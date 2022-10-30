ApeCoin Shows Bullish Bias; This Level Needs To Be Broken For A Rally To $7

APE’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range price rallied to a high of $5 with eyes set on $7.
APE could rally more as the price creates more bullish bias by breaking out of a downtrend triangle with eyes set on rallying higher.
APE’s price remains strong on the daily timeframe below the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as the price aims for more rallies.
The price action displayed by Apecoin (APE) in the past few days has been tremendous, with Bitcoin (BTC) creating a more bullish scenario across the crypto market; this has also propelled the price of Apecoin (APE) from its key support area. The crypto market is looking increasingly welcoming as many altcoins continue producing over 50% gains. The likes of DOGE have seen some great runs in recent times rallying from a low of $0.055 to a high of $0.15, with many others, like APE showing great recovery signs. (Data from Binance)
ApeCoin (BTC) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
Apecoin (APE) has struggled to regain its bullish momentum in recent times; despite the uncertainty that has befallen the crypto space, the price of APE has enjoyed a measure of relief after showing so much strength on the weekly low, rallying to a high of $5.
Previous weeks have been nothing short of a tough and boring time for APE price as price continued in its range movement around $4.2, holding above key support area haven enjoyed some great rally during the “Otherside” metaverse sale.
After its weekly close of above $4.3, the price of APE rallied to a high of $6; the price has faced a minor rejection to break higher to a region of $6-$7; the price struggled to break above this region.
The price of APE has maintained its bullish structure above the $4.3 region, as the price of APE eyes a rally to a region of $6 which could prove to be very key in its price rally to $7. If the price of APE fails to overcome $5-$6, we could see the price drop to $4.5-$4.3
Weekly resistance for the price of APE – $6-$7.
Weekly support for the price of APE – $4.5.
Price Analysis Of BTC On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of APE continued to look strong as the price broke out of its descending triangle, with good volume rallying to a high of $5 but faced a little rejection to flipping this resistance into support and trending higher to a region of $7.
APE currently trades at $4.9, just above its key support formed at $5 after its successful breakout from a descending triangle. The price of APE trades below the 50 EMA, and the 50 EMA corresponds to $5, acting as support for the price of APE.
Daily resistance for the APE price – $5-$6.
Daily support for the APE price – $4.5.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Bitcoin continues to push to the upside closing several daily candles on the green, positively impacting the crypto market. At the same time, the benchmark cryptocurrency trends upwards, and the general sentiment shifts into greed territory for the first time since May 2022.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $20,850 with a 1% profit in the last 24 hours and a 9% profit in the previous week, respectively. Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are the best performers in the top 10 by market cap on similar timeframes.
Bitcoin Rally Likely To Continue?
Bitcoin and the crypto market displayed a high correlation with traditional finances. However, digital assets have been moving against the trend over the past few days.
While Amazon, Netflix, Apple, Meta, and other big tech companies tanked due to low earnings, Bitcoin broke above critical resistance at $20,500. In that sense, BTC and the crypto market closed in the green with the weekend approaching.
With traditional markets closed, cryptocurrencies are free to score more profits. The bullish momentum extended on traders’ disbelief and because of Dogecoin and Ethereum’s push to the upside.
The king of the meme coins rallied this Friday after Elon Musk confirmed the acquisition of the social media platform Twitter. The bullish price action in the crypto market led many traders to open short positions, fueling any higher upside trend.
When highly leveraged positions are liquidated, the market can continue the trend. This status quo will likely persist over the weekend but might face headwinds during the week. According to crypto analyst Justin Bennett:
That strong close to the week from equities is probably reason enough for #crypto to pump this weekend. Throw in the massive $BTC short liquidations above $21k, and you have another reason. I’m less optimistic about Monday though given where equities closed on Friday (…). Shorts are still piling in, and there are still a ton of liquidations above these highs. This pump most likely isn’t done yet.
If traditional markets rebound from last Friday’s levels, Bitcoin and the company will follow. A pseudonym trader pointed to the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) indicator, a metric used to measure market momentum. The metric formed a double bottom and resumed its uptrend, hinting further appreciation.
Genesis saw a precipitous 44% drop in spot trading volume.
There were a total of $4.9 billion in active loans in the 2022 third quarter.
Genesis Trading, a cryptocurrency brokerage, has released a new analysis detailing the effects of the current market drop on the cryptocurrency loan sector. Genesis originated $8.4 billion in loans in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of almost 80% from the previous year’s corresponding period.
There were a total of $4.9 billion in active loans in the 2022 third quarter. The fourth quarter of this year saw a decline to $2.4 billion. The brokerage firm, however, claimed that its lending desk was open and operational during the market drop. However, as macro circumstances have worsened, the industry’s desire for leverage has diminished.
Struggle Continues Post 3AC Fiasco
The brokerage company has seen a downturn in other areas of business as well. As a result, Genesis saw a precipitous 44% drop in spot trading volume, to $9.6 billion. The notional value of derivatives traded by its desk fell 30% year over year to $18.7 billion. Client enrollment in the company’s custody services division, the sole bright spot, increased by 8%.
When the cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital went down in June, Genesis was one of the largest debtors left holding the bag. The business, like many others in the cryptocurrency industry, was forced to make difficult choices in order to streamline its operations.
The summer of 2022 saw a massive restructuring at Genesis, including the elimination of 20% of positions and the introduction of an entirely new management team. Several of its highest-ranking employees have left in recent months, including the company’s new chief risk officer, Michael Patchen.
Chainlink price has been moving sideways over the past day. In the last 24 hours, the coin has only increased by 0.4%.
Broader market price sentiments have crept in and many major altcoins have followed suit. In the past week, Chainlink has gained close to 6%.
It continues to struggle within the $7 price zone. For the coin to see bullish force yet again, it is imperative that LINK travels above the $8 price level.
The technical outlook of LINK has also indicated that bullish strength has started to exit the market. Demand for the altcoin has fallen, which has caused sellers to increase in number.
Despite the recovery that Chainlink price registered in the past week, the coin has not experienced positive buying strength.
This emphasized that LINK has to move past its next resistance mark for demand to increase on the chart. If buying strength continues to remain low, Chainlink will soon visit its closest support level.
Currently, the altcoin is trading at an 86% low from its all-time high, which it secured in the month of May 2021.
Chainlink Price Analysis: One-Day Chart
LINK was trading at $7.14 at the time of writing. The altcoin has been moving sideways over the last 24 hours. This could prove difficult for the bulls as demand for the coin continues to decline.
Chainlink has to break past its overhead resistance of $7.36 and $7.71 to reclaim the $8 level. Once LINK starts to trade at the $8 level, the bullish momentum can re-enter the market.
Continued consolidation will cause Chainlink to move down to its local support line of $7 and then to $6.72. The coin might start to oscillate between these two levels if that happens.
The amount of Chainlink traded in the past session declined, which meant that sellers were back in the market.
Technical Analysis
Buying strength of Chainlink has consistently remained low for this month. The coin barely registered an increase in buying strength in the last several weeks.
The Relative Strength Index was below the half-line despite an uptick, which meant that sellers were still greater in number as compared to buyers.
Chainlink price was below the 20-SMA line as demand for the coin fell, and sellers were driving the price momentum in the market.
The other technical indicators, however, indicated that buyers could make a comeback. The chart displayed the buy signal for the altcoin.
Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicates the strength of the price momentum and the price direction of the altcoin.
The MACD underwent a bullish crossover and formed green histograms above the half-line, indicating that those were the buy signal for Chainlink.
If buyers act on it then the coin can have a chance to redeem its bullish price momentum. The Directional Movement Index also points at the price direction and the strength of the same.
DMI was negative as the -DI line was above the +DI line.
The Average Directional Index was below the 20-mark, which meant that the current price momentum lacked strength.
USPTO-licensed trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis revealed details.
Trademark applications 97643605 and 97643607 were submitted on October 22.
Visa has filed two trademark applications in an effort to develop a crypto and NFT services platform and signal its intent to completely immerse itself in the cryptocurrency and NFT market.
Both the NFT community and the cryptocurrency industry as a whole have grown exponentially in recent years. Moreover, this expansion is being aided by the fact that a number of highly competent people have started thinking about entering this market.
U.S. Patent and Trademark Office-licensed trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis said that shortly after Western Union’s trademark applications centered on cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, Visa filed two trademark applications with the purpose of providing cryptocurrency and NFT services.
Active Involvement by Visa
As if that weren’t enough, the experienced trademark attorney and astrophysicist also uploaded a photograph revealing information from Visa’s applications. Trademark applications 97643605 and 97643607 were submitted on October 22.
Furthermore, Visa’s plans to enter the cryptocurrency, NFT, and Metaverse service markets are on full display in the company’s trademark filings. Visa offered five different trademark-related service touchpoints.
Two days after rival money transfer service Western Union intended to foray into cryptocurrencies. Western Union had applied to register three trademarks in an effort to break into the cryptocurrency, web3, and metaverse sector.
As one of the most crypto-friendly financial services providers, Visa’s aspirations to enter the cryptocurrency sector come as no surprise. FTX is just one of several crypto companies that have announced ambitions to produce crypto cards in partnership with Visa. In addition, the major cryptocurrency exchange Blockchain.com has just released a crypto card in collaboration with Visa.
Elrow’s participatory and immersive carnival and circus-themed events are well-known.
A-listers can get Proof of Attendance NFTs from Elrow Dubai.
Ticketing using NFT is growing in popularity and may significantly alter the industry. A statement from Binance made a few months ago said that NFT tickets will do away with ticket scalping and counterfeiting, which would help keep conflicts at sporting events to a minimum. The exchange had partnered with S.S Lazio for NFT tickets. In addition to granting access to events, NFT tickets entitled their holders to exclusive discounts in shops and during games, as well as free tokens and other perks from S. S. Lazio.
Massive VIP Event
SeatlabNFT, an NFT ticketing and experience platform, is Elrow Dubai’s exclusive provider of VIP tickets. All VIP tickets will be issued as NFTs, and there will be a wide range of digital collectibles, airdropped incentives, and gamified interactive blockchain installations to be had at the event itself. Elrow’s participatory and immersive carnival and circus-themed events are well-known.
Even more enticing is the fact that A-listers can get Proof of Attendance NFTs from Elrow Dubai thanks to the SeatlabNFT service. This is also a new perspective on mementos that will last forever because of the immutability of the blockchain.
On November 2, 2022, SeatlabNFT will sell the only VIP seats available for the 8,000-person Elrow XXL event. When it comes around in February of 2023, Dubai will play host to the event. This will be the first time that NFT has been used to facilitate such a massive VIP event.
The SeatlabNFT app has officially launched on both the App Store and Google Play, making it available to millions of music fans across the world.
It was about time that MLM made an appearance. Multi-Level Marketing explains a lot about the OneCoin story. In this ONE-HOUR episode of “The Missing Cryptoqueen,” we’ll learn about the secret ingredient that catapulted Dr. Ruja from the millions to the billions. We’ll meet interesting people and the plot will thicken. Also, the size of the OneCoin scam will increase significantly. This thing gets bigger by the episode, which is what makes the show so entertaining. What a clusterfuck this was.
It begins by answering the question posed in episode 4. Could an unrecognizable version of Dr. Ruja have been in attendance at the Miss OneLife beauty pageant? The production team shows a UK plastic surgeon pictures from the event. There was a person with OneCoin’s main directors that they suspect might’ve been Ruja Ignatova. He hesitates, but when Jamie Bartlett tells him that the person they’re looking for is a billionaire with an infinite budget, he changes his mind. “It’s possible, those things can be changed,” he says.
That being settled, let’s get into MLM.
Remember, you can download episodes directly from the BBC, or listen to “The Missing Cryptoqueen” through Apple, Spotify, or iVoox.
About MLM And “The Missing Cryptoqueen,” Episode Five – “What Dreams May Come”
This episode’s protagonist was the #1 seller of OneCoin at one point. He’s a professional multi-level marketer with an army of professional MLM salespersons at his disposal. His house is called “What Dreams May Come,” which inspired the episode’s title. This man’s tongue is the main reason this episode is one hour long. His stories are phenomenal, everyone should listen to them. Especially considering we’re going to skip them and stick to the core story.
So, network marketing, MLM, or multi-level marketing is the missing ingredient. When this man’s company started working for OneCoin, they put an army of top-level marketers to push the product. And it sold like hotcakes. “In the first year, it made more millionaires than Amway ever did in their 75 years of history,” he claims. The kicker to this part of the story is that the MLM marketer alleges that he believed Dr. Ruja and put more money into OneCoin than anyone on earth.
According to the released FBI documents we found last time, Dr. Ruja and company called this operation “The B*tch of Wall Street meets MLM.” You can’t make this stuff up. In an archival audio file, we hear her announce that OneCoin was going to inflate the supply 10X and the crowd cheered. Then, contradicting every economic law, she told them that the more OneCoin there were, the best it was for them. They Cheered. Then, by decree, she doubled the amount of OneCoin everyone had in their vaults. People lost their minds.
Besides MLM, two of the most mind-blowing revelations the episode contains are in the following quotes.
Quotes From “The Missing Cryptoqueen,” Episode Five – “What Dreams May Come”
Tim Curry, OneCoin critic, said:
“The math of this is just completely ridiculous. Every minute 50,000 OneCoins are mined, right? Now, the value of those at today’s “price” of €29.95 would be €1.5 million a minute, is what they’re claiming right? And per hour, that’s €89.85 million. And then, per day, they’re creating €2.15 billion out of thin air, right? And so, the logic of it is just ridiculous. Now, if you follow how many coins have been mined for the first quote “Blockchain.” And then, from October 1 to present, it’s nearing about 70 billion coins. If we take 70 billion coins and multiply that by the internal price of 29.95, you’re looking at, I think it’s like $1.8 trillion or $2.1 trillion. Which is greater than all of the US dollars in circulation on earth, which is about $1.67 trillion.”
About the fact that OneCoin did have a certificate saying they were Shariah-compliant that was issued from Pakistan, Amjad Mohammed, scholar from Bradford and OneCoin critic, said:
“What Sharia compliant is supposed to mean, is that somebody has carried out thorough research, gone through all the conditions, gone through all the terms with a fine tooth comb. There was no evidence of any research whatsoever. It was just a blank certificate saying “this is okay.” Amjad issued a fatwa against this, a ruling that OneCoin was not halal. And then, “within weeks, the conditions which I had highlighted as being problematic changed. So, clearly, somebody was keeping a watching brief of what I was doing because I only picked a couple in the initial fatwa. However, OneCoin does not actually exist. So, I can easily make any form of conditions for something, when the actual thing does not exist. It’s a fraud.”
MLM And The Perfect Scam
Near the end, Jamie Bartlett reflects on the story so far:
“There’s something strangely beautiful about the OneCoin scam. It’s like the perfect scam. It combines the hype and terminology of cryptocurrencies and the hard-nosed MLM selling of people like Igor Alberts. It uses glamorous events and household brands to create the veneer of respectability and protects it with a religious-like zeal. And who could ever doubt the intentions of the trustworthy Dr. Ruja.”
The cult-like aspects of the whole ordeal are ever-present in this episode. The whistleblowers tell the producers about the death threats they get like it’s nothing. For people inside of OneCoin, they’re traitors of the highest order. For these religious zealots, Dr. Ruja is still running the whole operation from the shadows, and the people that want to silence her are just jealous “haters.”
Before finishing, Jamie Bartlett explores the idea that, when it mixed with MLM, the OneCoin operation got too big. Maybe Dr. Ruja was scared, as she seems to show in an alleged email. Apparently, this was supposed to be a little scam, but it caught fire. And Dr. Ruja’s backers were not going to let a golden goose die.
Episode Credits
Presenter: Jamie Bartlett Producer: Georgia Catt Story consultant: Chris Berube Editor: Philip Sellars Original music and sound design: Phil Channell Original music and vocals: Dessislava Stefanova and the London Bulgarian Choir
