Why retailers are bullish on New York’s luxury hallways

“Lluxury issues,” says writer-director Mike White, appearing via Zoom from his home in Hawaii. He’s 10 minutes late because he completely forgot we were meeting. He searches for his glasses which turn out to be on his head. The past week has been manic, with the editing of season two of his HBO comedy The White Lotus, the premiere, press calls and panel discussions. “I feel pulverized,” he declares, then quickly laughs to himself. Luxury issues, he knows, aren’t really issues. “Also, you don’t want to be the guy who complains because he has a hit show.”

The first season of The White Lotus made White an overnight star at the age of 52. His satire on class warfare won 10 Emmy awards last month. It’s his biggest (some say only) mainstream success since he wrote School of Rock in 2003. White can’t explain it. He suspects it must be a blip. “I did so many weird things,” he shrugs. “It’s just a little moment frozen in time.”

On screen, White occasionally has a sideline playing candid, smiling man-boys (most notably as School of Rock’s Ned Schneebly). As a writer, however, he is ruthless, ruthless, a sharp-eyed chronicler of so much human frailty. Filmed during lockdown, the first season of The White Lotus lifted the lid on a five-star Hawaiian resort, cutting between pampered guests and harassed staff. He told us that every millionaire’s vacation is built on the back of someone else’s misery. It showed us that any self-proclaimed escape is a prison in disguise. The exotic setting, the white jokes, helped coat the dark message. This made viewers think they were getting Fantasy Island instead.

It’s not just the backdrop. Maybe people help too. As White sees it, he typically writes scripts that focus on one central character: Laura Dern’s crusading former executive on the Golden Globe-winning TV series Enlightened; Jennifer Aniston’s capricious cashier in the 2003 film The Good Girl. More often than not, these protagonists are polarizing figures. Some viewers like them; many others do not. While on The White Lotus he simply doubled down, spread his net. “So there are more entry points because I hedged my bets. I thought that instead of one difficult character, I would write 10, I would write 12. Audiences seem to react more to that.

He designed The White Lotus as a stand-alone story. It’s now its own boutique franchise, with the second season set at a sister station in Sicily and a new cast that includes Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli and F. Murray Abraham. The only hangover from the last holiday is Jennifer Coolidge, reprising her Emmy-winning turn as the tragic and needy Tanya. In one episode, she staggers into the hotel lobby demanding that the manager find her a psychic immediately. “I want a real, authentic old-world gypsy,” she says, as if ordering a drink from a cocktail menu.

White, on the other hand, doesn’t need a medium. He accepts that he probably has another shot on his hands. The prospect, however, seems to make him uneasy. He’s grown accustomed to his role as a darling underdog, cult movie maker (like Salma Hayek with the film Beatriz at Dinner) and TV pilots who never quite left the runway (Mamma Dallas). He has always considered himself part of the Hollywood service industry. How annoying to realize that he has joined the elite.

In 2018, during a break from his day job, he appeared on US reality TV show Survivor’s biblical-themed spin-off Survivor: David vs. Goliath and fought his way to the finale. The experience was great; it taught him the best way to compete. On reality TV, he explains, you have to keep your threat level low. This way people love and support you. But if you raise your head, well, you’re just causing trouble.

“Like, I just read some reviews of this new season [of The White Lotus]. And they are very positive. I am very happy. But they’re all like, ‘OK, great show’, like it’s planned. He gropes for his glasses. “I guess I liked being the underrated, under-the-radar guy. Now I’m bloated, overrated old Hollywood, whatever.

The White Lotus won 10 Emmy Awards last month, including for Outstanding Writing and Directing. Photograph: Frederic J Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Reality TV, he says, remains a key creative touchstone because it offers live-action drama that most screenwriters can’t match. But his upbringing in a conservative Christian community is the real source of his writing. “I was a pastor’s child,” he explains, having been raised by the Reverend Dr. Mel White. “The pastor brings his family out and says, ‘Look at us, we are a good example of a God-fearing family.’ And when I was a kid, I was like, “Well, it’s just not like that.”

As he tried to be pious, he felt something was missing; the teachings never sat properly. “I remember going to a religious summer camp and people would come out at night and accept Jesus into their hearts. But I never bought; I was a bit skeptical. It made me very alienated.

At the age of 11, he discovers that his father is homosexual. Mel then reinvented himself as a gay rights activist. He wrote a memoir (Stranger at the Gate), co-founded an LGBT Christian group (Soulforce) and traveled the country to explain that “being gay is a gift from God”. But it’s this early schism – this rift between our public and private selves – that has fascinated her son ever since.

“I grew up in this religion where nobody was honest about who they were and what was really going on,” he says. “And part of my drive to write has always been to make fun of that gap and show people for who they really are – complex, basic and flawed. That’s why I’m always reluctant to create characters people can rally around, because it seems too easy. Because we are essentially animals, we are essentially apes. In a religious community, people like to claim a connection to a higher spiritual dimension. That’s how they want to be perceived, but there’s always that human, animal backlash that pulls us away from it all.

Upon arriving in Hollywood, White worked as a screenwriter on Dawson’s Creek and the much-missed Paul Feig-created series Freaks and Geeks. But one of his first forays into the limelight was as creator and co-star of the 2000 film Chuck and Buck. He played Buck, the creepy Peter Pan who tracks down his former best friend in the city, desperate to rekindle their pre-pubescent romance. Chuck and Buck was a delirious one-off, a gratuitous affront to good taste. If nothing else, it seemed to establish White as a rogue agent, an identity: hiding in the shadows, throwing grenades from the wings.

Looking back, he says, he’s glad mainstream success didn’t come sooner. It would have screwed him up, would have turned his head. He remembers meeting prominent screenwriters in his early days and being mostly struck by their displeasure. “It was like they had won in Las Vegas – pulled the lever, hit the jackpot – and now they wanted to aim for that level every time. They were waiting for unconditional love or a perfect understanding of the world. He blinks in dismay. “And that level of success makes you self-aware. You start adjusting who you are in order to win the game. It’s a recipe for producing less work. But it’s also a recipe for disappointment in the game. life.

In the meantime, here it is. Top of the world, king of the hill, with a shelf full of Emmys and his bank balance bloated. The second season of The White Lotus is over and is almost as good as the first, although somehow it seems sadder, darker, haunted by the ghosts of old Europe as the guests drift from the palace to ruin. to the blown places of The Godfather Part 2. “I wanted to do a kind of opera round,” says White. “Mismatched lovers. People sneaking into hotel rooms. More of a sexual revolving door. I think that makes it interesting, the idea that content changes shape. So when people come back to the show, this is no longer as before.

In the first season of Hawaii-based The White Lotus, he says, he identified most with the character of Armond, the doomed resort manager, superbly portrayed by Australian actor Murray Bartlett. In Sicily, however, he found himself gravitating to Tom Hollander’s Quentin, a wasp-and-old-money gadfly who owns a lavish villa in the hills. “I’m not as sophisticated as him, but I aspire to be. He is like this figure of Gore Vidal. I guess I would like to be Gore Vidal.

All good, it could do a third season, possibly in Asia next time, assuming HBO gives the green light. But inevitably, he is in conflict. Having finally landed in paradise, he is already turning in circles towards the departure lounge.

“Even articulating that, I sound like an idiot,” he says. “But I’m not one to keep the franchise alive. I’m not a big tent entertainment person. I don’t always want to write about rich people in front of infinity pools. Success is a trap. Too much comfort means death. In White’s words, if his show tells us anything, it’s, “At some point, the whole house has to burn down.”