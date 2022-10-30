Class 5A sectional football: Central 20, Highland Park 7

The math performance of public school students in San Diego Unified, California and across the country has suffered its biggest decline in more than two decades after two turbulent years of the COVID-19 pandemic, national standardized test results show. of 2022 were released on Sunday evening.

But despite the challenges of the pandemic, student reading scores at San Diego Unified and statewide have managed to hold steady with 2019 levels.

Federal education officials have released the long-awaited results of the National Education Progress Assessment, often called the National Report Card, which show for the first time how the reading and math performance of fourth- and grade eight have changed since 2019.

The National Report Card is the only set of standardized tests that can be used to compare student performance across states because it is administered consistently and to representative samples of students in all states. District-specific scores are also collected from 26 select large urban districts nationwide, including San Diego Unified.

The results painted a grim picture of the toll the pandemic years have had on student achievement, particularly in math.

National average math scores saw their biggest drop in national report card history, dropping five points for fourth graders and eight points for eighth graders.

There has been a “disturbing increase” in the number of students nationwide who are not achieving the test’s “basic” pass level, which represents partial content proficiency, said Peggy Carr, commissioner of the Federal National Center for Education Statistics, which administers the National Center for Education Statistics. Report card.

A quarter of fourth graders and 38% of eighth graders in the country did not reach the basic level in mathematics, while 37% of fourth graders and 30% of eighth graders achieved results below basic level in reading.

The numbers are worse in California, where a third of fourth graders and 44% of eighth graders performed below the basic level in math. About 42 percent of California’s fourth graders and one-third of eighth graders performed below baseline in reading.

While overall all students experienced declines in performance, the lowest performing students experienced larger declines in average scores from 2019 to 2022, widening the gaps between the lowest and highest performing students.

Statistically, students across California performed on par with the national average in reading, but below the national average in math in fourth and eighth grades.

“The results of today’s national report card are appalling and unacceptable,” US Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a Friday phone call with reporters. “They remind us of the impact of this pandemic on our learners and the important work we need to do now for our students.”

But Carr argued that there were “good points”, in that the selected large urban districts maintained average reading performance at 2019 levels.

“These data raise serious concerns, but there are also reasons for hope,” Carr said.

She said it was not surprising to see that math performance has suffered more during the pandemic, as research has shown that students rely more on teachers and schools to learn math. Reading makes it easier for parents to help their children at home.

San Diego Unified students still significantly outperform students from other major urban districts, as they have in recent years. District average scores and the number of students reaching the proficiency level exceeded national and state averages in every subject and grade level except fourth-grade math.

About 37% of San Diego Unified fourth graders scored proficient or advanced in reading this year, unchanged from 2019. And 34% of eighth graders scored proficient or advanced in reading , which is slightly down from 36% in 2019.

The declines were more pronounced for math: 34% of fourth graders and 28% of eighth graders scored proficient or advanced in math this year, compared to 42% of fourth graders and 35% of eighth grade in 2019.

More and more San Diego Unified students are failing to meet the basic level of math achievement: 31% of fourth-graders in San Diego and 40% of eighth-graders failed to pass it. do, compared to 21% and 33% in 2019 respectively.

In San Diego’s overall test scores, significant gaps persist for historically marginalized students, including low-income, black, and Hispanic students.

The percentages of Hispanic students at San Diego Unified who scored proficient or advanced are 30 to 40 percentage points lower than those of white students. There is a similar gap between low-income and high-income students.

This year, only 4% of black eighth graders in San Diego scored proficient or advanced in math, compared to 49% of Asian students and 46% of white students.

However, San Diego Unified’s gaps in achievement levels between marginalized students and their more advantaged peers have generally not widened. In fact, the gaps between Hispanic and white students as well as between low-income and high-income students have narrowed, as the performance of high-income and white students has fallen more sharply during the pandemic.

“The NAEP results allow us to better understand the needs of our students. The results will inform our efforts to support students during this recovery period,” San Diego Unified Superintendent Lamont Jackson said in a statement. “Our entire district is committed to providing every student with the academic and social-emotional support they need to thrive.”

While federal officials say the national report card doesn’t try to speculate on the causes of changes in student performance, they said it’s safe to say that the effects of the pandemic are at least partly in the l cause of the drop in performance.

Survey questions that were asked of Nation’s report card test takers showed that students’ lack of reliable access to learning resources during school closures was correlated with poorer performance.

High-performing students were significantly more likely to have had consistent access to learning resources than were low-performing students. High-performing students were more likely to report having reliable or frequent access to a computer or tablet, high-speed internet, school supplies and a quiet place to work, as well as teacher assistance at least once a week and frequent live video lessons.

Some parents, politicians and education experts have argued that state and school board decisions to keep schools closed for many months were a key factor in lower scores.

But national testing officials have cautioned against attributing declines to shutdowns.

Carr said there were drops in performance everywhere, even in places where schools reopened earlier. And during the closures and later during the pandemic, there were many other factors, both within and outside the schools’ control, that could have influenced student performance, such as the quality of distance education, school staff shortages, economic dislocation, family illnesses and deaths, poor mental health and chronic absenteeism.

“There is nothing in this data that tells us there is a measurable difference in performance between states and districts based solely on how long schools are closed,” Carr said. “And let’s not forget that remote learning was very different across the United States…it’s extremely complex.”

Officials said the test results underscore the need for schools to continue their academic and emotional recovery efforts.

“We must treat the task of catching up with our children with the urgency this moment demands,” Cardona said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office noted that the state has spent $24 billion on schools to address COVID-19 and mental health learning and recovery, in addition to increasing general funding for schools. public at its highest level in the history of the state.

The federal government has allocated $190 billion in pandemic aid to schools, but has only required 20% of most federal aid to be dedicated to recovery. Because reporting requirements are limited, it has been difficult to see exactly how districts have spent COVID-19 money. Experts noted that some recovery efforts, such as summer school, are not guaranteed to reach all students who need help and require schools to get families on board.

The national report card was released hours before California released the results of its own state standardized tests, which contain different content and measure student performance by different standards.