World Series: Phillies rally from five runs down to steal opener in Houston

Philadelphia Relief Pitcher Jose Alvarado Leaves The Game During The Sixth Inning In Game 1 On Friday Night In Houston. (Ap Photo/Eric Gay)
HOUSTON — Kyle Tucker said he wanted to get this World Series over with quickly, and darned if the Houston Astros right fielder didn’t try his hardest to make it so.

Philadelphia relief pitcher Jose Alvarado leaves the game during the sixth inning in Game 1 on Friday night in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

But, well, like just about everyone in baseball, he underestimated the Philadelphia Phillies.

Faced with their largest deficit in the postseason — a five-run hill built on two Tucker home runs through three innings Friday night — the Phillies rallied to win a Game 1 for the ages.
They knocked out future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander in the fifth inning. Manager Rob Thomson managed like it was Game 7. And J.T. Realmuto hit a go-ahead solo homer in the 10th inning of a 6-5 victory that will rank among the unlikeliest in the Phillies’ 140-year history.

How unlikely? Teams that have a lead of at least five runs were 589-18 in postseason history entering the night. The Phillies were 0-11 in the playoffs when trailing by five runs or more.

And consider the degree of difficulty. The Astros, a 106-win team in the regular season, hadn’t lost yet in the playoffs, going 7-0 en route to dispatching the Seattle Mariners in the divisional round and the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series. Verlander, who will almost certainly win his third Cy Young Award this season, didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning and looked like he may never give one up.

Somehow, though, nothing that happened next was the least bit surprising. Not the two-out rally in the fourth inning that featured a two-strike RBI single by Nick Castellanos and a two-run double by Alec Bohm. Not Realmuto’s game-tying two-run double in the fifth. Not Thomson’s move to bring in lefty Jose Alvarado in the fifth inning or to use Game 3 starter Ranger Suarez in the seventh. Not even Castellanos’ sliding catch in right field to save a run in the ninth and send the game to extra innings.

The Phillies have been doing this all month, rampaging through the playoffs with big play after big play, unexpected victory after unexpected victory.

Why stop now just because it’s the World Series?

On the eve of playing on baseball’s biggest stage for the first time in his career, Realmuto promised himself that he would pause whatever he was doing on the field before Game 1, look around, and savor the sights and sounds. The occasion called for — nay, it demanded — a few moments of reflection.

For everyone. Twelve years, 11 months, and 24 days had passed since owner John Middleton knelt beside Ryan Howard in a funereal visiting clubhouse at Yankee Stadium and said, “I want my (bleeping) trophy back,” the Phillies were on the national stage again, lined up between home plate and third base with a World Series logo painted on the grass in front of them.

And for a few innings, it looked like maybe the moment was too big for them.

Aaron Nola left a changeup over the plate for Tucker to launch to right field in the second inning. In the third, he gave up a leadoff double to Jeremy Pena, a one-out walk to Alex Bregman, and a three-run homer to Tucker on a sinker that leaked back over the plate.

Verlander, meanwhile, was slicing up the Phillies, setting down the first 10 batters. Dating to Oct. 4, when he no-hit them for five innings on the night after they clinched a playoff spot, he faced 26 Phillies batters without allowing a hit.

But everything changed the second time through the order. Rhys Hoskins lined a one-out single in the fourth inning for the Phillies’ first hit. Then Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos, and Alec Bohm followed with two-out hits. Castellanos lined a two-strike single to left field to drive in Hoskins before Bohm’s two-run double to left cut the deficit to 5-3.

After Verlander got through three innings in 36 pitches, the Phillies made him throw 31 pitches in the fourth, 10 of which came on a two-out walk to rookie shortstop Bryson Stott. Ten up, 10 down was followed by eight of next 13 batters reaching base (six hits, two walks).

With that, the Phillies eroded some of Verlander’s invincibility — and maybe the Astros’, too.

It took four innings, but the Phillies had arrived in the World Series again.

Did Tucker, or anybody else, really think they were going to go quickly? Or quietly?

No chance.

News

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announce divorce

October 29, 2022

Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Announce Divorce
CNN

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced Friday that they are divorcing after 13 years of marriage.

“We have come to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we have spent together. We are blessed to have beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always make sure they receive the love and attention they deserve,” Brady wrote on his Instagram Story. “We have come to this decision to end our marriage after careful consideration.”

Bündchen echoed with a statement of his own.

“With great gratitude for the time we spent together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will remain our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting for their give the love, care and attention they so sorely deserve,” she wrote. “The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have separated and even though it is of course hard to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we spent together and I always wish Tom the best.”

“We only wish the best for each other as we pursue the new chapters of our lives that are yet to be written,” Brady added in his post.

CNN previously reported that Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback who currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and his wife, Bündchen, a model, hired divorce attorneys and had to deal with ” marital problems,” according to a source close to the couple.

The two “lived apart,” a source close to Bündchen told CNN in September.

Brady, 45, had retired from the NFL in February, only to later reverse that decision. He took an 11-day break from training camp in August to “take care of personal things”, according to his head coach Todd Bowles.

In an interview with Elle magazine published last month, Bündchen, 42, said she had “concerns” about her husband’s return to the field after his initial retirement last winter.

“It’s a very violent sport, and I have my kids and I wish it had more of a presence,” Bündchen told the publication. “I’ve certainly had these conversations with him over and over again. But at the end of the day, I think everyone has to make a decision that works for them. [them]. He must also follow his joy.

In a recent conversation on his podcast, Brady talked about some of the personal costs of playing in the NFL for two decades.

“I haven’t had Christmas in 23 years and I haven’t had Thanksgiving in 23 years, I haven’t celebrated a birthday with people who are dear to me and who were born to August to the end of January. And I can’t be at funerals and I can’t be at weddings,” Brady said. “I think there comes a time in your life when you say, ‘You know what? I’ve had enough and it’s enough and time to continue, to move on to other aspects of life.

CNN has reached out to reps for Brady and Bündchen for further comment.

Cnn

News

Bet €10 and get €30 free bets with Sky Bet

October 29, 2022

Bet €10 And Get €30 Free Bets With Sky Bet
Fulham take on Everton when the Premier League kicks off at 5.30pm on Saturday, with both sides moving up the table after picking up strong wins last weekend.

Sky Bet has a new customer offer where you can claim £30 free bets when you wager £10 on the game.

Getty

Everton travel to Craven Cottage tomorrow to take on Fulham in Saturday night’s clash.

SKY BET – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets – CLAIM HERE*

The home side have won their last two games and are moving up the standings after a previous three-game slump without a win.

Back-to-back wins over Aston Villa and Leeds saw the Cottagers climb from 11th to 7th, ahead of Liverpool and West Ham and just three points behind Newcastle in the Champions League places.

Only the top three teams in the league have scored more goals than Marco Silva’s newly promoted side, helped hugely by contributions from Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has scored nine goals in 11 games this season.

Visitors Everton ended their three-game losing streak last weekend by dispatching a strong Crystal Palace side 3-0, with striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin back among the goals in just his second start since returning from his long injury.

Victory saw Frank Lampard’s side move up to 12th in the table, still just four points clear of the relegation zone, but Evertonians’ most optimistic will remind people they are down to just three points behind their close neighbors Liverpool.

Fulham have won two of the last three meetings between the two sides, but the Toffees ran out 3-2 winners the last time the two sides met at Craven Cottage, with Calvert-Lewin claiming a double in 2020.

SKY BET – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets – CLAIM HERE*

Commercial Content Notice: Taking any of the bookmaker offers featured in this article may result in payout to talkSPORT. 18+. The T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org

Remember to gamble responsibly

A responsible player is a person who:

  • Set time and money limits before playing
  • Only plays with money he can afford to lose
  • Never chase their losses
  • Don’t play if upset, angry or depressed
  • Gamcare – www.gamcare.org.uk
  • Gamble Aware – www.begambleaware.org

For help with a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or go to www.gamstop.co.uk to be banned from all UK regulated gambling websites.

*NEW CUSTOMERS ONLY. SINGLE FIRST BET AND E/W ONLY WITH A CHANCE OF 1/1 OR MORE. 3 BET TOKENS OF £10. FREE BET SETS NOT INCLUDED IN RETURNS. FREE BETS USABLE ONLY ON FOOTBALL. FREE BETS ARE NOT WITHDRAWN. NO FREE BET EXPIRATION. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS AND OTHER TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY.

Sports

News

China denounces US 'nuclear blackmail' — RT World News

October 29, 2022

China Denounces Us 'Nuclear Blackmail' — Rt World News
Washington’s updated nuclear strategy ‘exacerbates great power competition’ and suspected foreign threats, Beijing says

China has said that any attempt to “nuclear blackmail” by the United States will fail, accusing Washington of encouraging confrontation between world powers after publishing its latest Nuclear Posture Review (NPR).

Asked about the newly released document, which spells out US policy on nuclear weapons, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said NPR “strongly smacks of Cold War and zero-sum mentality” and “uses nuclear weapons as tools to advance [the US] geopolitical agenda.

“I must point out that in this latest NPR, the United States has made irresponsible remarks and accusations as well as baseless speculation about China’s normal modernization of its nuclear forces,” he added. Wang told reporters on Friday, adding that the United States had specifically “adapted” a “Nuclear Deterrence Strategy” against Beijing.

China is seriously concerned and firmly opposed to such a decision. Let me state that we have the capability and the confidence to protect our national security interests. US nuclear blackmail will not work on China.

The new US strategy, a declassified version of which was released on Thursday, breaks with campaign promises made by President Joe Biden, leaving the door open for a nuclear response to a non-nuclear attack. While Biden has insisted that “single goal” of the US nuclear arsenal is to deter or retaliate against the first use of the bomb, the White House-approved NPR concluded that such an approach “would lead to an unacceptable level of risk, given the range of non-nuclear capabilities developed and deployed by competitors”.


Biden Walks Back On His Nuclear Pledge

Wang went on to say that the updated US policy “lower[s] the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons” in the meantime “to exaggerate the so-called nuclear threat of certain countries.”

“The United States possesses the largest nuclear arsenal in the world and continues to upgrade its ‘nuclear triad’ and selectively advance the international nuclear arms control process only when it serves to suppress countries it regard as rivals”, He continued. “What lies behind American policy is its hegemonic logic of seeking absolute military superiority, which could fuel a nuclear arms race.”

The Biden administration has repeatedly said China is Washington’s biggest competitor and concern, with the Pentagon saying the People’s Republic poses “the most comprehensive and serious challenge to the national security of the United States” in its new national defense strategy, also released Thursday alongside the new NPR and a missile defense review.


China Remains The Main Threat To The United States – Pentagon

Tensions have risen between the two countries since August, when US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan despite strong objections from Beijing, which considers the island part of its own territory. Although the trip sparked an unprecedented series of Chinese military exercises in the air and waters surrounding Taiwan, Western delegations nonetheless continued to visit Taipei in the months that followed, with Germany sending lawmakers there. traveling earlier this week.

RT

News

Bay Area TV Sports Listings: What to watch Saturday through Sunday

October 29, 2022

Bay Area Tv Sports Listings: What To Watch Saturday Through Sunday
Saturday

college football

9 a.m. Notre Dame at Syracuse ABC

9 a.m. Ohio State at Penn State FOX

9 a.m. Georgia Tech at Florida State ACC

9 a.m. TCU at West Virginia ESPN

9:00 a.m. South Florida at Houston ESPN2

9 a.m. Toledo East Michigan ESPNU

9 a.m. Oklahoma at Iowa State FS1

9 a.m. Boston College at Connecticut CBSSN

9 a.m. Arkansas at Auburn SEC

9:30 a.m. Georgetown at Lafayette NBCBA

11:30 a.m. Rutgers at Minnesota BTN

12:30 a.m. Oklahoma State at Kansas State FOX

12:30 p.m. Wake Forest at Louisville ACC

12:30 p.m. Georgia vs. Florida, at Jacksonville, Fla. CBS

12:30 p.m. Illinois at Nebraska ABC

12:30 p.m. Oregon at cal FS1

12:30 p.m. Cincinnati at ESPN Central Florida

12:30 a.m. Northwest at Iowa ESPN2

12:30 p.m. Temple at Navy CBSSN

1 p.m. Missouri at South Carolina SEC

1 p.m. Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Florida A&M CW

1 p.m. Alabama South to Arkansas State ESPNU

4 p.m. Kentucky at Tennessee ESPN

4 p.m. UAB at Florida Atlantic CBSSN

4:00 p.m. Colorado State at Boise State FS1

4 p.m. Coastal Carolina at Marshall NFL

4:00 p.m. USC at Arizona PAC12

4:30 p.m. Michigan State at Michigan ABC

4:30 p.m. Baylor at Texas Tech ESPN2

4:30 p.m. Arizona State at Colorado ESPNU

4:30 p.m. Mississippi at Texas A&M SEC

5 p.m. Pittsburgh at North Carolina ACC

7:30 p.m. Nevada at San Jose State CBSSN

7:30 p.m. Stanford at UCLA ESPN

7:30 p.m. San Diego State at Fresno State FS1

Golf

5:30 a.m. DP World: Portugal Masters GOLF

10:30 a.m. PGA: Bermuda GOLF Championship

1 a.m. Asia-Pacific Amateur Champion. (delay, Sun start) ESPN2

Horses race

9:30 a.m. America’s Day at FS2 races

4:30pm Breeders Crown FS2

MLB World Series

5 p.m. Game 2: Phillies at Astros FOX

Motor sports

9:30 a.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Xfinity 500, USA qualifying

12:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity: Death on Tools 250 NBC

NBA

4 p.m. Warriors at Hornets NBCBA

5 p.m. 76ers at Bulls NBATV

NHL

11:00 a.m. Rangers at NHL Stars

1:30 p.m. Lightning at the Sharks NBCCA

4 p.m. Maple Leafs vs. Kings NHL

Soccer

7:00 a.m. England: Chelsea at Brighton & Hove Albion USA

9:30 a.m. England: Everton at Fulham NBC

11:45 a.m. England: Leeds United at Liverpool USA

5 p.m. NWSL Finals: Portland vs. Kansas City CBS

3:50 a.m. FS2 U-17 Women’s World Cup third place

college football

9 a.m. Men: UCLA at Rutgers BTN

Tennis

5:00 a.m. ATP Erste Bank or Swiss Indoors, TENNIS semi-finals

Women’s varsity volleyball

3:30 PM Minnesota at Wisconsin BTN

5:30 p.m. Ohio State at Penn State BTN

Men’s varsity water polo

1 p.m. cal at UCLA PAC12

Sunday

Figure skating

9:00 a.m. ISU Grand Prix: NBC Skate Canada International

Golf

5am ​​DP World: Portugal Masters GOLF

10:30 a.m. PGA: Bermuda GOLF Championship

Horses race

11:00 a.m. America’s Day at Races FS1

2:00 p.m. America’s Day at FS2 races

Motor sports

11 a.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Xfinity 500 NBC

12:55 F1: Mexican Grand Prix ESPN

2 p.m. NHRA: Nevada Nationals FS1

NBA

3 p.m. Warriors at NBCBA Pistons

4 p.m. Timberwolves at Spurs NBATV

NFL

10 a.m. Bear at FOX Cowboys

10 a.m. Raiders at Saints CBS

1 p.m. 49ers at Rams FOX

5:20 p.m. Packers at Bills NBC

Soccer

6:30 a.m. England: Nottingham Forest at Arsenal USA, TELE

07:20 U-17 Women’s World Cup Final: Colo v Spain FS2

9 a.m. England: West Ham United at Manchester. United States, TV

11:45 a.m. FA-WSL West Ham United v Arsenal CBSSN

Midday MLS Conference Final: Austin FC at LAFC ABC

5:00 p.m. MLS Conference Finals: NYCFC at Philadelphia FS1

6 p.m. Mexican League Final: Toluca at Pachuca UNIV

college football

4 p.m. Men: Washington at Stanford PAC12

Tennis

6h ATP Erste Bank Open or Swiss Indoors, TENNIS final

3am WTA Finals or Paris Masters (early Mon) TENNIS

Women’s varsity volleyball

10 a.m. WV at Baylor ESPN2

1 p.m. Oklahoma at Kansas ESPNU

2 p.m. Stanford in Washington PAC12-BA

California Daily Newspapers

News

High school football roundup: Mounds View upsets No. 2 seed Champlin Park

October 29, 2022

High School Football Roundup: Mounds View Upsets No. 2 Seed Champlin Park
Mounds View 17, Champlin Park 7

Owen Wark went 23 for 31 for 214 yards and two passing scores to lead seventh-seeded Mounds View to a massive upset of second-seeded Champlin Park.

The Rebels took a 7-0 lead into the half thanks to a blocked punt returned for a touchdown, but Wark hit Ryan Counihan for a 78-yard scoring strike to knot the game early in the third. Mounds View put the game on ice on Wark’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Ebben.

Stillwater 38, Brainerd 21

Marcello Getty hit Eli Holtz for a 25-yard touchdown pass to put eighth-seeded Brainerd up 21-16 on top-seeded Stillwater in the first half.

The Ponies responded in the second half, with Max Shikenjanski throwing two of this three touchdown passes over the final two quarters. Samuel Young ran for 133 yards and two scores.

Lakeville North 24, Minnetonka 7

For the second straight season, Lakeville North opened the Class 6A playoffs with a road victory. Riley Grossman threw a pair of scoring strikes, the second a 77-yard touchdown pass to Najee Nelson to put the Panthers up 17-7 in the fourth and essentially put the game on ice.

St. Croix Lutheran 44, Minneapolis Henry 25

Jack Thome ran for five touchdowns as the Crusaders pulled off an upset in Class 3A, Section 4 semifinal.

Hill-Murray 54, Academy 20

Sawyer Seidl ran just four times, but amassed 115 yards and three touchdowns. Fellow running back Xavier Daniels had seven carries for 110 yards and an additional three scores.

White Bear Lake 28, Anoka 23

Four different players found the end zone for White Bear Lake — Rayshaun Brakes, Cole Sather, Vatel Henderson and Chris Heim — as the Bears built a 28-9 fourth-quarter lead that Anoka chipped away at with a pair of late scores.

Lakeville South 52, Burnsville 6

The Cougars compiled seven rushing touchdowns, including four from Carson Hansen, who scored touchdowns of 27, 22, 11 and eight yards.

News

Blinken says the United States and Canada must work together on the world's ills

October 29, 2022

Blinken Says The United States And Canada Must Work Together On The World'S Ills
Comment

MONTREAL — The United States must work with countries like Canada to solve global problems, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday.

Neither Canada nor the United States can face challenges such as climate change, global health issues and the impact of new technologies alone, Blinken told a group of dignitaries and university students.

“When I started this role, my boss, President Biden, told me, first and foremost, to make an effort to reinvigorate our partnerships, our alliances,” said Blinken, who spoke in French at the meeting. event, which was also attended by Canadians. Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly.

“We are starting with the closest partner, Canada,” Blinken said.

In an interview earlier today with a Montreal television station, Blinken called Canada and the United States “essential partners” who share the same values.

“We work together because the lives of our fellow citizens are very intertwined,” he said.

Blinken was asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s comments on Thursday that the world is facing the most dangerous decade since World War II.

Blinken said the danger was created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“It’s a war we didn’t want,” he said. “We have done everything in our power to prevent this from happening. What we are seeing now is a remarkable partnership between many countries, including the United States and Canada, to support Ukraine. .

During a visit to a public market, Blinken was greeted by a handful of protesters opposed to a possible international intervention to deal with the humanitarian and security crisis in Haiti.

Later, Blinken and Joly reiterated comments they made in Ottawa on Thursday that a multilateral military intervention in the Caribbean nation is under discussion but remains a work in progress.

“There is a huge challenge for the Haitian people, the suffering is terrible, and I think we all agree that we must act and do something, but supporting solutions that come from Haiti”, did he declare.

Haiti’s interim government has operated in chaos since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise. Since September, armed gangs have been blocking access to fuel, leading to shortages of basic commodities, drinking water and medical services, all during a cholera outbreak.

Canada and the United States have sent armored police vehicles, and the United Nations is considering a military intervention to restore order, which has been endorsed by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Blinken said Canada and the United States are also closely aligned on the twin threats to the Arctic of climate change and Russian expansionism.

He began his trip to Montreal with a visit to Lithion, a company that manufactures batteries for electric vehicles by recycling 95% of the materials from used batteries.

Blinken said the company gives him hope for the fight against climate change and described it as an example of partnerships between Canada and the United States. American companies have invested in Lithion, which is part of a bilateral supply chain.

washingtonpost

