News
Crush kills at least 146 at Halloween festivities in Seoul
By KIM TONG-HYUNG and HYUNG-JIN KIM (Associated Press)
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing at least 146 people and injuring 150 others in South Korea’s worst disaster in years.
Emergency workers and pedestrians desperately performed CPR on people lying in the streets after the crush in the capital’s leisure district of Itaewon Saturday night.
Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department, said the death toll could rise further and that an unspecified number among the injured were in critical condition.
An estimated 100,000 people had gathered in Itaewon for the country’s biggest outdoor Halloween festivities since the pandemic began. The South Korean government eased COVID-19 restrictions in recent months. Itaewon, near where the former headquarters of U.S. military forces in South Korea operated before moving out of the capital in 2018, is known for its trendy bars, clubs and restaurants.
It was not immediately clear what led the crowd to surge into the narrow downhill alley near the Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul. One survivor said many people fell and toppled one another “like dominos” after they were being pushed by others. The survivor, surnamed Kim, said they were trapped for about an hour and a half before being rescued, as some people shouted “Help me!” and others were short of breath, according to the Seoul-based Hankyoreh newspaper.
Another survivor, named Lee Chang-kyu, said he saw about five to six men first pushed others before one or two began falling at the start of the stampede, according to the newspaper.
In an interview with news channel YTN, Hwang Min-hyeok, a visitor to Itaewon, said it was shocking to see rows of bodies near the hotel. He said emergency workers were initially overwhelmed, leaving pedestrians struggling to administer CPR to the injured lying on the streets. People wailed beside the bodies of their friends, he said.
Another survivor in his 20s said he avoided being trampled by managing to get into a bar whose door was open at the alley, Yonhap news agency reported. A woman in her 20s surnamed Park told Yonhap that she and others were standing along the side of the alley while others caught in the middle of the alley had no escape.
Choi, the fire department chief, said that bodies were being sent to hospitals or a gym, where bereaved family members could identify them. He said most of the dead and injured are in their 20s.
The last South Korean disaster this deadly also hit young people the hardest. In April 2014, 304 people, mostly high school students, died in a ferry sinking. The sinking exposed lax safety rules and regulatory failures; it was partially blamed on excessive and poorly fastened cargo and a crew poorly trained for emergency situations. Saturday’s deaths will likely draw public scrutiny of what government officials have done to improve public safety standards since the ferry disaster.
It was also Asia’s second major crushing disaster in a month. On Oct. 1, police in Indonesia fired tear gas at a soccer match, causing a crush that killed 132 people as spectators attempted to flee.
More than 800 emergency workers and police officers from around the nation, including all available personnel in Seoul, were deployed to the streets to treat the injured. The National Fire Agency separately said in a statement that officials were still trying to determine the exact number of emergency patients.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol issued a statement calling for officials to ensure swift treatment for those injured and review the safety of the festivity sites.
This was the deadliest crushing disaster in South Korean history. In 2005, 11 people were killed and around 60 others were injured at a pop concert in the southern city of Sangju.
the state wants to “use the coffers” of Agirc-Arrco, denounce parliamentarians – RT in French
In a forum, deputies and senators protest against a transfer to Urssaf of contributions from Agirc-Arrco. Critics of the measure fear that the funds of the best managed funds will be used to feed deficit plans.
By refusing to cancel its plan to transfer Agirc-Arrco contributions to the Sécu, the government chooses to “use the coffers” of the main French supplementary pension scheme, say fifteen parliamentarians in a column published on October 29 on the website of Sunday newspaper.
“To persist on this project which is of no real use for our fellow citizens would be a major political fault”, write these 14 deputies and senators, including the Republicans Bruno Retailleau and Philippe Juvin, the centrist Valérie Létard, the socialist Jérôme Guedj, but also a elected from the Renaissance presidential party, Nicole Dubré-Chirat.
Contributions from the private sector, soon under the control of the State?
All denounce the programmed transfer of the collection of contributions from Agirc-Arrco (more than 87 billion euros this year, deducted from 25 million private sector employees and donated to 13 million retirees) to Urssaf, which ensures the Social Security cash.
“The State is giving itself the means to monopolize the heritage of more than 50 million French people and 2 million companies”, insist the elected officials. Contributions, to which are added the tens of billions of reserves accumulated by this scheme which, as the signatories of the forum remind us, “for 75 years […] has always been in balance, without a euro of debt”.
Beyond the only contributions, the provisions constituted by the surplus pension plans arouse greed. The fear, for those who warn against the “capture” by the Sécu of revenue from complementary schemes, is that it will be used to feed deficit schemes.
“The subject is to capture the 80 billion euros in annual resources, plus possibly the 60 billion euros in Agirc-Arrco reserves. There is no other argument than that today” affirms to Capital Brigitte Pisa, vice-president of the board of directors of Agirc-Arrco. For the latter, “we are stealing the retirement of the French”.
A measure denounced by the CGT at the Médef
The reform, voted at the end of 2019, was to come into force at the beginning of 2023, despite the unanimous opposition of the social partners, from the CGT to the Medef.
The government has just postponed this deadline for a year, by an amendment to the Social Security budget adopted in favor of a first 49.3 on the “revenue” part of the text, thus avoiding a heated debate with deputies who had voted a pure and simple repeal in committee.
A dodging that will be impossible for him in the Senate, where the bill will be examined from next week. With the same arguments: “Source of complexity and increased costs”, this project creates “the risk of irreversible errors in the calculation of the pension rights of each of our fellow citizens”, estimate the signatories of the forum.
With this “new step towards the nationalization of social protection”, the State is “choosing the easy way out in the face of the persistent deficit in the social accounts”, they add, “by making de facto use of the coffers of a well-managed regime.
RT All Fr Trans
Jerry Jones has unexpected praise for free agent Odell Beckham
Big D sounds are open to adding even bigger personality.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones turned heads during a radio appearance Friday when he praised free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Specifically, he mentioned the infamously taken to an OBJ hand against the Cowboys as a member of the New York Giants in 2015.
“He did the best take I’ve seen, other than Dez’s. [Bryant] made for the touchdown against Green Bay,” Jones said on 105.3 “The Fan” in Dallas. “Bottom line, Odell is a player that I admire a lot.”
The catcher is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in Super Bowl LVI, but could return to the field later this season. Beckham, 29, is a free agent and is waiting to be more advanced in his recovery to sign with a team.
A former member of the Los Angeles Rams, Cleveland Browns and Giants, Beckham expressed his respect for the Cowboys in 2020, and even mentioned that many of his family members are fans of the team.
“My whole family grew up in Texas, so they’re all big Cowboy fans,” Beckham told The Athletic in 2020. “It’s always been kind of a fun story with them in terms of being in New York and them in Dallas. I have no animosity or hatred or rivalry with them.
The Super Bowl champion was effective for the Rams after leaving Cleveland midway through last season. He had 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight games. He also caught 21 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns in four playoff games.
Despite being a 5-2 team, the Cowboys could definitely use wide impact as an OBJ. Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb are Dallas’ star receivers, but Gallup has struggled since returning from a torn ACL, catching just eight passes for 86 yards in four games.
New York Post
Beloved Chicago school baseball umpire is fatally shot after telling neighbors to shut up
A Chicago high school baseball umpire was shot in the face and killed after asking his neighbors not to because he had work the next morning.
Carlso Rivera, 50, was shot dead in the second-story apartment building on North Whipple Street last Sunday night as he went to see his neighbors, ABC 7 reports.
Police said the man reported a strong disturbance that left him unable to sleep, and Rivera was shot in the face and body while exiting his apartment.
He was rushed to Masonic Medical Center in Illinois, where he died.
No arrests have yet been made for the murder as Windy City faces a 39% increase in violent crime.
Chicago high school baseball umpire Carlso Rivera, 50, was shot and killed outside his apartment building after telling his neighbors to shut up
The victim filed a noise complaint on Sunday and was shot in the face and body
Rivera (left) was a baseball enthusiast who umpired not only for schools, but also for local teams
Rivera, an umpire at the Illinois High School Association, was an avid baseball player who also umpired for local city teams.
Mourning the loss of his brother, Angel Rosario said his family was heartbroken.
“I know God has a plan, but it’s so hard to believe this was part of it,” Rosario wrote on Rivera’s funeral page. “I pray that God has a special game for him to play in heaven, and that’s why he was called so early.”
Rivera’s son Carlos also posted a photo of his father attending his partner’s baby shower, saying the late referee was thrilled to meet his future granddaughter.
Max Rundberg described Rivera as a hardworking colleague as he mourned him on Twitter.
“When I say a hard working man, I mean a hard working man,” Rundberg wrote. He worked early in the morning and finished his day in the early afternoon and went directly to referee a baseball game afterwards. He would do around 300 games in the spring/summer and fall. We will definitely miss you, Los.
Another said: “A wonderful man who gave so much to the game. I had the privilege of watching many games while he was behind the plate and will always treasure the conversations we had. An optimistic person with a big heart. Condolences to his family.
The murder of the future grandfather came just five days before a seven-year-old boy was shot dead by a stray bullet on Chicago’s West Side.
Rivera’s family said they are heartbroken by his death, noting he will soon become a grandfather. Rivera is pictured posing with his dog
Rivera’s death on Whipple Street is among the latest shootings in the Windy City
The shooting erupted around 8:22 p.m. in Humboldt Park on Wednesday and saw at least one bullet pass through the window of the child’s home on the 2600 block of West Potomac Avenue.
As gunshots rang out, the so far unidentified child was in the bathroom, police said, as one of the wayward bullets entered the residence, hitting the boy in the stomach .
Still alive, the child was then rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition where he underwent life-saving surgery.
However, a few hours later, despite the efforts of doctors, the victim would succumb to his injuries and be pronounced dead.
Detectives are currently reviewing private security video in hopes of identifying and locating the perpetrators of the shooting, who remain at large.
The shots are believed to have come from an alley behind the boy’s house, where several bullet casings were found.
The incident is the latest blow to the beleaguered city’s declining image under Lightfoot, which since taking office in late 2019 has seen crime soar to rates not seen in decades.
A seven-year-old boy died after being hit by a stray bullet while washing his hands at his home on Chicago’s West Side, officials said Thursday. Officers are pictured outside the house in Humboldt Park on Wednesday evening
The incident came hours after Mayor Lori Lightfoot woke up and offered to give herself an annual pay rise to keep up with inflation. She currently earns over $200,000 a year
Violent crime is still a hot topic in the Windy City
According to the latest statistics from the Chicago Police Department, crimes are still on the rise after a spike in incidents in 2021 and 2020.
Murders have increased by 32% since 2019, with 564 murders recorded since the start of the year – compared to 428 recorded during this period in 2019.
However, killings have fallen slightly since 2020, at the height of the pandemic, when authorities recorded a record 644 killings, a marker that was later surpassed in 2021 with 676 killings.
The number was the most seen since the mid-1990s.
Since then, murders have fallen slightly by 17%, but robbery, robbery and crime in general are all well up on last year – which was one of the worst crimes in all history. from the city.
Shootings in the Windy City are up from the previous weekend, when nine murders and 31 victims were reported.
As of this week, 2,313 shootings have been reported in 2022.
dailymail us
Vikings elevate TE Jacob Hollister from practice squad to face Cardinals on Sunday
With tight end Ben Ellefson still on injured reserve, the Vikings on Saturday elevated Jacob Hollister from the practice squad to the active roster for a second straight game.
The tight end will be in uniform for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. Hollister, a six-year veteran who was signed Sept. 27 to Minnesota’s practice squad, made his Vikings debut after he was elevated for the Oct. 16 game at Miami and played 11 snaps on special teams.
Ellefson suffered a groin injury in practice and was placed on injured reserve Oct. 8. He must sit out at least four games, and Sunday will mark the third he misses.
For the first game Ellefson missed, Oct. 9 against Chicago, the Vikings elevated rookie tight end Nick Muse off the practice squad to replace him. But they since have turned to Hollister as his replacement.
“European sovereignty”? Poland opts for US nuclear power plants – RT in French
For its entry into the civilian atom, Poland will equip itself with American power plants. A highly strategic contract, worth several tens of billions of euros and covering decades, landed in the face of EDF. Chronicle of an announced failure.
The inevitable happened. Unless there is a last-minute reversal, Poland, which produces 70% of its electrical energy using coal, will act on the choice of the American Westinghouse to build its nuclear reactors.
“After discussions with Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, we confirm that our nuclear power project will use reliable and safe technology” from Westinghouse, tweeted, on October 29, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. The latter specifies that this decision will be officially ratified during a Council of Ministers on November 2.
100,000 jobs in the United States
Across the Atlantic, on the eve of important elections, this announcement did not fail to be welcomed by the Biden administration. The United States is “proud to be Poland’s strong partner for energy and security,” responded Secretary of State Antony Blinken. This choice of the Polish executive will “create or maintain more than 100,000 jobs for American workers,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. The American official welcomed an agreement that strengthens “for generations to come” bilateral American-Polish relations in the field of energy security, while sending “a clear message to Russia”.
📣BIG NEWS: Poland’s PM Mateusz Morawiecki just announced Poland will select the US government & Westinghouse for the first part of their $40B nuclear project, creating or sustaining 100,000+ jobs for American workers. Thank you for your hard work with @ENERGY, @USAmbPoland! 1/ pic.twitter.com/uuovszCuGy
—Secretary Jennifer Granholm (@SecGranholm) October 28, 2022
In France, this umpteenth industrial success of the Americans, with the most subsidized country of the European Union, finds little echo. Yet EDF had positioned itself to win this market, valued at 32 billion euros (150 billion zlotys) for the construction of six nuclear reactors by 2043. A contract which, in terms of economic and strategic benefits, does not obviously has little to envy to the “contract of the century” for submarines in Australia, the cancellation of which caused a stir.
Polish market: few illusions on the French side?
In Poland, the boss of EDF had not skimped on the promises. During a trip to Warsaw in February 2021, accompanied by the Minister Delegate in charge of Foreign Trade, Jean-Bernard Lévy had offered to finance two-thirds of the project.
To help him win this contract, the business manager had also pressed Emmanuel Macron to clarify his thinking on nuclear power. The French president then still maintained the vagueness as to the launch of construction sites for new reactors in France. A hesitation badly perceived in Poland, where one wondered about these French people who seek to sell them power stations which they no longer seem to want at home.
If Emmanuel Macron has since positioned himself in favor of the atom, seeking at the same time to pursue the objective of reducing its share in the French energy mix to 50%, the success of Westinghouse in Poland conversely illustrates the continuity of United States policy. Indeed, if the energy, Ukrainian or climate crises are highlighted today, this sale of reactors made in USA was put on track by the Trump administration with the signing in October 2020 of an unprecedented intergovernmental agreement aiming to “develop Poland’s nuclear energy program”.
Warsaw, an unwavering client of American industry
Moreover, following the defeat of Donald Trump, France had regained hope in Poland, whose President Andrej Duda is reputed to be close to the former tenant of the White House. But beyond the relationship between the two conservative heads of state, has the privileged relationship between Warsaw and Washington got the better of Paris’s advances?
Since leaving the Eastern bloc, Poland has never missed an opportunity to remind Europeans that it considers its relationship with the United States to be a priority, particularly in areas relating to its security. In 2003, Warsaw set the tone by signing a “contract of the century” with Lockheed-Martin for the purchase of 48 F-16s, under the nose of the French Dassault and the Swedish Saab.
This Polish preference for the United States was painfully recalled to the French in 2016, when Warsaw tore up a contract for 50 Caracal multi-role helicopters. A contract itself acquired in pain, insofar as Poland had conditioned its signature on the renunciation by Paris of delivering the two Mistral helicopter carriers to Russia. After that, the Poles had turned to the Americans to buy Black Hawks directly from them.
Swap one addiction for another?
Whatever the reasons, this Polish decision throws a stone into the pond of “European sovereignty” advocated by Emmanuel Macron. Beyond Poland, the United States is eyeing other markets in Europe. Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine, have all signed agreements with the Americans in order to develop or rejuvenate their nuclear fleet.
If these countries intend to become less dependent on Russia in their energy supplies, they are permanently linked to another power. A power, in this case, clearly extra-European. Isn’t it surprising, for a country holding the former world leader in electricity, to allow itself to be marginalized in this way by the United States and Russia, which are asserting themselves today as the two godfathers of atom on the Old Continent?
Maxime Perrotin
RT All Fr Trans
Two explosions rock Somalia’s capital, killing at least 30
By OMAR FARUK (Associated Press)
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Two car bombs exploded Saturday at a busy junction in Somalia’s capital near key government offices, causing “scores of civilian casualties” including children, national police said. One hospital worker counted at least 30 bodies amid fears of possibly many more.
The attack in Mogadishu occurred on a day when the president, prime minister and other senior officials were meeting to discuss expanded efforts to combat violent extremism, especially by the al-Qaida-affiliated al-Shabab group that often targets the capital. It also came five years after another massive blast in the exact same location killed over 500 people.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Al-Shabab rarely claims attacks with large numbers of civilians killed, as in the 2017 blast. But President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud blamed al-Shabab by name, calling the attack “cruel and cowardly.”
A volunteer at the Medina hospital, Hassan Osman, said “out of the total of at least 30 dead people brought to the hospital, the majority of them are women. I have seen this with my own eyes.” At the hospital and elsewhere, frantic relatives peeked under plastic sheeting and into body bags, looking for loved ones.
The Aamin ambulance service said they had collected at least 35 wounded. One ambulance responding to the first attack was destroyed by the second blast, director Abdulkadir Adan added in a tweet.
“I was 100 meters away when the second blast occurred,” witness Abdirazak Hassan said. “I couldn’t count the bodies on the ground due to the (number of) fatalities.” He said the first blast hit the perimeter wall of the education ministry, where street vendors and money changers were located.
An Associated Press journalist at the scene said the second blast occurred in front of a busy restaurant during lunchtime. The blasts demolished tuk-tuks and other vehicles in an area of many restaurants and hotels. He saw “many” bodies and said they appeared to be civilians traveling on public transport.
The Somali Journalists Syndicate, citing colleagues and police, said one journalist was killed and two others wounded by the second blast while rushing to the scene of the first.
The attack occurred at Zobe junction, which was the scene of a huge al-Shabab truck bombing in 2017 that killed more than 500 people.
Somalia’s government has been engaged in a high-profile new offensive against the extremist group that the United States has described as one of al-Qaida’s deadliest organizations. The president has described it as “total war” against the extremists, who control large parts of central and southern Somalia and have been the target of scores of U.S. airstrikes in recent years.
The extremists have responded by killing prominent clan leaders in an apparent effort to dissuade support for that government offensive.
On Saturday, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre said the attack would not dampen the public uprising against al-Shabab, and he and the president expressed the government’s determination to wipe out the extremist group.
___
Associated Press journalist Mohamed Sheikh Nor in Mogadishu, Somalia, contributed.
