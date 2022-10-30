4 dead and a dozen injured as fuel tanker catches fire in Mizoram

Saturday Night Live poked fun at the national drama surrounding election races in Georgia, Pennsylvania and Arizona on Saturday – citing how political outsiders such as Dr Oz and NFL star Herschel Walker performed extremely well in pre-election polls .

The show dedicated its cold open to these political newcomers while going so far as to poke fun at them – in a fake interview on a parody of “PBS News Hour.”

The ordeal chair was, of course, presenter Judy Woodruff – played by actor Heidi Gardner – who hosted satirical versions of Oz, Walker and Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. , as part of the opening sketch.

Gardner’s Woodruff begins the segment by introducing the three contestants, played by Mikey Day, Kenan Thompson and Cecily Strong respectively.

The news anchor then remarks on how the trio became stars of the Republican Party after starting their respective runs as underdogs – although she’s not sure how.

“OK, well, the three of you have been winning in the polls for the last few weeks when none of you have any political experience,” she begins, as the unlikely politicians stand to their own podium on the pseudo stage.

She then directs her attention to Thompson’s Walker, a former NFL running back and the Republican nominee in Georgia’s upcoming senatorial election.

‘M. Walker, you are now three points behind Senator Raphael Warnock. Why is your support increasing? asks Woodruff, seemingly bewildered by the aspiring politician’s current success in the polls.

“And that’s where I don’t know,” Thompson’s Walker replies with the Heisman winner’s signature southern twang, equally perplexed.

“The whole world is a mystery. Is not it? For example, a thermos – it keeps hot things hot, but also cold things cold. My question is, how does he decide? We are looking at this very closely.

When asked why millions of Georgians voted for him, despite two women coming forward to claim he paid the bill for their abortions, Thompson, as a former Heisman Walker winner: answered: ‘Gas. Gas prices are really high

Thompson, in character, added of Walker’s success: “Like the great Trump Donald said, I can pay for an abortion in the middle of Fifth Avenue and not lose a vote.”

He also said that the last time he checked his son was a “boy”.

Meanwhile, playing Dr Mehmet Oz – who quit his long-running show last year to run for governor of Pennsylvania – cast member Day donned a Phillies hat and bragged awkwardly from other panelists to have a delicious ‘Philadelphia Cheese and Steak’ while in the unassuming state. capital city.

Seemingly attempting to appeal to Philly’s more blue-collar, folksy voter base, but betrayed by the TV documentary’s trademark sultry cadence, Day, like Oz, explained he had been ‘lucky’ thanks to the stroke of his Democratic rival John Fetterman – before taking a moment to shill diet pills guaranteed to help dieters lose 30 pounds in a day.

Strong’s Lake, meanwhile, a former Phoenix news anchor, thanked Woodruff for putting her on the program – which the Republican later touted as a “sweet little show full of lies.”

Pressed to deny the 2020 election results and her support for former President Trump, Lake instead explains why she’s appealing to voters – with the show clearly lambasting the reporter’s efforts to assert her supposed “folkness” on members of his home state, despite his bragging a less than convincing attitude.

“I’m normal Judy, I’m just a constantly blurry hometown girl,” she tells Gardner’s Woodruff, noting that she clicked with “terrified elderly” voters in Arizona, known for its large population. of elderly people.

“Arizonans want to talk about the issues that affect them, like crime in New York or crime in Detroit, or the most pressing issue, drag queen story time,” she continues, referring to the recent recent advent controversy in Arizona and Florida. public schools send their students to events presided over by drag queens.

‘Men dressing up as loud sassy women, introducing children to the joys of reading? Not on my watch, she said. “If the people of Arizona elect me, I’ll make sure they never have to vote again.”

The episode, which aired on October 29, was hosted by musician Jack Harlow, who also served as the show’s musical guest.

The skit comes as the states’ midterm elections loom on the horizon, with the candidates set to face off the following week.

Many races, especially those that were derided during Saturday’s cold open, are particularly lively.

According to a recent poll, 51% of likely voters in Pennsylvania support Fetterman, who suffered a stroke five months ago and later missed answers during a widely broadcast debate last week, compared to 49% who support Oz.

In Georgia, the race for the Senate is also unusually close. Incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock has a significant lead among early voters, while challenger Walker is bolstered by potential support among Election Day voters.

Warnock currently holds a net positive rating of 51% favorable to 43% unfavorable among voters in the state, while Walker has almost the opposite – a net negative rating of 43% favorable to 52% unfavorable.

In Arizona, Katie Hobbs, who led Lake by a healthy 5-7% for the majority of the race, now trails Lake by single digits in several polls, after refusing to debate her opponent earlier this month.

The disparities between all of the aforementioned candidates are well within the 4.4% margin of error that is historically accepted when it comes to pre-election polls. The mid-terms are scheduled to start on November 8.