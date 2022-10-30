Adani Group to invest over $150 billion in pursuit of $1 trillion valuation

The Adani Group plans to invest 50 to 70 billion dollars in the green hydrogen sector. (Case)

Gautam Adani’s group will invest more than $150 billion in ventures ranging from green energy and data centers to airports and healthcare as it pursues its dream of joining the global club of corporate elite with $1 trillion valuations.

On October 10, the Adani Group’s Chief Financial Officer, Jugeshinder ‘Robbie’ Singh, detailed plans for the growth of the group, which started as a trader in 1988 and rapidly expanded into ports, airports, roads , electricity, renewable energies, electricity transmission, gas distribution. and FMCG and more recently in data centers, airports, petrochemicals, cement and media, during an investor meeting organized by Ventura Securities Ltd in New Delhi.

The group plans to invest $50 billion to $70 billion in the green hydrogen sector and another $23 billion in green energy over the next 5 to 10 years, he said. It will invest USD 7 billion in electricity transmission, USD 12 billion in public transport services and USD 5 billion in the road sector.

Its foray into data centers with cloud services would require a $6.5 billion investment in partnership with Edge ConneX and another $9-10 billion is planned for airports, where it is already the largest private operator. Its foray into the cement sector with the acquisition of ACC and Ambuja Cement resulted in an investment of $10 billion.

It is making a foray into the petrochemical sector with plans to set up a 1 million tons per year PVC manufacturing plant with an investment of 2 billion USD and would enter the copper sector with a 0.5 million smelter. tons per year with an investment of 1 billion USD, he said.

The foray into the healthcare sector which will include insurance, hospitals, diagnostics and pharmacy would see an investment of $7-10 billion, with some coming from the Adani Foundation.

“Whatever you see today might seem like it happened in the past two years, but in reality what we did, GSA (Gautam Shantilal Adani) and I discussed in 2015” , Singh told the investor. The conglomerate’s adding meeting was the result of a well-thought-out business plan that involved foraying into the adjacencies of existing businesses.

The group’s market capitalization was around $16 billion in 2015 and it is $260 billion in 2022, an increase of more than 16 times in seven years.

“Given what we had as a collection of companies, we felt that if we had assets and companies like this, we really should be a $1 trillion group,” he said.

There are only a handful of companies that are valued at $1 trillion or more. These include Apple, Saudi Aramco, Microsoft, Google’s parent company Alphabet, and Amazon.

Singh said Adani Group has set out to build its infrastructure and logistics portfolio in such a way that it can become the top five in the world and not just India’s biggest player.

“Look at Adani Ports, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, Adani Power, combined when you look at these companies these companies are in total infra and the utility portfolio was formed by four main portfolios,” he said declared. “This is the fastest growing portfolio of any comparably sized infrastructure portfolio. Our primary industry, vertical metals, metals and mining again sits next to our core infrastructure. Explaining the logic being the expansions, he said that for a trading company, it made sense for the Adani Group to be in the port business. And since energy is vital for this, the foray into distributed energy and finally into gas to provide an integrated portfolio of logistics and infrastructure.

The recent foray into metals and mining is an extension of this, as logistics and warehousing are an integral part of the cement business.

Since energy and logistics are the most important components of any metals and materials business, the group has seen fit to move into copper, aluminum and cement businesses, he said. declared.

Stating that energy continues to be at the heart of the group’s future growth plans, he said Adani was making the biggest bet of any Indian group in building the hydrogen production line – the fuel of the future – as well as renewable energy plants.

Most Adani Group companies enjoy best-in-class margins. The port business has recorded operating margins of 70%, while its nearest competitor’s margins are 56%. Adani Total Gas reported margins of 41%, while Adani Transmission’s operating margin is 92%. The operations are profitable and efficient and generate high levels of free cash flow.

On financials, Singh said the group generates earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $8 billion. Of this amount, approximately USD 3.6 billion is devoted to debt service (interest and principal). USD 700 million is spent on paying taxes and companies spend USD 1.8 billion on capital expenditure.

While in absolute terms the group’s debt has increased, its EBITDA has also increased, he said, adding that over the past nine years, the group’s EBITDA has increased by 23% CAGR, while the debt increased by 12%.

Singh said Adani Enterprises’ flagship product is the group’s business incubator. Ports, electricity, transport and gas companies were all incubated by this company and when they reached a certain degree of maturity, they were spun off into separate companies and listed on the stock exchange.

The same will be true for several new businesses, such as airports, supported by AEL. When they become independent and can fund their own capital expenditure plans, they will be separated, he said.

In the next 2-3 years, the hydrogen and airport activities can be split when they can be independent.

“Adani Group’s transformation is a 25-year story of growth and ambition,” he added.

