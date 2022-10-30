Demar Derozan Becomes 50Th Player In Nba History To Score 20,000 Points In 129-124 Loss To Chicago Bulls – The Mercury News

With a signature midrange jumper, Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan joined an elite group of NBA players in the first quarter against the Spurs in San Antonio on Friday.

The basket marked DeRozan’s 20,000th career point in 14 seasons. He finished with 33 points, but the Bulls lost 129-124 after overcoming a 14-point first-half deficit despite the absence of All-Star Zach LaVine.

The performance still placed DeRozan among just 49 other players who reached the milestone, including Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain and LeBron James.

The moment was met with an immediate timeout from Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who joined the crowd at the AT&T Center to congratulate their former star.

“I never really looked at records or milestones,” DeRozan said after Wednesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers. “I just go out there and compete. When it happens, you are aware that it is a reality. Especially being a basketball addict that I am – 20,000 doesn’t happen too often. To be in this position is definitely insane.

He could have hit the mark Wednesday at the United Center with a 24-point performance — a reasonable number for DeRozan, who is averaging 22 points per game this season. He dropped seven points, settling instead for a win over the Indiana Pacers.

“It wasn’t one of those things where I was determined or I woke up this morning saying, ‘I have to do this,’” DeRozan said. “It will happen every time it happens. I just wanted to play to win. That was what it was going to be.

Instead, DeRozan took the leap in a city that changed the trajectory of his career. Toronto may have been the city where DeRozan established himself as an NBA star, but San Antonio is where he reinvented himself. Even when he felt overlooked in the small market, DeRozan said he always felt loved by the fan base and the city.

Those three seasons in San Antonio were defined by the presence of Popovich, who guided DeRozan as much off the field as on it.

The pair remain close, making Friday’s story moment even more special for DeRozan, although he joked that Popovich could put him in Box-1 – defensive cover designed to keep the top scorer out of a team to shoot – just to play with him.

“(DeMar is) a beautiful, wonderful human being,” Popovich said before the game. “One of the best I’ve ever coached. He’s just a lovely man.

Spurs’ Keldon Johnson tied DeRozan with 33 points, and Jakob Poeltl added 21 points and 13 rebounds. Coby White scored 19 points and Andre Drummond had 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Bulls, who got 57 points from their bench.

LaVine sat out for what the team called “left knee management” as the veteran continues to recover from surgery this offseason. He is scheduled to play Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers at the United Center.

Reaching 20,000 points is just the latest in a long list of accomplishments for DeRozan, who last season broke a Chamberlain record with seven straight games by scoring 35+ points and shooting 50% or better after being became the first NBA player to win the game. buzzer-drummers on consecutive nights.

His Bulls teammates believe DeRozan will be remembered as one of the best in NBA history.

“I’ve said it before – I think DeMar DeRozan is a Hall of Famer,” LaVine said after Wednesday’s game.

DeRozan realized he was nearing the milestone in the final weeks of last season. At the time, it struck him – as a reminder of his longevity in the league and a sign of his success. But DeRozan said records and milestones are not his goal.

“Any day that I can come to work and put on an NBA jersey, I’m beyond grateful,” DeRozan said. “I tell a lot of young guys that – some of my favorite players that I grew up watching, I had the opportunity to play against them when they came out. It put a lot of things into perspective for me. I remember being a rookie, and wondering where I would be 14 years later, I would have no idea.

“To be here again playing at a high level, having fun – it’s been an honor for me. Every time I get the chance to play basketball, it’s refreshing for me.

