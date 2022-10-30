News
Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys: Everything you need to know about the Week 8 game before kickoff
Coming off an upset of the New England Patriots on “Monday Night Football,” the 3-4 Chicago Bears have another road test on a short week, facing the 5-2 Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Here’s what you need to know before kickoff (noon, Fox-32).
The Bears are where they should be
When Tom Brady said at the beginning of the month that there’s a lot of “bad football from what I watch,” he probably wasn’t envisioning his Tampa Bay Buccaneers being square in the middle of that discussion near the midpoint of the season.
The Buccaneers, who lost to the Baltimore Ravens 27-22 at home Thursday night, were one of 15 teams entering Week 8 at or within one game of .500, a large grouping of mediocrity that includes the Chicago Bears (3-4), Green Bay Packers (3-4) and both participants in Super Bowl LVI — the Los Angeles Rams (3-3) and Cincinnati Bengals (4-3).
It’s not an unusually high number of teams huddled around .500 after seven weeks. The average at this juncture over the last decade is 13.2 teams with a high of 18 in 2017 and low of five in 2020.
Why trading Robert Quinn ‘made too much sense’
General manager Ryan Poles made another major move in the Chicago Bears rebuild Wednesday, trading defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Bears will receive a fourth-round draft pick in return, while the 6-0 Eagles acquire a veteran pass rusher with 102 sacks during a 12-year NFL career. That includes a Bears-record 18½ sacks last season.
From a business standpoint the deal, in Poles’ words, “made too much sense.”
“This is going to allow us to continue to build a highly competitive roster,” he said.
Latest news from Arlington Heights
At least one school district that serves the area where the Arlington International Racecourse is located in Arlington Heights has warned village leadership that creating a tax-incentive district to facilitate the redevelopment plans the Chicago Bears team is proposing for the site — including building a new NFL stadium — “would be a real concern,” public records show.
The football team inked a $197 million purchase agreement for the former Arlington Park International Racecourse site last year. In September, the Bears unveiled plans for a mixed-use commercial and residential development alongside the new, domed stadium it plans to build on the former racecourse, though leadership emphasized the still-tentative nature of the plans.
Given the $5 billion estimated cost of the Bears’ project, Palatine School District 15 Superintendent Laurie Heinz said the team or the village should chip in to help the school district respond to the increased student population and its needs anticipated as a result of the redevelopment.
- Will the Bears leave Soldier Field? Here’s what to know.
- 5 things to watch in the Bears-Cowboys game — plus our Week 8 predictions
- 12 key numbers to know as the Chicago Bears prepare to face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8
- It’s not ‘business as usual’ for the Chicago Bears after the trade of Robert Quinn, a respected team leader: ‘There is a void’
- Bears safety Jaquan Brisker calls Mac Jones kicking him in the groin ‘pretty dirty’ and says the New England Patriots QB should be fined
- Chicago Bears Q&A: Did Luke Getsy finally call a game to Justin Fields’ strengths? Will they be a buyer or seller at the trade deadline?
- Chicago Bears QB rewind: Justin Fields displayed poise, instincts and patience in the romp at New England. Next up: Doing it with consistency.
Young endangered one-horned rhino born at UK zoo
Chester Zoo in England, UK, recently announced the birth of a large one-horned rhinoceros, a critically endangered species. The zoo revealed in a statement that Asha, a 15-year-old rhino, gave birth to a female on October 14, and the incident was videotaped in the mother rhino’s cage.
According to Releasethe newborn has formed a close relationship with his mother and already wears the same slightly wrinkled armor plate as his parents.
A video of this adorable baby rhino was shared by Chester Zoo’s official YouTube page on Wednesday. When posting the video, the zoo wrote, “We are celebrating our latest arrival here at the zoo: an endangered large one-horned rhino, born to mum, Asha, after a 16 month pregnancy!”
The video shows the mother rhino giving birth to the newborn and the baby rhino walking with its mother later. The video has over 3,000 views.
The species was originally distributed throughout the northern Indian subcontinent, but is currently found only in India and Nepal. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species, there are only around 3,000 larger one-horned rhinos left in the wild as they face illegal poaching for their animals. horns and the destruction of their habitat.
The great one-horned rhinos have been pregnant for around 15 months, so zookeepers are eagerly awaiting the birth of the cub, the Release said further.
Hyde5: Five ways for Miami Dolphins to beat the Detroit Lions
Let’s get right to it. Here’s the weekly look at how the Dolphins win — and there are a lot of ways to beat 1-5 Detroit on Sunday.
1. Put the “dynamic” back in this dynamic offense. Every opposing offense has had big games against the Lions’ defense, as I wrote in my column. Detroit is last in points allowed, yards allowed, doesn’t sack opposing quarterbacks (ranked 31st), doesn’t take the ball away (30th) and is a general speed bump to offenses this year. Of the six opponents this season, three have scored their season-high points and the other three scored one point less than their season high. The Dolphins offense has effectively scored in the teens every game except Baltimore this season (defense had TD in 20-point New England game; defense gave ball a 6-yard line in 21-point Buffalo game). Tua Tagovailoa is back, he’s played a game since the concussion protocol to shake any rust and this offense should have a day.
2. Force Detroit offense into mistakes. In the opening four games, the Lions led the league in averaging 35 points. In the past two games, they haven’t scored a touchdown and have as many points (six) as turnovers. So which one is Detroit’s offense? The latter two games were on the road against good defenses in New England and Dallas, so there’s that. Or maybe these defenses provided a roadmap in luring QB Jared Goff into mistakes. Detroit is 25th in turnovers. The Dolphins got three turnovers last week against Pittsburgh to end a drought. They still rank 25th in takeaways.
So the question becomes if they can keep last week’s opportunism going Sunday. The Lions don’t give up sacks (eighth fewest in the league), but what the last two weeks tell you is their opening games were an overdone mirage. The Dolphins defense suffered a significant loss in safety Brandon Jones, who was becoming an under-the-radar star before a season-ending knee injury last week. But they’re healthier this week at cornerback, assuming Xavien Howard indeed plays, and they’ll be needed on Sunday.
3. Let the Lions beat themselves. Teams are 1-5 for reasons beyond lack of talent. As the Dolphins have done too often, they find ways to lose games. Last week, Detroit was going in for a go-ahead score against Dallas and fumbled. A few games earlier, coach Dan Campbell lamented his field-goal decision that swung the game. They are 30th in takeaway margin (minus-6). That’s who they are. It’s what losing teams do. They also have the owner coming out and giving a vote of confidence to the current regime, which the Lions owner did this week.
4. This should be a game for Dolphins running backs. Look, the electric talent is at receiver with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and that’s the prime option for the Dolphins attack. But the Lions aren’t very good at linebacker and are thin at defensive tackle. The running game has shown good signs of life recently with Raheem Mostert taking the prime job. Sunday is a game where Chase Edmonds could get his game healthy, too. He keeps dropping the ball, but if the coaches haven’t given up on him he should be able to beat Detroit linebackers.
5. Don’t be the outlier of the Detroit season. Every bad team has a good win or two. Don’t be that opponent for Detroit. When we talk about the “soft” part of the schedule, there’s no doubt this stretch is it. Who would you rather play, the opening run of New England, Buffalo, Baltimore and Cincinnati or this current stretch of Pittsburgh, Detroit, Chicago and Cleveland? The first group has three, five-win teams and New England that was coming off a playoff season. The second group has one, three-win team (Chicago) and three others with a combined five wins. These aren’t gimme wins. The NFL isn’t that league. But let’s understand this is the part of the season the Dolphins need to take advantage of lesser opponents.
Brits say Truss should NOT receive £115,000 office allowance for ex-PMs
More than eight in 10 Britons say Liz Truss should NOT receive the £115,000-a-year ‘public duty’ allowance for former prime ministers after serving just 49 days in Downing Street
- Liz Truss became Britain’s shortest PM when she left after just 49 days
- Ms Truss is entitled to £115,000 a year in ‘public service expense allowance’ as an ex-PM
- A poll for MailOnline found the public overwhelmingly said she shouldn’t take the money
The vast majority of Brits don’t believe Liz Truss should be given the £115,000-a-year allowance for former PMs to run an office.
A poll for MailOnline found 84 per cent did not support Ms Truss receiving the ‘public duty’ benefit after serving just 49 days in Downing Street.
Only 9% think she should be entitled to the money, according to research from Redfield & Wilton Strategies.
Another 7 percent said they weren’t sure.
A poll for MailOnline found 84 per cent did not support Ms Truss receiving the ‘public duty’ benefit after serving just 49 days in Downing Street
Despite becoming the UK’s shortest-serving PM when she handed over the baton to Rishi Sunak last week, Ms Truss is still awaiting a severance package of £18,860.
All former Prime Ministers can claim up to £115,000 a year in Public Service Expenses Allowance (PDCA), for expenses such as a secretary and official engagements.
They must show valid expenses to access the funds.
Opposition parties urged her to reject the allowance and return any payments, saying she had “not earned the right” to keep it.
Nick Clegg also controversially received the allowance for several years after serving as Coalition Deputy Prime Minister.
Ms Truss is said to be ‘taking a break’ from frontline politics after stepping down, although she remains an MP.
Michael Gove today issued an extraordinary apology to the British public for the Tories putting Ms Truss in charge for 49 days.
The upgrade secretary, who was a vocal critic of tax cut plans that sent markets into meltdown, said he understood people’s anger that the government had taken a ‘vacation from reality’ .
Ms Truss was far behind the next shortest Prime Minister, that of Conservative statesman George Canning, who spent a full 118 days as Prime Minister in 1827 before dying in office.
Ms. Truss would have had to stay until January 3 to achieve that rating.
Some PMs had shorter terms, but took over the leadership of No 10.
:: Redfield & Wilton Strategies surveyed 1,500 eligible voters in Britain online on October 25-26. Results were weighted to represent the entire population.
Ms Truss became the UK’s shortest PM when she handed over to Rishi Sunak last week
DeMar DeRozan becomes the 50th player in NBA history to score 20,000 points in Chicago Bulls’ 129-124 loss
With a signature midrange jumper, Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan on Friday joined an elite group of NBA players in the first quarter against the Spurs in San Antonio.
The basket marked DeRozan’s 20,000th-career point across 14 seasons. He finished with 33 points, but the Bulls lost 129-124 after overcoming a 14-point first-half deficit despite missing All-Star Zach LaVine.
The performance still placed DeRozan among only 49 other players who have reached the milestone, including Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain and LeBron James.
The moment was met with an immediate timeout from Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who joined the AT&T Center crowd in congratulating their former star.
“I never really looked at records or milestones,” DeRozan said after Wednesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers. “I just go out there and compete. When it happens, you’re aware of it being a reality. Especially just being a basketball junkie that I am — 20,000 doesn’t happen too often. To be in that position, that’s definitely crazy.”
He could have reached the mark Wednesday at the United Center with a 24-point performance — a reasonable number for DeRozan, who is averaging 22 points per game this season. He fell seven points short, settling instead for a victory against the Indiana Pacers.
“It wasn’t one of those things where I was hellbent or I woke up this morning saying, ‘I have to do it,’ ” DeRozan said. “It’ll happen whenever it happens. I just wanted to play to get a win. Let it be what it was gonna be.”
Instead, DeRozan forged the milestone in a city that changed the trajectory of his career. Toronto might have been the city where DeRozan established himself as an NBA star, but San Antonio was the place where he reinvented himself. Even when he felt overlooked in the smaller market, DeRozan said he always felt loved by the fanbase and city.
Those three season in San Antonio were defined by the presence of Popovich, who guided DeRozan as much off the court as on it.
The pair remain close, making Friday’s moment in history even more special for DeRozan, although he joked Popovich might put him in Box-1 — a defensive coverage designed to prevent a team’s highest scorer from getting any shots off — just to mess with him.
“(DeMar is) a beautiful, wonderful human being,” Popovich said before the game. “One of the best that I’ve ever coached. He’s just a sweet man.”
The Spurs’ Keldon Johnson matched DeRozan with 33 points, and Jakob Poeltl added 21 points and 13 rebounds. Coby White scored 19 and Andre Drummond had 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Bulls, who got 57 points from their bench.
LaVine sat out for what the team labeled “left knee management” as the veteran continues to recover from offseason surgery. He is expected to play Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers at the United Center.
Reaching 20,000 points is only the latest in a long list of achievements for DeRozan, who last season broke a Chamberlain record with seven consecutive games of scoring 35-plus points and shooting 50% or better after becoming the first NBA player to hit game-winning buzzer-beaters on back-to-back nights.
His Bulls teammates believe DeRozan will be remembered as one of the best in NBA history.
“I’ve said this before — I think DeMar DeRozan is a Hall of Famer,” LaVine said after Wednesday’s game.
DeRozan realized he was nearing the milestone in the final weeks of last season. At the time, it struck him — as a reminder of his longevity in the league and a sign of his success. But DeRozan said records and milestones aren’t his focus.
“Every day that I get to come into work and put on an NBA jersey, I’m beyond grateful,” DeRozan said. “I tell a lot of young guys — some of my favorite players I grew up watching, I had the opportunity to play against them on their way out. That put a lot of stuff in perspective for me. I remember being a rookie, and to ask me where I’d be 14 years later, I wouldn’t have no clue.
“To be here still playing at a high level, having fun — it’s been an honor for me. Every time I get a chance to play basketball, it’s refreshing for me.”
()
Bob Horan, who served as Fairfax County’s top prosecutor for four decades, dies at 90
Robert F. Horan, whose 40 years as a Fairfax County Commonwealth attorney made him Virginia’s longest-serving prosecutor when he retired in 2007, died Saturday. He was 90 years old.
Horan’s death was first reported by the Washington Post.
The former prosecutor has tried hundreds of cases since his first election in 1967, including that of DC-area sniper Lee Boyd Malvo.
Mr. Horan secured a conviction in 2003 for Malvo’s murder of FBI analyst Linda Franklin at a Home Depot in Falls Church. However, he failed to convince a jury to impose the death penalty on Malvo, then 17 years old.
“The morning we started Malvo’s trial, we met in the lobby of this hotel and [Moran] said, ‘Raymond, we’re about to have an adventure,’” Raymond F. Morrogh, Mr. Horan’s longtime deputy, told The Washington Times in 2007. never been pronounced.
Mr. Horan also won a guilty verdict against James L. Breeden, who murdered four people execution-style in the refrigerator of a Roy Rogers restaurant in the Landmark neighborhood of Fairfax County in March 1976. Breeden has was sentenced to five life sentences.
Another major victory for Mr. Horan was his 1997 death sentence of Mir Aimal Kasi, who fired an AK-47 into two cars outside CIA headquarters in 1993 and killed two workers and injured three others. Kasi then fled the United States to a safe house run by Osama bin Laden in Pakistan until the FBI tracked him down in 1997.
Kasi was tried for capital murder and executed in 2002.
The Post reported that many alumni of Mr. Horan’s office have gone on to become judges, including five on the Fairfax County bench, three in Loudoun County and one on the United States Court of Appeals for the 4th circuit. Mr. Morrogh and three other former aides to Mr. Horan also became their county’s top prosecutors, with James Plowman serving in Loudoun, James Fisher in Fauquier and Nate Green in James City.
Real World Economics: ‘That ’70s show’ or ‘Happy Days’?
The 1970s were a difficult decade for our nation, socially, politically and culturally as well as economically. But the decade was not a mass extinction event.
That was my reaction to a recent headline touting an interview with “someone who managed to survive the 1970s.” Well, there were a couple hundred million of us who managed to survive the 1970s. We survived the 1980s too, a decade with less social and political turmoil than the 1970s, but one with intense economic pain concentrated in agriculture, steel, autos and other sectors sensitive to fluctuations in the value of the U.S. dollar.
Yet what Abraham Lincoln termed “the mystic chords of memory” are selective. Some rough consensus settles on specific decades. The 1970s thus were harrowing economically. The 1980s? An economic Garden of Eden.
That is fine for popular culture, but when one looks to history for insights on present problems, it is prudent to seek objective facts.
The 1970s certainly had the highest U.S. peacetime inflation of the 20th century. The Consumer Price Index had been newly reset to 100 in 1967. It hit 300 — meaning general consumer prices tripled — by 1983. For the decade from January 1970, to January 1980, the increase was a factor of 2.1. That averages 6.2% a year. So inflation genuinely was a problem.
In contrast, inflation in the last 10 years, September 2012, to September 2022, averaged 2.1% a year. The two pre-COVID decades, 2000-2020, had the same number. So the 5.9% CPI increase just in the first nine months of this year is an unprecedented shock to anyone under age 60.
And yet there are many ways in which the U.S. economy in the 1970s outperformed more recent ones.
“Real disposable per-capita GDP,” the inflation-adjusted value of output per person, rose by 3.4% a year in the 1970s, higher than any other decade from 1950 to the present. It grew as much in those 10 years as in the 20 from 2000 to 2020.
Inflation-adjusted earnings in manufacturing grew a half a percent a year in the 1970s. That doesn’t sound like much, but they fell a half a percent a year in the 1980s, as union jobs in the “rust belt” of autos and steel vanished. And the 1970s increase was four times the rate from 1990 to 2010.
It also was easier to be a young person in the 1970s than now. College costs were low. It was easy to get a job on graduation from high school or college. Total employment grew 2.4% a year, the highest since World War II. Job growth has not hit 1.4% in any of the last three decades.
People correctly think that, despite growth in the number of people with jobs, the 1970s were years of high unemployment in addition to inflation. That is correct. The average unemployment rate was 6.2%, above the 1950s and 1960s. But the average for the 1980s, seen by many as a decade of wonderful prosperity, was a bruising 7.3 percent, the highest in the last 110 years excepting the 1930s. And the 6.2% rate for the 1970s is exactly the same as for the pre-COVID decade from 2010-2020.
Federal finances were far healthier in the 1970s. Overall budgets deficits as a percentage of the total value of output averaged 1.9%. That doubled to 3.8% in the 1980s and was 4.8% for the 2010s. Over the 2021 and 2022 fiscal years it is about 13%, surpassed in the last century only by war years 1943-1945.
And the national debt relative to the size of the economy had fallen nearly continuously from the end of World War II to a historic low four months after Ronald Reagan replaced Jimmy Carter in the Oval Office.
In May 1981, total federal debt was 30.6% of GDP, lowest in the last 75 years. It was 49.7% when George H.W. Bush replaced Reagan, and 62.9% when Bill Clinton took office. It fell over his term to 55.1% when George W. Bush took up the mantle. With more tax cuts, the military reaction to 9/11, and the financial debacle starting in 2007, the figure was 77.1% when Barack Obama was sworn in and 103.6% when he handed the reins to Donald Trump. Joe Biden inherited a 126.1% level. So the “sound finance” ethic that pervaded both political parties prior to “supply-side economics” is an increasingly distant memory.
This is a blizzard of numbers and probably won’t change the minds of those who see the 1970s as unalloyed economic hell, one that only a lucky few “survived.” But thoughtful people recognize that memories are influenced by a variety of factors.
The 1970s included the most bitter ending years of the Vietnam War. Then there was the Watergate scandal and, economically, unilateral U.S. repudiation of the Bretton Woods system of international payments that resulted in a cheaper dollar. That gave relief to agriculture, steel, autos and other productive sectors that had been punished for more than a decade by an overly-pricey dollar, but it was described by the press, and seen by many, as a national humiliation. So we mix bad memories of politics and social change with economics
Two disastrous chairs of the Federal Reserve, a corrupt one appointed by Richard Nixon and a stubbornly inept one named by Carter, let inflation out of its cage. Carter rectified his mistake by naming Paul Volcker to chair the Fed. He would crush inflation in the opening years of the 1980s, but at the cost of a harsh recession. Volcker’s high interest rates involved, combined with the huge deficits caused by Reagan’s supply-side tax cuts, drove the value of the dollar through the roof. This not only ended a decade of prosperity in farming, other natural resources and in steel, autos and other manufacturing, but drove those sectors into the most painful restructuring since the Great Depression. Some remember the 1980s as Reagan prosperity, but for farmers and workers in Rust Belt industries, it was nearly as bad as the Depression.
The 1990s were a decade of economic sanity and prosperity. These years afforded us a chance at longer-term economic sustainability. But we threw that away in the new century with tax cuts, enormous military outlays on “wars of choice, not necessity” in Iraq and Afghanistan and a financial sector meltdown caused by magical fantasies about the glories of market deregulation. A decade on, we are still trapped in this mess.
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at [email protected]
