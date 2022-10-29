Walker holds 3-point lead over Warnock in Georgia Senate battle

Annelise Capossela for NPR Annelise Capossela for NPR

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court will begin hearing two cases — one involving Harvard University and the other the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill — challenging the constitutionality of gender-conscious admissions policies. breed.

In the Harvard case, the court will consider whether the school discriminated against Asian American students in the admissions process. Along with UNC, the court will consider whether the school uses racially aware admissions in a sufficiently limited way.

The admissions race has been the subject of numerous lawsuits, including at the Supreme Court level. And if the court decides to overturn more than 40 years of legal precedent, it could impact how race is used in higher education beyond just admissions.

The last time the court ruled on affirmative action was in 2016, when it said colleges box consider race in admissions. But the composition of the court is very different today than it was then.

“I can’t think of so many people who expect race-conscious admissions policies to be adhered to,” says Dominique Baker, professor of educational policy at Southern Methodist University. “So the question is how far do they cut it?”

The conservative activist group Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) is behind the Harvard and UNC cases. The lawsuits claim that Harvard and UNC admissions practices discriminate against race.

While very similar, the cases represent two very different admissions environments: UNC is a public school that heavily favors out-of-state students (it is only allowed to admit 18% of UNC freshmen out of state) while Harvard is a very selective private school. school that admits less than 5% of applicants (it’s just under 2,000 students this fall).

Affirmative action in admissions has been considered (and reconsidered) many times

Prior to that 2016 decision, in which the Supreme Court determined that the University of Texas’ use of race in admissions did not violate the Equal Protection Clause, the court had already ruled on the lawsuit several times. positive.

In 1978, the court ruled on a case involving a white man who had been denied admission to medical school at the University of California, Davis. In this decision, the court concluded that the race could be used as a factor in the admissions process, but racial quotas were not allowed.

However, positive discrimination has not always prevailed. In 2003, the Supreme Court upheld the University of Michigan Law School’s affirmative action policies, but ruled that the school’s undergraduate admissions officers could not use racial bonuses, such as additional points for black, Hispanic, or Native American applicants on an admissions grading scale.

A few years later, in 2006, Michigan voters approved an amendment to the state constitution that banned affirmative action programs in higher education.

Michigan is one of eight states to ban such bans, including California, which banned the use of race in admissions in 1996. That state later attempted to overturn the ban through a ballot initiative in 2020. Voters chose to keep the ban in place.

There are other ways to diversify student numbers, but they are not always as effective

Using race in admissions isn’t the only way states and colleges have tried to diversify their incoming classes.

After California banned race-conscious admissions in 1996, the proportion of black and Latino students at the University of California, Los Angeles dropped drastically. In 2006, a decade later, only 96 black students enrolled in a freshman class of nearly 5,000. They became known as the “Infamous 96”.

UCLA responded to these numbers by revamping its admissions policies to take a more “holistic” approach, taking into account several factors, including whether students were the first in their families to go to college, in which high school they went to and their family’s income.

Other ideas include admitting a percentage of in-state high school students, such as the University of Texas at Austin which automatically admits Texas students into the top 6% of their high school graduating class. Lotteries have also been offered, where highly qualified eligible students are randomly selected for acceptance.

But so far, according to the researchers, none of the alternatives have been as effective as race-aware admissions.

“Nothing is as good at helping enroll a more racially equitable class as using race. Nothing comes close,” says Baker, of Southern Methodist University. “There are other tools. Other ideas. But if race is not taken into account, these different types of techniques and tools do not replicate what race-conscious admissions policies do. “

In two amicus briefs filed ahead of Harvard-UNC’s Supreme Court arguments, the University of Michigan and the University of California, Berkeley both admitted that their efforts to achieve their diversity goals without using race were insufficient.

But not all schools say they struggle to achieve diversity without race-conscious admissions. Oklahoma’s attorney general filed a brief on behalf of several states in favor of the SFFA, stating, “The University of Oklahoma, for example, remains just as diverse today (if not more) than it was when Oklahoma banned affirmative action in 2012.”

Liliana Garces, a professor of education law at UT Austin, says the debate over race in admissions mirrors the “race debate in America.”

“Are we ending and combating racial discrimination by recognizing the ways it plays a role in our society, and are we addressing those ways [in higher education]?” asks Garces. “Or do we just end up [racial discrimination] by prohibiting institutions from considering race completely? It is the misconception and the incorrect presumption that would only exacerbate these inequalities.”

Garces joined more than 1,200 social scientists to write an amicus brief supporting Harvard’s admissions practices. “Preventing institutions from taking race into account,” she says, “is actually making the situation worse.”

Other race-conscious education efforts could also be in play

There are nearly 4,000 colleges and universities in the United States, and only a small fraction – just over 200 – have highly selective admissions where less than 50% of applicants enter. That’s just over 200 schools where a race-conscious admissions process could make a significant difference in who gets in.

And yet, despite how few students these policies would actually impact, “what the Harvards of the world are doing matters a lot,” Tiffany Jones told NPR in 2019, when she was director of education policy. superior to the Education Trust.

“We have to think beyond the simple question of who enters and who can register”, explains Dominique Baker. “It affects things like if there are additional groups, community events, if there are additional scholarships in any kind of race-conscious policies, that they might be on the chopping block depending on those decisions. .”

Baker wonders if a program designed to increase the number of black doctors — with support to complete the pre-med program and enter medical school — could be challenged.

Mitchell Chang, who studies diversity in education at UCLA, says that’s what happened in states that have banned race-conscious admissions by ballot. Michigan, California and Washington all moved to modify what was once again targeted at “race-conscious scholarship, race-conscious programming, race-conscious recruiting,” he says. “So it can have a much wider sweep, actually, than just with admissions.”

“I am deeply concerned about ending the use of race in any educational setting,” says OiYan Poon, visiting professor of education at the University of Maryland, College Park.

She points to the first documents filed in court by the SFFA claiming that “any use of race or ethnicity in education” is unconstitutional – not just in admissions.

“Will this mean the closure of Asian American cultural centers?” Poon wonders. “Will this mean the end of Native American studies on college campuses? Will this mean the end of historically black colleges and universities? [and] designations of institutions serving minorities? »

On Monday, when oral arguments begin in the Supreme Court, Poon will listen from the court steps with her 7-year-old daughter. She will be more open to questions from judges – to better understand the potential implications on the colleges.