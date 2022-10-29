Ukraine questions Twitter takeover amid questionable ties to Elon Musk

Newsletter Sign-Up
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Kyiv:
A senior Ukrainian official on Saturday expressed skepticism over the takeover of Twitter by Elon Musk, whose relationship with Kyiv has been rocky since the billionaire hinted in early October that Ukraine should give up occupied lands for peace.
Musk, a self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist”, expressed a desire to shake up Twitter’s content moderation and tweeted that the “bird is free” after completing the purchase.
Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted on Saturday: “Has the bird really regained its freedom or has it just moved to a new cage?”
He pointed to Musk’s “unusual moderation” of the site. Musk tweeted on Friday that Twitter would form a content moderation council “with very diverse views.”
The Tesla boss drew fury from Kyiv and praise from Moscow this month when he posted a Twitter poll proposing that Ukraine cede Crimea permanently to Russia, that new referendums be held under the auspices of the United Nations to determine the fate of the territory under Russian control and that Ukraine accepts neutrality.
Kyiv’s reaction to its Twitter takeover also contrasts sharply with that of Moscow, where Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev tweeted his congratulations to Musk on Friday.
“Good luck (Elon Musk) overcoming political bias and ideological dictatorship on Twitter. And stop this Starlink activity in Ukraine,” Medvedev wrote, referring to the thousands of satellite-connected internet devices that Musk’s SpaceX company operates. in Ukraine.
Starlinks are a key communication tool for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as regular mobile and internet connection is lacking or unsecured in many frontline areas.
Reports emerged in US media in mid-October that SpaceX may begin demanding payment from the US government for Starlink services in Ukraine, which Musk says will cost the company $100 million by the end of 2022.
Musk responded to the reports by saying SpaceX had withdrawn the request.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
With Halloween weekend finally here, many Chicago-area residents are looking to taste the spooky season with one of the many haunted houses in the area.
Plenty of horror-filled experiences await in suburban Chicago this weekend, with many houses open for their final weekend of the season.
Some of the most notable haunted houses include HellsGate in Lockport, recently ranked by an outlet as the third best haunted house in the country. The haunted mansion is nestled in the woods and also offers games and escape rooms outside the house.
Another acclaimed haunted house, 13th Floor Chicago, reopened this season with two all-new attractions, offering perilous scares just outside of town at Schiller Park.
Below is an overview of all haunted houses operating for the 2022 season in the Chicago area:
NBC Chicago
An America that may already feel like it is hurtling towards political disintegration has been rocked yet again, this time by the violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband less than two weeks before Election Day.
Grabbing a hammer and leaving a trail of broken glass, an intruder broke into the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday and repeatedly hit Paul Pelosi, 82, with a hammer. Paul Pelosi underwent surgery to repair a fractured skull and serious injuries to his right arm and hands, and his doctors expect a full recovery, the Speaker’s Bureau said.
The attacker confronted Paul Pelosi shouting “Where’s Nancy”, according to another person familiar with the situation who was granted anonymity to discuss it. The Democratic congresswoman was in Washington at the time.
The calling of her name was a sign that the assault could have been aimed at the lawmaker, who, as president, is second in line to the presidency. The ambush was a particularly stark reminder of the extremism that has plagued American politics in recent years, adding to a sense of foreboding with the Nov. 8 election at hand.
Armed observers line the ballot boxes in Arizona to guard against false conspiracies regarding voter fraud. Threats against members of Congress have reached historic levels. Opinion polls show fears for a fragile democracy and even a civil war. Former President Donald Trump continues to deny losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden, and his cronies are trying to consolidate their power over future elections.
A new national intelligence assessment from the Department of Homeland Security and other agencies said extremists fueled by election lies “pose an increased threat” to future terms.
The assessment, dated Friday, said the greatest danger was “posed to lone offenders taking advantage of election-related issues to justify violence”.
“It’s worse than ever,” said Cornell Belcher, a Democratic pollster. “These are uncharted waters.” Belcher blamed “the incorporation of behavior into politics that was once, left or right, abhorrent”.
Police have not identified a motive for the attack on Pelosi’s husband. Judging by social media posts, the suspect appears to have simmered in a mix of conspiracy theories about the election and the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s wrong whatever the reasons, but if it’s politically motivated, it’s just another example of political violence and irresponsibility of people who open the door to this type of violence against others. elected,” Michigan Sen. Gary Peters, chairman of the Senate Democrats’ campaign arm, said in an interview. “It’s a very sad time for our country right now.”
Politicians from both parties expressed outrage at the assault.
“This attack is shocking and Americans should be concerned as it becomes more commonplace,” said Joe O’Dea, Republican Senate candidate from Colorado. “Partisanship and polarization are tearing the country apart.”
Some responses, however, reflected a strong sense of partisanship.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va., incorporated the incident into his remarks during a campaign stop for a congressional candidate as he called on Democrats to lose power in Congress.
“There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re going to send her back to be with him in California,” Youngkin said. “That’s what we’re going to do.”
From the Civil War and the attacks on black voters during Jim Crow to the assassination of elected leaders like John and Robert Kennedy, the United States has seen spasms of political violence. No party or ideology has a monopoly on it.
Five years ago, a left-wing activist opened fire on Republicans as they practiced for an annual charity baseball game. Representative Steve Scalise of Louisiana was seriously injured. In 2011, then-Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Arizona, was shot in the head during an event outside a Tucson grocery store.
Today, violent rhetoric and imagery has become a staple of right-wing politics in the United States, and it has intensified during Donald Trump’s presidency. Democrats viewed the intrusion into Pelosi’s home as an extension of the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, when Trump supporters halted the peaceful transition of power to Biden.
Protesters that day searched for Pelosi and chanted that they wanted to hang then-Vice President Mike Pence, who had defied Trump’s demands to overturn the election results.
Less than two years later, only 9% of American adults think democracy works “extremely” or “very well,” according to this month’s poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
Members of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack received a steady stream of threats for their work.
“If we don’t stop the big lie, perpetuated by those who seek to win at all costs, our democracy will cease to exist,” said Rep. Elaine Luria, a Democrat from Virginia who was assigned to a security duty. in recent months because of his work. on the committee, said in an interview. “Then nothing else we do will matter.”
Nowhere has the temperature been hotter than in Arizona, a cauldron for election conspiracy theories. People inspired by unsubstantiated claims that ballot boxes perpetuate voter fraud have camped outside these ballot boxes, photographing voters and their license plates as they hand in ballots.
Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said Monday he was patrolling ballot boxes and devoting an unprecedented amount of manpower to election security after two people armed with guns and wearing tactical gear were seen in guarding a ballot box outside of Phoenix. The incident sparked fears of voter intimidation and the potential for clashes that could escalate into violence.
“It goes very quickly from well-intentioned to poorly executed, and then bad things happen,” Penzone said.
Penzone, a Democrat, said there was “a growing toxic problem where individuals feel it is appropriate to use forms of intimidation and threats to try to influence political outcomes.”
Left-leaning groups have filed two lawsuits against groups hosting watch parties, including one linked to the Oath Keepers militia. A federal judge on Friday refused to order a group to cease operations.
A 36-year-old man was arrested last week for allegedly breaking into the campaign headquarters of Katie Hobbs, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate and current secretary of state. There’s no indication the burglary was politically motivated, but it alarmed his staff, who are constantly on the lookout for threats.
Federal prosecutors have charged three people with threatening to harm Arizona election officials, including Hobbs, since the last election.
Earlier in the week, three men were found guilty of supporting a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer after a trial that raised fears of paramilitary training and anti-government extremism.
And on Friday, a man pleaded guilty to threatening to kill Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif. Additionally, a Kansas man is facing a criminal charge for threatening to kill one of the state’s congressmen, Republican Jake LaTurner.
Representative Val Demings, a Democrat from Florida who is running for the Senate, campaigned with a major private security service for much of the year. It’s a necessary precaution, she said in an interview, given the spike in violent threats in the months since she served as House leader in Trump’s first impeachment trial.
“I never thought I was going to have my worst moment, feeling like I was really going to die, at the Capitol on January 6,” said Demings, a former Orlando police chief. “When I was in alleys and fighting in bars and arresting people killing other people, I never had the feeling on the streets like that day. And it was all in the politics, and I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ “
Copyright © 2022 The Washington Times, LLC.
(function (d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s);
js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.5”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
washingtontimes
Time
Next week will be mostly dry and cool, with temperatures expected to hover around the 60s and a touch of rain expected on Halloween night.
According to the Boston office of the National Weather Service (NWS), Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 64. Cheaters may be in luck, as showers likely won’t start until midnight.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, with highs near 67 and overnight lows around 52. The sun breaks through Wednesday, with highs around 64 during the day, then clear skies in the evening. Thursday will also be sunny but a little cooler, with highs around 61 and evening lows around 48.
Friday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Looking ahead to next weekend, AccuWeather Boston is forecasting a dry and partly sunny Saturday and Sunday next weekend. November 5 will have a high of around 64, and November 6 – the end of DST – will have a high of around 58.
This weekend marks the anniversaries of two major weather events in the eastern United States
Ten years ago, in 2012, Hurricane Sandy made landfall in southern New Jersey, impacting coastal areas as far north as Rhode Island. The super storm, which has killed 285 people and caused nearly $2 billion in damage, hit the coast near Atlantic City on October 29 and brought winds of 80 mph.
A year prior, New England had seen an unusual amount of snow on Halloween. The last weekend of October 2011 saw between 1 and 2 feet of snow in the area. The event, dubbed “Snowtober” and “Halloween Nor’easter,” broke snowfall records in at least 20 cities. The snowstorm caused damage estimated between $1 billion and $3 billion and knocked out power to more than 3 million residences. Thirty-nine people died as part of the storm; many deaths were due to traffic accidents and downed power lines.
According to the US Drought Monitor, Massachusetts is recovering from a months-long drought that began in May.
The southeastern part of the state rebounded the most, with the monitor reporting normal rainfall levels in that region. Still, more than half of the state — 61% — was considered abnormally dry as of Oct. 25.
Currently, only 4% of the state, in Essex County, is considered to be in extreme drought conditions, compared to 96% of the state at the end of August.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );
if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) ) {
/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.
* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.
* This will comment for now, until further notice.
*/
//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {
// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;
//}
/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.
* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.
* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.
* Documentation
*/
if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) {
consent=”revoke”;
}
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );
/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.
* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.
* This will comment for now, until further notice.
*/
//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {
// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;
//}
/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.
* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.
* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.
* Documentation
*/
if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) && (onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) ) {
consent=”revoke”;
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Boston
During a speech in the French parliament, President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged that around half of crime in Paris involves illegal immigrants.
President Macron has spoken out on immigration, saying he wants to see the French parliament debate the subject and consider reforming the country’s immigration system, broadcaster BFMTV reports.
Macron also admitted that around 10% of crime in Paris involves illegal immigrants, saying: “Yes, when you look at crime in Paris, you see that half of the crime comes from illegal aliens” — but he did not want to link immigration itself to crime and insecurity, no matter what.
“I will never make an existential link between immigration and insecurity,” he swore.
Almost half of violent sex crimes in Italy committed by foreigners
— Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondres) November 29, 2020
Macron’s statements come nearly two weeks after a 12-year-old girl named Lola was found dead in a suitcase in the courtyard of the building where her family lived, an Algerian illegal immigrant who was later arrested for raping and murdered the girl.
Reports later emerged that the alleged murder had already been the subject of a deportation order and should have been out of the country weeks before the alleged killing.
French media has revealed that over 90% of deportation orders in France are not enforced, despite President Marcon promising to enforce 100% of all deportation orders.
A poll released last week found that a majority of French people want to see all illegal immigrants in France placed in deportation centres, and not left free in the country.
France has enough space for just under 2,000 migrants in the centers currently in operation. but some have estimated that the number of illegal immigrants in the country could be as high as 700,000.
Media fact checks claim that up to 90% of evictions fail, and the actual stats are even worse
— Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondres) October 22, 2022
Breitbart News
WARSAW, Poland — Poland will work with the U.S. government and Westinghouse to build the central European country’s first nuclear power plant, part of its efforts to burn less coal and gain greater energy independence.
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said late Friday on Twitter that Poland would use the “reliable, safe technology” of the Westinghouse Electric Company for the plant in Pomerania province near the Baltic Sea coast. The exact location remains to be identified.
A strong Poland-U.S. alliance “guarantees the success of our joint initiatives,” Morawiecki said.
Poland is planning to spend $40 billion to build two nuclear power plants with three reactors each, the last one to be launched in 2043. The deal with the U.S. and Westinghouse is for the first three reactors of the Pomerania plant, which officials saying should start producing electricity in 2033.
Poland has planned for decades to build a nuclear power plant to replace its aging coal-fired plants in a country with some of the worst levels of air pollution in Europe. Construction of a Soviet-technology nuclear plant began in the early 1980s, when Poland was in the East Bloc.
Protests by residents and environmentalists, the 1986 disaster at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine, and budget shortages led to the scrapping of the project.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year and its use of energy to put economic and political pressure on European nations have added urgency to Poland’s search for alternative energy sources.
Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller said Saturday that the government would adopt decision at its meeting Wednesday, which will launch environmental approval and investment procedures.
Miller said the nuclear plant in northern Poland would require improving infrastructure in the area, including roads.
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the project would create or sustain more than 100,000 jobs for American workers.
“This is a HUGE step in strengthening our relationship with Poland to create energy security for future generations to come,” Granholm said.
“This announcement also sends a clear message to Russia: We will not let them weaponize energy any longer,” Granholm said. “The West will stand together against this unprovoked aggression, while also diversifying energy supply chains and bolstering climate cooperation.”
Poland had also considered offers from France and South Korea. State Assets Minister Jacek Sasin suggested there could still be a role for South Korea in the project and more talks are scheduled in Seoul next week.
The United States is one of the most important allies of NATO-member Poland. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, the U.S. increased its military presence in the country, creating a permanent presence for the first time, and using Poland as a hub for sending weapons to Ukraine.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Saifullah Paracha, a 75-year-old Pakistani who was held in the US military prison in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, without charge for 18 years, has returned home, the Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
In 2003, Paracha, a former businessman and television producer, was arrested by US authorities on suspicion of being affiliated with al-Qaeda. Last year, Guantánamo’s periodic review board determined that Paracha was no longer a significant threat to the United States.
On Saturday, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry confirmed Parasha’s arrival, adding that it was happy to see him “finally reunited with his family”.
Paracha is at least the fourth person to be released from Guantánamo this year. This is part of President Biden’s efforts to reduce the detainee population at Guantánamo and eventually close the facility.
With Paracha’s return home, 35 detainees remain at Guantánamo Bay, according to the Department of Defense. Twenty are eligible for transfer and three are eligible for a review board. Nine others are involved in the military commission process and three detainees have been convicted.
NPR News
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Is your kid a couch potato? Here are 6 amazing activities to get them off the couch
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype