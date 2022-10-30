News
A look back at the historical events that took place that day
Heavyweight champion Joe Frazier poses next to a poster advertising his 'victory party' as he leaves his locker room after a final public workout in Philadelphia ahead of his title defense fight against Muhammad Ali.
On October 30, 1938, in New York, the Colombia Broadcasting System (CBS) aired a vivid depiction of a Martian army invading Earth, interrupted by news reports, without revealing to viewers that it was a fictionalized radio drama by Orson Welles. “War of the Worlds(adapted from a novel by HG Wells) caused panic across the country. The country experienced mass hysteria as some listeners fled their homes under the false impression that a Martian invasion was happening.
Massive panic was caused by several confused viewers who tuned in to the aired play too late and missed the introduction, which established the show’s context. Ever since the War of the Worlds aired on radio, many news outlets and reports have taken it as a fact that the program had scared many Americans into .
On the same day in 1974, Muhammad Ali defeated George Foreman to reclaim the heavyweight boxing title. The fight took place in Kinshasa, Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Ali called it the “Rumble in the Jungle”. Ali, from Louisville, Kentucky, and Foreman, from Houston, Texas, were both from the southern United States, despite the fact that the battle took place in Africa. Foreman, who is younger than Ali and had never lost in his professional career, entered the fight as a favorite. However, Ali ultimately won the fight by adopting the “drug rope” strategy to avoid ineffective punches and wear down Foreman.
Both had won gold medals competing for the United States at the Olympics – Ali in the light heavyweight division at the 1960 Rome Olympics and Foreman in the same category at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City.
- In 1905, the October Manifesto, proclaimed by Emperor Nicholas II, marked the end of unrestricted autocracy in Russia and the beginning of constitutional monarchy.
- In 1961, Tsar Bomba, the largest nuclear bomb ever exploded and the most powerful explosion ever recorded by mankind, was detonated by the Soviets over the island of Novaya Zemlya in the Arctic Ocean.
- In 2018, Whitey Bulger, a prominent figure in American criminal organizations from the late 1960s to the mid-1990s as the leader of the Boston-area Winter Hill Gang, was murdered in prison by fellow convicts.
Men’s hockey: Gophers salvage a split at Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – After their opening act on the season-long road show was a bomb, there was no panic, no extraordinary measures, no major ravamping of the lines for the Minnesota Gophers.
They are a team blessed with talent, and gaining experience. Their response, in a 4-2 win at Ohio State on Saturday night, was one of quiet efficiency.
“We went to work tonight,” Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. “It wasn’t all pretty early, but we hung in there, we kept with it, then you get rewarded.”
Jimmy Snuggerud had a goal and two assists, and Jackson LaCombe scored his third goal in as many games. The Gophers got contributions up and down the line chart to salvage a split of their two-game weekend Big Ten series.
Justen Close had 20 saves for the Gophers (5-3-0 overall, 1-1-0 Big Ten), who never trailed in the game.
LaCombe opened the scoring in the first, and other than two hiccups that allowed Ohio State to get on the board via Davis Burnside shorthanded goals, this was a dominant performance by the visitors.
They took control in the second period with Mason Nevers and Matthew Knies scoring to open up a 3-1 lead. Minnesota led 4-1 in the third and appeared to get a fifth goal, but the Buckeyes challenged the play. After a review, it was determined that the Gophers had entered the zone offside.
Ohio State (7-2-1, 3-1-0) got 28 saves from goalie Jakub Dobes in the loss.
“It’s amazing,” Motzko said, referring to their lack of energy in a 6-5 loss on Friday. “You start bending your knees and you play better hockey.
Rapid recovery
In this post-COVID era, teams are rightfully extra cautious about the potential for illness spreading throughout a locker room. So when LaCombe didn’t feel well last week, the Gophers kept him away from the team and from the rink.
The absence seemed to have had no ill effects on his game this weekend, as LaCombe’ solid defensive play and offensive contributions continued.
“He was out of practice all week, and that showed a little bit. He’s healthy now, but we’ve got to get him some more ice time,” Motzko said. “He’s playing with confidence, and he’s capable of doing that. Highly talented.”
LaCombe, a second round draft pick of the Anaheim Ducks, is one of three Gophers defensemen who turned down pro hockey for one more season in college.
“It’s kind of a team effort that’s helping me out,” LaCombe said of the recent offensive production. “So many guys are in the right spots and making plays to me that it kind of works out great. Kinda shooting more than I used to is definitely helping me.”
Briefly
— Healthy scratches from the Gophers’ lineup on Saturday were forward Connor Kurth and defenseman Matt Staudacher. Two Gophers were left back in Minneapolis due to Big Ten restrictions on how many players can travel.
— The Gophers continue Big Ten play next weekend with Notre Dame coming to 3M Arena at Mariucci for a pair of games.
Has it already become Fadnavis vs Shinde? telltale signs
The egg on the faces of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis is worth Rs 1.79 lakh crore. This is the cumulative value of the four deals Maharashtra has lost to Gujarat, including two since the Shinde-Fadnavis combo took over the state.
The losses: the Vedanta Foxconn chip-making project, a bulk drug-making project, a medical park and, starting this week, a Tata-Airbus plan that will make military transport planes.
The timing is ominous. Gujarat is due to vote for its next government and news of securing some of the country’s biggest investments will energize the BJP’s campaign to tear down Arvind Kejriwal in the prime minister’s home state.
Maharashtra, meanwhile, needs to heal its wounds. The three main opposition parties there – whose joint government was dismantled by Shinde and Fadnavis – say the couple must explain what keeps them sitting and watching as Mumbai comes close to losing its status of financial capital. Maharashtra is India’s second most industrialized state (behind Tamil Nadu). But it’s Gujarat that really seems to be doing business.
Shinde and Maharashtra BJP leaders are trying to appease their party members as well as voters. But the Shinde-BJP government seems to be a little unsteady on its feet.
I spoke to several leaders of the Shiv Sena (the Uddhav Thackeray faction), Shinde faction, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), BJP and Congress for this column.
Including union ministers, BJP representatives have no difference with this opinion: “Gujarati favoritism to the detriment of Maharashtra must end or we will face a serious Maharashtrian tantrum, first in the long-delayed civic polls of Mumbai, then in the Lok Sabha of 2024. and assembly elections”. Recall that Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister, made a huge pitch for the Tata project to come to Nagpur, his constituency, after Vedanta Foxconn left Maharashtra for Gujarat. Despite Gadkari’s tough scrabble, which included letters to Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, Gujarat’s election prevailed on the Nagpur ground.
The anger within the Thackeray team is palpable. An aide close to Thackeray said: “The BJP and its central leaders should thank their lucky stars that Uddhav-ji is soft (mannered); if Balasaheb had been here he would have ensured that the ‘strength of the street’ guaranteed that those who favored Gujarat could not stay in Bombay.”
Sweet or not, Thackeray is capitalizing on the narrative that Gujarat is the center favorite at the expense of Maharashtra. A sub-regional sense of competition has always existed between the two states, and the Sena and the NCP, the two parties that have positioned themselves as “Maratha sons of the soil”, are now sowing the Maharashtra narrative and the “manoos” are duped.
Thackeray also knows he has the ability to build on his perception of a man betrayed by his own party and ousted from government. He was a popular chief minister whose fireside chats during the pandemic, when it was at its peak, did much to endear him to people. Most Maharashtra leaders say sympathy for him was shown in the Andheri by-election and the BJP snatched his candidate because he didn’t want to risk a loss ahead of the crucial elections for the municipality of mumbai.
The Prime Minister and top BJP leaders emphasize in every state election that voters will benefit from their party’s choice so that central and state leadership can work in effective tandem. But the promised ‘twin engine’ is in fact a traitor, Aditya Thackeray has alleged, pointing out that the Maharashtra state government is now regularly trampled by a center for which Gujarat is the top priority.
The Shinde government is in crisis with a complete lack of trust between the two allies. Fadnavis is eager for the Shinde faction to merge with the BJP so he can make the decisions. Shinde is paranoid that the BJP is annexing his party and reducing him to a spectator in his own government. Sources tell me that 10 days ago Shinde wanted to sequester all his MPs in a compound in Rajasthan. Many of his MPs claim that civil servants take orders from Fadnavis and do not allow them to do any work in their ministries and constituencies.
A senior NCP official told me that Shinde regularly calls at least one top billionaire industrialist in hopes of landing a mega project for Maharashtra to reverse at least some of the recent losses.
Meanwhile, a group of Shinde MPs are in talks with Uddhav Thackeray to return to his team as they feel the Shinde-BJP alliance is unraveling. Fadnavis had assured the central BJP that Congress and the NCP would get rid of Thackeray when he lost office, but that did not happen. In fact, when Rahul Gandhi’s “Bharat Jodo Yatra” enters Maharashtra, the three allies are expected to see their top leaders join its march in a show of unity.
For Shinde and Fadnavis, meanwhile, the show of unity seems to have faded within four months of taking over Maharashtra. The BJP has a habit of stabilizing its governments when they show signs of weakness. The healing touch he will exert in this case will probably not be gentle on Shinde. The election may take place in Gujarat, but Maharashtra is also hyperactive.
(Swati Chaturvedi is an author and journalist who has worked with The Indian Express, The Statesman and The Hindustan Times.)
Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author.
Nets booed as they drop to 1-5 in 125-116 loss to Pacers
Two teams played basketball at Barclays Center on Saturday. Let’s call them Team A and Team B.
Team A has the NBA’s third-largest payroll and a roster with two likely hall-of-fame players leading the charge. Team B has the NBA’s second-cheapest payroll, three rotation players watching from the sidelines and a roster full of mostly young, developing prospects.
Team A is supposed to win in a game against Team B, and it shouldn’t be a contest. In fact, Las Vegas made Team A 11-point favorites.
Yet such is the state of affairs for a Brooklyn Nets team that has now lost four games in a row and dropped to a 1-5 record after their embarrassing 125-116 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, a loss punctuated by Kevin Durant — a sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer — slapping the scorer’s table in frustration with four minutes left in the fourth quarter at the very moment he, like many in the crowd, realized his team was not going to win.
A roster with Durant and Kyrie Irving, capable shooters and playmakers should blow the lid off of most opponents, especially opponents like the Pacers who are not contending for a championship and might not even qualify for the Play-In Tournament.
Instead, the Nets look like the team headed for another Play-In Tournament appearance, only this time, they don’t have the laundry list of excuses to justify the poor performance. Only this time, the Nets have had a full training camp with their mostly healthy roster and they’re continuing to struggle.
The first few losses were excusable. The New Orleans Pelicans have established themselves as a dark horse NBA Finals contender in the Western Conference. The Memphis Grizzlies put the league on notice last season, the Milwaukee Bucks are perennial contenders, and Luka Doncic could be the NBA’s Most Valuable Player of the Year this season. He hung a 40-point triple-double to beat the Nets in overtime.
The Nets were supposed to beat the lowly Indiana Pacers on Saturday. It was as close to an early-season must-win as it gets.
But the same issues that plagued the Nets in their first four losses of the season doomed them in the fifth. The defense was atrocious, the Nets got outrebounded by a wider margin (52-35) than they lost by and Ben Simmons continues to be a shell of himself offensively.
The game plan against the Nets is clear: If you can put a shoulder into a player, you can likely get through him, and if you can get through him, there’s no true enforcer on the roster to protect the rim. Far too often, a defender had to help from the weak side, which made the Nets susceptible to the corner three.
This happened time and time again: The Pacers hit 23 triples, tying an all-time record for most threes made against the Nets in franchise history.
Some of those threes were flukes – that is, Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and rookie Bennedict Mathurin walking up the court and shooting over a contest. Many of them, however, were not.
The Nets’ defense is in a bad place.
And so, it would appear, are both the team and the fan base. Some Nets fans began booing the team as a lowly Indiana roster ran up a double-digit lead. Other fans booed the Nets as they walked off their beautiful “classic” court design.
The Nets have another chance in a game they’re heavily favored in — because Team A and Team B play again on Halloween.
Cabinet veteran Michael Gove tells Britain ‘we’re sorry’
Yesterday, the returning Leveling Up secretary predicted Liz Truss’ disastrous 44 days as prime minister and vowed to win back the country’s trust, promising the new government will fix the economy by reversing its policies.
Michael Gove told the country “we’re sorry” as he slammed the former leader, of whom he didn’t appear to be a fan.
That was evident earlier this month at the Tory conference when he criticized Truss’ plans to cut income tax by 45p for high earners.
It was one of the factors that caused her premiership to drop and ultimately led her to resign.
Funder Rishi used a column in The Sun to talk about the chaos that continues to ensue with the economy due to Truss’ decision to have a mini budget.
Gove called Truss’ 44 days in office, which saw her cut taxes for the wealthy, a “vacation from reality” and said the Tories chose the wrong leader this summer.
Saying that Leveling Up is back, he added that he plans to build more low-cost housing, which will help families get on the property ladder.
He also promised a housing revolution and tackling the siding scandal as well as better protection for tenants.
Plus, it introduces new laws to prevent landlords from kicking out their tenants for no reason.
Gove had denounced Truss’s plan to cut income tax by 45p for top earners at the Tory conference earlier this month, which was one of the factors that sent his post from prime minister in freefall and eventually saw her resign.
He is expected to make scathing U-turns on many of Truss’ policies, including reversing his policy for nationwide ultra-low-tax investment zones.
Gove did not deny that Britain faces ‘deep economic challenges and his return will see him being ‘outspoken’ about it.
The upgrade secretary explained that tough decisions are needed due to the economic free fall after the mini budget which also wreaked havoc on the markets.
He added that it had also caused a black hole in the finances that his boss, the new Prime Minister Sunak, is trying to save.
Saying that Leveling Up is back, he added that he plans to build more low-cost housing, which will help families get on the property ladder.
Gove praised Sunak, saying he had the experience, skill and compassion to lead the country through economic challenges.
He cited Sunak’s furlough scheme as an economic success story during his tenure as chancellor, which prevented mass unemployment across the country.
Sunak is currently trying to find £50billion for spending cuts and tax hikes.
Gove did not deny Britain faces ‘deep economic challenges and his return will see him being ‘outspoken’ about it
Sunak, pictured with Gove, is currently trying to find £50billion for spending cuts and tax hikes
Gove’s promises to the British people come after he threw shade at Truss earlier this month, talking about the virtues of “strong leadership” on Twitter after his disastrous press conference.
He posted an image of a visit to a school in his Surrey constituency as the Prime Minister spoke in Downing Street.
Barely a month after taking office, Ms Truss staged a landmark press conference to drop plans to keep corporation tax at 19p, rather than raising it to 25p in April.
Previously, she forced her chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, to step down before replacing him with Jeremy Hunt.
Michael Gove posted an image of a visit to a school in his Surrey constituency – as Liz Truss held her disastrous Downing Street press conference
Barely a month after taking office, Ms Truss staged a landmark press conference to drop plans to keep corporation tax at 19p, rather than raising it to 25p in April. Earlier, she forced her chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, to step down before replacing him with Jeremy Hunt
She said she made a “difficult” decision for “economic security” and “in the national interest”, but maintained that her “mission” to cut taxes remained.
“We will weather this storm,” she said. “The mission remains the same…but at the end of the day, we have to make sure we have economic stability.”
Under fierce fire from reporters, Ms Truss refused to apologize for ‘smearing’ the Tories’ reputation – before abruptly walking out after eight minutes and just four questions.
Shortly after, Mr Gove posted a picture on Twitter saying: ‘Good to speak to Surrey Heath headteachers today – providing strong leadership to the next generation.’
“We discussed financial pressures, support for vulnerable people and recruitment and retention.”
Barely a month after taking office, Ms Truss staged a landmark press conference to drop plans to keep corporation tax at 19p, rather than raising it to 25p in April.
The former minister at the Conservative Party conference, where he backed raising benefits in line with inflation rather than wages – which Ms Truss resisted
It came after the former minister, sacked by Boris Johnson earlier this year, made a series of interventions on economic policy at the Conservative Party conference last week.
He criticized plans to scrap the 45p tax rate, which was later reversed, and backed raising benefits in line with inflation rather than wages, which Ms Truss is resisting.
Looking uncomfortable, Ms Truss took to the podium inside No9 Downing Street to deliver a statement confirming the corporation tax overhaul.
When asked why she should remain Prime Minister, she said: ‘I am absolutely determined to deliver on what I have promised, to deliver higher growth and a more prosperous UK, to see us weather the storm we’re facing.”
“We have already provided the energy price guarantee ensuring that people do not face huge bills this winter.”
“But it was in the face of the problems we had that I acted decisively to ensure economic stability, as this is of vital importance to people and businesses across our country.”
Looking uncomfortable, Ms Truss took to the podium inside No9 Downing Street to deliver a statement confirming the corporation tax overhaul
Asked if she would apologize to her party, Ms Truss told reporters: ‘I am determined to stick to what I announced when I campaigned to be leader of the party.
“We need to have a high-growth economy, but we need to recognize that we face very difficult issues as a country.
“And it was right, in the national interest, that I made the decisions that I made today to restore that economic stability so that we can deliver, first of all by helping people through this winter and next winter with their energy bills, but also making sure our country is on the long-term foundation of sustainable economic growth.
Mr Kwarteng received his marching orders after being whisked back to Downing Street from a US summit, with the Prime Minister facing a potentially terminal Tory rebellion.
Former Foreign Secretary and twice failed leadership candidate Mr Hunt has made a shock comeback as a ‘safe pair of hands’ to take control of No 11.
Heat, after rally fails from 22 down, drop to 2-5 with 119-113 loss to Kings
It was as if the Sacramento Kings purchased an E-ZPass for the first half of Saturday’s game against the Miami Heat at Golden1 Center.
It wasn’t just the previously-winless Kings scoring 71 points over those 24 minutes, it was 36 of them coming in the paint.
Ultimately, that exacted too much of a toll on the Heat, who fell to 2-5 with a 119-113 loss at Golden1 Center at the end of their three-game western swing.
“They came in with desperation,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Obviously they wanted their first win.”
For the Heat? It was desperation that was too late, and, ultimately, too little.
“The pain of losing will get us to change,” Spoelstra said.
While there was far more resistance in the second half, including trimming a 22-point halftime deficit to one in the fourth quarter, it ultimately wasn’t enough.
“We’ll figure this out,” guard Jimmy Butler said, “just like we figure everything else.”
The Kings’ early power play reached the point where 42-year-old Heat captain Udonis Haslem was called upon for first- and third-quarter minutes, with Heat big men Dewayne Dedmon (illness) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) sidelined and center Bam Adebayo in early foul trouble.
“We need to figure out our identity again,” Adebayo said.
Tyler Herro led the Heat with a season-high 34 points, with Adebayo scoring 23, Kyle Lowry 15 and Butler 13.
Offseason acquisition Kevin Huerter led the Kings with 27 points, with first-round pick Keegan Murray adding 22.
While there now is a two-day break to readjust to Eastern time, there also are a pair of exact challenges up next following these consecutive losses to the Golden State Warriors and Kings, with the Heat hosting the Warriors on Tuesday night and then facing the Kings on Wednesday night at FTX Arena.
Five Degrees of Heat from Saturday’s game:
1. Closing time: The Heat trailed 71-49 at halftime, but then moved within seven late in the third period on a Lowry 3-pointer, before going into the fourth down 90-82.
The Heat then survived a Kings four-point possession when Max Strus was called for a flagrant foul on Harrison Barnes, to eventually move within 101-100 on a Butler 3-point play with 6:15 to play.
A Murray 3-pointer followed to push the Kings to a four-point lead. But on the ensuing sequence, Kings center Damontas Sabonis fouled out with 5:52 to play, closing with 18 points.
Still, the Kings pushed their lead back to eight with 4:12 to play and held on from there.
The Heat’s best chance from there was what proved to be a wayward Strus 3-point attempt with 26 seconds left.
“You’ve got to use so much energy to get back in the game,” Lowry said.
2. Herro from deep: In a game when the Heat were unable to meet their preferred quota of 3-point attempts, it stood early as Herro off the dribble or bust.
Herro shot 3 of 3 on 3-pointers in the first half, with the rest of the team 3 of 8 from beyond the arc at that stage, not nearly the volume to fuel a team that plays small ball by choice.
One difference between Herro and the Heat’s other 3-point shooter is that he can create his own 3-point space, unlike the relocating and running off of screens by Strus and Duncan Robinson.
Herro’s offense is what allowed the Heat to remain within striking distance until his teammates came around, with the guard converting an emphatic windmill dunk in the fourth quarter.
The Heat closed 11 of 28 on 3-pointers.
“Teams are definitely running us off and making it hard,” Herro said of Heat 3-point attempts being down this season. “I think you have to make a conscious effort to get those threes up.”
3. Locating Lowry: It has been an up-and-down start of the season for Lowry, with this starting off as another down game, with two points, one assist and no baskets in the first half.
Lowry did not score until converting two free throws with 16.7 seconds remaining in the first half and did not convert his first basket until stealing a Kings inbounds pass for a layup with 8:31 left in the third quarter.
But Lowry then came around in the second half when needed, up to 13 points going into the fourth quarter.
“There’s always concern when you’re not winning basketball games,” Lowry said of where the team stands.
4. Twist of fate: The Kings challenged what would have been the second foul on Sabonis with 6:24 left in the opening period. Not only did they win that challenge, but it instead became an offensive foul on Adebayo, forcing him to the bench after a 3-for-3 start from the field.
Adebayo at that point was replaced by . . . Haslem, his first minutes this season beyond a garbage-time stint at the end of Wednesday night’s victory in Portland.
Spoelstra said he called on Haslem to “give a little more of an experienced defender.”
Haslem said he was told pregame to expect the minutes.
“Obviously you can’t help but get winded,” Haslem said of such sporadic game action. “My baseline jumper was flat as hell.”
5. Bench woes: The ongoing issue with the Heat second unit is that Herro no longer is on it and Victor Oladipo has yet to suit up this season due to ongoing pain.
That left the Heat with a nominal bench contribution, with Robinson benched for the second half and Nikola Jovic seeing only 50 seconds of action.
While Strus closed with 11 points, it came on 4-of-15 shooting. The rest of the Heat reserves combined for eight points on 2-for-8 shooting.
A space rock that slammed into Mars revealed a surprise
You will never forget your first mission to Mars.
When NASA’s InSight spacecraft arrived on the Red Planet on November 26, 2018, it was my first time covering a spacecraft landing on Mars. The robotic lander made a graceful, ballet-like landing on the Martian surface.
Moments later, he sent a “beep” and a photo of his landing site back to mission control, as if to say, “I did it!” As the InSight team burst into cheers at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, I danced with them thousands of miles away at my desk.
The mission made incredible discoveries about earthquakes on the Red Planet and what the core of Mars might look like.
But the InSight mission is coming to an end as dust obscures its solar panels. In a few weeks, the lander will no longer be able to beep to show that everything is fine.
Before bidding farewell, however, the spacecraft still has a few surprises in store.
When Mars rumbled beneath InSight on December 24, NASA scientists thought it was just another earthquake.
The magnitude 4 quake was actually caused by a space rock that slammed into the Martian surface a few thousand miles away.
The meteoroid left a crater on the Red Planet, and it revealed shimmering chunks of ice in a completely unexpected location – near the hot Martian equator.
Meanwhile, researchers tested a microbe dubbed “Conan the Bacteria” under Mars-like conditions. The ability of this hardy organism to withstand harsh conditions has led scientists to believe that ancient microbial life may be sleeping deep below the Martian surface.
Humans aren’t the only beings picking their noses.
For the first time, an aye-aye, an unusual-looking species of lemur, has been documented rooting in its nose – then licking its finger.
Other non-human primates also sample their own snot, but the creature’s impossibly long middle finger means it can reach all the way back into its throat, a scan taken by researchers showed.
Local legends associate the long cipher of the nocturnal aye-aye with prophecies of death in his native Madagascar. But researchers hope people will see the value in saving this misunderstood and highly endangered creature.
Emperor penguins may reign supreme at the South Pole, but the iconic species is at risk of extinction due to the climate crisis.
As greenhouse gas and carbon emissions warm the Earth, the floating world of the Southern Ocean that these seabirds inhabit is melting. sea ice is where they breed and raise their chicks, stay safe from predators and search for food.
When the pack ice disappears, the whole emperor penguin colonies may disappear.
Flightless seabirds have now been listed as threatened by the US Fish and Wildlife Service – this means they will receive new protections under the Endangered Species Act.
Marine archaeologists have finally located an elusive 17th-century shipwreck in Sweden.
Researchers found the Äpplet, one of four warships created by order of King Gustavus Adolphus in 1625. The ship was a sister ship to the Vasa, which capsized on its maiden voyage and is on display in a museum in Stockholm.
The Äpplet served in Europe Thirty Years’ War, then was deliberately sunk in 1659 after being deemed unseaworthy. The researchers now plan to make a 3D image of the wreck as it lies on the seabed.
The James Webb Space Telescope presented last week a sparkling view of the star-forming region called the Pillars of Creation.
A new image of the same feature, captured in mid-infrared light, reveals the dark underbelly of the normally ethereal scene where dust has drowned out starlight. Only a few red stars pierce the darkness.
The towering columns look like a tangle of ghostly figures weaving their way through the cosmos. With Halloween just around the corner, it would be an apt illustration of “The Ghoul-Haunted Forest of Weir” from Edgar Allan Poe’s “Ulalume.”
Additionally, Webb glimpsed a distant surprise that could be an ancient merger between two galaxies at the beginning of the universe. And planetary scientists have made a surprising discovery about exoplanets that could restrict the search for habitable worlds.
Check out these intriguing stories:
— A mysterious field in Hengduan in China mountains is filled with dozens of rhododendron species. Rather than competing with each other, they evolved to live in harmony. (add link Friday)
— Retired astronaut Scott Kelly is part of a new team of experts who will delve into the mysteries of UFOs. NASA’s highly anticipated study began on Monday.
– Meet adorable additions to the Tree of Life. After years of effort, researchers have discovered six new species of rainfrogs on the eastern slopes of the Ecuadorian Andes.
