Why XRP Holders Should Check These Data In The Coming Days

- Bluesky, a decentralized social network, is aiming for the beta test.
- Bluesky would act as a robust and transparent norm for public conversation.
Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and former CEO of Twitter is beta-testing a new social networking platform. Dorsey had announced that his decentralized social service Bluesky was calling for beta testers a week before Elon Musk took complete control of Twitter.
In February, the company reported that establishing Bluesky PBLLC, a Public Benefit LLC will implement that strategy as an independent organization.
And, Jack Dorsey said in a recent statement that;
It requires coordination from many parties once a network is deployed, so we’re going to start in private beta to iron out issues.
Twitter to Bluesky-Where it Started
At first, Twitter established Bluesky in 2019 to aid in the creation of a related decentralized concept for the dominant social media platform. Bluesky’s most significant and long-term aim is to launch a robust and transparent norm for public discussion. But currently, Bluesky is not owned by any specific firm.
Further, Dorsey resigned as CEO of Twitter in November 2021, following that, Musk made a takeover proposal for the social network in April. After a long battle, Elon Musk took control of Twitter on Thursday and immediately fired its CEO Parag Agrawal and two other top executives.
However, Bluesky would utilize the federated social network known as the Authenticated Transfer Protocol (AT Protocol). The AT protocol is managed by multiple sites rather than just one. Moreover, Bluesky would enhance the protocol specifications and reveal details about how it functions as it performs beta tests. In addition, Jack Dorsey joins support to the Zion v2 Project which is building on Web5.