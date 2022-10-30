Connect with us

BJP says AAP uses Punjab funds for ads targeting Gujarat linked to polls

BJP says AAP uses Punjab funds for ads targeting Gujarat linked to polls
New Delhi: On Sunday, BJP’s Amit Malviya denounced the AAP-led Punjab government for spending on Facebook ads.

Taking to Twitter, the head of the BJP’s national information and technology department, Amit Malviya, claimed that last month the AAP-led government of Punjab spent 2.27 crore on Facebook ads. , of which a staggering 1.58 crore, nearly 69% was destined for Gujarat.

“This is a shameless embezzlement of public funds,” he added.

Although the Election Commission has yet to announce the date of the elections in Gujarat, it is assumed that the state will go to the polls in December this year.

The AAP, which came to power in Punjab in March with an overwhelming majority, has tried to make inroads in other states, including Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said the party will unveil its CM face for Gujarat’s elections on November 4.

With contributions from agencies

Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Russia analyzes wreckage of drone used to attack ships in Crimea

Russia analyzes wreckage of drone used to attack ships in Crimea
The Russian Defense Ministry said it recovered and analyzed the wreckage of the drones.

Moscow:

Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Sunday it had recovered and analyzed the wreckage of drones used to attack Russian Black Sea Fleet ships in Crimea the previous day, finding that the drones were equipped with navigation of Canadian made.

The ministry said Ukraine attacked the Black Sea Fleet near Sevastopol with 16 drones early on Saturday, and British naval ‘specialists’ helped coordinate what it called a terror attack, a claim denied by Britain.

Russia said it repelled the attack but the targeted ships were involved in securing the grain corridor out of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.

Ukrainian officials have suggested Russia itself may have been responsible for the blasts, which it used as a pretext to pull out of a UN-brokered grain deal, a move that undermines efforts to alleviate a global food crisis.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify the claims of either party.

“According to the results of information retrieved from the memory of the navigation receiver, it was established that the launch of maritime drones was carried out from the coast near the city of Odessa,” the ministry said in a statement.

He said the drones moved along the security zone of the “grain corridor”, before changing course to head for the Russian naval base in Sevastopol, the largest city on the Crimean peninsula that the Russia annexed to Ukraine in 2014.

The ministry said one of the maritime drones appeared to have started from the grain corridor security zone itself.

“This may indicate the preliminary launch of this device on board one of the civilian ships chartered by Kyiv or its Western patrons for the export of agricultural products from the seaports of Ukraine,” the Defense Ministry said.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

ndtv

Biggest Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots in US history – NBC Chicago

Biggest Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots in US history
No jackpot-winning tickets were sold in Saturday’s Powerball draw, but Monday’s next draw is expected to see the top prize reach at least $1 billion.

If the jackpot reaches the $1 billion level, as lottery officials have said, then it would only become the fifth jackpot to hit 10 figures in US history. Three of the previous four $1 billion jackpots have been won in the Mega Millions game, including one that was captured by an Illinois resident earlier this year.

The Powerball drawing is offered in 45 states, including Illinois and Indiana. Tickets are $2 per play, with additional options to increase prizes without a jackpot.

Tickets can be purchased either from thousands of retailers nationwide or through select lottery websites, including through the Illinois Lottery app and website.

Here are the biggest jackpots ever won in US history:

January 2016: Powerball $1.586 billion (California, Florida, Tennessee)

Considered the biggest lottery jackpot ever won, the January 13, 2016 Powerball draw split a nearly $1.6 billion jackpot among three lucky players.

Oct. 2018: Mega Millions $1.5 billion (South Carolina)

The biggest prize ever won by a single ticket was awarded in the draw on October 23, 2018, with one lucky winner in South Carolina walking away with a cash prize of $877.8 million.

July 2022: Mega Millions $1.3 billion (Illinois)

The second biggest single ticket win of all time, this jackpot was won on a ticket purchased at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines earlier this year.

January 2021: Mega Millions $1 billion (Michigan, Kansas)

One of only three lottery jackpots to exceed $1 billion, this ticket, sold in Michigan, paid the winner $776.6 million in cash prizes.

March 2019: Powerball $768.4 million (Wisconsin)

This winning ticket was purchased in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

These drawings complete the top ten:

August 2017: Powerball $758.7 million (Massachusetts)

January 2021: Powerball $731.1 million (Maryland)

Oct. 2021: Powerball $699.8 million (California)

October 2018: Powerball $687.8 million (Iowa, New York)

December 2013: Mega Millions $648 million (Georgia)

March 2012: Mega Millions $646 million (Illinois, Maryland, California)

This jackpot, divided into three parts, was the highest total prize ever won by an Illinois resident. Merle and Patricia Butler captured nearly $219 million by buying a ticket to Red Bud, located in the southwest corner of the state.

NBC Chicago

google news
Files: Liar officers go unpunished in 2019 inmate death

Files: Liar officers go unpunished in 2019 inmate death
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Three former Illinois prison guards risk their lives behind bars after the fatal 2018 beating of a 65-year-old inmate in a case marked by unpunished lies from other correctional officers who continue to to get pay raises, records obtained by The Associated Press and court documents show.

Juries convicted Department of Corrections officer Alex Banta in April and Lt. Todd Sheffler in August of federal civil rights violations largely due to the cooperation of the third, Sgt. Willie Heden. Hedden is hoping for a reduced sentence – even though he admitted lying about his involvement until he pleaded guilty 18 months ago.

But Hedden’s account of what happened to Western Illinois Correctional Center inmate Larry Earvin on May 17, 2018, is not unique. Similar testimony was offered by six other correctional officers who still work at Mount Sterling jail, 400 kilometers southwest of Chicago.

Like Hedden, all admitted under oath that they initially lied to authorities investigating Earvin’s death, including the Illinois State Police and the FBI. They covered up the brutal beatings that took place and led to Earvin’s death six weeks later from blunt force trauma to his chest and abdomen, according to autopsy reports.

Documents obtained by the AP under the Illinois Freedom of Information Act indicate that none of the guards were punished for the cover-up. Although they admitted their indiscretions, the lieutenants. Matthew Lindsey and Blake Haubrich, sergeants. Derek Hasten, Brett Hendricks and Shawn Volk and Officer Richard Waterstraat thrived – three were promoted, one was on paid leave and, on average, they saw nearly 30% pay rises and benefit increases of retirement.

Even if they were laid off from their jobs now, they would keep the extra money from pay rises – tied to promotions or the contract deal – and the accompanying pension benefit increases.

SEE ALSO: What we know about the nudist activist and conspiracy theorist who attacked Paul Pelosi

Phone numbers associated with agents are not connected or messages were not returned. None responded to a request through the Correctional Service to speak to them.

Corrections spokeswoman Naomi Puzzello said an internal review of the Earvin incident has been postponed until the federal investigation is complete. She promised that corrections would take “all appropriate measures” to punish misconduct. But it does not have the power “to take an employee’s former wages or interfere with a pension”, she said.

Banta and Sheffler are in federal custody, awaiting sentencing – Banta on Tuesday and Sheffler on January 6. Hedden’s sentencing has not been set.

Hedden testified in April that he attributed to ‘Western culture’ which called for roughing up troublemakers while escorting them to the segregation unit used to discipline inmates who break rules or threaten security from jail.

Western’s manager was replaced in 2020 as part of efforts that Gov. JB Pritzker said last spring were part of culture change, which also included initiatives to address the use of force and establish a more positive approach towards inmates.

Accountability, however, also matters, said Jennifer Vollen-Katz, executive director of the John Howard Association, a prison watchdog.

“There is a disturbing lack of transparency around staff discipline as it relates to corrections,” Vollen-Katz said. “It’s really hard to have faith in culture change…when you have staff behaving like that and there seems to be little or no repercussion.”

The Department of Justice also has an interest. Lying to the FBI is a crime. Timothy Bass, the U.S. attorney’s lead prosecutor handling the case, said he couldn’t say if there would be any further prosecutions.

Officers whose stories only changed as the investigation intensified were clear about their reasons when they testified under oath at the trials.

“There’s an unwritten rule, the saying that goes around that ‘snitches get bitten…’” Volk said, explaining his lying interview with Illinois State Police the week after the incident. of Earvin. “You’re part of a brotherhood with everyone else and you don’t want to be the swinging guy.”

Lindsey was in charge of segregation that day and testified that he saw Hedden, Sheffler and Banta bring Earvin into the segregation unit vestibule, where there are no security cameras. He was among several witnesses who reported seeing Earvin punching, kicking and stomping before motioning for Sheffler through an interior window to stop.

Lindsey didn’t tell anyone what he saw. When the FBI called in late summer 2018, he lied for “fear of retaliation”, according to his recent testimony.

Since May 2018, Lindsey has been promoted and his salary has increased 42% to $105,756, according to records leaked by Corrections.

Hasten also said he was “just afraid of retaliation”, adding that his wife also worked at the prison. His salary rose 17% to nearly $79,000, even after he voluntarily changed to a lower-paying job at Western.

Hendricks and Volk were also in the segregation vestibule along with Sheffler, Hedden and Banta. Hendricks testified that he was shocked by the violence against Earvin, who was handcuffed behind his back and face down. But when asked why he lied to investigators, he admitted, “I didn’t want to report my colleague.”

Hendricks has since received a promotion and pay raises totaling almost 30%.

When state troopers spoke to Haubrich, they focused on Earvin’s brutal treatment that began in his lodgings. They were unaware that this had continued in the entrance to the segregation. But like Hendricks, Haubrich said nothing of the brutality he saw because he “covered the backs of my fellow officers and brothers.”

Haubrich has been on paid leave from prison since May 2018, seeing his salary rise nearly 30% to $96,396. This is also the case of Lieutenant Benjamin Burnett, escorted out of prison a few days after the attack with Haubrich, as well as Hedden and Banta.

Waterstraat, who was promoted with a 44% pay rise, did not come clean with authorities before facing a grand jury.

___

AP researcher Jennifer Farrar in New York contributed.

Copyright © 2022 The Washington Times, LLC.

washingtontimes

Katie Ledecky erases the world record for the 1500m freestyle in short course

Katie Ledecky erases the world record for the 1500m freestyle in short course
CNN

Since bursting onto the scene as a teenager at the 2012 London Olympics, Katie Ledecky has dominated women’s long distance swimming, leaving behind world records and gold medals.

And on Saturday, the American erased another world record – this time in the short course 1500m freestyle as she finished the race in 15:08.24, 10 seconds faster than anyone had done before.

Competing at the FINA Swimming World Cup in Toronto, Ledecky led from the first turn and was already more than a body length ahead of second-placed Laila Oravasky after 50m, and nearly a pool length ahead after 400m.

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist finished 40 seconds ahead of runner-up Beatriz Dizotti, more than enough time to wince, hear the crowd cheering and remove her hat and goggles as the swimmers continued to the left and to the right of her.

“Honestly, most of that emotion was just that it hurt a lot, so when something hurts you want to see a great result like that,” Ledecky said afterwards, according to the company’s website. FINA, the world governing body for sport.

“I felt good and very happy with the result both in this 200m and in this one.”

Ledecky’s time was so fast that she nearly broke the 800m world record in the same event, with a split time of 8:00.58, one second off the world record pace.

The capture of the 1500m short course record marked the American’s first world record in a 25m course, while all of her others have come in long course or a 50m course.

“I didn’t have it as my goal (to beat the world record),” Ledecky said, according to FINA.

“I really didn’t know what to expect coming out of this meeting, being my first meeting of the season, taking up most of August, picking up the pace of training, I didn’t have any type great preparation for this meet, just wanted to come in and race with international swimmers being a competition on North American soil.

Cnn

Business People: Improve Group founder Leah Goldstein Moses moves to advisory role

This Is A Portrait Of Leah Goldstein Moses
OF NOTE – CONSULTING

Leah Goldstein Moses

The Improve Group, a St. Paul-based business consulting company focused on nonprofits, foundations, and government agencies, announced that founder Leah Goldstein Moses has stepped down as CEO and into an advisory role. The company said it does not plan to appoint a new CEO, but instead will be led by an executive team.

ADVERTISING/PUBLIC RELATIONS

Schermer, a Minneapolis-based B2B marketing agency, announced the following executive appointments: Drew Shaman, VP, client strategy & services; Matt Mudra, VP, planning & performance; Brandon Winckler, VP, creative & content; Jennifer Alstead, SVP, agency operations, and Karen Shultz, VP, finance & human resources.

ARCHITECTURE/ENGINEERING

LHB Inc. announced the promotions of Alan Vorderbruggen to engineering principal and Jennifer Allen to structural engineering manager. LHB is a multidisciplinary engineering, architecture and planning firm with locations in Minnesota and Superior, Wis.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

New Market Bank, Elko New Market, announced the hire of RJ Cetnarowski as vice president of commercial lending, based in the bank’s Lakeville office. … Bremer Bank, St. Paul, announced the hire of Justin Butler as chief risk officer. Butler previously was senior vice president, consumer banking control management at Wells Fargo. … Accounting firm Redpath and Co., St. Paul, announced the promotions of Jon Fortin to partner, Tony Oster and Andrew Schultz to director, and named Sarah Gengenbach chief operating officer.

FOOD SERVICE

Scooter’s Coffee, a Nebraska-based drive-thru coffee franchise, announced the addition of locations in Savage, New Prague, and Shakopee.

HEALTH CARE

Health Dimensions Group, a Minnetonka-based owner and manager of long-term care and senior living facilities, announced that Anne Hoeksema has been named senior regional director of sales and marketing. … Mayo Clinic, Rochester, announced the appointment of Natalie Caine as chief administrative officer; Caine has worked at Mayo for 17 years.

HONORS

Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota announced that Oberg Roofing & Remodeling, St. Cloud, has received the organization’s 2022 Spark Award for Entrepreneurship.

LABOR

SEIU Local 284, South St. Paul, a union representing nearly 10,000 hour school workers across Minnesota, announced the hiring of Shaun Laden as organizing director.

LAW

Winthrop & Weinstine, Minneapolis, announced the addition of attorney Jacob Woodard to its Corporate and Transactions team. … Fredrikson & Byron, Minneapolis, announced that attorney Panhia Vang has joined the firm’s Litigation Group. … Maslon, Minneapolis, announced the addition of partners Susan Link and David Suchar to its expanded board of directors.

MANUFACTURING

Beckhoff USA, a Savage-based provider of automation systems and product for business, announced the promotion of Jake Schieffer to vice president of sales. Schieffer previously was regional director – midwest; Steve Boelte was selected to fill Schieffer’s previous position. … Donaldson Co. Inc., a Bloomington-based international maker of industrial filter systems, announced the following executive appointments: Guillermo Briseño, president, Industrial Solutions; Andrew C. Dahlgren, president, Life Sciences and Special Applications; Bart Driesen, president, Mobile Equipment Solutions Aftermarket; Richard B. Lewis, president, Mobile Equipment Solutions; Thomas R. Scalf, president, Enterprise Operations and Supply Chain; Keith Bechtum, vice president, Mobile Equipment Solutions OEM Sales; Mauricio Goes, vice president, Industrial Solutions Aftermarket and Service, and Angela Zurick, vice president, Mobile Equipment Solutions North America Aftermarket

MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY

Humanetics Corp., an Edina-based pharmaceutical company concentrating on countertherapies for oncology, pulmonary and COVID-19 treatments, has announced the addition of Tom Jasper to its board of directors. Jasper is managing partner of Protagonist Path LLC, a Minneapolis investment and advisory firm. … Kyros, a Minneapolis-based startup developer of software to connect people and organizations within the recovery community, announced Nick Christianson as its first chief financial officer. Christianson previously held similar roles at Troy Medicare and Bright Health Group.

RETAIL

Karl’s Fishing & Outdoors, a national outdoor recreation retail and e-commerce brand, announced the opening of its second brick-and-mortar outpost located at Mall of America, Bloomington.

Reiss Nelson waits 837 days for a Premier League goal… then scores two in three minutes as Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest

Reiss Nelson waits 837 days for a Premier League goal… then scores two in three minutes as Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest
Reiss Nelson became the surprising star of the show at the Emirates as Arsenal ruthlessly beat Nottingham Forest 5-0.

Nelson came off the bench to grab two goals and an assist with Gabriel Martinelli, Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard all on the scoresheet.

Getty

Nelson hadn’t scored in the Premier League since 2020

The Gunners returned top of the Premier League and restored their two-point lead in emphatic fashion.

Martinelli set the tone from the start when he returned home on the center of Bukayo Saka.

Saka was then forced to sustain the injury in the first half with what looked like a blow to his ankle and the footage of him limping through the tunnel was worrying for Arsenal and England fans.

Nelson was introduced in his place and stepped up in spectacular style.

His only previous Premier League goal came 837 days ago before scoring in the 49th minute.

The 22-year-old’s initial shot was saved by Dean Henderson but he followed to finish high into the Forest goal.

Saka Tried To Continue After Injuring His Ankle, But Was Eventually Forced Off

AFP

Saka tried to continue after injuring his ankle, but was eventually forced off

It Was Too Easy For Arsenal Against Newly Promoted Nottingham Forest

Getty

It was too easy for Arsenal against newly promoted Nottingham Forest

Nelson then only had to wait three minutes and a second for another high-flying strike as he quickly made it 3-0 when he brought home Gabriel Jesus’ cross.

Forest’s headers had fallen and they quickly dispatched a fourth, Nelson the provider this time as he slipped a ball for Thomas Partey to slot superbly outside the box.

Nelson now has more Premier League goals and assists than Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish this season.

Odegaard Added A Fifth As Arsenal Returned To The Top Of The Premier League

Getty

Odegaard added a fifth as Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League

Captain Martin Odegaard added a fine fifth, played by Jesus before putting away his fourth of the campaign.

While Arsenal have returned to the top, Forest remain bottom of the table with nine points with a goal difference of -20.

