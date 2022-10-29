News
Why Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady finally decided to divorce
Before Tom Brady and Gisele BundchenThe relationship has hit the end zone, the pair already have a game plan in place.
Although the Super Bowl champion and the model announced their divorce on Oct. 28 after 13 years of marriage, the duo had known a separation was coming for some time, taking the necessary steps beforehand to iron out the details.
“They worked out the details of the settlement and once everything was agreed, there was no longer any reason to wait,” a source close to the former couple told E! New. “They’re both ready to move on and move on.”
As for their children Benjamin12, and Viviane9—Tom also shares his son Jack15 years old, with Bridget Moynahan– the couple “have agreed to joint custody and sharing of their assets,” the source said. “They plan to co-parent and keep the drama free for the kids.”
“It’s a sad day but it’s also a relief to have reached the settlement,” the insider continued. “They knew this was coming and it’s time to move on.”
In perhaps their final meeting with Tom Brady, Ravens leave ‘happy we got the best of him’
On Thursday night, in what might have been their final game against Tom Brady, the Ravens and the legendary quarterback exchanged parting gifts.
The first time Brady dropped back to pass, his overthrown pass to Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton hit Marlon Humphrey in the hands. The Ravens cornerback flubbed it. Later, cornerback Marcus Peters dropped a would-be red-zone interception. Safety Chuck Clark soon followed.
The generosity went both ways, though. The Ravens sacked Brady three times in their 27-22 win, tying a season high for the 45-year-old, and hit him six times. Outside linebacker Justin Houston’s second-quarter sack — his second straight takedown — was the 555th of Brady’s career, breaking longtime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s NFL record.
“It’s not surprising because I’m pretty sure he’s the oldest quarterback and played the longest out of everybody,” Houston said of Brady, who was drafted in 2000, before Ravens rookies Kyle Hamilton and Isaiah Likely were even born. “I think anytime you can put that under your belt against Tom Brady, I think that’s a plus, so I’ll take it.”
Even as Brady pushes ahead in his unlikely football life — he said recently on his SiriusXM podcast that there’s “no immediate retirement in my future” — Ravens players acknowledged that Thursday’s game could’ve been their final meeting. Quarterback Lamar Jackson, who’s held up Brady as a paragon of athletic excellence throughout his career, exchanged praise with Brady on the field after the win.
“Appreciate it. The GOAT,” Jackson told Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion widely regarded as the NFL’s greatest of all time.
Brady, a habitual tormentor of Ravens defenses over his 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, was not his Hall of Fame self for much of Thursday’s loss. He finished 26-for-44 for 325 yards and a touchdown, but he skipped passes to receivers and missed open end-zone throws. According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats modeling, his completion percentage (59.1%) was 7 points lower than expected (66.1%).
“I think it was great coverage down the field,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “I thought we were mixing up coverage, making him hold the ball, and I think we had some pressure up front the times he did hold the ball. So I think anytime you can pressure him and make him hold the ball, that’s the biggest thing. Tom, he’s a coach on the field, so he sees everything before it even happens. So anytime you can adjust and make him think just a little bit, that’s what you want.”
The Ravens made a messy week even worse for Brady. After the loss, he said the offense struggled “pretty much at everything. We just struggled in the red area, struggled on third down, struggled in the run game, 2-point plays, short yardage, when backed up, at the start of the first quarter, start of the third quarter — not very good offensive football.” On Friday, Brady announced that he and wife Gisele Bundchen had finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage.
In handing Brady his first three-game losing streak in 20 years, the Ravens made a promising connection to their last Super Bowl run. In 2012, Brady’s Patriots twice lost to the Ravens, who’d never beaten him two times in a row — and wouldn’t again until Thursday. (In 2019, their last meeting, the Ravens beat the Brady-led Patriots in Baltimore.)
The future wasn’t on Humphrey’s mind when he approached Brady after Thursday’s game, though. He called it an “honor” to share the field, maybe one last time.
“That was special to me,” he said. “A guy that’s done so much for this league, so many championships, so much dedication — you hear all these stories about him, and it’s honestly really cool to just be on the field with somebody that’s great. It’s really cool to get a win against him. Maybe we’ll see him down the road. I guess [the] Super Bowl would be the only time. But if that was the last time, if this is his last year, I’m happy we got the best of him.”
()
Oviedo woman receives vital kidney donation from her daughter
Imagine your life is at stake and you ask complete strangers to save your life. This is what a person who needs an organ transplant does every day. As a wife, mother and kindergarten teacher, Jackie Rothermich had a full life. But last year, Jackie needed someone to help save her life. She recorded and posted a video on Facebook asking someone to donate a kidney. She included a jingle as she often used in class. “All I want for Christmas is a new kidney. You could be a living donor and change things for me,” she sang. After 30 years of teaching, Jackie was diagnosed with kidney failure. Doctors said she only had a few months to find a donor. “I was going through things, like okay, ‘my will is in order. Who gets what, jewelry-wise? It was the scariest time of my life,” she said. No one was willing or able to give in in time. The family was now considering palliative care. Jackie’s 26-year-old daughter, Courtney Rothermich, decided she wanted to donate. “I can’t imagine a world without her. I wasn’t ready to imagine a world without her or a world where her quality of life was so different from what she had hoped for,” Courtney said. After months of testing, Courtney has proven to be a match. But her mother hesitated. Courtney had her whole life ahead of her. “I needed to know that she can have babies. She can bungee jump. She can do whatever she wants,” Jackie said. Reassured, the kidney transplant surgery was scheduled at AdventHealth Orlando. “We were just excited. I mean, scared, scared to death, anxious with, you know, it’s a scary process,” Courtney said. Courtney said she wanted to give something of herself to the person who gave her everything. “I was a little overwhelmed with the anesthesia, but my first thought was that I wanted to see my mom,” Courtney said. “When you walked in, I could say, ‘Oh my God, it’s going to be okay,’” Jackie said. There was no guarantee that Jackie’s body would accept the kidney, but doctors said Jackie almost immediately began to heal. “They don’t take out your kidneys. They just add the supplement which is amazing. I named it Sydney the Kidney,” Jackie said. Jackie had to quarantine herself after the operation with a weakened immune system, but she still found a way to thank her donor. She had a surprise sign hung in her daughter’s garden: “My hero. My donor.” “I was afraid of living in a world without my mother. So if I could do something that could change that outcome for us, then why not now?” said Courtney. Now Courtney and Jackie still have their whole lives ahead of them. “You are my Powerball. You have one chance in life to be lucky, and you were. Thank you. I love you,” Jackie said. Jackie actually left the house for the first time on Thursday night since her operation in July. Mom, dad and daughter went to see “Hamilton”. They hope their story will inspire others to donate. AdventHealth’s Transplant Institute is the only transplant program in Central Florida.
Khloe Kardashian Wears Yeezy Sneakers Amid Kanye West’s Crisis
What is Khloe Kardashian up to, mocking Kanye West, or supporting his Yeezy brand? So this is what Candace Owen fails to do, you see, unlike Candace, Khloe Kardashian called out Kanye West on his BS, especially, on the anti-Semitic comment, but even when all went wrong, Khloe appears not to cut ties with Ye’s… Read More »Khloe Kardashian Wears Yeezy Sneakers Amid Kanye West’s Crisis
The post Khloe Kardashian Wears Yeezy Sneakers Amid Kanye West’s Crisis appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Musk took over Twitter. Then some users began testing chaos.
By HALELUYA HADERO and SOPHIA TULP
NEW YORK (AP) — Confusion, concern, conspiracies, celebration.
In the hours after Elon Musk took control of Twitter, reaction on the platform ranged from triumph to despair.
While no immediate policy changes had been announced by Friday afternoon, that didn’t stop users from cheering — or criticizing — what they expected to be a quick embrace of Musk’s pledges to cut back on moderation in what he has said is an effort to promote free speech.
Conservative personalities on the site began recirculating long-debunked conspiracy theories, including about COVID-19 and the 2020 election, in a tongue-in-cheek attempt to “test” whether Twitter’s policies on misinformation were still being enforced.
Popular right-wing pundits tweeted buzzwords such as “ivermectin,” and “Trump won” to see whether they’d be penalized for content they suggested would previously have been flagged. Ivermectin, a cheap drug that kills parasites in humans and animals, has been promoted by some Republican lawmakers and conservative talk show hosts as an effective way to treat COVID-19. But health experts have been pushing back, warning there’s scant evidence to support the belief that it works.
“Ok, @elonmusk, is this thing on..?” Steve Cortes, a former commentator for the conservative TV network Newsmax and adviser to former President Donald Trump wrote in a tweet, where he included a microphone emoji. “THERE ARE TWO SEXES TRUMP WON IVERMECTIN ROCKS.”
In a letter aimed to soothe the fears of advertisers, Musk vowed Thursday that Twitter won’t be a “free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences.”
But the jury is still out on what will become of the social media platform — and what it will tolerate. Observers are eyeing who stays, who goes and who might potentially come back from the list of people the platform has banned over the years. They range from Trump, to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke — none of whom have returned to the platform so far.
The Associated Press checked at least a dozen other Twitter accounts that were suspended by the platform — including those used by right-wing activist James O’Keefe and MyPillow Chief Executive Mike Lindell — and each turned up an “account suspended” message as of Friday afternoon.
At least one still found a way to get his message out.
“I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country,” Trump said Friday morning in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, indicating he might not return to the platform even though Musk has said he would allow Trump back. Trump did not definitively say whether he will come back to Twitter or not.
“I LOVE TRUTH!,” he said, adding Twitter will be “better” if it works to get rid of bots and fake accounts “that have hurt it so badly.”
In a Tweet posted on Friday afternoon, Musk said Twitter will be forming a “content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints,” and “no major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes.”
Earlier in the day, news outlets reported Kanye West, the rapper legally known as Ye, appeared to be back on Twitter after being locked out of his account earlier this month over his antisemitic posts on the social media platform.
But there was no evidence to suggest the status of his account had changed or that Musk played a role, and there was no sign of recent activity. Twitter did not immediately reply to a request for comment on whether Ye was back on the platform. The rapper and fashion designer had also been suspended from Instagram, where his account there was recently reinstated.
Meanwhile, dozens of extremist profiles — some newly created — circulated racial slurs and Nazi imagery while expressing gratitude to Musk for his new leadership. One such post shared a breaking news update about Musk taking over the company, tweeting a racial slur and the message, “thank you Elon.” Another anonymous account tweeted, “Elon now controls Twitter, unleash the racial slurs,” along with several derogatory comments.
“His acquisition of Twitter has opened Pandora’s box,” the advocacy group Ultraviolet said in a prepared statement on Friday, while also urging Musk, Twitter executives and the company’s board of directors to continue to enforce the ban on Trump “as well as violent right-wing extremists and white supremacists.”
Some users reacted to the news by threatening to quit, and others made fun of them for doing so. The terms “Elon,” and “deleting,” appeared in Twitter’s top trends Friday as users discussed the fallout. Speculation also permeated the platform. Some worried the number of their Twitter followers was plunging, theorizing that Twitter may be cleaning up bots. Other users posted unverified reports that their “like” counts were dwindling.
“Elon Musk bought a platform, he didn’t buy people,” said Jennifer Grygiel, a social media expert and professor at Syracuse University. “And we still have a choice in how we get our news, our information and how we communicate.”
Grygiel said there will be a flight to quality if Twitter descends into further chaos under Musk, and maybe that isn’t a bad thing as the platform has increasingly come to serve corporate and state media interests.
And as always, users were quick to crack jokes — aiming to cut through the disorder in more comical ways.
“In honor of Elon now owning this site, I’d like to start utter chaos,” CNN commentator Bakari Sellers wrote in a Tweet on Friday morning. “Which is better Popeyes or Bojangles and why?”
‘I believe in him’ – Bryan Gil has compared Man City star Bernardo Silva as Antonio Conte discusses the Spaniard’s improvements at Tottenham
Antonio Conte believes Bryan Gil could emulate Bernardo Silva if he continues to improve at Tottenham.
The 21-year-old moved to north London in the summer of 2021, before returning to Spain with Valencia on loan in January this year.
Since returning to the club in the summer, the midfielder has been limited to just three appearances for Spurs, including 19 minutes in their 1-1 draw with Sporting in the Champions League in midweek.
With Premier League appearances still proving hard to come by for Gil, Conte believes the midfielder is heading in the right direction to become a much more regular feature in his plans.
He explained: “Bryan Gil is a player who I’ve always told you is a very good prospect but he’s not that strong physically. I think right now we were pushing a lot and doing his replacement was important because he is very good in 1 v 1. He has a good personality.
“Of course, if I have to ask Gil to defend, I think at the moment I think Gil can be useful for this type of situation. It was not the first time as it also happened against Frankfurt.
“It means that I believe in him, otherwise I don’t risk playing him in the Champions League.
“But I try to find the right moments where he can be useful for the situation we are facing at the moment. Because you see my replacement was Gil, then Lenglet for another defender, then Emerson for Doherty. .
WON’T STOP
Antony defends turn as Keown reveals what he allegedly did to Man United winger
Why?
Ten Hag to ‘correct’ Antony as pundits fume over ’embarrassing’ display
emotional
Wrexham owner McElhenney gushes as fans chant his and Reynolds’ names in the pub
last
Arsenal husband to undergo surgery after being stabbed in deadly mall attack
Talent
Garnacho ‘like a young Ronaldo’ as Scholes and Ten Hag react to electric debut
last
Ex-Newcastle and West Ham star Dyer gives update on liver transplant
“I tried with the players on the bench to change but sometimes you can get a lot better. Sometimes you have injuries and you have to try to do your best.
Conte added: “For Gil it was really important to come out last season and play more games in Spain because we are talking about a league in which you don’t have to be so strong to play in this league. .
“There is more technical quality and for him it was really positive to go there and play games.
“But I am sure of Gil’s future because we are talking about a player who sees football. When I ask him something in training, he understands quickly and also his desire is to become an important player.
“If I have to compare him to someone, I can see him as Bernardo Silva to [Man City] in his structure, but, for me, at the moment Silva is physically stronger than him but we are talking about this type of player.
What Steve Cohen, Mets can learn from Astros
It’s no secret the Mets view the Los Angeles Dodgers as a barometer for success. The Mets view the organization as a sustainable juggernaut in the same mold as the one they would like to become.
Since the Guggenheim group took over a decade ago, the Dodgers have won eight straight NL West championships, three NL pennants and a World Series. They won 111 regular season games this season and have All-Stars at nearly every position, many of which are homegrown. The club has a robust analytics department and the budget to be able to sign the top free agents each winter.
It’s an enviable operation, right down to the celebrities that dot the stands behind home plate. But for all of the success, the club routinely falls short of playoff expectations. If the Mets really want a team to emulate right now, maybe it should be the Houston Astros.
With the Astros making their second-straight World Series appearance this week and the fourth since 2017, it’s worth taking a look at what has made the club so successful in that time span and how the Mets could adopt some similar philosophies.
Few other teams have had the kind of success the Astros have in identifying, drafting and developing talent. There was plenty of controversy surrounding the decision to tank in order to get draft picks from 2006-2015, and they did miss on a few of those picks as well. But the pipeline is absolutely flowing and has been for nearly a decade.
At the plate, there are veterans like Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Yuli Gurriel, who came to the Astros in 2016 after a standout career in Cuba who were all developed in Houston’s system, impact bats like Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker, and role players like Chas McCormick and Jeremy Peña, the latter of which was drafted out of the University of Maine. Orono isn’t exactly a baseball hotbed.
The pitching group is just as deep with Christian Javier, Framber Valdez, Jose Urquidy, Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers Jr.
Just an embarrassment of riches.
This is a ridiculously deep group of talent all identified and developed by the Astros themselves. The Mets — and every other team in baseball, for that matter — should find out what the Astros player development department is doing and then do exactly that.
The Houston-grown players have allowed the club to lose key players like Carlos Correa and Gerrit Cole and still remain competitive year after year, especially when it comes to pitching.
The entire staff is adept at suppressing home runs and limiting big innings. Just ask the Yankees, who were frustrated by their inability to get any offense going in the ALCS. The team that finished the regular season with the fourth-highest OPS in the league and hit more home runs than anyone else hit just .162 in the ALCS and struck out 50 times in four games.
The Astros have mastered the art of maximizing pitcher abilities. They’ve helped Javier learn to command the insanely high rise on his pitches. McCullers almost never throws fastballs anymore and Valdez uses his curveball earlier in counts.
The managers and coaches put their pitchers in the best spots to succeed based on matchups and game planning. The lack of a left-handed specialist in the bullpen is evidence of this. The Astros don’t have a true, dominant left-hander in the bullpen despite the fact that manager Dusty Baker thought the team needed one when he came to Houston in 2020. When put in the right spots against the right hitters, their right-handed pitchers could get right- and left-handed hitters out equally as well.
And, of course, the Astros have future hall-of-famer Justin Verlander, who has acted as a mentor of sorts for some of the younger pitchers.
Max Scherzer is playing a similar role for the Mets and they have a few younger pitchers who may be ready to step into bigger roles next season in left-hander David Peterson and right-hander Tylor Megill. But the minor league system isn’t producing at nearly the same rate as the Houston system. Maybe it will over time, but for now, the Mets have to supplement and general manager Billy Eppler said the club plans to do exactly that this winter.
The Mets are also using a manager from the same era as Baker. There has been a trend back toward old-school skippers in recent years, especially with teams plagued by controversy. Baker and Showalter have proven to be steadying presences, with Baker guiding the Astros to the World Series one year after the fallout of the sign-stealing investigation and Showalter leading the Mets to a 101-win season this year.
The Astros are doing all of this with a lower payroll than the Mets and Dodgers. Maybe Cohen shouldn’t be repeatedly targeting David Stearns, the Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations who resigned Thursday, or Dodgers executive Josh Byrnes. Instead, maybe Cohen should look to bring the 44-year-old Click — whose contract will expire after the World Series — to Queens.
()
