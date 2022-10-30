News
Dolphins’ Xavien Howard, already questionable to play at Lions, travels separate from team; River Cracraft ruled out
Miami Dolphins All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard did not travel with the team on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s game at the Lions for personal reasons but plans to get to Detroit separately, the team announced.
According to a source, Howard had a death in the family and is attending a funeral on Saturday.
Howard was already listed as questionable to play Sunday due to a groin injury. His status for the 1 p.m. kickoff at Ford Field remains unchanged.
Howard’s availability is vital for a Dolphins secondary that has been devastated by injury with safety Brandon Jones and cornerback Nik Needham lost for the season due to knee and Achilles injuries, respectively. Additionally, cornerback Byron Jones still does not appear to be returning imminently from the physically-unable-to-perform list as he is yet to resume practice. Fortunately for Miami, cornerbacks Kader Kohou and Keion Crossen, after missing last week’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers from oblique and knee ailments, respectively, are set to return.
Howard, a Pro Bowl selection in three of the past four seasons and All-Pro in 2020, is having an uneven 2022 season in which groin injuries have curtailed his effectiveness.
In the Sept. 18 Week 2 game against the Ravens in Baltimore, speedy wideout Rashod Bateman outran him for a 75-yard touchdown after a short catch on a slant route. In the Sept. 29 loss at the Cincinnati Bengals, Tee Higgins beat him deep for a 59-yard touchdown. After missing the following week’s game at the New York Jets due to the bad groins, the Minnesota Vikings’ Adam Thielen scored a key fourth-quarter touchdown against Howard in the red zone.
However, in the Dolphins’ last game, the win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Howard appeared to be returning to form. He locked down Steelers receivers on his side of the field, and Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett rarely challenged him, leading to interceptions for three other Dolphins defensive backs — safety Jevon Holland and fellow cornerbacks Noah Igbinoghene and Justin Bethel.
Howard also started the 2022 season on a high note. In the first defensive series of the opening-week win over the New England Patriots on Sept. 11, he tipped a pass to the end zone intended for former Miami receiver DeVante Parker, allowing Holland to intercept it.
Miami also had negative injury news Saturday.
Wide receiver River Cracraft, who was not previously on the team’s injury report, was ruled out for Sunday’s game at Detroit due to a neck injury.
The Dolphins elevated wide receiver Braylon Sanders and safety Verone McKinley from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game.
McKinley, who gets his third and final call-up before the team has to decide if it wants to sign him to the 53-man roster to bring him up again, helps with depth for Miami’s depleted secondary. The team could use some combination of him, Eric Rowe and Clayton Fejedelem in replacing Brandon Jones at the strong safety spot.
Fejedelem (groin) is one of six Dolphins questionable against the Lions. Along with Howard, Miami also has defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (back), tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring), punter Thomas Morstead (illness) and tight end Tanner Conner (knee) questionable.
Russia suspends Ukrainian grain export deal after Crimea attack – Reuters
The Russian government said it had indefinitely suspended a months-old agreement allowing grain shipments to leave Ukrainian ports, citing an attack on a base in occupied Crimea as the reason.
According to a statement released Saturday by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Moscow is “suspending its participation” for an “indefinite period” in a UN-brokered agreement to ensure that agricultural products produced in Ukraine can reach world markets.
The agreement is considered essential for global food security given Ukraine’s role as a major producer of grain, which is then normally shipped via the Black Sea to markets around the world, particularly in Africa and the United States. Middle East.
“The Russian side cannot guarantee the safety of civilian dry cargo ships,” the Foreign Ministry said, citing an alleged drone attack by Ukraine on the port of Sevastopol in Crimea in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The Russian ministry statement repeated claims made earlier in the day that British experts had supported Ukraine in the attack on Crimea, with Moscow also accusing British forces of being behind explosions that seriously damaged the Nord Stream gas pipeline without providing supporting evidence.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak has accused Russia of “blackmail” and “inventing terrorist attacks” on its own territory, Reuters reported.
The export deal, dubbed the Black Sea Grain Initiative, was to last until November 19, when all parties should have agreed to extend it.
The UN said it was “in contact with the Russian authorities about this”.
“It is vital that all parties refrain from any action that would jeopardize the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is an essential humanitarian effort,” said Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary General. , António Guterres, in a statement.
Nahal Toosi contributed reporting from Washington.
Magic will allow R.J. Hampton to become free agent; other options picked up
The Orlando Magic didn’t exercise R.J. Hampton’s rookie scale fourth-year team option for the 2023-24 season, multiple sources told the Orlando Sentinel on Friday evening.
The Magic exercised the third-year team options on Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner and the fourth-year team options on Cole Anthony and Chuma Okeke for next season, multiple sources said.
The organization later confirmed the Sentinel’s reporting, announcing they’d exercised the options for Anthony, Okeke, Suggs and Wagner.
Monday is the league-wide deadline for teams to pick up rookie scale options.
With the Magic not picking up his team option, Hampton will become an unrestricted free agent in July, meaning he’s free to sign with any team.
The Magic can still re-sign Hampton as a free agent. If they re-signed him, the Magic would be capped at paying Hampton $4.2 million in the first year of his new contract according to Spotrac — the amount of his declined option.
Hampton is in the process of leaving LIFT Sports Management, the agency founded by former UF and Magic guard/forward Mike Miller and CEO Donnie McGrath in the summer of 2020, a source told the Sentinel. He was the agency’s first signing.
Hampton’s fourth-year option not being picked up was slightly surprising. Most first-round picks have their third- and fourth-year team options exercised.
What made the decision less surprising is Hampton hasn’t been a consistent part of coach Jamahl Mosley’s rotation.
Before Friday’s win over the Charlotte Hornets, Hampton was averaging 11 minutes, playing in four of five games.
He played 9 minutes in the Oct. 22 loss to the Boston Celtics and 7 minutes in Monday’s loss to the New York Knicks. Hampton was a healthy scratch in Wednesday’s loss at the Cleveland Cavaliers, the first time that’s happened since the Magic acquired him from the Denver Nuggets in March 2021.
“I really can’t say there have been things I’ve been told that have been pinpointed as far as why I’m not getting consistent minutes or the minutes aren’t the same as preseason,” Hampton told the Sentinel ahead of Friday’s game, before the Magic announced their decisions on the options.
“A lot of it is just staying ready. It sounds cliché but it’s the truth. You never know when your opportunities going to come. When it does, you have to be ready for it. When I get that opportunity, I’ll be ready.”
With Anthony (right internal oblique muscle injury), Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee injury recovery) and Jalen Suggs (sprained right ankle) sidelined, Hampton had 9 points (2 of 7), 4 assists, 4 rebounds and 2 steals in a season-high 25 minutes Friday.
Hampton was a consistent part of last season’s rotation, averaging 21.9 minutes and playing in all 64 games he was available for, including 14 starts. He averaged 21.9 minutes in the Magic’s five preseason games, suggesting he’d get consistent minutes as part of the regular rotation in light of the team’s injuries but that hasn’t been the case.
“I’d be lying to say it’s not frustrating,” Hampton said, “but it’s all how you control your emotions and how you see the bottle — half full or half empty.”
When asked about Hampton’s reduced role ahead of Friday’s game, Mosley responded: “Part of it is … there are other guys who are handling the basketball. He’s going to continue to get the opportunity. He’s done a great job of continuing to work and grow.”
As for how Hampton could be featured more in the rotation, Mosley replied: “R.J. and I have talked. We do a ton of communicating of his ability to sit down and guard. Picking up guys full court as that primary guard to start our defense. Offensively, it goes back to what we’re telling all of our guys — quick, right decisions.”
Hampton, the No. 24 pick in the 2020 draft, was traded to the Magic along with Harris and Denver’s protected 2025 first-round draft pick for Aaron Gordon.
He averaged 11.2 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists (25.2 minutes) in his 26 games with the Magic during the 2020-21 season and was named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for May.
Hampton’s production dipped to averages of 7.6 points, 3 rebounds and 2.5 assists his sophomore season.
His role changed — he wasn’t the primary ballhandler as frequently — because of inconsistent results as a playmaker and his scoring efficiency at the rim declined. He made improvements as a defender and outside shooter, knocking down 35% of his 2.9 3-point attempts in 2021-22 after converting 31.9% of his 2.7 attempts with the Magic as a rookie.
Hampton appeared to make improvements as a playmaker during preseason, mentioning the game was slowing down for him and taking advantage of his elite speed, but his playing time dwindled in the regular season.
The options for Anthony, Okeke, Suggs and Wagner being picked were expected.
Anthony, the No. 15 pick in the 2020 draft who’s slated to earn 5.54 million next season, has averaged 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5 assists in 29.8 minutes with the Magic (116 games — 102 starts). He participated in the Rising Stars competition during last year’s All-Star Weekend in Cleveland.
Okeke, the No. 16 pick in the 2019 draft who’ll have a salary of $5.27 million, averaged 8.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals in 24.6 minutes ahead of Friday, mostly as a reserve. He signed his rookie deal in November 2020 after using the 2019-20 season to work his way back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee at Auburn.
Suggs, the No. 5 pick in last year’s draft, has averaged 11.8 points., 4.3 assists., 3.5 rounds and 1.2 steals in 50 regular season games (47 starts). He also participated in Rising Stars.
Wagner, picked three spots behind Suggs, was named to last season’s All-Rookie first team, the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for December and participated in Rising Stars.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Gay clubs will be banned in Russia – lawmaker — RT Russia and the former Soviet Union
Senior State Duma official says establishments that ‘promote’ same-sex relationships will be banned under new bill
Gay establishments will be banned under a new Russian bill aimed at criminalizing LGBT ‘propaganda’, a member of the State Duma, the country’s lower house of parliament, has said.
“Gay clubs are places where you can usually find [LGBT] people… I see them as establishments that promote non-traditional sex,” Nina Ostanina, chairwoman of the parliamentary committee on family issues, told the RIA Novosti news agency on Saturday.
Ostanina, however, insisted that the bill does not prohibit homosexuality. “This is propaganda, not [LGBT] people. They will continue to live as they do now,” she says.
The Duma unanimously approved the bill during its first reading on Thursday. The bill will prohibit the “Propaganda” same-sex relationships in the public sphere, including in the media, films, books and advertisements. It will provide for fines of up to $6,500 for individuals and $81,500 for organizations.
The bill, which was originally proposed by state media regulator Roskomnadzor, builds on an LGBT ban “Propaganda” targeting minors, which has been in place in Russia since 2013.
Lawmakers are expected to attach amendments to the bill during its second reading. Ostanina said the planned ban could be extended to cover theaters and tougher penalties for violators could also be considered.
Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan returns vs. Rutgers
Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan will return from a one-game absence to start against Rutgers at Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday.
Morgan missed the 45-17 loss to Penn State last week after suffering a concussion in the fourth quarter of the 26-14 defeat to Illinois on Oct. 15.
With Morgan out, redshirt freshman Athan Kaliakmanis made his first start against the Nittany Lions. The backup QB completed 9 of 22 passes for 175 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He added seven rushes for 45 yards.
Morgan’s absence last week ended a 45-game consecutive start streak since midseason 2018.
Your Guide to San Diego Local Ballot 2022 Metrics
You may already be familiar with some of the proposals from the statewide ballot this year. But do you know all the local measures on the ballot in the city of San Diego?
San Diegan residents are being asked to weigh in on actions that could transform the Midway District and how the city handles issues as diverse as trash, labor and child care.
Additionally, voters in the San Diego Unified School District are being asked to approve another bond measure, and voters across the county will weigh in on a cannabis business tax proposal.
Here’s a rundown of all the local metrics San Diego City voters will see in the November ballot.
Additionally, if you’re looking for perspectives and opinions on them, the San Diego Union-Tribune Editorial Board, which is separate and independent from the newsroom, has compiled arguments for and against each measure.
