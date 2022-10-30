News
Control of the Minnesota Legislature will be decided in the ‘burbs, on the Range, in midsize cities
Roughly 10 percent of the races for the Minnesota House and Senate will decide which party controls each chamber of the state Legislature — voting patterns that have held true for more than a decade.
That means Republicans and Democrats are scrambling for advantage in about two dozen of the 201 legislative seats up for election this year. Further complicating the political calculus, Minnesota has redrawn legislative districts after the 2020 U.S. Census.
A Pioneer Press analysis of a decade of voting data as well as independent examinations of voters’ past party preferences show the battle for the state’s political future will be won and lost in the suburbs, on the Iron Range and in a handful of midsize cities.
Currently, Republicans have a slim majority in the Senate and Democrats hold a small majority in the House. Leaders of both parties are brimming with confidence they will prevail Nov. 8.
“We’re going to pick up a number of seats in the suburbs this year,” said Ken Martin, chair of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party. He noted that voters support DFLers’ positions on abortion rights, education funding and the economy.
“Democrats are particularly strong on those issues,” Martin said.
Martin added that Democrats also expect to do well in midsize cities like St. Cloud and Rochester while holding their own in working-class northern Minnesota.
David Hann, chair of the Republican Party, thinks Martin has it all wrong. He says public safety, the economy, education and environmental regulations are driving voters to Republicans.
Hann expects the GOP to flip suburban districts and dominate on the Iron Range as well as in more rural parts of the state.
“It has become pretty clear in the past few years Democrats have abandoned the common man,” Hann said. “They represent an elite that is wealthy and isolated from the kinds of ordinary problems most of us face.”
Read more about candidates seeking office: twincities.com/news/politics/elections
Court drawn districts
For the better part of 50 years, Minnesota’s legislative districts have been drawn by state courts. The result has been districts that are more competitive than most other states without the gerrymandering often seen when partisans draw the maps.
The courts focus on several criteria when drawing maps to ensure districts are compact, contiguous and tend to group together communities of common interest.
Yet, just because Minnesota’s maps are drawn independently doesn’t make them perfect, said David Schultz, a political science professor at Hamline University. The court has focused on marginal changes in districts, which means the new boundaries may not fully consider areas changing demographics, Schultz said.
“I’m concerned that these district lines may not be giving people of color full range of opportunity for representation,” he said. “The court hasn’t done as good of a job maximizing the number of seats that would be competitive for people of color.”
Schultz admits that drawing fair and competitive districts can be quite challenging, both in the Twin Cities metro, which is heavily DFL, and in reliably Republican Greater Minnesota.
That’s because Democrats and Republicans have largely sorted themselves into cities or less populous areas. What is changing is how education and affluence impact voters’ decisions.
“Working-class people without a college education are increasingly voting Republican,” Schultz notes, while college-educated, more affluent voters are trending toward Democrats. That’s a big shift from what was seen historically in Minnesota and across the U.S.
“Demographics are not destiny,” Schultz says about voters’ backgrounds, “they are possibility.”
Battlegrounds
Marginally different maps and a lot of reliable voting blocks mean that control of the next Minnesota Legislature likely will be decided by about two dozen races.
Predicting which ones will be close is tough, an educated guess at best, but that doesn’t mean folks don’t try.
Political parties, outside experts and journalists look to past voting patterns to try to predict which races will be close. One thing is clear from the data: Certain regions may be competitive year after year, but not necessarily specific districts.
Steven Schier, a retired Carlton College political science professor, says that’s due to a number of variables including population change, candidate quality and the popularity of incumbents.
“These swing areas are not deep red or deep blue,” Schier said. “They determine the direction of state politics and they oscillate back and forth. When you are thinking about the state Legislature, you are talking about a bouncing ball.”
Schier says the most detailed analysis of the state’s legislative races is done by a group called “cnalysis” which forecasts each state’s races.
Here are the key places to watch:
Iron Range: If Republicans can win House and Senate seats, particularly in the Arrowhead region that had leaned Democratic just a few elections ago, it will represent a political transformation for the area.
Those Senate districts and their corresponding House seats are competitive and in a part of the state Republicans’ message on environmental regulations and the economy has resonated in recent years. Democrats would have to win these seats for a chance at a Senate majority.
Midsize cities: Places like Rochester, Mankato and St. Cloud also have been close in recent elections. Democrats expect to make gains in those regions as they grow in population and become more diverse. Republicans believe their message on education and crime can pull voters to their side.
Suburbs: This is likely where control of the House will be won or lost. Democrats are counting on women to turn out after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning the right to abortion.
Republicans have downplayed the issue, noting that in Minnesota the state Supreme Court ruled abortion is a right under the state Constitution. Instead, GOP candidates have expounded on the economy, crime and education, but DFLers say they’re confident voters trust them more with those issues.
Schier and Schultz think outer-ring suburbs in Anoka and Dakota counties will have some of the most competitive races of the election.
“The suburbs are where the action is,” Schultz says has been the conventional political wisdom. “It’s what suburban women do. If they turn out, Democrats win. If they don’t, Republicans win.”
However, Schultz acknowledged that crime and the economy have gotten more attention in recent weeks, which could help Republicans across the state.
Coattails, ticket-splitters
Another thing at play this election is who is at the top of the ticket. Not only are all 201 House and Senate seats up for election, all the statewide offices are, too: governor, attorney general, secretary of state and state auditor.
The popularity of candidates at the top of the ballot can motivate voters to turnout and vote for other like-minded candidates.
Or not. Minnesota voters also have a proud history of splitting their ticket — picking one party for statewide office and another for their local representatives.
DFLers are hopeful incumbent Tim Walz will do well against doctor and former state Sen. Scott Jensen, who rose to national prominence questioning the government response to the COVID-19 pandemic. If Walz wins by a wide margin it could help other Democrats.
“It is alarming to me that people who hold some of the most extreme viewpoints, some of these wild conspiracy theories they’ve glommed onto, are nominees for a major party in this state,” DFL chair Martin said. “And that they’re competing, I think that is what’s most shocking.”
GOP chair Hann rejects the contention that Republicans have nominated candidates outside of the political mainstream. He also doesn’t believe candidates like Jensen or Kim Crockett, who is running against incumbent Steve Simon for secretary of state while questioning the outcome of the 2020 election, will have a negative impact on other contests.
“My sense is that legislative races are very local and in many cases are driven by what local people know about the candidate,” Hann said. “In many cases these are people who are very well known in their communities. (Voters) tend to elect people who they think represent their values and who they trust.”
News
Grains deal: Russia suspends participation in UN-brokered deal with Ukraine
CNN
—
Russia will suspend its participation in the United Nations-brokered grain export deal with Ukraine after drone attacks on the Crimean city of Sevastopol, the country’s defense ministry said on Saturday.
Moscow accuses Kyiv of being responsible for the attacks. CNN cannot independently verify Russia’s report.
A senior Ukrainian official on Saturday accused Russia of inventing “fictitious terrorist attacks” against its own facilities in Crimea and also accused Moscow of “blackmail”.
“Nuclear blackmail, energy blackmail, food blackmail,” Andrii Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian president’s office, said in a message on his Telegram account.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said the country had suspended its participation for an “indefinite period”.
“In view of the act of terrorism committed by the Kyiv regime with the participation of British experts on October 29 this year against ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civilian vessels involved in the security of the ‘grain corridor ‘, the Russian side is suspending its participation in the implementation of agreements on the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports,” the Russian Defense Ministry added in a statement.
The UK has denied Moscow’s claim that Britain helped Ukraine plan the Crimean drone attacks, saying Russia was “peddling misrepresentations on an epic scale”.
In July, after months of negotiations, Ukrainian and Russian ministers signed the UN-brokered deal with Turkey. Russia has pledged to unblock Black Sea ports to allow the safe passage of grains and oilseeds – some of Ukraine’s most important exports.
The deal is due to expire next month and Moscow officials have cast doubt on whether they will extend their participation.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday there was “a lot of work” to be done before the deal could be renewed. Putin also weighed in, saying Moscow would close export corridors if they were used to carry out “terrorist attacks”.
Despite this, Ukraine’s infrastructure minister expressed optimism about the deal earlier this month, saying “there is no doubt that the grain corridor will continue to operate after November 22,” the date when it should expire.
The World Food Program has estimated that tens of millions have entered a phase of acute hunger as a result of the war in Ukraine, and Western officials have accused Russia of using food as a weapon during its invasion.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told CNN on Saturday: “We have seen the reports from the Russian Federation about the suspension of their participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative following an attack on the Russian Black Sea Fleet. We are in contact with the Russian authorities about this.
Cnn
News
Wild snap four-game point streak with loss to Red Wings
DETROIT — After struggling out of the starting blocks, the Wild, entered the matchup with the Detroit Red Wings riding a four-game point streak. They beat the Vancouver Canucks last week, grinded out a point in an overtime loss to the Boston Bruins last weekend, and notched wins over the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators this week.
The good vibes came to an end on Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena as the Wild suffered a 2-1 loss. It wasn’t for a lack of effort on Filip Gustavsson’s part. He started for only the second time this season and posted 23 saves.
Kirill Kaprizov put the Wild in front 1-0 less than 90 seconds into the game with a bar down snipe off the rush. Mats Zuccarello sprung Kaprizov with a pinpoint drop pass and Freddy Gaudreau started the whole sequence with some nifty stick work along the boards.
That energized the Wild and they skated circles around the Red Wings for a good chunk of the first period. The only problem? They couldn’t build on their lead.
That left the door open and Red Wings winger Lucas Raymond came barging through late in the first period. He collected a puck in the slot, displayed an incredible amount of patience, and wired a perfectly placed shot into the back of the net to tie the game at 1-1.
The game evened out in the second period as both the Wild and the Red Wings generated their fair share of scoring chances in front. Still, the score remained tied until late in the frame when Raymond cashed once to make it 2-1 in favor of the Red Wings.
That set the stage for the third period where the Wild couldn’t net the equalizer despite pressuring down the stretch.
News
Brighton fans mock Graham Potter with ‘sacked in the morning’ chant as Chelsea are beaten by Seagulls in former manager’s return to Amex Stadium
Chelsea manager Graham Potter suffered a nightmarish comeback at Brighton as the Seagulls beat the Blues 4-1 on Saturday.
Home fans were heard booing their former manager and chanting, ‘You’re getting fired tomorrow morning’, as the hosts led 3-0 at half-time.
It was a day to forget for Potter as he returned to Brighton just seven weeks after his surprise departure to take over at Chelsea.
His first experience in the dugout away at the Amex quickly turned into a nightmare, as the Seagulls scored twice in the opening 15 minutes of pure chaos.
Brighton have struggled for goals since Roberto De Zerbi was appointed as Potter’s replacement, but Leandro Trossard has delivered again.
Bouncing off a loose ball from Chelsea, Brighton leaped upfield and Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma entered the penalty area with the ball before slotting a clever square ball to Trossard, who rounded Kepa Arrizabalaga and swung away. is inserted with a precise finish in the lower corner. .
The goal meant Trossard – who scored a hat-trick in a 3-3 draw with Liverpool in De Zerbi’s opener – became the first player in Premier League history to score the first five goals in a a coach at the head of a club.
It could have been much worse for Chelsea, however, had it not been for Thiago Silva, who was back to clear the line TWICE before Trossard’s opener.
DIRECT
Liverpool 1-2 Leeds LIVE REACTION: Marsch’s side out of the drop zone after stunning win
THRILLER IN FRENCH
Charlton vs Ipswich was 2-2 at 90 minutes and 4-2 at 90+6… but ends in a 4-4 draw
inevitable
Costa receives first Premier League red card from returning referee Madley
emotional
Wrexham owner McElhenney gushes as fans chant his and Reynolds’ names in the pub
OPINION
Arsenal great Henry ‘not at my level’ claims Eto’o who says Anelka was better
send a message
Maddison reveals what Guardiola told her during heated chat: ‘It’s not that easy’
It was soon 2-0 when Ruben Lofus-Cheek clumsily turned the ball into his own net from a Brighton corner.
But the heckling continued as Chelsea roared back – or tried, at least.
Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was forced into two huge saves to prevent the Blues from returning, while Conor Gallagher and Christian Pulisic both missed keepers.
Seagulls star Moises Caicedo then rocked the woodwork by hitting the post with a punch.
At 30 minutes from the clock, it could very well have been 4-4.
But instead Brighton entered half-time with a 3-0 lead thanks to another Blues own goal – this time from Trevoh Chalobah who slid the ball into his own net from a cross from Pervis Estupinan.
Kai Havertz threatened to spark a comeback for the visitors by pulling one back early in the second half.
And an incredibly wasteful Chelsea side had enough chances to get something out of the game.
But Brighton had more deserved a fourth when a calamity of errors from Chelsea allowed Pascal Gross to add a fourth in stoppage time.
That means Potter loses his ten unbeaten games with the Blues in the worst way imaginable.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Heat rally fails from 22 down, drop to 2-5 with 119-113 loss to Kings
It was as if the Sacramento Kings purchased an E-ZPass for the first half of Saturday’s game against the Miami Heat at Golden1 Center.
It wasn’t just the previously-winless Kings scoring 71 points over those 24 minutes, it was 36 of them coming in the paint.
Ultimately, that exacted too much of a toll on the Heat, who fell to 2-5 with a 119-113 loss at Golden1 Center at the end of their three-game western swing.
While there was far more resistance in the second half, including trimming a 22-point halftime deficit to one in the fourth quarter, it ultimately wasn’t enough,
The Kings’ early power play reached the point where 42-year-old Heat captain Udonis Haslem was called upon for first- and third-quarter minutes, with Heat big men Dewayne Dedmon (illness) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) sidelined and center Bam Adebayo in early foul trouble.
Tyler Herro led the Heat with a season-high 34 points, with Adebayo scoring 23, Kyle Lowry 15 and Jimmy Butler 13.
Offseason acquisition Kevin Huerter led the Kings with 27 points, with first-round pick Keegan Murray adding 22.
While there now is a two-day break to readjust to Eastern time, there also are a pair of exact challenges up next following these consecutive losses to the Golden State Warriors and Kings, with the Heat hosting the Warriors on Tuesday night and then facing the Kings on Wednesday night at FTX Arena.
Five Degrees of Heat from Saturday’s game:
1. Closing time: The Heat trailed 71-49 at halftime, but then moved within seven late in the third period on a Lowry 3-pointer, before going into the fourth down 90-82.
The Heat then survived a Kings four-point possession when Max Strus was called for a flagrant foul on Harrison Barnes, to eventually move within 101-100 on a Butler 3-point play with 6:15 to play.
A Murray 3-pointer followed to push the Kings to a four-point lead. But on the ensuing sequence, Kings center Damontas Sabonis fouled out with 5:52 to play, closing with 18 points.
Still, the Kings pushed their lead back to eight with 4:12 to play and held on from there.
The Heat’s best chance from there was what proved to be a wayward Strus 3-point attempt with 26 seconds left.
2. Herro from deep: In a game when the Heat were unable to meet their preferred quota of 3-point attempts, it stood early as Herro off the dribble or bust.
Herro shot 3 of 3 on 3-pointers in the first half, with the rest of the team 3 of 8 from beyond the arc at that stage, not nearly the volume to fuel a team that plays small ball by choice.
One difference between Herro and the Heat’s other 3-point shooter is that he can create his own 3-point space, unlike the relocating and running off of screens by Strus and Duncan Robinson.
Herro’s offense is what allowed the Heat to remain within striking distance until his teammates came around, with the guard converting an emphatic windmill dunk in the fourth quarter.
3. Locating Lowry: It has been an up-and-down start of the season for Lowry, with this starting off as another down game, with two points, one assist and no baskets in the first half.
Lowry did not score until converting two free throws with 16.7 seconds remaining in the first half and did not convert his first basket until stealing a Kings inbounds pass for a layup with 8:31 left in the third quarter.
But Lowry then came around in the second half when needed, up to 13 points going into the fourth quarter.
4. Twist of fate: The Kings challenged what would have been the second foul on Sabonis with 6:24 left in the opening period. Not only did they win that challenge, but it instead became an offensive foul on Adebayo, forcing him to the bench after a 3-for-3 start from the field.
Adebayo at that point was replaced by . . . Haslem, his first minutes this season beyond a garbage-time stint at the end of Wednesday night’s victory in Portland.
5. Bench woes: The ongoing issue with the Heat second unit is that Herro no longer is on it and Victor Oladipo has yet to suit up this season due to ongoing pain.
That left the Heat with a nominal bench contribution, with Robinson benched for the second half and Nikola Jovic seeing only one minute of action. While Strus closed with 11 points, it came on 4-of-15 shooting. The rest of the Heat reserves combined for eight points.
()
News
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles — RT World News
Washington and Seoul claim a series of recent launches by Pyongyang were carried out in preparation for a nuclear test
North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its coast on Friday, the latest in a series of launches since the beginning of the month, the South Korean military said.
Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said so “detected launches from the Tongchon area in Kangwon Province.” The Tongchon Range is located about 60 km (37 miles) from the inter-Korean border. It appears to be closer to South Korean territory than any other launch site Pyongyang has used this year.
South Korean forces are “maintain a posture of total readiness in close cooperation with the United States”, the JCS said in a text message sent to the media, according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.
Japanese authorities later said the North Korean missiles fell in the Sea of Japan, outside Tokyo’s exclusive economic zone.
Pyongyang test comes on South Korea’s last day “Hoguk” amphibious naval exercises, which also involved an unknown number of American troops. On Monday, Seoul and Washington are also expected to launch their collaboration “Watchful Storm” exercises, which are expected to involve more than 200 fighter jets.
North Korea has consistently expressed anger over such drills, calling them a rehearsal for an invasion of its territory. Pyongyang says its intensified ballistic missile testing in recent weeks was justified “countermeasures” the aggressive actions of South Korea and the United States.
Seoul and Washington say the launches were actually made in preparation for North Korea’s first nuclear test since 2017.
On Tuesday, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol told parliament: “it seems that they [Pyongyang] have already completed preparations for a seventh nuclear test. The United States, South Korea and Japan warned the next day that such a move would receive an “unprecedented” response.
Pyongyang imposed a moratorium on nuclear testing in 2018 after the start of peace talks between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and then-US President Donald Trump. But negotiations quickly stalled over Washington’s reluctance to lift the sanctions. Although he said he was willing to consider “a certain form of diplomacy” with North Korea, the Biden administration has so far failed to engage in meaningful dialogue with North Korea.
READ MORE:
North Korea fires artillery near border
Last month, Kim declared his country a “irreversible” nuclear energy, effectively signaling the end of negotiations on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. He said North Korea would emphasize the development of tactical nuclear bombs and was ready to carry out several atomic tests under the program.
You can share this story on social media:
RT
News
Winderman’s view: It had to be Haslem, which again raises Heat questions
Observations and other notes of interest from Saturday’s 119-113 loss to the Kings:
– This perhaps stood as the counter to why Udonis Haslem holds a roster spot.
– Erik Spoelstra actually utilized the Heat’s 42-year-old captain in a rotation role.
– In the first quarter, and in the third quarter.
– But it also goes to why there was a question of perhaps better roster utilization.
– Because if not Haslem, then perhaps it might have been Markieff Morris or Montrezl Harrell in those minutes.
– Or DeMarcus Cousins (but assuredly not Dwight Howard or Hassan Whiteside).
– This likely will stand as an exception.
– With Dewayne Dedmon unable to go because of an upper-respiratory infection (while also dealing with a foot issue).
– And with Omer Yurtseven still dealing with his ankle injury and back in South Florida.
– But it also showed the limitations that Spoelstra is willing to go with 19-year-old Nikola Jovic at this stage.
– Still, with Dedmon uneven in his minutes, and no guarantees of what Yurtseven can be, Haslem by default appears to be the current fallback.
– Which runs the risk of running Bam Adebayo into the ground.
– It again was Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry as the first five for the Heat.
– The game was Adebayo’s 350th regular-season appearance.
– Undrafted rookie Jamal Cain was inactive, with the plan to next send him to the G League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce.
– Also inactive were Dedmon, Yurtseven and Victor Oladipo.
– It then got interesting with the Heat’s first substitution, with Spoelstra going with Haslem when Adebayo was called for his second foul midway through the opening period.
– Max Strus followed as the second reserve.
– And then Gabe Vincent as the third and Duncan Robinson as the fourth.
– Ultimately with a token minute for Jovic in the first half.
– Robinson largely remains a fringe rotation player.
– And Jovic largely remains break open only when needed.
– Sioux Falls time yet could be in his future when the Heat power rotation is whole.
– Butler’s third free-throw attempt moved him past Eddie Jones for 1th on the Heat all-time list.
– Butler’s fourth free throw moved him past Stephon Marbury for 89th on the NBA all-time list.
– With his third assist, Butler moved past current assistant coach Anthony Carter for 12th on the all-time Heat list.
– Butler also moved past James Johnson and into 25th on the Heat all-time defensive-rebound list.
– Herro’s third 3-point attempt moved him past Kelly Olynyk for 12th on the Heat all-time list.
– Herro’s third 3-pointer tied Dan Majerle for 11th on the all-time Heat list.
– Lowry’s fourth rebound was the 4,500th of his career.
– The Kings entered seeking the first win under new coach Mike Brown.
– Brown said before the game it was time to tighten his rotation.
– “Just like I’m demanding the guys to keep trying to get better, hopefully sooner than later, I have to do the same thing, so it’s no different for me,” Brown said. “I’ve got to try to tighten up the rotation a little bit and give the guys who are on the floor an opportunity to see what they can do after getting some rhythm.”
– That said, he went 10 deep in the first quarter, including former Heat forward KZ Okpala.
– Albeit only briefly.
– The game was the first of nine Heat starts this season earlier than 6 p.m. local time (starting at 3 p.m. Pacific), the most for the Heat since 2017-18, when they also had nine.
()
Control of the Minnesota Legislature will be decided in the ‘burbs, on the Range, in midsize cities
Grains deal: Russia suspends participation in UN-brokered deal with Ukraine
Wild snap four-game point streak with loss to Red Wings
Brighton fans mock Graham Potter with ‘sacked in the morning’ chant as Chelsea are beaten by Seagulls in former manager’s return to Amex Stadium
Heat rally fails from 22 down, drop to 2-5 with 119-113 loss to Kings
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles — RT World News
Bitcoin Price Aims For $21,000, Will There Be A Wider Trend Change?
Winderman’s view: It had to be Haslem, which again raises Heat questions
120 dead after Halloween wave in Seoul
Gophers running back Mo Ibrahim eats up Scarlet Knights and Gushers on his way to record books
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News4 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
-
Tech4 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
News3 days ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings