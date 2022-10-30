HAVANA — A boat off northern Cuba heading for the United States sank on Saturday after colliding with a Cuban Coast Guard vessel, and at least five people died, Cuban state media reported on Saturday. .
Cell phones provide deeper insight into homeless life in Los Angeles
When USC researchers set out to document the effects of the digital divide on homelessness, they made an unexpected discovery: 94% of participants in their survey owned a cell phone.
Leveraging this knowledge, a crosstown team from USC and UCLA — united by a common social mission — conducted a new survey of Los Angeles’ homeless population.
Offering $10 gift cards as incentives, researchers ask participants to log into a mobile phone app each month to report where they’re staying, how they’re feeling, what kind of help they’re getting, and how they’re affected. by policies such as the newly enacted anti-camping order in the city.
Their aim is to address what they describe as a “near total lack of comprehensive, high-quality evidence about the well-being, needs, or desires of the homeless community” that pervades “every stage of the emerging housing crisis.” homelessness in Los Angeles – and the increasingly reactive response from policy makers.
A preliminary report released Wednesday by the USC Homeless Policy Research Institute gives a qualified assessment of their success. In it, they say their phone sample closely matched known demographics of the homeless population, indicating that it could provide reliable insights into the hidden dynamics of homelessness and how these are affected by public policies.
But there is still a lot of work to be done before we can refine politically relevant information such as where people go after being kicked out of a law enforcement area.
“In a way, this is just a more general inquiry at this point into what people know about these camping laws and do they think it’s going to affect them,” the co-author said. Benjamin Henwood, a professor at USC’s Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social. Work.
Still, “Under Threat: Surveying Unhoused Angelenos in the Era of Camping Enforcement” provides new insight into how Los Angeles’ revised anti-camping ordinance and laws in other cities are viewed on the streets. Just a quarter of homeless people feel informed about the laws, while 43% said they thought they would be forced to move and 30% had no opinion.
Almost 20% said they had contact with the police in the past 30 days and 7% said they had been cited for being on the streets.
The report paints a nuanced picture of the street population. While all of the respondents were recruited from the streets, many reported switching back and forth between being protected and unprotected. About 16% said they lived in shelters and 8% said they were housed, mostly doubling up. Almost a third said they live in vehicles.
Attitudes towards housing were consistent with findings from other studies, including that a high percentage of homeless people would accept offers of housing, but that the type of housing mattered. Less than 20% said they would go to a shelter where people sleep in the same large room. Privacy, security, cleanliness, curfews and conflicts with staff were the main objections.
Respondents also had “exceptionally worse physical and mental health outcomes” than the adult population of Los Angeles County. Half reported symptoms of anxiety and slightly less depression. Forty-nine percent rated their health as fair or poor, compared to 17 percent countywide. Women were more likely than men to describe their health as fair or poor, and 63% reported psychological distress compared to 39% for men.
Smoking was more than twice as common among the homeless, and the COVID-19 vaccination rate was half the county average.
Three-quarters reported experiences of food insecurity, compared to 15% for the county.
What the report couldn’t yet do was track those stats by time and location. It only summarizes the initial survey conducted by 411 participants and a month-long follow-up conducted by 258. A richer picture will come from the monthly follow-up surveys that continue if more respondents are recruited.
“Our ability at this sample size to, say, accurately associate the presence of a person specifically in an application area with a set of results will be complicated.” co-author Randall Kuhn, professor at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, said. “Double the sample size will help.”
Enrolling attendees has proven difficult and keeping them even more engaged, Kuhn said. They learn as they go. Raising the incentive from $5 to $10 has helped.
Their funding, provided by the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, has been extended and they will resume recruiting next year.
After experimenting with different approaches, they plan to build on the survey of 5,000 homeless people each year as part of the Point Count. After asking the survey questions, the interviewers will give each participant a pitch to enroll in the mobile app survey program.
“We learned things,” Kuhn said. “The best approach is to spend 15 minutes doing the demonstration survey and building some rapport.”
The cell phone survey, formerly the Periodic Assessment of Trajectories of Housing, Homelessness and Health (PATHS) study, is part of a growing body of academic and nonprofit work aimed at addressing the shortcomings of the large number mandated every two years by the United States. Department of Housing and Urban Development, but conducted annually in many locations, including Los Angeles.
“Using the one-time count is like taking a photo with an older model camera where the image is distorted if the subject moves,” proclaims a review on the website of Built For Zero, an initiative for homelessness from the nonprofit Community Solutions, articulating a widespread complaint about the tally. “Homelessness is always on the move, and the image takes time to develop, in this case several months. The result is a blurry image of the past.
Built For Zero encourages communities to create “by name” listings by combining information compiled by outreach workers with data from service providers outside of the HUD-mandated system and report this information to the public as it arises. as they are collected.
This would be a challenge for such a large and dispersed homeless population as in Los Angeles. One of the disturbing findings of the cellphone survey is that 33% of respondents said they had no contact with outreach workers.
Unlike some critics of the annual tally, Kuhn and Henwood are not looking to replace it. They both work there and view it as an essential part of what Kuhn calls the homelessness data ecosystem.
“I think the PIT number is wonderful,” Kuhn said. “For me, the PIT number is another data point in a year-round story.”
“It’s a community engagement effort as much as anything else,” Henwood said. “And so there is value in that.”
They hope to add value to it, especially in terms of speed.
“Hopefully we will get to the place where we have the ability to put the data online as soon as we have it,” Kuhn said.
They also add depth to the check-off questions asked year after year in the demographic survey.
“A lot of times the respondent would say, ‘I wish you had asked me more interesting questions,’” Kuhn said. “In many encounters, a person will say, ‘Do you want to ask me a question about how I feel about certain things?’”
The mobile survey, on the other hand, collects qualitative responses.
“The amount of bullying, mental and emotional abuse I’ve been subjected to by other patrons…and downright abusive security guards,” one black woman exclaimed of her shelter. “These places keep you mentally messed up.”
“Rules take precedence over human needs,” one white man living on the outside said of his experience at a shelter.
Of all the obstacles facing researchers, intercity rivalry is not one of them.
“I’m not local, so this whole rivalry wasn’t a thing,” Henwood said.
Kuhn, a graduate of UC Berkeley and the University of Pennsylvania, and Henwood, a graduate of Swarthmore and New York University, were brought together by their personal desire to do something about homelessness.
“It’s hard work and I think we both have other, better funded projects,” Kuhn said. “But we love this job.”
California Daily Newspapers
At least 5 dead after boat crashes, Cuban state media report
Among the five known dead were a minor and three women, while around two dozen people were rescued, according to Cubadebate’s report.
More details were not released, with Cuban officials telling the state broadcaster that an investigation was underway.
The incident comes amid the biggest migration flight from the Caribbean island in four decades, spurred by a deepening economic, political and energy crisis.
Cuban authorities have blamed the United States, saying the deaths were “another consequence” of US policy towards Cuba, including the 60-year embargo.
Meanwhile, the United States sent its condolences to the families of those who died.
“As we expand safe and legal pathways for migration, we warn against dangerous and sometimes deadly attempts at irregular migration,” said a tweet from the US Embassy in Havana, which did not again resumed all operations on the island.
The vast majority of Cubans who leave fly to Nicaragua and then travel overland to the US border, often in Texas and Arizona.
But a growing number of people have fled by boat for the dangerous 90-mile journey to the south coast of the United States. Between October 2021 and August 2022, the US Coast Guard intercepted more than 4,600 Cubans traveling by boat, nearly six times more than in all of 2020.
It is the largest exodus since 1980, when around 125,000 Cubans traveled by sea to the United States for six months, known as the Mariel crisis.
washingtonpost
At least 8 dead and over 20 injured in Baghdad blast: report
Baghdad:
At least eight people were killed and more than 20 injured in an explosion in eastern Baghdad on Saturday, according to security and medical sources.
The explosion took place near a football stadium and a cafe, the sources said.
The cause of the explosion is still unknown.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Featured Video of the Day
ndtv
Class 5A sectional football: Spring Lake Park, 28, Irondale 7
Scoreless at halftime against Irondale on Saturday afternoon, Spring Lake Park quarterback Brayden Talso couldn’t help but think back to last year.
Expected to be in the mix for a state tournament berth for the sixth time in seven seasons, the Panthers were upset in the first round of the sectional playoffs by a Buffalo team that had won just two games in the regular season.
“We weren’t expecting to lose, and we didn’t come in ready,” said Talso, pausing before he added, “We didn’t want that to happen today.”
Through 24 minutes of football Saturday, a similar outcome was on the table. Spring Lake Park, the No. 1 seed in Class 5A, Section 6, didn’t lack preparation but its offensive execution was spotty with the score tied 0-0. Several drives stalled out in Irondale territory without any points.
“We just needed one big play,” Talso said.
They finally got that on their opening drive of the third quarter, a 35-yard touchdown run by freshman Lamari Brown. That seemed to settle the team’s nerves and opened the floodgates to four-second half Panthers touchdowns and a 28-7 victory over Irondale in a sectional semifinal game.
Spring Lake Park (7-2) has now beaten Irondale (6-4) in eight consecutive matchups.
“We went into the second half knowing it was just the little things to breaking something loose, and we knew we’d punch it in eventually, and the second half we did,” Talso said.
The Panthers did that repeatedly in the second half. On the next Spring Lake Park drive, Talso found a seam and gashed Irondale for a 32-yard touchdown on a quarterback keeper, his 15th rushing touchdown of the season.
Later in the game, Talso and Brown combined for another explosive run, Talso getting just past the first-down marker before pitching the ball outside to Brown, who took it the rest of the way for a 36-yard touchdown.
“We just said, ‘Let’s stay patient and keep up the plan of attack.’ ” Spring Lake Park head coach John Stewart said. “Sure enough, we broke a big one, and it just kind of got going from there.”
All the while, Spring Lake Park’s defense kept Irondale under control. Irondale pushed the ball across midfield on several occasions but each time drives were thwarted by turnovers, which the Knights had a pair of, and a sound Spring Lake Park defensive line that swallowed up their potent rushing attack.
Spring Lake Park has allowed just 20 points combined in its past three games combined, including a 21-6 win two weeks ago against Robbinsdale Armstrong, which was ranked No. 9 in Class 5A at the time.
“They’ve been really good about showing up and working and trying to fix the little details,” Stewart said of the defense.
The end result is a familiar one, with Spring Lake Park back in position to win its way into another state tournament. The Panthers will play Rogers in the section championship on Friday for the opportunity.
It will come with a year’s worth of anticipation.
“I think they knew the expectation was to be competing longer into the postseason than we did last year, and it was just one of those years where it didn’t happen,” Stewart said. “Come playoffs, everything matters. … We’ll be ready.”
Pelosi’s San Francisco home has long attracted unwanted attention
Just days before the Jan. 6 Capitol uprising, protesters defaced Pelosi’s mansion with spray paint and left a pig’s head in front, apparently angry at the size of a stimulus package against the coronavirus. Later that year, activists stuck an eviction notice on his door calling for an extension of a federal moratorium on evictions.
In 2007, anti-war protesters held a day vigil outside his home to denounce the war in Iraq.
On Friday morning, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott told reporters that officers arrived at the home early that morning and found suspects David DePape and Paul Pelosi clutching a hammer, which DePape has then used to hit Pelosi.
Nancy Pelosi was in Washington at the time of the attack, but DePape allegedly shouted “Where’s Nancy?” after breaking into the house from the back, echoing a chant used by Capitol rioters on January 6.
Scott pointed out that the Capitol Police were primarily responsible for protecting the speaker. But he condemned the violence against elected officials and their relatives.
“Their families don’t sign up for this, to get hurt,” Scott said. “It’s wrong.”
By Saturday morning, Pelosi’s block no longer looked like an active crime scene. The police gang had gone down and there was only one police car left. But the neighbors were still figuring out what had happened.
Interior designer Natalie Loggins has grown accustomed over the years to Pelosi’s presence drawing protests. She saw the anti-war protesters and heard about the severed pig’s head. A break-in and an assault, she said, were on an entirely different scale.
“It goes way beyond breaking and entering and hurting somebody,” Loggins said, adding that she was “really disgusted, of course, that there could be this type of violence against elected officials and their family”.
Researchers and elected officials argue that the tenor of animosity directed at Pelosi has become darker and more dangerous as she has become a symbol of national Democrats. They say the political attacks on Pelosi have fueled extremist hatred.
Brian Levin, who directs the Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, said in an interview that he’s been following “a real toxic brew that’s different than it was even in recent years,” with conspiracy theorists, often stoked on social media, directing their anger at an “intertwined and tethered set of villains” in public life. Pelosi figures prominently among them.
“Now we see eliminationist language,” Levin said. “It’s not just, ‘Nancy Pelosi has failed in her policies, don’t make America like San Francisco. Now it’s, ‘Nancy Pelosi and her ilk are existential enemies who must be eliminated.’ »
Although DePape doesn’t explicitly mention Pelosi in a pair of websites, his writings suggest he’s marinated in a toxic stew of online conspiracy theories like QAnon’s account that a powerful cabal of elites – often including Pelosi – child abuse.
Politices
Gophers run over Rutgers in a 31-0 win to end three-game losing streak
The Rutgers football team resembled a minty mouth wash to help rid the Gophers from the sour taste of a three-game losing skid on Saturday.
Minnesota’s offense started the game with two long touchdown drives to create the separation the U defense needed against an already limping Scarlet Knights offense in a 31-0 win at Huntington Bank Stadium.
Minnesota (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten) ended its worst losing streak since dropping four in 2018, with a one-sided win over Rutgers (4-4, 1-4).
For long stretches Saturday, a better palate-cleansing metaphor might have been how both offenses resembled eating ginger before diving into sushi without wasabi or even soy sauce. Both were dry and neither offered much spice.
After a mostly sleepy third quarter with five consecutive punts, Gophers safety Tyler Nubin’s interception jolted the game and gave Minnesota great field position at Rutgers’ 33-yard line.
Two plays later, Mo Ibrahim scored from 28 yards out. It was only the second explosive play (20 or more yards) among the then-95 offensive snaps run by both teams to that point Saturday.
Minnesota went on to score 17 points in the fourth quarter to turn into a blowout. The Gophers rushed for 254 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
The U’s defense bounced back from allowing at least 470 yards in losses to two ranked teams, Illinois and Penn State, in the last two weeks. It helped that Rutgers’ offense was ranked 113th in nation in total yards.
The Gophers’ opening two offensive drives ended in touchdowns — the first spanned a record-tying 99 yards over 19 plays and the second went only 13 plays and 86 yards. Both drives at up nearly 18 minutes of game time.
Both ended with Ibrahim touchdown runs. The first set a new program record for total touchdowns (44), breaking a tie with Darrell Thompson for most in U history.
The 99-yard drive was the longest in distance covered since Indiana in 2018 and the longes in total plays since going 19 against Wisconsin in 2005.
Rutgers had a surprise starter at quarterback with Gavin Wimsatt replacing Noah Vedral, a Nebraska transfer who started the last three games. Wimsatt left the game in the third quarter when he was hit by Michael Dixon and bounced off the turf.
Minnesota will look to turn a win into a winning run with a road game at Nebraska next Saturday.
World’s biggest sugar producer extends export restrictions – media – RT Business News
India, the world’s biggest sugar producer, has extended an export ban on the product for a year until October 2023, Reuters reported, citing a government notification.
“The restriction on the export of sugar (raw, refined and white sugar) is extended beyond October 31, 2022 until October 31, 2023, or until new orders, whichever comes first. The other conditions will remain unchanged. a notification from the Directorate General for Foreign Trade (DGFT) announced on Friday.
In May, New Delhi restricted sugar exports until the end of the current month to deal with rising domestic prices that followed record exports of the sweetener. The restrictive measure, which had been imposed for the first time in six years, capped exports at 10 million tonnes.
India’s sugar exports are reported to have jumped 57% to 8.6 million tonnes through May of the current 2021-22 marketing year ending in September.
Earlier this month, government and industry officials said India, the second-largest exporter behind Brazil, is expected to produce a record sugar crop in 2022, which could help the country export up to eight million tons.
READ MORE:
The global food crisis could spread from cereals to sugar
After diverting nearly 4.5 million tonnes of sugar for ethanol production, India is expected to produce some 36.5 million tonnes of the product in the 2022-23 season, up 2% from compared to the previous season.
For more stories on economics and finance, visit RT's business section
You can share this story on social media:
RT
