jack toy, was released only at McDonald’s franchise stores in Kansas City, Denver, and Phoenix in as a promotional item. For some reason, company headquarters outside of Chicago were reluctant to roll out the Happy Meal nationwide.
“Companies just didn’t grab it immediately,” Bernstein said. “They wanted to see more tests. It was a bit unusual.
After more than a year of successful tests, the Happy Meal became national in 1979.
The $1.10 meal was circus cart themed and his first toys were a McDoodle stencil, spinning top, erasers and other goodies. » Your kids will love McDonald’s Happy Meal. It’s food and fun in a box,” said an ad that year.
Later that year, McDonald’s created a meal tied to the film’s “Star Trek: The Motion Picture” debut, the first of many Happy Meal promotional ties to movies. A TV spot featured a Klingon telling parents to take their kids to McDonald’s for a Star Trek meal.
Yet the Happy Meal was not embraced by many franchise owners, who feared it would disrupt their operations.
“It wasn’t a very popular concept,” said Colleen Fahey, creative director of advertising agency Frankel, which worked with McDonald’s to transform the Happy Meal from a promotional item into a permanent menu item in restaurants. 1980s.
“The boxes were complicated. They had to find a place to put the toys,” she said. “They thought it was too complex for their operations.”
But when sales took off, McDonald’s and its franchisees warmed to the Happy Meal, thanks in large part to the popularity of toys in the meal and the crucial addition of Chicken McNuggets in 1984.
Bernstein was not involved in McDonald’s Happy Meal strategy after it went national. (He and his agency continued to work with McDonald’s until earlier this year.)
Although his take on the Happy Meal focused on out-of-the-box designs, toys became his main draw. McDonald’s became one of the largest toy distributors in the country, and the toys became collectibles. Vintage Happy Meal toys are now selling for up to $50 on eBay.
McDonald’s then began working with Hollywood studios and major toymakers such as Mattel (MAT) to create limited-time meals around hot toys, such as Muppet Babies in 1987 and Hot Wheels a year later.
In the 1990s, Beanie Babies, Transformers and Power Rangers Happy Meal toys were massive hits for McDonald’s. And in 1996, the company entered into a 10-year deal with Disney (DIS) to create toys inspired by their movies.
The meal has been integral to McDonald’s success with families, said Jonathan Maze, editor of Restaurant Business Magazine.
“McDonald’s place in the restaurant industry is second to none and in large part because it has the family market,” he said. “Burger King and Wendy’s have always struggled to attract families like McDonald’s did.”
If kids want a Happy Meal and the accompanying toy, they’ll ask their parents to take them to McDonald’s, where the chain can sell food to the whole family, he said.
But the nutritional value of a Happy Meal and McDonald’s marketing tactics to children have been criticized from almost the start for contributing to childhood obesity.
In the mid-2000s pressure grew on McDonald’s to make the meal healthier and eliminate toys as they were essentially a sales gimmick to reach children.
In 2011, San Francisco passed an ordinance, still in effect, that prohibited McDonald’s and fast-food chains from including free toys or other inducements in children’s meals that did not meet minimum nutritional standards. (Customers can purchase a toy for an additional 10 cents, and McDonald’s donates the proceeds to charity.)
Cities and states have also started setting nutritional standards for children’s meals. The first kids’ meals policy was enacted in 2010 in Santa Clara County, California, and nearly two dozen other states and localities have enacted kids’ meals policies, according to the Center for Science in the Public. Interest, a consumer advocacy group.
In response, McDonald’s made a series of changes to the Happy Meal.
McDonald’s cut the portion of fries by more than half, added apples to the meal and offered reduced-sugar low-fat chocolate milk. He also removed sodas in 2013, and in 2018 he announced that cheeseburgers would not be part of the meal, although parents can still request them.
And it reduced the calorie count of the meal. Today, a Happy Meal contains 475 calories, about 20% less than five years ago.
McDonald’s told CNN Business that it is “committed to marketing responsibly and helping the industry self-regulate when it comes to advertising to children”, and that it only advertises Happy Meal packages that meet established nutritional criteria by industry groups.
McDonald’s has been a leader among fast-food chains in improving kids’ meals, said Lindsay Moyer, a nutritionist at the Center for Science in the Public Interest who studies fast-food meals for children.
She praises McDonald’s for removing sodas, reducing fries and adding fruit. But these steps are “piecemeal” and the Happy Meal remains unhealthy overall according to her. “There aren’t a lot of nutrient-dense foods.”
She noted that McDonald’s had said it would look to add grains or vegetables to the meal, but there was no change.
And what goes into a Happy Meal – and what’s left of it – is more than just food. “It’s important for norms and habits. It’s telling kids, “This is what a meal is,” she said. Hanging toys to entice children to eat burgers and fries also “makes it harder for parents to promote healthy eating.”
Cnn
News
Sainted & Tainted: Such a caring young woman to help ‘an old grandma find her way’
Sainted
On Friday, Oct. 21, I went to the MSP airport to pick up my son Troy who was coming from England for a visit. The airport has gotten a lot bigger since I was last there but I was able to find a parking place in the Gold ramp.
As I exited my car I thought, “Now where do I go?”
A young woman and her father happened to come as I did so. I told her, “I’m going to follow you because I don’t know how to find the baggage area.” She was wonderful and showed me where to go to get the elevator to get to the skyway. Then she took me to the arrival area for me to meet Troy. She even went out of her way to make sure I went to the right area to meet him. I wrote her instructions down as to how to find my car too.
She was truly heaven sent. She was such a caring compassionate young woman who helped an old grandma find her way. I wish I would have asked her name so I could send her a thank you. There really are some wonderful people in our crazy world yet.
Thank you again, Angel in Disguise!
Karen Celski, Oak Park Heights
Sainted
Kudos to William Mitchell Law School for effectively pursuing an anti-racism pledge it made a couple of years ago in the wake of the murder of George Floyd. The Summit Avenue school should be Sainted for implementation of a number of programs under the leadership of its new dean, Anthony Niedwiecke, to upgrade its diversity and Inclusion staffing, reach out to minority communities, and enhance educational opportunities for students from historically underrepresented and economically deprived groups. The efforts seem to be paying off as this year’s incoming class consists of nearly 30% pupils of color, 13% LGBTQ, and 40% are first generation college students.
Marshall H. Tanick, Minneapolis
Tainted
The Minnesota Legislature for not banning these black windows on vehicles. What is the point of having black windows? What is the owner trying to hide?
Lenny Leier, St. Paul
News
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva squat in front of each other in a bizarre final showdown that got stranger when UFC legend Georges St-Pierre joined in
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva shared one final showdown after managing to gain weight on Friday ahead of their fight.
‘The Problem Child’ came in at a career low of 186.5 pounds, which was slightly heavier than his opponent who hit the scales at 186.1 pounds after a campaign career in the middleweight division of the United States. ‘UFC.
A weigh-in ceremony followed at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, and the two boxers squared off one last time before fight night.
After a friendly build up, things escalated between Paul and Silva who got really close and refused to part ways despite the efforts of UFC legend Georges St-Pierre who was tasked with orchestrating the stare.
That’s when things got weird. The YouTuber-turned-boxer squatted in Silva’s “Spider” pose before the former UFC champion squatted as well and they continued to clash with GSP joining in.
When the bizarre showdown finally ended, the 25-year-old sat down with MMA reporter Ariel Helwani and delivered an epic promo using the same phrase he coined before his emphatic victory over Tyron Woodley in December 2021.
“I respect this man, but he’s trying to take food off my plate,” Paul said. “He’s trying to stop my run. And tomorrow, guess what, Ariel? I fuck him! I fuck him! Fuck him!”
Paul is looking to pick up the biggest victory of his short boxing career after beating YouTuber AnEsonGib, NBA star Nate Robinson and retired MMA champion Ben Askren before getting the better of the former titleholder from UFC Woodley in consecutive fights.
Crew
Joshua in the gym with Clarke and seen offering Chisora encouragement for the Fury fight
STORY
Lomachenko lost his second pro fight to a man who drove for Uber in his spare time
ULTIMATELY
Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva LIVE: UK start time, undercard and how to follow the fight
Unusual
Askren Reveals Bizarre Contract Paul Asked Him To Sign Before Boxing Fight
official
Jake Paul weighs career low for ‘biggest fight of the year’ with Anderson Silva
Swap
Hearn responds to Jordan calling him a ‘coward’ as talkSPORT host hits out
Although he looked impressive in his first five boxing fights, people pointed out that the former Disney actor has yet to fight anyone with a boxing background.
This is where Silva comes in. The 47-year-old is considered by many to be the best boxer to ever grace the UFC octagon. At the height of his powers, the Brazilian knockout artist dominated for years in his run for the historic middleweight title.
In 2020, after being released by the UFC, Silva returned to his boxing roots and scored a monumental upset victory over former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
Two more boxing victories over fellow MMA fighters Tito Ortiz and Bruno Machado followed his highest-profile fight since moving to the squared circle.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
Trevor Noah insists he never said ‘the whole UK is racist’ after Rishi Sunak row | Trevor Noah
Shiba Inu On An Upswing For Weeks
A timeline of Supreme Court cases on affirmative action in college admissions
The conflict in Ukraine exacerbates international tensions in the space field – RT in French
Halloweentown: Find out what the stars are up to so far
Happy Meal inventor says McDonald’s didn’t want it at first
Sainted & Tainted: Such a caring young woman to help ‘an old grandma find her way’
Binance Endorsed $500 Million Investment in Musk’s Twitter Takeover
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva squat in front of each other in a bizarre final showdown that got stranger when UFC legend Georges St-Pierre joined in
ASK IRA: Could Heat wind up playing both Omer Yurtseven and Nikola Jovic?
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Is your kid a couch potato? Here are 6 amazing activities to get them off the couch
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News4 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
-
Tech4 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Is your kid a couch potato? Here are 6 amazing activities to get them off the couch
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype