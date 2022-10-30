On Saturday – in what appears to be one of South Korea’s deadliest disasters since 2014 – nearly 150 people were killed in a crowd crush during Halloween celebrations in Itaewon, the first large-scale holiday for holidays since the start of the pandemic.
News
Cabinet veteran Michael Gove tells Britain ‘we’re sorry’
Yesterday, the returning Leveling Up secretary predicted Liz Truss’ disastrous 44 days as prime minister and vowed to win back the country’s trust, promising the new government will fix the economy by reversing its policies.
Michael Gove told the country “we’re sorry” as he slammed the former leader, of whom he didn’t appear to be a fan.
That was evident earlier this month at the Tory conference when he criticized Truss’ plans to cut income tax by 45p for high earners.
It was one of the factors that caused her premiership to drop and ultimately led her to resign.
Funder Rishi used a column in The Sun to talk about the chaos that continues to ensue with the economy due to Truss’ decision to have a mini budget.
Gove called Truss’ 44 days in office, which saw her cut taxes for the wealthy, a “vacation from reality” and said the Tories chose the wrong leader this summer.
Saying that Leveling Up is back, he added that he plans to build more low-cost housing, which will help families get on the property ladder.
He also promised a housing revolution and tackling the siding scandal as well as better protection for tenants.
Plus, it introduces new laws to prevent landlords from kicking out their tenants for no reason.
Gove had denounced Truss’s plan to cut income tax by 45p for top earners at the Tory conference earlier this month, which was one of the factors that sent his post from prime minister in freefall and eventually saw her resign.
He is expected to make scathing U-turns on many of Truss’ policies, including reversing his policy for nationwide ultra-low-tax investment zones.
Gove did not deny that Britain faces ‘deep economic challenges and his return will see him being ‘outspoken’ about it.
The upgrade secretary explained that tough decisions are needed due to the economic free fall after the mini budget which also wreaked havoc on the markets.
He added that it had also caused a black hole in the finances that his boss, the new Prime Minister Sunak, is trying to save.
Saying that Leveling Up is back, he added that he plans to build more low-cost housing, which will help families get on the property ladder.
Gove praised Sunak, saying he had the experience, skill and compassion to lead the country through economic challenges.
He cited Sunak’s furlough scheme as an economic success story during his tenure as chancellor, which prevented mass unemployment across the country.
Sunak is currently trying to find £50billion for spending cuts and tax hikes.
Gove did not deny Britain faces ‘deep economic challenges and his return will see him being ‘outspoken’ about it
Sunak, pictured with Gove, is currently trying to find £50billion for spending cuts and tax hikes
Gove’s promises to the British people come after he threw shade at Truss earlier this month, talking about the virtues of “strong leadership” on Twitter after his disastrous press conference.
He posted an image of a visit to a school in his Surrey constituency as the Prime Minister spoke in Downing Street.
Barely a month after taking office, Ms Truss staged a landmark press conference to drop plans to keep corporation tax at 19p, rather than raising it to 25p in April.
Previously, she forced her chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, to step down before replacing him with Jeremy Hunt.
Michael Gove posted an image of a visit to a school in his Surrey constituency – as Liz Truss held her disastrous Downing Street press conference
Barely a month after taking office, Ms Truss staged a landmark press conference to drop plans to keep corporation tax at 19p, rather than raising it to 25p in April. Earlier, she forced her chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, to step down before replacing him with Jeremy Hunt
She said she made a “difficult” decision for “economic security” and “in the national interest”, but maintained that her “mission” to cut taxes remained.
“We will weather this storm,” she said. “The mission remains the same…but at the end of the day, we have to make sure we have economic stability.”
Under fierce fire from reporters, Ms Truss refused to apologize for ‘smearing’ the Tories’ reputation – before abruptly walking out after eight minutes and just four questions.
Shortly after, Mr Gove posted a picture on Twitter saying: ‘Good to speak to Surrey Heath headteachers today – providing strong leadership to the next generation.’
“We discussed financial pressures, support for vulnerable people and recruitment and retention.”
Barely a month after taking office, Ms Truss staged a landmark press conference to drop plans to keep corporation tax at 19p, rather than raising it to 25p in April.
The former minister at the Conservative Party conference, where he backed raising benefits in line with inflation rather than wages – which Ms Truss resisted
It came after the former minister, sacked by Boris Johnson earlier this year, made a series of interventions on economic policy at the Conservative Party conference last week.
He criticized plans to scrap the 45p tax rate, which was later reversed, and backed raising benefits in line with inflation rather than wages, which Ms Truss is resisting.
Looking uncomfortable, Ms Truss took to the podium inside No9 Downing Street to deliver a statement confirming the corporation tax overhaul.
When asked why she should remain Prime Minister, she said: ‘I am absolutely determined to deliver on what I have promised, to deliver higher growth and a more prosperous UK, to see us weather the storm we’re facing.”
“We have already provided the energy price guarantee ensuring that people do not face huge bills this winter.”
“But it was in the face of the problems we had that I acted decisively to ensure economic stability, as this is of vital importance to people and businesses across our country.”
Looking uncomfortable, Ms Truss took to the podium inside No9 Downing Street to deliver a statement confirming the corporation tax overhaul
Asked if she would apologize to her party, Ms Truss told reporters: ‘I am determined to stick to what I announced when I campaigned to be leader of the party.
“We need to have a high-growth economy, but we need to recognize that we face very difficult issues as a country.
“And it was right, in the national interest, that I made the decisions that I made today to restore that economic stability so that we can deliver, first of all by helping people through this winter and next winter with their energy bills, but also making sure our country is on the long-term foundation of sustainable economic growth.
Mr Kwarteng received his marching orders after being whisked back to Downing Street from a US summit, with the Prime Minister facing a potentially terminal Tory rebellion.
Former Foreign Secretary and twice failed leadership candidate Mr Hunt has made a shock comeback as a ‘safe pair of hands’ to take control of No 11.
dailymail us
News
Heat, after rally fails from 22 down, drop to 2-5 with 119-113 loss to Kings
It was as if the Sacramento Kings purchased an E-ZPass for the first half of Saturday’s game against the Miami Heat at Golden1 Center.
It wasn’t just the previously-winless Kings scoring 71 points over those 24 minutes, it was 36 of them coming in the paint.
Ultimately, that exacted too much of a toll on the Heat, who fell to 2-5 with a 119-113 loss at Golden1 Center at the end of their three-game western swing.
“They came in with desperation,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Obviously they wanted their first win.”
For the Heat? It was desperation that was too late, and, ultimately, too little.
“The pain of losing will get us to change,” Spoelstra said.
While there was far more resistance in the second half, including trimming a 22-point halftime deficit to one in the fourth quarter, it ultimately wasn’t enough.
“We’ll figure this out,” guard Jimmy Butler said, “just like we figure everything else.”
The Kings’ early power play reached the point where 42-year-old Heat captain Udonis Haslem was called upon for first- and third-quarter minutes, with Heat big men Dewayne Dedmon (illness) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) sidelined and center Bam Adebayo in early foul trouble.
“We need to figure out our identity again,” Adebayo said.
Tyler Herro led the Heat with a season-high 34 points, with Adebayo scoring 23, Kyle Lowry 15 and Butler 13.
Offseason acquisition Kevin Huerter led the Kings with 27 points, with first-round pick Keegan Murray adding 22.
While there now is a two-day break to readjust to Eastern time, there also are a pair of exact challenges up next following these consecutive losses to the Golden State Warriors and Kings, with the Heat hosting the Warriors on Tuesday night and then facing the Kings on Wednesday night at FTX Arena.
Five Degrees of Heat from Saturday’s game:
1. Closing time: The Heat trailed 71-49 at halftime, but then moved within seven late in the third period on a Lowry 3-pointer, before going into the fourth down 90-82.
The Heat then survived a Kings four-point possession when Max Strus was called for a flagrant foul on Harrison Barnes, to eventually move within 101-100 on a Butler 3-point play with 6:15 to play.
A Murray 3-pointer followed to push the Kings to a four-point lead. But on the ensuing sequence, Kings center Damontas Sabonis fouled out with 5:52 to play, closing with 18 points.
Still, the Kings pushed their lead back to eight with 4:12 to play and held on from there.
The Heat’s best chance from there was what proved to be a wayward Strus 3-point attempt with 26 seconds left.
“You’ve got to use so much energy to get back in the game,” Lowry said.
2. Herro from deep: In a game when the Heat were unable to meet their preferred quota of 3-point attempts, it stood early as Herro off the dribble or bust.
Herro shot 3 of 3 on 3-pointers in the first half, with the rest of the team 3 of 8 from beyond the arc at that stage, not nearly the volume to fuel a team that plays small ball by choice.
One difference between Herro and the Heat’s other 3-point shooter is that he can create his own 3-point space, unlike the relocating and running off of screens by Strus and Duncan Robinson.
Herro’s offense is what allowed the Heat to remain within striking distance until his teammates came around, with the guard converting an emphatic windmill dunk in the fourth quarter.
The Heat closed 11 of 28 on 3-pointers.
“Teams are definitely running us off and making it hard,” Herro said of Heat 3-point attempts being down this season. “I think you have to make a conscious effort to get those threes up.”
3. Locating Lowry: It has been an up-and-down start of the season for Lowry, with this starting off as another down game, with two points, one assist and no baskets in the first half.
Lowry did not score until converting two free throws with 16.7 seconds remaining in the first half and did not convert his first basket until stealing a Kings inbounds pass for a layup with 8:31 left in the third quarter.
But Lowry then came around in the second half when needed, up to 13 points going into the fourth quarter.
“There’s always concern when you’re not winning basketball games,” Lowry said of where the team stands.
4. Twist of fate: The Kings challenged what would have been the second foul on Sabonis with 6:24 left in the opening period. Not only did they win that challenge, but it instead became an offensive foul on Adebayo, forcing him to the bench after a 3-for-3 start from the field.
Adebayo at that point was replaced by . . . Haslem, his first minutes this season beyond a garbage-time stint at the end of Wednesday night’s victory in Portland.
Spoelstra said he called on Haslem to “give a little more of an experienced defender.”
Haslem said he was told pregame to expect the minutes.
“Obviously you can’t help but get winded,” Haslem said of such sporadic game action. “My baseline jumper was flat as hell.”
5. Bench woes: The ongoing issue with the Heat second unit is that Herro no longer is on it and Victor Oladipo has yet to suit up this season due to ongoing pain.
That left the Heat with a nominal bench contribution, with Robinson benched for the second half and Nikola Jovic seeing only 50 seconds of action.
While Strus closed with 11 points, it came on 4-of-15 shooting. The rest of the Heat reserves combined for eight points on 2-for-8 shooting.
()
News
A space rock that slammed into Mars revealed a surprise
A version of this story appeared in CNN’s science bulletin Wonder Theory. To receive it in your inbox, Register for free here.
CNN
—
You will never forget your first mission to Mars.
When NASA’s InSight spacecraft arrived on the Red Planet on November 26, 2018, it was my first time covering a spacecraft landing on Mars. The robotic lander made a graceful, ballet-like landing on the Martian surface.
Moments later, he sent a “beep” and a photo of his landing site back to mission control, as if to say, “I did it!” As the InSight team burst into cheers at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, I danced with them thousands of miles away at my desk.
The mission made incredible discoveries about earthquakes on the Red Planet and what the core of Mars might look like.
But the InSight mission is coming to an end as dust obscures its solar panels. In a few weeks, the lander will no longer be able to beep to show that everything is fine.
Before bidding farewell, however, the spacecraft still has a few surprises in store.
When Mars rumbled beneath InSight on December 24, NASA scientists thought it was just another earthquake.
The magnitude 4 quake was actually caused by a space rock that slammed into the Martian surface a few thousand miles away.
The meteoroid left a crater on the Red Planet, and it revealed shimmering chunks of ice in a completely unexpected location – near the hot Martian equator.
Meanwhile, researchers tested a microbe dubbed “Conan the Bacteria” under Mars-like conditions. The ability of this hardy organism to withstand harsh conditions has led scientists to believe that ancient microbial life may be sleeping deep below the Martian surface.
Humans aren’t the only beings picking their noses.
For the first time, an aye-aye, an unusual-looking species of lemur, has been documented rooting in its nose – then licking its finger.
Other non-human primates also sample their own snot, but the creature’s impossibly long middle finger means it can reach all the way back into its throat, a scan taken by researchers showed.
Local legends associate the long cipher of the nocturnal aye-aye with prophecies of death in his native Madagascar. But researchers hope people will see the value in saving this misunderstood and highly endangered creature.
Emperor penguins may reign supreme at the South Pole, but the iconic species is at risk of extinction due to the climate crisis.
As greenhouse gas and carbon emissions warm the Earth, the floating world of the Southern Ocean that these seabirds inhabit is melting. sea ice is where they breed and raise their chicks, stay safe from predators and search for food.
When the pack ice disappears, the whole emperor penguin colonies may disappear.
Flightless seabirds have now been listed as threatened by the US Fish and Wildlife Service – this means they will receive new protections under the Endangered Species Act.
Marine archaeologists have finally located an elusive 17th-century shipwreck in Sweden.
Researchers found the Äpplet, one of four warships created by order of King Gustavus Adolphus in 1625. The ship was a sister ship to the Vasa, which capsized on its maiden voyage and is on display in a museum in Stockholm.
The Äpplet served in Europe Thirty Years’ War, then was deliberately sunk in 1659 after being deemed unseaworthy. The researchers now plan to make a 3D image of the wreck as it lies on the seabed.
The James Webb Space Telescope presented last week a sparkling view of the star-forming region called the Pillars of Creation.
A new image of the same feature, captured in mid-infrared light, reveals the dark underbelly of the normally ethereal scene where dust has drowned out starlight. Only a few red stars pierce the darkness.
The towering columns look like a tangle of ghostly figures weaving their way through the cosmos. With Halloween just around the corner, it would be an apt illustration of “The Ghoul-Haunted Forest of Weir” from Edgar Allan Poe’s “Ulalume.”
Additionally, Webb glimpsed a distant surprise that could be an ancient merger between two galaxies at the beginning of the universe. And planetary scientists have made a surprising discovery about exoplanets that could restrict the search for habitable worlds.
Check out these intriguing stories:
— A mysterious field in Hengduan in China mountains is filled with dozens of rhododendron species. Rather than competing with each other, they evolved to live in harmony. (add link Friday)
— Retired astronaut Scott Kelly is part of a new team of experts who will delve into the mysteries of UFOs. NASA’s highly anticipated study began on Monday.
– Meet adorable additions to the Tree of Life. After years of effort, researchers have discovered six new species of rainfrogs on the eastern slopes of the Ecuadorian Andes.
Want to minimize your role in the climate crisis and reduce your eco-anxiety? Sign up for CNN’s limited series of Life, But Greener newsletters.
Cnn
News
An unknown person let police into Pelosi’s house the night of the attack
An unidentified person let law enforcement into Paul Pelosi’s home the morning an intruder broke in and attacked Pelosi with a hammer, according to San Francisco Police Department Chief Bill Scott.
Scott explained that when law enforcement arrived at the Pelosi residence, “the door was opened by someone inside”, but he did not provide the identity of the person who opened it. the door.
For people who aren’t paying attention the story now is that a nudist in his underwear with a hammer snuck into the Pelosi residence, a wellness check sent the police there, they got knocked on the door, a THIRD person let them in, at which point the man began to assault Paul Pelosi.
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 29, 2022
“So when officers arrived and knocked on the front door of the residence this morning, the door was opened by someone inside,” Scott said. “And officers observed through the open door Mr. Pelosi and the suspect, Mr. DePape, inside the entrance to the house.
DePape “forced entry through a back door” at the back of Pelosi’s home, Scott added.
Officers ordered Pelosi and DePape to drop the hammer and apparently stood back as DePape attacked Pelosi, waiting for DePape to “violently assault” Pelosi before disarming the suspect.
Scott said:
At this time, the officers remained outside the threshold of the house. And they watched Mr. Pelosi and Mr. DePape, each with one hand on a single hammer. It’s a hammer that the officers observed. The officers, while still outside the doorway, ordered the two men to drop the hammer. Mr. DePape immediately pulled the hammer away from Mr. Pelosi and violently attacked him with the hammer. Officers immediately entered, tackled the suspect, disarmed him, then removed the gavel and took the suspect, Mr. DePape, into custody.
Scott also said DePape’s motive “is still being determined.” However, DePape reportedly posted conspiracy theories about America’s “elite/ruling class” on his WordPress blog and Facebook page.
Democrats took the opportunity to link DePape’s attack on Pelosi to “MAGA extremists.” For example, President Joe Biden reportedly blamed the attack on Republicans after reports that DePape chanted “Where’s Nancy?” as he entered the Pelosi residence.
However, symbols surrounding the house where DePape allegedly lived show signs of support for left-wing political causes, such as a handwritten ‘Black Lives Matter’ poster, a sign reading ‘Berkeley Stands United Against Hate’ and several stickers criticizing capitalism and conservatives. .
Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter.
Breitbart News
News
Zach LaVine returns to the Chicago Bulls lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers, but Ayo Dosunmu and Andre Drummond sit out with injuries
Zach LaVine returned to the Chicago Bulls lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night at the United Center after sitting out his third game of the season, playing the second half of a back-to-back as he continues to ramp up from undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in the offseason.
LaVine is still at least several weeks away from returning to full strength, but his availability will be key as the Bulls face the first serious test of their depth early in the season.
The Bulls played the Sixers without starting point guard Ayo Dosunmu (thoracic contusion) and Andre Drummond (left shoulder strain). Both players could miss at least one more game, with Dosunmu’s injury posing a longer-term concern.
Dosunmu briefly entered the concussion protocol during Friday’s road loss to the San Antonio Spurs after slipping and smashing his head into the knee of Spurs forward Keldon Johnson. Although Dosunmu was cleared to return in the fourth quarter, the blow created extreme soreness and stiffness in his upper back and neck.
“It’s just a really hard time mobility-wise,” Donovan said before the Sixers game.
Drummond faced a similar status after spraining his shoulder in the third quarter Friday. The injury occurred when Spurs forward Josh Collins challenged Drummond on a drive to the basket, sending the center crashing to the court.
“Certainly the way he fell, just the noise of him hitting the floor, he’s a big guy going down like that,” Donovan said. “In the time I’ve been around him, he’s a very tough guy. He’s a guy who likes to play. … It’s not something that the medical guys seem to be concerned about.”
Although both players were able to return against the Spurs, Donovan said the Bulls are electing to be cautious with players this week, especially when their mobility is affected.
Drummond could return in “a few days,” but Dosunmu’s return could take longer as he will not be cleared until his mobility returns to normal.
“All these guys, Andre, even Zach, these guys want to play,” Donovan said. “But sometimes when you’re watching them with your eyes and you’re seeing that they’re not quite doing the things that they normally do, there’s a detriment to keeping them out there.”
Dosunmu and Drummond have been two of the most critical players for the Bulls this season. As the fill-in starting point guard — who could remain in the position until Lonzo Ball returns — Dosunmu is averaging 12.5 points on 50.8% shooting, 4.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
While Drummond isn’t a big-time scorer — he is averaging nine points per game — his 10.2 rebounds account for nearly one-quarter of the Bulls’ total per game (44.2). Drummond had season highs of 17 points and 14 rebounds Friday against the Spurs.
Against teams like the Sixers, who boast dominant a center in Joel Embiid, the loss of Drummond radically changes the way the Bulls can approach their offense.
“It always takes a little bit of time, but I’ve seen (Drummond make) a lot of progress and growth in terms of how we’re playing, what we do,” Donovan said. “He’s getting more and more comfortable to play in that way. … For him, it’s probably not as normal to be spaced out as much as he’s been, but it’s also generated a lot of good things for him on rolls and for other guys on screening actions.”
Without the two players, the Bulls already are digging deep into their bench for alternative options at point guard and center.
The upcoming stretch of games — which likely will include LaVine sitting another back-to-back this week — will test a Bulls bench that already has been heavily involved.
()
News
What to Know About Crowd Crush or Crowd Surge
A stampede implies that people had space to run, which was not the case in Itaewon, he said. The more people in the crowd, the greater the force of the crowd crush.
“The whole crowd goes down as one, and if you’re in a confined space, people can’t get up again,” Still said.
How human stampedes, like the one near Mecca, turn deadly
In a Twitter thread on Saturday, a person who said they were in the crowd describe people “fall like dominoes and scream”.
“I really felt like I was crushed to death,” they said in another Tweeter. “And I breathed through a hole and cried and thought I was dying.” The person continued, writing that they were near the top of the crowd, shouting, “Please save me! and people nearby pulled them up.
During a surge, the pressure above and below people in the crowd makes it difficult to breathe as their lungs need room to expand. It takes about six minutes to enter compressive or restrictive asphyxiation, the likely cause of death for those killed in a crowd crush, Still said.
People can also injure their limbs and lose consciousness as they struggle to breathe and escape crowds. It takes about 30 seconds of compression to restrict blood flow to the brain and for people in a crowd crush to become dizzy.
Crowd surges can be triggered by many difficult situations, such as people pushing others or someone tripping, Still said. But events aren’t usually caused by people in distress or pushing their way out of a crowd. These reactions usually come after the crowd begins to break down, Still said.
“People don’t die because they panicked,” he said. “They are panicking because they are dying. So what happens is when bodies fall, when people fall on top of each other, people have a hard time getting up and you end up with arms and legs twisting together.
Similar events have happened around the world, including this month at a soccer stadium in Indonesia, which killed 130, and last year at the Astroworld Festival in Texas, which killed 10.
Most of Astroworld’s dead victims were in a heavily populated area, video timeline shows
At Astroworld, most of the deceased fans were close together in the southern quadrant of the room. The place was surrounded by metal barriers, which would have compressed people if a crowd had arisen near them, allowing no way to regulate the flow of people.
Although the crash in Itaewon happened on a street, the crowd was so dense that movement was extremely restricted and there was no way for people to get out vertically, said Norman Badler, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania which studied crowd compression.
Over the past year, crowds have gathered more frequently since pandemic restrictions were largely eased, another factor in recent crowd surges. More people are likely attending events such as Halloween celebrations in Itaewon, Still said, because they have been restricted for so long.
He added that the increase in mass gatherings that are now permitted underscores the need for crowd management training, which declined when the pandemic hit because large events were rare.
Martyn Amos, a professor at Northumbria University in England who studies crowds, said such large events require proper planning and trained people to handle crowds.
“The general point is that these incidents will continue to occur until we put in place proper crowd management processes that anticipate, detect and prevent dangerously high crowd densities,” Amos said in a statement to The Washington Post. .
washingtonpost
News
Control of the Minnesota Legislature will be decided in the ‘burbs, on the Range, in midsize cities
Roughly 10 percent of the races for the Minnesota House and Senate will decide which party controls each chamber of the state Legislature — voting patterns that have held true for more than a decade.
That means Republicans and Democrats are scrambling for advantage in about two dozen of the 201 legislative seats up for election this year. Further complicating the political calculus, Minnesota has redrawn legislative districts after the 2020 U.S. Census.
A Pioneer Press analysis of a decade of voting data as well as independent examinations of voters’ past party preferences show the battle for the state’s political future will be won and lost in the suburbs, on the Iron Range and in a handful of midsize cities.
Currently, Republicans have a slim majority in the Senate and Democrats hold a small majority in the House. Leaders of both parties are brimming with confidence they will prevail Nov. 8.
“We’re going to pick up a number of seats in the suburbs this year,” said Ken Martin, chair of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party. He noted that voters support DFLers’ positions on abortion rights, education funding and the economy.
“Democrats are particularly strong on those issues,” Martin said.
Martin added that Democrats also expect to do well in midsize cities like St. Cloud and Rochester while holding their own in working-class northern Minnesota.
David Hann, chair of the Republican Party, thinks Martin has it all wrong. He says public safety, the economy, education and environmental regulations are driving voters to Republicans.
Hann expects the GOP to flip suburban districts and dominate on the Iron Range as well as in more rural parts of the state.
“It has become pretty clear in the past few years Democrats have abandoned the common man,” Hann said. “They represent an elite that is wealthy and isolated from the kinds of ordinary problems most of us face.”
Read more about candidates seeking office: twincities.com/news/politics/elections
Court drawn districts
For the better part of 50 years, Minnesota’s legislative districts have been drawn by state courts. The result has been districts that are more competitive than most other states without the gerrymandering often seen when partisans draw the maps.
The courts focus on several criteria when drawing maps to ensure districts are compact, contiguous and tend to group together communities of common interest.
Yet, just because Minnesota’s maps are drawn independently doesn’t make them perfect, said David Schultz, a political science professor at Hamline University. The court has focused on marginal changes in districts, which means the new boundaries may not fully consider areas changing demographics, Schultz said.
“I’m concerned that these district lines may not be giving people of color full range of opportunity for representation,” he said. “The court hasn’t done as good of a job maximizing the number of seats that would be competitive for people of color.”
Schultz admits that drawing fair and competitive districts can be quite challenging, both in the Twin Cities metro, which is heavily DFL, and in reliably Republican Greater Minnesota.
That’s because Democrats and Republicans have largely sorted themselves into cities or less populous areas. What is changing is how education and affluence impact voters’ decisions.
“Working-class people without a college education are increasingly voting Republican,” Schultz notes, while college-educated, more affluent voters are trending toward Democrats. That’s a big shift from what was seen historically in Minnesota and across the U.S.
“Demographics are not destiny,” Schultz says about voters’ backgrounds, “they are possibility.”
Battlegrounds
Marginally different maps and a lot of reliable voting blocks mean that control of the next Minnesota Legislature likely will be decided by about two dozen races.
Predicting which ones will be close is tough, an educated guess at best, but that doesn’t mean folks don’t try.
Political parties, outside experts and journalists look to past voting patterns to try to predict which races will be close. One thing is clear from the data: Certain regions may be competitive year after year, but not necessarily specific districts.
Steven Schier, a retired Carlton College political science professor, says that’s due to a number of variables including population change, candidate quality and the popularity of incumbents.
“These swing areas are not deep red or deep blue,” Schier said. “They determine the direction of state politics and they oscillate back and forth. When you are thinking about the state Legislature, you are talking about a bouncing ball.”
Schier says the most detailed analysis of the state’s legislative races is done by a group called “cnalysis” which forecasts each state’s races.
Here are the key places to watch:
Iron Range: If Republicans can win House and Senate seats, particularly in the Arrowhead region that had leaned Democratic just a few elections ago, it will represent a political transformation for the area.
Those Senate districts and their corresponding House seats are competitive and in a part of the state Republicans’ message on environmental regulations and the economy has resonated in recent years. Democrats would have to win these seats for a chance at a Senate majority.
Midsize cities: Places like Rochester, Mankato and St. Cloud also have been close in recent elections. Democrats expect to make gains in those regions as they grow in population and become more diverse. Republicans believe their message on education and crime can pull voters to their side.
Suburbs: This is likely where control of the House will be won or lost. Democrats are counting on women to turn out after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning the right to abortion.
Republicans have downplayed the issue, noting that in Minnesota the state Supreme Court ruled abortion is a right under the state Constitution. Instead, GOP candidates have expounded on the economy, crime and education, but DFLers say they’re confident voters trust them more with those issues.
Schier and Schultz think outer-ring suburbs in Anoka and Dakota counties will have some of the most competitive races of the election.
“The suburbs are where the action is,” Schultz says has been the conventional political wisdom. “It’s what suburban women do. If they turn out, Democrats win. If they don’t, Republicans win.”
However, Schultz acknowledged that crime and the economy have gotten more attention in recent weeks, which could help Republicans across the state.
Coattails, ticket-splitters
Another thing at play this election is who is at the top of the ticket. Not only are all 201 House and Senate seats up for election, all the statewide offices are, too: governor, attorney general, secretary of state and state auditor.
The popularity of candidates at the top of the ballot can motivate voters to turnout and vote for other like-minded candidates.
Or not. Minnesota voters also have a proud history of splitting their ticket — picking one party for statewide office and another for their local representatives.
DFLers are hopeful incumbent Tim Walz will do well against doctor and former state Sen. Scott Jensen, who rose to national prominence questioning the government response to the COVID-19 pandemic. If Walz wins by a wide margin it could help other Democrats.
“It is alarming to me that people who hold some of the most extreme viewpoints, some of these wild conspiracy theories they’ve glommed onto, are nominees for a major party in this state,” DFL chair Martin said. “And that they’re competing, I think that is what’s most shocking.”
GOP chair Hann rejects the contention that Republicans have nominated candidates outside of the political mainstream. He also doesn’t believe candidates like Jensen or Kim Crockett, who is running against incumbent Steve Simon for secretary of state while questioning the outcome of the 2020 election, will have a negative impact on other contests.
“My sense is that legislative races are very local and in many cases are driven by what local people know about the candidate,” Hann said. “In many cases these are people who are very well known in their communities. (Voters) tend to elect people who they think represent their values and who they trust.”
