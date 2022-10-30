News
Crush kills at least 149 at Halloween festivities in Seoul
By KIM TONG-HYUNG and HYUNG-JIN KIM (Associated Press)
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing at least 149 people and injuring 150 others in South Korea’s worst disaster in years.
Emergency workers and pedestrians desperately performed CPR on people lying in the streets after the crush in the capital’s leisure district of Itaewon Saturday night.
Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department, said the death toll could rise further and that an unspecified number among the injured were in critical condition.
An estimated 100,000 people had gathered in Itaewon for the country’s biggest outdoor Halloween festivities since the pandemic began. The South Korean government eased COVID-19 restrictions in recent months. Itaewon, near where the former headquarters of U.S. military forces in South Korea operated before moving out of the capital in 2018, is an expat-friendly district known for its trendy bars, clubs and restaurants.
It was not immediately clear what led the crowd to surge into the narrow downhill alley near the Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul. One survivor said many people fell and toppled one another “like dominos” after they were being pushed by others. The survivor, surnamed Kim, said they were trapped for about an hour and a half before being rescued, as some people shouted “Help me!” and others were short of breath, according to the Seoul-based Hankyoreh newspaper.
Another survivor, named Lee Chang-kyu, said he saw about five to six men push others before one or two began falling, according to the newspaper.
In an interview with news channel YTN, Hwang Min-hyeok, a visitor to Itaewon, said it was shocking to see rows of bodies near the hotel. He said emergency workers were initially overwhelmed, leaving pedestrians struggling to administer CPR to the injured lying on the streets. People wailed beside the bodies of their friends, he said.
Another survivor in his 20s said he avoided being trampled by managing to get into a bar whose door was open at the alley, Yonhap news agency reported. A woman in her 20s surnamed Park told Yonhap that she and others were standing along the side of the alley while others caught in the middle of the alley had no escape.
Choi, the fire department chief, said that bodies were being sent to hospitals or a gym, where bereaved family members could identify them. He said most of the dead and injured are in their 20s.
“Horrific news from Seoul tonight,” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tweeted. “All our thoughts are with those currently responding and all South Koreans at this very distressing time.”
Jake Sullivan, the U.S. national security adviser, tweeted that reports of the disaster were “heartbreaking” and said Washington “stands ready to provide the Republic of Korea with any support it needs.”
The last South Korean disaster this deadly also hit young people the hardest. In April 2014, 304 people, mostly high school students, died in a ferry sinking. The sinking exposed lax safety rules and regulatory failures; it was partially blamed on excessive and poorly fastened cargo and a crew poorly trained for emergency situations. Saturday’s deaths will likely draw public scrutiny of what government officials have done to improve public safety standards since the ferry disaster.
It was also Asia’s second major crushing disaster in a month. On Oct. 1, police in Indonesia fired tear gas at a soccer match, causing a crush that killed 132 people as spectators attempted to flee.
More than 1,700 response personnel from across the country were deployed to the streets to help the wounded, including about 520 firefighters, 1,100 police officers and 70 government workers. The National Fire Agency separately said in a statement that officials were still trying to determine the exact number of emergency patients.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol issued a statement calling for officials to ensure swift treatment for those injured and review the safety of the festivity sites.
This was the deadliest crushing disaster in South Korean history. In 2005, 11 people were killed and around 60 others were injured at a pop concert in the southern city of Sangju.
Joe Biden on Russia’s abandonment of the grain deal with Ukraine
Washington:
US President Joe Biden said Russia’s suspension of its participation in a deal allowing vital grain exports from Ukraine was “purely outrageous”, in an interview with reporters on Saturday.
There’s “no reason for them to do this,” the president said of the halt to the deal, which had been heralded as essential to easing the global food crisis caused by the conflict.
News
High school football roundup: Two Rivers storms back late to continue Cinderella run through sections
Two Rivers 32, Bloomington Kennedy 28
Cinderella isn’t quite done dancing.
Trailing 28-17 with 90 seconds to play, Two Rivers (3-7) — the No. 6 seed in Class 5A, Section 3 — scored twice in 70 seconds to stun the second-seeded Eagles (7-2) and cap a wild fourth quarter that featured 43 points.
Gabriel Goldenman threw the game-winning, 1-yard touchdown pass to Owen Watson with seven seconds to play. That came just 63 seconds after Goldenman ran in a score from 3-yards out. The senior had four total touchdowns for the game.
His second was a 20-yard rushing touchdown that put the Warriors up 17-14 with four minutes to play.
But the Eagles responded almost immediately, as Marques Monroe scored on a 68-yard touchdown run. That was his second rushing touchdown of the game, after also rushing in a 45-yard score. Monroe then hit Rayzjon Walker on a 38-yard scoring strike with two minutes to play in the game. That seemed to put the Eagles in the driver’s seat, until Two Rivers roared back.
The Warriors will meet St. Thomas Academy in the section title game Friday.
Simley 31, South St. Paul 13
Tay’vion McCoy ran in a score and returned an interception 29 yards for a touchdown, and Gavin Nelson ran in two scores as top-seeded Simley raced out to a 31-0 lead in the Class 4A, Section 3 semifinals.
The Spartans (8-1) will meet second-seeded Hill-Murray on Friday for a trip to state.
Elijah Bryant hit Bruce Doeren for a pair of scoring strikes in the fourth for South St. Paul.
Mahtomedi 44, Cretin-Derham Hall 10
Corey Bohmert ran for 246 yards and three scores to move top-seeded Mahtomedi into the Class 5A, Section 4 title game against third-seeded Central on Friday.
Bohmert has 1,736 yards and 23 touchdowns this season for Mahtomedi (8-1).
Nolan Harris ran for 67 yards and the lone touchdown for the Raiders (2-8).
Biden says Fetterman is ‘my kind of guy,’ who ‘keeps getting better’
President Biden has called Pennsylvania Democratic nominee for the US Senate, John Fetterman, “my kind of guy” who “keeps getting better”.
Biden made the comments to reporters after he finished voting in Wilmington, Delaware.
“Now look, Fetterman is Pennsylvania,” Biden said. “Fetterman is everything he seems to be. You know where he is. He’s got a lot of guts. He’s not shy about speaking his mind. He’s my kind of guy. I think he will go well.”
“He just keeps getting better. He had a stroke – he’s recovering,” Biden added.
BIDEN FINDS FETTERMAN ‘IMPRESSIVE’, REFUSES TO WEIGH IN ON MEDICAL RECORDS, SAYS KARINE JEAN-PIERRE
Biden made the comments after Fetterman appeared in a debate with Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz on Tuesday night, in a performance some Democrats called a mistake.
Chris Kofinis, a Democratic campaign strategist, told NBC that Fetterman should not have participated.
“He shouldn’t have debated. Any members of his team who accepted a debate should be fired or never work again because that debate could have wrecked his campaign,” Kofinis said.
Khari Mosley, a Democratic consultant from Pennsylvania, told the outlet that “people are pretty much freaking out on the Democratic side.”
During the debate, Fetterman appeared to make a major shift in his political stances, saying he now supports fracking, which he had previously opposed.
PENNSYLVANIA VOTERS’ PANEL INDECIDES LEAN TO OZ AFTER SENATE DEBATE
“I still have assisted fracturingand I still believe that our energy independence is essential, and we can’t be held, you know, a ransom for someone like Russia,” Fetterman said. “I’ve always believed that energy independence was essential, and I’ve always believed that – and I support fracking, I’ve never taken money from their industry, but I support how much point it is essential that we produce our energy and that we create energy independence.”
When pressed by the debate moderator on the change of position, Fetterman said: “I support fracking, and I don’t, I don’t – I support fracking, and I stand , and I support fracking.”
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a Wednesday press briefing that Biden finds Fetterman “impressive” and did not say whether the Pennsylvania Democrat should release his medical records at the request of a reporter.
“I was asked that question, and I leave that to the lieutenant governor to make that decision,” she said.
Fetterman refused to agree to release his medical records at the request of the moderator during Tuesday’s debate, giving a resounding “no.”
“My doctor thinks I’m fit to serve, and that’s what I think I’m where I stand,” Fetterman said.
Fox News’ Sarah Tobianski and Kristine Parks contributed to this report.
It Appears Actress Zoe Kravitz Got A Terrible Chin Implant
Fans are suspecting that actress Zoe Kravitz got a botched facelift—as her chin now looks like something else. They probably spotted some difference in her face and think her facelift went totally wrong. What do you think? Do you think it’s a surgery gone wrong? Or she’s undergoing some major natural facial transformations? Surgeries that… Read More »It Appears Actress Zoe Kravitz Got A Terrible Chin Implant
The post It Appears Actress Zoe Kravitz Got A Terrible Chin Implant appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
John Shipley: Gophers’ status is week to week
Minnesota got back to winning championships on Saturday, thoroughly dominating an overmatched opponent in the one-game Rutgers season, 31-0, at Huntington Bank Stadium.
The victory ended a string of three runner-up finishes in the Purdue, Illinois and Penn State seasons and set the Gophers (5-3 overall, 2-3 Big Ten) back up for what can still be a satisfying season. Raising that potential with the players is a dead end, however. Say what you will about coach P.J. Fleck’s methods — corny, annoying, phony — the players are preaching it, too.
“We’re just happy,” tailback Mohamed Ibrahim, “to be 1-0 in the Rutgers week.”
Ibrahim is one of four big-time Gophers seniors given the rare opportunity to play a sixth season, joining quarterback Tanner Morgan, center John Michael Schmitz and receiver Chris Autman-Bell, lost for the season to a knee injury in Week 3. Ibrahim missed last season after rupturing an Achilles tendon in the season opener but has returned to cement his place as maybe the best in a long line of great Minnesota running backs.
The workhorse back ran 36 times on Saturday for 160 yards and three touchdowns, giving him 46 for his career and breaking Darrell Thompson’s program record. His return — and that of seniors such as Morgan, Schmitz, safety Tyler Nubin and tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford — was a big reason expectations were high for this team.
That was tamped down substantially after three consecutive losses — it’s more than unlikely they’ll win the Big Ten West — but the Gophers can still end this season with a bang. Winning out would give them nine regular-season wins, victories over archrivals Iowa and Wisconsin in the same season for the first time since 2000, and a chance for another 10-win season.
As disappointed as Gophers fans are that the team has squandered a chance to win the West, they will be double ecstatic if their team can finish the regular season by laying the Hawkeyes and Badgers low. That’s the beauty of college football. While each win counts for one in the standings, beating a rival always counts for more.
Asked if the players look at the last four regular-season games as the final window to a rare opportunity, both Ibrahim and Morgan declined to bite.
“I would say no, we don’t talk about the future right now,” said Ibrahim, who has rushed for 796 yards in six games and entered Saturday ranked fifth in yards per game (132). “Right now, it’s just week to week and focusing on getting better as a team, and just being 1-0 each week that we play.”
There it is again.
The future is off-limits for the Gophers, as are outside opinions. Fleck, in fact, said Saturday that he likes to pull together media clips for teams that become hot commodities after a big win, only to falter the next week. Certainly, the Gophers have been one of them this season. After breaking into the Associated Press Top 25 with a 34-7 victory at Michigan State, Minnesota lost its next three games.
Maybe the Gophers were reading their press clippings, maybe not. In any case, two of the team’s leaders promised Saturday they won’t now – and certainly won’t look past next week’s opponent Nebraska.
“It’s going to be, ‘How can we get better tomorrow?’ That’s the main focus, and then how can we get ready to be our best next Saturday?” said Morgan, who returned Saturday after missing last week’s 45-17 loss at Penn State with a concussion.
It worked this week. Saturday’s game was a must-win, and the Gophers, while never completely clicking on all cylinders, won it convincingly.
Ironically, Rutgers, which bills itself as the birthplace of college football, was awarded the first college football national championship because it beat Princeton once in 1869. Once. Never mind that the New Jersey rivals played twice that year and split the series.
So, even if you think Fleck’s one-game weekly championship idea is silly, it will never be that silly – and just might be exactly what his team needs to reclaim this season.
Tottenham stage incredible comeback to beat Bournemouth as Rodrigo Bentancur’s latest goal ends winless run
Rodrigo Bentancur came off the bench to score a dramatic 92nd-minute winner for Tottenham as they fought back 2-0 at Bournemouth.
Antonio Conte’s side appeared to be heading for three consecutive Premier League defeats when Kieffer Moore netted twice for the Cherries.
The Welsh international broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute with a curling shot low past the outstretched arms of Hugo Lloris.
And he then thwarted ruling Emerson Royal in a header just after the break to send Bournemouth fans into delirium.
Antonio Conte got the response he wanted as Ryan Sessegnon pulled a goal back in the 57th minute.
Ben Davies then popped up with an equalizer after finding himself at the end of Ivan Perisic’s corner in the 73rd minute.
And after intense pressure, the visitors finally got their reward in stoppage time with Spurs scoring from another corner.
The ball dropped to replace Bentancur inside the box, who sent the ball back into the roof of the net.
Maddison reveals what Guardiola told her during heated chat: ‘It’s not that easy’
Spurs’ victory ends a run of two Premier League defeats against Manchester United and Newcastle.
And victory keeps them third in the table as they remain three points behind leaders Manchester City.
As for Bournemouth, they are now four games without a win after losing their last three top-flight matches.
A win would have seen them drop to 11th in the table, but they sit in 14th – three points above the relegation zone.
Speaking after the game, Sessegnon said: “Obviously it was disappointing to be down 2-0 with some lapses in concentration.
“But we knew if we scored a goal the momentum could change and that’s what happened today.”
Sessegnon, who was due to be taken off ahead of his goal, added: “I had a little feeling watching him and saw him preparing to come in.
“But that’s just one of the things I had to make sure I left my mark on just before and luckily I stayed a bit longer.
“I have a good relationship with him [Conte] and I’m just trying to be as consistent as possible for him.
