President Biden has called Pennsylvania Democratic nominee for the US Senate, John Fetterman, “my kind of guy” who “keeps getting better”.

Biden made the comments to reporters after he finished voting in Wilmington, Delaware.

“Now look, Fetterman is Pennsylvania,” Biden said. “Fetterman is everything he seems to be. You know where he is. He’s got a lot of guts. He’s not shy about speaking his mind. He’s my kind of guy. I think he will go well.”

“He just keeps getting better. He had a stroke – he’s recovering,” Biden added.

Biden made the comments after Fetterman appeared in a debate with Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz on Tuesday night, in a performance some Democrats called a mistake.

Chris Kofinis, a Democratic campaign strategist, told NBC that Fetterman should not have participated.

“He shouldn’t have debated. Any members of his team who accepted a debate should be fired or never work again because that debate could have wrecked his campaign,” Kofinis said.

Khari Mosley, a Democratic consultant from Pennsylvania, told the outlet that “people are pretty much freaking out on the Democratic side.”

During the debate, Fetterman appeared to make a major shift in his political stances, saying he now supports fracking, which he had previously opposed.

“I still have assisted fracturing and I still believe that our energy independence is essential, and we can’t be held, you know, a ransom for someone like Russia,” Fetterman said. “I’ve always believed that energy independence was essential, and I’ve always believed that – and I support fracking, I’ve never taken money from their industry, but I support how much point it is essential that we produce our energy and that we create energy independence.”

When pressed by the debate moderator on the change of position, Fetterman said: “I support fracking, and I don’t, I don’t – I support fracking, and I stand , and I support fracking.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a Wednesday press briefing that Biden finds Fetterman “impressive” and did not say whether the Pennsylvania Democrat should release his medical records at the request of a reporter.

“I was asked that question, and I leave that to the lieutenant governor to make that decision,” she said.

Fetterman refused to agree to release his medical records at the request of the moderator during Tuesday’s debate, giving a resounding “no.”

“My doctor thinks I’m fit to serve, and that’s what I think I’m where I stand,” Fetterman said.

