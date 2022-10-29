What the polls show about undecided voters in the 2022 midterm elections

The news is not good for Democrats, according to the poll, which was conducted Oct. 21-23. Undecided voters overwhelmingly believe the country is on the wrong track: 83% of undecided voters on the generic ballot say so. Sixty-two percent of those undecided in the generic ballot disapprove of the job Joe Biden is doing as president, and 60 percent have an unfavorable opinion of the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. (The poll was taken before the attack on Pelosi’s husband at their San Francisco home on Friday.)

This does not mean that all the undecided will vote for the Republican candidates. In fact, many are unlikely to vote at all: a quarter of the undecided, 25%, say they are “not at all excited” about voting mid-term, compared to just 6% of all registered voters in the POLITICO/Morning Consult Survey. Only 8% say they are “extremely enthusiastic” about their midterm ballot, compared to 38% of voters supporting the Democratic candidate and 40% supporting the Republican.

But that, in itself, could be a problem for Democrats, as some of the key demographics they need to win are more likely to be undecided. Nearly a quarter of “Gen Z” voters – those born in 1997 or later – are undecided. Hispanic (22%) and black (15%) voters are more likely to be undecided on the generic ballot than white voters (10%).

And now, our weekly update of the polls in the states that will decide the Senate majority:



Arizona Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters, left, and Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Arizona) are introduced before a televised debate in Phoenix, Oct. 6, 2022. | Ross D. Franklin/AP Photo

1.

Arizona

MARK KELLY (R) against Blake Masters (R)

POLITICO Election Prediction Assessment: Toss Up (Last week: Lean Democratic)

Average CPR polls: Kelly +1.5 (Last week: Kelly +2.5)

Average of RCP 2020 polls 10 days before the election: Biden +2.4

Possible margin: Biden +0.3

Although the Democratic senator. Mark Kelly led by larger and more consistent margins a month or two ago, Republican Blake Masters has closed much of the gap.

Since the August primary, Masters has never topped any publicly available poll. But a survey by the Democratic firm Data for Progress this week showed the two men were 47% each linked.

In this poll, 4% of voters were undecided and 3% supported the libertarian candidate, Marc Victor.

POLITICO’s election forecast reclassified the race this week, changing its rating from “Lean Democratic” to “Toss Up.”

2.

Colorado

MICHAEL BENNET (R) vs. Joe O’Dea (R)

POLITICO Election Prediction Assessment: Democratic Lean

Average CPR polls: Bennet +7.5 (Last week: Bennet +7.7)

Average of RCP 2020 polls 10 days before the election: no average

Possible margin: Biden +13.5

There were no new polls this week in Colorado, where older survey data suggested the Democratic senator. Michael Benet had a lead over Republican Joe O’Dea.

3.

Florida

MARCO RUBIO (R) against Val Demings (R)

POLITICO Election Prediction Assessment: lean republican

Average CPR polls: Rubio +7.4 (Last week: Rubio +5.7)

Average of RCP 2020 polls 10 days before the election: Biden +1.5

Possible margin: Asset +3.3

Two polls this week have staked GOP Sen. Marco Rubio led on Democratic Rep. Val Demings: Rubio led Demings by 7 points in a Data for Progress poll and 11 points in a University of North Florida survey.

Only 3% of voters were undecided in the University of North Florida poll, but that notably includes 18% of all voters under 25 and 8% of black voters.

4.

Georgia

RAPHAEL WARNOCK (R) against Herschel Walker (R)

POLITICO Election Prediction Assessment: Throw in the air

Average CPR polls: Walker +1.6 (Last week: Warnock +2.4)

Average of RCP 2020 polls 10 days before the election: Biden +0.8

Possible margin: Biden +0.3

Republican Herschel Walker took the lead in the RealClearPolitics average over Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnockthough the three most recent polls in the average are from Republican or Conservative firms (and that doesn’t include an internal survey released by the Republican National Senate Committee).

Yet Senate Majority Leader chuck schumer acknowledged the party was ‘going down’ to Georgia, in a hot mic moment with President Joe Biden on an airport tarmac in Syracuse, NY

Whichever candidate leads, the number to watch is 50%: the leader must win a majority of all votes cast to win – otherwise Walker and Warnock will meet again in a runoff in December.

5.

Nevada

CATHERINE CORTEZ MASTO (R) against Adam Laxalt (R)

POLITICO Election Prediction Assessment: Throw in the air

Average CPR polls: Laxalt +1.2 (Last week: Laxalt +1.2)

Average of RCP 2020 polls 10 days before the election: Biden +5.2

Possible margin: Biden +2.7

The average in Nevada remained unchanged this week, although a Republican-friendly Trafalgar Group poll gave Republican Adam Laxalt a 4-point lead, tying the biggest advantage Laxalt has posted in any public survey. (The other poll in which Laxalt led Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto by that wide margin was an old Trafalgar poll.)

6.

New Hampshire

MAGGIE HASSAN (R) against Don Bolduc (R)

POLITICO Election Prediction Assessment: Democratic Lean

Average CPR polls: Hassan +3.4 (Last week: Hassan +5.4)

Average of RCP 2020 polls 10 days before the election: no average

Possible margin: Biden +7

We saw a crunch in New Hampshire, where the Democratic senator. Maggie HassanThe average lead over Republican Don Bolduc has shrunk 2 percentage points over the past week.

And that average doesn’t include a survey from the co/effective Republican-leaning firm for a conservative state outlet that showed a tie race, 45% to 45%.

seven.

North Carolina

Ted Budd (R) vs. Cheri Beasley (R)

POLITICO Election Prediction Assessment: lean republican

Average CPR polls: Budd +4.5 (Last week: Budd +2.8)

Average of RCP 2020 polls 10 days before the election: Biden +1.5

Possible margin: Asset +1.3

A Marist College poll this week showed the GOP Rep. Ted Bud and Democrat Cheri Beasley tied among all registered voters – but Budd with a 4-point lead among those who say they will “definitely” vote next month.

The undecided represented 1 in 10 of the sample of registered voters, but only 5% of definite voters said they had not yet made a decision.

8.

Ohio

JD Vance (R) vs. Tim Ryan (R)

POLITICO Election Prediction Assessment: lean republican

Average CPR polls: Vance +2.2 (Last week: Vance +2.3)

Average of RCP 2020 polls 10 days before the election: Asset +0.6

Possible margin: Asset +8.2

Ohio is one of only two of the top 10 states where the GOP nominee hasn’t increased his lead in the past week (yes, all 10 Republican nominees are male).

This is mainly due to two public polls on Monday, one from Marist College and the other from Siena College for Spectrum News, showing a tied race.

Meanwhile, Republican firm Cygnal continues to show GOP nominee JD Vance as the Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan in his follow-up poll, with the latest version staking Vance to a 5-point lead.

Democratic presidential nominee Lt. Governor John Fetterman and Republican Pennsylvania Senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz shake hands before Nexstar Pennsylvania Senate at WHTM abc27 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on October 25, 2022. | Pool photo by Greg Nash

9.

Pennsylvania

Mehmet Oz (R) vs. John Fetterman (R)

POLITICO Election Prediction Assessment: Throw in the air

Average CPR polls: Fetterman +0.3 (Last week: Fetterman +2.4)

Average of RCP 2020 polls 10 days before the election: Biden +5.3

Possible margin: Biden +1.2

We’re still awaiting more data after Tuesday night’s big debate between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz. The only survey to qualify for the RealClearPolitics average was a one-day poll by GOP firm InsiderAdvantage, showing Oz narrowly ahead. But one-day surveys are generally less reliable because they capture only the easiest-to-reach respondents.

ten.

Wisconsin

RON JOHNSON (R) against Mandela Barnes

POLITICO Election Prediction Assessment: Throw in the air

Average CPR polls: Johnson +3.3 (Last week: Johnson +2.8)

Average of RCP 2020 polls 10 days before the election: Biden +5.4

Possible margin: Biden +0.7

Two new polls this week had the same leader — GOP Sen. Ron Johnson – but paints slightly different pictures of racing competitiveness. A Data for Progress poll showed Johnson ahead of Democrat Mandela Barnes by 5 points, 51% to 46%.

But a CNN poll also released this week showed Johnson a single-point lead, 50% to 49%. Both showed that few voters are left undecided in this highly polarized state.